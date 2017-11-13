What a line

Kevin Williamson writes for National Review. He is on of Spartacus’ favourite writers. In his latest on the Trump administration and the tax plan, Williamson wrote:

Imagine three sad-faced clowns sitting backward on a drunken mule and trying to march it sideways through a coin-operated carwash without any money and you’ll have a pretty good idea where the Republican tax-cut plan is right now.

What a wonderful turn of phrase. But this post is not about the US, but to note that is is an equally wonderful description of the current state of the Australian Parliament:

three sad-faced clowns, Turnbullo, Shoreno and Brandiso, sitting backward on a drunken mule and trying to march it sideways through a coin-operated carwash without any money.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus