Liberty Quote
Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Mater on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Viva on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- [email protected] on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Top Ender on Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- pbw on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Joe on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Michel Lasouris on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- dover_beach on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Rococo Liberal on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- BorisG on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- dover_beach on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- The Deplorable Barking Toad on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- PoliticoNT on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- pbw on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong
- A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians
- Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
- What a line
- Here is a trick
- ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG
- Roundup November 13
- Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out
- Peter O’Brien: Ardern on Manus
- Parliamentary Moral Hazard
- van Onselen bellows
- Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Clive Hamilton and Sinophobia
- John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives
- The Age used to be a newspaper of record
- What should government do on the blockchain?
- Imports and Jobs
- “It would be a great thing to have a good relationship with Russia, Trump said”
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on Red Tape
- And There Was a Great Calm
- Spare a thought for the Canadians
- A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Is renewable energy competitive?
- Maybe they should get new school halls and Gonski funding
- Australians – you are all racists – Maley @ Fairfax says so
- ‘It’s what they get taught at school’
- ACTU chief’s fake facts on wages undone by history
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,539 Responses to Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Their ABC yesterday:
Muslim women are victimised by being ignored? Spare me.
When April Robinson starts a project to stop Muslims physically assaulting people, chopping their heads off and murdering them by vehicle and any other means, I might pay attention to her.
We have ZANULabor and ZANULiberal, they only have ZANUPF.
All lesbians anxiously waiting for the announcement with baited breath………………….
(think about it cats………….)
Rev Arky,
Under my despotic governance there will be NIL funding for education.
However, there will be funding for the wandering fool.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/14/tensions-rise-in-zimbabwe-as-military-drives-through-outskirts-of-capital
TE – I don’t give a rodent’s about the postal survey result – I wasn’t going to legitimise the disgusting farce by participating in it and I won’t be recognizing any “yes” result.
Nothing the state does will change my view on the ridiculousness of the concept of a man being married to a man.
They can fuck off.
A clever maths joke in any language.
The old gorilla might be hard to sniff out. It has been said, he does not sleep in the same place too often. He has several abodes on permanent standby. Even his motorcades are tricky. The huge convoy suddenly stops, and he alights from one vehicle then gets in another. Such is his trust in his fellow citizens.
……………………………………..________……………………
………………………………,.-‘”……………….“~.,………………
………………………..,.-”……………………………..“-.,…………
…………………….,/………………………………………..”:,……..
…………………,?………………………………………………\,…..
………………./…………………………………………………..,}….
……………../………………………………………………,:`^`..}….
……………/……………………………………………,:”………/…..
…………..?…..__…………………………………..:`………../…..
…………./__.(…..“~-,_…………………………,:`………./……..
………../(_….”~,_……..“~,_………………..,:`…….._/………..
……….{.._$;_……”=,_…….“-,_…….,.-~-,},.~”;/….}………..
………..((…..*~_…….”=-._……“;,,./`…./”…………../…………
…,,,___.\`~,……“~.,………………..`…..}…………../………….
…………(….`=-,,…….`……………………(……;_,,-”……………
…………/.`~,……`-………………………….\……/\……………….
………….\`~.*-,……………………………….|,./…..\,__………..
,,_……….}.>-._\……………………………..|…………..`=~-,….
…..`=~-,_\_……`\,……………………………\……………………
……………….`=~-,,.\,………………………….\…………………..
…………………………..`:,,………………………`\…………..__..
……………………………….`=-,……………….,%`>–==“…….
…………………………………._\……….._,-%…….`\……………
……………………………..,<`.._|_,-&“…………….`\…………..
..
Good.
This would enable the establshment of good, low cost private schools that valued excellent teachers.
As the government woukd no longer crowd out the lower end of the market.
Al Jazeera is covering the Zimbabwe situation. No live footage.
I love how these people say a 100 MWh battery is a game changer.
Victoriastan typically uses that amount of power in one minute.
Do they also think a car with a flat battery can be started using their phone and a USB cable?
It’s on the same level of stupidity.
Few expats, in this part of the world, might be having the last laugh if the old bobbejaan has gone, at last.
It’s not 55 cents but a penguin paperback of Decline and Fall is a lot cheaper than $175, especially second hand though I think it isn’t the whole thing but probably more than enough for most.
I’m not a fan of reading anything other than articles or blogs on line.
Does my head in.
“Heads Up” on Sky with Chris Kenny last night had all commentators furiously agreeing that the 80% voter response meant that a Yes vote is guaranteed.
Poor logic and I hope they are wrong.
I suppose someone decided they couldn’t wait for that old bastard to die.
I can’t believe he exercised any real control over Zimbabwe at the age of 93.
AAC aaco, the cattle company results show the continuing profitless boom under the mcgauchie strategy.
