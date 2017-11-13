Monday Forum: November 13, 2017

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2553388, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Their ABC yesterday:

    April Robinson is still shocked when she hears stories from Muslim women about being spat on, pushed over, having their head scarf torn from their heads, or simply being ignored. But instead of sitting idly by she decided to do something about it, and started The Resilient Women project in conjunction with the Uniting Church in Australia. For the past three years the Interfaith Research and Network Developer has heard perpetual stories of Muslim women being victimised in public.

    Muslim women are victimised by being ignored? Spare me.

    When April Robinson starts a project to stop Muslims physically assaulting people, chopping their heads off and murdering them by vehicle and any other means, I might pay attention to her.

  2. lotocoti
    #2553389, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    The difference between Zimbabwe and Australia is…………………

    We have ZANULabor and ZANULiberal, they only have ZANUPF.

  3. Sparkx
    #2553390, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    All lesbians anxiously waiting for the announcement with baited breath………………….
    (think about it cats………….)

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2553392, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Rev Arky,

    Under my despotic governance there will be NIL funding for education.

    However, there will be funding for the wandering fool.

  6. Rabz
    #2553397, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:55 am

    TE – I don’t give a rodent’s about the postal survey result – I wasn’t going to legitimise the disgusting farce by participating in it and I won’t be recognizing any “yes” result.

    Nothing the state does will change my view on the ridiculousness of the concept of a man being married to a man.

    They can fuck off.

  7. Old School Conservative
    #2553399, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Zatara
    #2553306, posted on November 15, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Rising up and achieving is not allowed in a system which exists to drag everyone down to the lowest common denominator.

    A clever maths joke in any language.

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2553401, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:59 am

    The old gorilla might be hard to sniff out. It has been said, he does not sleep in the same place too often. He has several abodes on permanent standby. Even his motorcades are tricky. The huge convoy suddenly stops, and he alights from one vehicle then gets in another. Such is his trust in his fellow citizens.

  9. dover_beach
    #2553402, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Plans for two large-scale batteries to help secure Victoria’s power supplies this summer…

  10. Rev. Archibald
    #2553403, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Under my despotic governance there will be NIL funding for education

    ..
    Good.
    This would enable the establshment of good, low cost private schools that valued excellent teachers.
    As the government woukd no longer crowd out the lower end of the market.

  11. Snoopy
    #2553404, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Al Jazeera is covering the Zimbabwe situation. No live footage.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2553405, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Touted as a “game-changer” by Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio when she and Premier Daniel ­Andrews announced the investment in March, no successful bidder has been announced for the storage initiative.

    The project, which is meant to deliver two 20-megawatt batteries with combined capacity of at least 100MWh, was due to start construction in August so it would be ready for peak demand in January.

    I love how these people say a 100 MWh battery is a game changer.
    Victoriastan typically uses that amount of power in one minute.
    Do they also think a car with a flat battery can be started using their phone and a USB cable?
    It’s on the same level of stupidity.

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2553406, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Al Jazeera is covering the Zimbabwe situation. No live footage

    Few expats, in this part of the world, might be having the last laugh if the old bobbejaan has gone, at last.

  14. notafan
    #2553409, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:08 am

    It’s not 55 cents but a penguin paperback of Decline and Fall is a lot cheaper than $175, especially second hand though I think it isn’t the whole thing but probably more than enough for most.

    I’m not a fan of reading anything other than articles or blogs on line.

    Does my head in.

  15. Old School Conservative
    #2553410, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:11 am

    “Heads Up” on Sky with Chris Kenny last night had all commentators furiously agreeing that the 80% voter response meant that a Yes vote is guaranteed.
    Poor logic and I hope they are wrong.

  16. notafan
    #2553412, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I suppose someone decided they couldn’t wait for that old bastard to die.

    I can’t believe he exercised any real control over Zimbabwe at the age of 93.

  17. John Constantine
    #2553413, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:13 am

    AAC aaco, the cattle company results show the continuing profitless boom under the mcgauchie strategy.

    Hire consultants to fundementally transform a low cost/low risk/low gain broadacre agricultural company into a locked in high cost/high risk/no gain/ constant capital demanding consultant fee paying model.

    What could possible go wrong?.

  18. John Constantine
    #2553414, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Locking mugabe away from first world medical coddling, to exist only as long as the last shot of aborted fetal stem cells can keep him going.

    Effective death sentance.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2553417, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire 6 volumes goes for $00.55 on Kindle. Hardcover $175.00 Always wanted to give it a go, but I am not game.

    Well worthwhile GM, and I bought it in paperback which was quite a lot more than 55 cents.

    I was thinking of mentioning Emperor Leo’s iconoclasm, which I read of in Gibbon, in reference to Xi and his edict to replace Jesus with himself. Didn’t work for Leo, won’t work for Xi.

  20. Snoopy
    #2553418, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I suppose someone decided they couldn’t wait for that old bastard to die.

    I can’t believe he exercised any real control over Zimbabwe at the age of 93.

    He still had his marbles. What prompted the coup was Mugabe’s attempt to manoeuvre his wife to a position whereby she would succeed him to preserve the family wealth.

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553420, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:19 am

    A coup in Zimbabwe?

