Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong

"The liberals call it efficiency, I call it hurting the community," @KKeneally announces she will contest the by-election in Bennelong pic.twitter.com/E6XVWFPfUk
— ABC News (@abcnews) November 13, 2017
My golden rule for Liberal and National party politicians is that if they are pleasing the press gallery — especially Fairfax and ABC journalists — they will invariably be doing the wrong thing by their party and constituency.— Chris Kenny
Former NSW premier Kristina Keneally has been named as Labor’s candidate for the Bennelong by-election.
Hopefully, this will be Peter Beattie 2.0
But sadly she is likely to win.
Ex-pollies really cannot keep themselves away from the taxpayer money trough can they?
Maxine 2?
She’s going on about how long it takes to lodge a Medicare claim form. Medicare is a federal agency, so exactly what she can do about that is, well, nothing.
Just what we need: another phony Catholic in the parliament.
Her mentor Eddie Obeid will be thrilled.
Should be worth a free weekend for her in Eddies ski lodge, apparently it is very nice, at least Tony Burke thinks so. Maybe they are hoping to compare notes in Canberra.
hopefully she will be as successful as her last election result.
She’s going on about how long it takes to lodge a Medicare claim form. Medicare is a federal agency, so exactly what she can do about that is, well, nothing.
Which is ostensibly why she is contesting a Federal seat.
Not that I take her concern seriously her for a minute, but it’s good campaign rhetoric bound to strike a chord with disgruntled voters whose previous representative didn’t thought the requirement to fill in government forms accurately “absurd”.
I can’t imagine that this news will put a smile on the dial of the convicted former heroin-dealers’ missus.
She’ll probably need to take some anti-berserk pills.
Their kristinamania is now set, ready to go.
It is her turn, shorten will be simple to roll, just dump the ‘clean-up squad’ files on his desk.
Their turnbull versus kristinamania is no contest.
Poor fella my country.
It is her turn and Australia should elect a female prime minister to prove we are sorry for racism and genocide.
I wonder how rigorous the preselection process was on Harvey Shortenstein’s casting couch?
She seems a tad older than his normal preference.
Who knows what the future holds…if she plays her cards right, one day she might even end up in that same exclusive gated community for retired Elder Statesmen of the A.L.P., that her mentor, Dishonest Eddie Obeid, now resides in along with his Left Testicle, Milton Orkopoulos, Michael Williamson and all the others.
It is a VERY popular retirement community for members of her Party.