Hire consultants to fundementally transform a low cost/low risk/low gain broadacre agricultural company into a locked in high cost/high risk/no gain/ constant capital demanding consultant fee paying model.
What could possible go wrong?.
Locking mugabe away from first world medical coddling, to exist only as long as the last shot of aborted fetal stem cells can keep him going.
Effective death sentance.
Well worthwhile GM, and I bought it in paperback which was quite a lot more than 55 cents.
I was thinking of mentioning Emperor Leo’s iconoclasm, which I read of in Gibbon, in reference to Xi and his edict to replace Jesus with himself. Didn’t work for Leo, won’t work for Xi.
He still had his marbles. What prompted the coup was Mugabe’s attempt to manoeuvre his wife to a position whereby she would succeed him to preserve the family wealth.
A coup in Zimbabwe?
I hope it was a Black General.
A White General would be racist.
Do they still have any White Generals over there?
Feeling a trifle Arky this morning.
The plume of tropical moisture connecting the wet north of Australia with the south east cropping zone is due to arrive today [later?] unfortunately there is a blocking system preventing it from from leaving gloomy yarragrad, so it can possibly just sit here and wring itself out.
Still a bit of hay on the ground, and the cereal grains are very close to ready for harvest.
Then it finally rains inches.
Interesting piece on Luther and Lenin.
The people’s republic of heaven
All lesbians anxiously waiting for the announcement with baited breath………………….
(think about it cats………….)
And comments like this is why the lesbians don’t like the gay’s.
Just mean Sparkx .
😁
Sparkx have you picked out a dress yet?
😁
Btw also be a bit careful as there’s an abridged single volume paperback, which I mistakenly also bought thinking it part of the whole. The full set is three fat paperbacks.
What’s the best bait?
JC I hope you have got enough staff on the hotline today.
Thoroughly agree Rabz.
But there is a certain fascination with plotting how precisely a nation brings about its own collapse.
Someone up thread was mentioning the Roman Empire?
Just for you, Stimpy.
Anchovies
I predict Yes at 60.4% (after a pallet of votes found in thr back shed at ABS HQ).
Just for you, Stimpy.
I think it is really f$cked up that they have a category called Short Human Hair Cancer Wigs.
I of course went straight for the Long Blonde Human Hair.
SBS promotes the non-reproductive gay crossdressing trans-lifestyle
Exactly.
New thread
Should have stuck to coal 🙂
Betting so far for the SSM Vote Lotto, to be drawn Wed am
And they’re off!
The Cat narrowly predicts a No vote at present, with:
Yes – 25 predictions
No – 29 predictions
Course, is probably wishful thinking.
Delta A 97% Yes
Bruce in WA 71% Yes
Infidel Tiger 2.0 70/30 Yes/No
Old School Conservative 70% YES
Gilas 67% yes
Elizabeth (Lizzie) 66% YES
Senile Old Guy 65% Yes
Leigh Lowe 60.4% Yes
m0nty 61% yes
André M Yes 60%.
Snoopy 59% Yes
Lotocoti 58% Yes
Obio 57.75% Yes
John64 57% YES / 40% NO / 3% informal
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) 55% Yes
Cactus 54.5% Yes
Motelier 54% Yes
Chris 53% Yes
Mark from Melbourne Yes 52/48
Pete m 51% yes
Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
Westie Woman 50% + 1 Yes
incoherent Rambler 50-50. Yes to win by 1 vote
Marcus Classis 50.25% yes
Anthony 50% yes, 50% no
DrBeauGan 98% No
Carbon Emitter 78% No
Diogenes 75% no
Rickw 72% No
Baldrick 69% No
Pedro the Ignorant 64% Yes
P 64% No
A Lurker 63% No
Mike of Marion 62% NO
Top Ender 60% No
Cannibal 61% No
DtjW 58% NO
Carpe Jugulum 58% No
Wivenhoe 57% no
Philippa Martyr 57% Yes
Helen 56% no
Helen Davidson 56% no
Stackja 55% NO
v_maet 54% No
The Beer Whisperer 53% No
The Deplorable Barking Toad 52% No
Lysander 52% NO!
Peter Castieau 51.6% NO
Eyrie 51% NO
Armadillo 50.6% No
Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
Harlequin Decline 50% No
Makka 48% No
OldOzzie 38.8% NO
Prize: dinner for two at Point Piper with Him and Herself
– in the event of a Yes vote, a chilled white cheeky chardonnay will be served
– in the event of a No vote, it will be Victoria Bitter – and no-one will be more bitter than the host
(prize may be swapped for a Maccas night for two at winner’s discretion)
By tea-time a Yes vote will be reported as affirmation for Safe Schools grooming.
By tomorrow we will have moved on to the NBI (Next Big Issue). This of course is RRRRReconciliation and RRRRRecognition.