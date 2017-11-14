Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong

Posted on 10:51 am, November 14, 2017

10 Responses to Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong

  1. zyconoclast
    #2552300, posted on November 14, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Former NSW premier Kristina Keneally has been named as Labor’s candidate for the Bennelong by-election.

    Hopefully, this will be Peter Beattie 2.0

    But sadly she is likely to win.

  2. A Lurker
    #2552301, posted on November 14, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Ex-pollies really cannot keep themselves away from the taxpayer money trough can they?

  4. Senile Old Guy
    #2552307, posted on November 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

    She’s going on about how long it takes to lodge a Medicare claim form. Medicare is a federal agency, so exactly what she can do about that is, well, nothing.

  5. C.L.
    #2552312, posted on November 14, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Just what we need: another phony Catholic in the parliament.

  6. Bushdoc
    #2552316, posted on November 14, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Her mentor Eddie Obeid will be thrilled.
    Should be worth a free weekend for her in Eddies ski lodge, apparently it is very nice, at least Tony Burke thinks so. Maybe they are hoping to compare notes in Canberra.
    hopefully she will be as successful as her last election result.

  7. Roger
    #2552322, posted on November 14, 2017 at 11:08 am

    She’s going on about how long it takes to lodge a Medicare claim form. Medicare is a federal agency, so exactly what she can do about that is, well, nothing.

    Which is ostensibly why she is contesting a Federal seat.

    Not that I take her concern seriously her for a minute, but it’s good campaign rhetoric bound to strike a chord with disgruntled voters whose previous representative didn’t thought the requirement to fill in government forms accurately “absurd”.

  8. Up The Workers!
    #2552326, posted on November 14, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I can’t imagine that this news will put a smile on the dial of the convicted former heroin-dealers’ missus.

    She’ll probably need to take some anti-berserk pills.

  9. John Constantine
    #2552334, posted on November 14, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Their kristinamania is now set, ready to go.

    It is her turn, shorten will be simple to roll, just dump the ‘clean-up squad’ files on his desk.

    Their turnbull versus kristinamania is no contest.

    Poor fella my country.

    It is her turn and Australia should elect a female prime minister to prove we are sorry for racism and genocide.

  10. Up The Workers!
    #2552338, posted on November 14, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I wonder how rigorous the preselection process was on Harvey Shortenstein’s casting couch?

    She seems a tad older than his normal preference.

    Who knows what the future holds…if she plays her cards right, one day she might even end up in that same exclusive gated community for retired Elder Statesmen of the A.L.P., that her mentor, Dishonest Eddie Obeid, now resides in along with his Left Testicle, Milton Orkopoulos, Michael Williamson and all the others.

    It is a VERY popular retirement community for members of her Party.

