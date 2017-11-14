A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians

A matter of principle rather than cost.
Hip pocket nerve?
It would be a very different country if politicians were contractually bound by their word. You know. Like the rest of us are.
Good luck with them trying to win that case. If the wording of that letter reflects what was in the job advertisement, they don’t have a hope in hell.
The description just talks about technologies ‘involving’ these programing languages. The applicant may well have been ‘involved’ in past work which used these languages and his interpretation of the job application may have been quite reasonable.
So if we used the same with politicians, you had better be able to write the job description very clearly and it had better use language that cannot be interpreted in more than one clear way.
Specific questions of ministers?…..like in question time? ROFLCMGU😆