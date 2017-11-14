A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians

Posted on 6:25 am, November 14, 2017 by I am Spartacus

A matter of principle rather than cost.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians

  2. 2dogs
    #2552098, posted on November 14, 2017 at 6:32 am

    It would be a very different country if politicians were contractually bound by their word. You know. Like the rest of us are.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *