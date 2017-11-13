Liberty Quote
Replace the word “Murdoch” with the word “Jew” and that’s exactly the kind of conspiracy theories that existed years ago.— Brendan O’Neill
-
-
Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
Only 1 shining light, Dame Judith:
Butler seems to get more Q&A appearances than most other MP’s. No idea why. Labor must think she is good.
Uh oh, just remembered I am a lefty. Go Terri !!!
Good evening troops
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
Carpe, 45, if you please.
Interruption Lotto
Konbanwa Carpe San, 21 please
Chris for 37
I think tonigh may be full retard on the NBN, reffo’s and the homo heodown.
Konbanwa Kurisu – nice to see a new punter.
Gomen nasai, hanase-masen nihon-go Carpe-san.
Kurisu – I like that. Arigato!
May I have 26 please, Carpe?
I’ll stick with english, normally i’ll translate, trust me 😉
Evening everyone. 52 please Carpe.
According to the ABC Judith is “The Australian” I get the message. 29 please.
We share the same first name, men in Japan say it very quickly and short, women say it slower and more pronounced.
Women say it better.
Snowcone likes wearing her lipstick.
35 please Carpe.
27 thanks Jugulum.
Carpe 33 please. Go Judith!
25 thanks Carpe.
Q&A appreciates the free publicity when she gets sued for defamation.
Why is media watch entirely focused on the US media?
May I please have 31 tonight Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
ZK2A 45
Baldrick 21
Chris 37
Vic in Prossy 26
Custard 52
Dopey 29
Cpt Seahawks 35
Turtle of WA 27
Anonadon 33
Snoopy 25
Bushkid 31
I reckon Butler will interrupt 23 times but I don’t have the stomach to watch.
I wonder if the boy wonder Brian Cox will reprise his idiotic and utterly disproven claim that 97% of “climate scientists” believe in global warming. Wonder if he bothered to bring along his pet graph tonight too.
Tonight really isn’t going to be worth watching, too sick and sycophantic to be viable. No doubt Judith Sloan will cop a pasting for being sensible. And for “being The Australian” or nasty Mr. Murdoch.
Uh Oh 23
Uh oh – you are in the draw now
Thanks Carpe. If I win I’ll donate the prize to Vinnies.
Ok Troops, lets put on the foil, lace up our skates and go the full Slapshot AKA the Hanson Brothers.
and;
lllleeettttssss get rrreeaaaddddyyyy to rrrruuuummmbbllleee
34. Thanks
=(91075.671409)/(2/0.333)-1623-0.0992895985019-13500
What the f is that thing at the end?
Evening Carpe.
Evening all.
I think interruptions will come in a 44.
GRH=41
Is it homophobic to say “I don’t like Cox”?
AlPBC backs the alp harpy from the get go
Go Judith,
Escalate, always escalate.
Judith they are not 2nd class citizens they are dual citizens in the fucking parliament
Shara.
Only one to speak sense so far
Hmmmmm….. I think I said 44.
Put the sake down now.
22 please Carpe if I’m not too late.
Have been distracted briefing MrsPolitico on some interesting goings on in politics, as not reported by the useless Michael Brissenden earlier.
Tone will grill Butler on the ALP preferencing The Greens any second now.
30
Please.
They will take my sake and my 686 from my cold dead hands.
I’m unable to watch tonight, old browser won’t play current ALPBC stuff, so I’m depending on other brave souls with the capability for comments to keep me informed.
An Iranian dwarf in the pay of the ChiComs, thanks Tone.
blondie needs bigger letters on her question sheet.
18 please Carpe.