    I hope it was a Black General.
    A White General would be racist.
    Do they still have any White Generals over there?

  22. John Constantine
    #2553421, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Feeling a trifle Arky this morning.

    The plume of tropical moisture connecting the wet north of Australia with the south east cropping zone is due to arrive today [later?] unfortunately there is a blocking system preventing it from from leaving gloomy yarragrad, so it can possibly just sit here and wring itself out.

    Still a bit of hay on the ground, and the cereal grains are very close to ready for harvest.

    Then it finally rains inches.

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553423, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:22 am

    All lesbians anxiously waiting for the announcement with baited breath………………….
    (think about it cats………….)

    And comments like this is why the lesbians don’t like the gay’s.
    Just mean Sparkx .

    😁

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553424, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Sparkx have you picked out a dress yet?

    😁

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2553425, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:23 am

    It’s not 55 cents but a penguin paperback of Decline and Fall is a lot cheaper than $175

    Btw also be a bit careful as there’s an abridged single volume paperback, which I mistakenly also bought thinking it part of the whole. The full set is three fat paperbacks.

  27. Snoopy
    #2553427, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:24 am

    All lesbians anxiously waiting for the announcement with baited breath………………….
    (think about it cats………….)

    What’s the best bait?

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553428, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:24 am

    JC I hope you have got enough staff on the hotline today.

  29. Top Ender
    #2553429, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Thoroughly agree Rabz.

    But there is a certain fascination with plotting how precisely a nation brings about its own collapse.

    Someone up thread was mentioning the Roman Empire?

  31. Baldrick
    #2553432, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:27 am

    What’s the best bait?

    Anchovies

  32. Leigh Lowe
    #2553434, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I predict Yes at 60.4% (after a pallet of votes found in thr back shed at ABS HQ).

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553435, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Just for you, Stimpy.

    I think it is really f$cked up that they have a category called Short Human Hair Cancer Wigs.
    I of course went straight for the Long Blonde Human Hair.

  35. OneWorldGovernment
    #2553437, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Rev. Archibald
    #2553403, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Under my despotic governance there will be NIL funding for education

    ..
    Good.
    This would enable the establshment of good, low cost private schools that valued excellent teachers.
    As the government woukd no longer crowd out the lower end of the market.

    Exactly.

  37. Diogenes
    #2553457, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:43 am

    AAC aaco, the cattle company results show the continuing profitless boom under the mcgauchie strategy.

    Should have stuck to coal 🙂

  38. Top Ender
    #2553480, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Betting so far for the SSM Vote Lotto, to be drawn Wed am

    And they’re off!

    The Cat narrowly predicts a No vote at present, with:

    Yes – 25 predictions
    No – 29 predictions 
    Course, is probably wishful thinking.
    Delta A 97% Yes
    Bruce in WA 71% Yes
    Infidel Tiger 2.0 70/30 Yes/No
    Old School Conservative 70% YES
    Gilas 67% yes
    Elizabeth (Lizzie) 66% YES
    Senile Old Guy 65% Yes
    Leigh Lowe 60.4% Yes
    m0nty 61% yes
    André M Yes 60%.
    Snoopy 59% Yes
    Lotocoti 58% Yes
    Obio 57.75% Yes
    John64 57% YES / 40% NO / 3% informal
    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) 55% Yes
    Cactus 54.5% Yes
    Motelier 54% Yes
    Chris 53% Yes
    Mark from Melbourne Yes 52/48
    Pete m 51% yes
    Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
    Westie Woman 50% + 1 Yes
    incoherent Rambler 50-50. Yes to win by 1 vote
    Marcus Classis 50.25% yes
    Anthony 50% yes, 50% no
    DrBeauGan 98% No
    Carbon Emitter 78% No
    Diogenes 75% no
    Rickw 72% No
    Baldrick 69% No
    Pedro the Ignorant 64% Yes
    P 64% No
    A Lurker 63% No
    Mike of Marion 62% NO
    Top Ender 60% No
    Cannibal 61% No
    DtjW 58% NO
    Carpe Jugulum 58% No
    Wivenhoe 57% no
    Philippa Martyr 57% Yes
    Helen 56% no
    Helen Davidson 56% no
    Stackja 55% NO
    v_maet 54% No
    The Beer Whisperer 53% No
    The Deplorable Barking Toad 52% No
    Lysander 52% NO!
    Peter Castieau 51.6% NO
    Eyrie 51% NO
    Armadillo 50.6% No
    Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
    Harlequin Decline 50% No
    Makka 48% No
    OldOzzie 38.8% NO

    Prize: dinner for two at Point Piper with Him and Herself
    – in the event of a Yes vote, a chilled white cheeky chardonnay will be served
    – in the event of a No vote, it will be Victoria Bitter – and no-one will be more bitter than the host
    (prize may be swapped for a Maccas night for two at winner’s discretion)

  39. Leigh Lowe
    #2553482, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

    But there is a certain fascination with plotting how precisely a nation brings about its own collapse.

    By tea-time a Yes vote will be reported as affirmation for Safe Schools grooming.
    By tomorrow we will have moved on to the NBI (Next Big Issue). This of course is RRRRReconciliation and RRRRRecognition.

