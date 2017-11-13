What a line

Kevin Williamson writes for National Review. He is on of Spartacus’ favourite writers. In his latest on the Trump administration and the tax plan, Williamson wrote:
Imagine three sad-faced clowns sitting backward on a drunken mule and trying to march it sideways through a coin-operated carwash without any money and you’ll have a pretty good idea where the Republican tax-cut plan is right now.
What a wonderful turn of phrase. But this post is not about the US, but to note that is is an equally wonderful description of the current state of the Australian Parliament:
three sad-faced clowns, Turnbullo, Shoreno and Brandiso, sitting backward on a drunken mule and trying to march it sideways through a coin-operated carwash without any money.
Did anyone else listen to the riot that purports to be our House of Review, at QT today. At least the new President is trying to maintain order; the last one was USELESS. It seems that the Argus (?) in Melbourne carried out some sort of live enquiry on the government ( Not sure if it was the Vics or feds) but the results were scathing it seems. About time we had a CITIZENS review about the behaviour of the Reps and Senators. The solution to their childish behaviour is quite simple, not expensive and needs to be done RIGHT NOW
Quixanos all three. My money’s on the mule.
Favourite writer? The article has an undergraduate feel about it, and expects readers will share the same prejudices. There appears to be no reliable or verifiable information and it has so many layers of assumption and opinion it might qualify as “illogical negativism”.
Can we vote for the drunken mule? He’s way ahead of the others.
It’s the mule that does the voting.
A pity it can’t vote the three backward RPS clowns off its back- but that’s our Washminster System.
And that carwash is supplied with water from Victoriastan’s A.L.P.-designed twenty three thousand million dollar taxpayer-funded rusting “Desalination Plant” which is yet to produce a single drop of water and catches fire whenever anybody tries to crank it into action.
The water from the Desalination plant is to be conveyed North to the carwash through Labor’s $750 million North-South Pipeline which was constructed to take water from a place that hasn’t got any and take it to a place that doesn’t need any, because as a “cost-saving measure”, the Labor geniuses ordered only one-way massive pumps – all of which are now cemented permanently in place but because the water all needs to flow in the opposite direction, the whole thing has effectively been built arse-backwards.
Something tells me that our FACT will Trump American fiction, ANY day.