John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027

No matter the outcome of tomorrow’s same sex marriage postal vote, conservatives should not accept the outcome.
In the parlance of public policy, the consideration and public debate on whether to allow same sex marriage (SSM) in Australia has been grossly flawed and mismanaged.
With any major reform to public policy, good government and experienced public policy practitioners typically seek to guide the reform effort through a robust policy development process.
Such a process often entails a thorough review of the issues under consideration, an articulation of the problem, canvassing and carefully considering all relevant policy options, anticipating any potential unintended consequences and then the selection of the option which best provides the largest net positive benefit to society.
This fundamental process to delivering robust public policy outcomes has been all but absent in the Australian SSM debate.
The lack of a robust process and independent dispassionate consideration of all available evidence exposes Australia to potentially disastrous outcomes which comes with tinkering with a religious and social institution which has served as the bedrock for at least 5,500 years to societal stability and humanity’s progress.
Instead arguments relating to homosexuality being a naturally-occurring phenomenon as well as ideological pleas to fairness, love and compassion have dominated the debate by those advocating for change.
Any proper policy reform process on such a fundamental question that carries potential societal‑wide and intergenerational impacts should have encompassed an independently prepared first principles review policy paper canvassing several foundational questions including:
- What is the institution of marriage and why does it exist? (e.g. is the institution to bond two people’s love or is it an institution to facilitate procreation and the upbringing of children)
- How does the institution of marriage differ across different societies around the world?
- What public and private outcomes does the institution intend to achieve?
- Who originally created the institution? (i.e. was it religions or ancient governments that created the institution?) Who rightfully can claim ownership to the institution today?
- What has the Government’s historical role in the institution of marriage been? Who has dictated what marriage is and who can marry?
- When, and under what conditions, has marriage been most effective in delivering public outcomes?
- What historical attempts have been enacted to reform or change the institution of marriage and have they been successful?
- What difference is there between theologically-recognised and government-recognised marriage?
- What ongoing role does and should the Commonwealth Government have in regulating marriage?
- What is the history of the SSM movement? Who funded the movement and what are their objectives? How has the movement been able to influence the perception of SSM over recent decades?
- What societal or intergenerational impacts are expected from the introduction of SSM in Australia?
- What data and empirical studies exist which may provide an evidence base to understanding any potential long-run effects from the introduction of same sex marriage?
A proper consideration of these and other critical questions would have allowed policy makers and citizens to make a well-informed decision.
For those advocates of evidence-based policy, the absence of a proper public policy process, a well‑articulated evidence base justifying the reform and any longitudinal data where SSM has been implemented to fully comprehend potential inter‑generational ramifications means that the current (and expensive) process is fundamentally flawed.
The postal survey process has left many Australians to cast (whether for or against) a largely ill‑considered opinion.
To her credit, former leader of the Greens, Christine Milne was correct when she stated in 2013 to the Australian Senate that Australian community attitudes have changed regarding same sex relationships and marriage over the past 30 years.
However, no one in the national debate has ever bothered to ask why this dramatic shift in social attitudes ever occurred.
There can be no question that an internationally integrated multi-dimensional and coordinated campaign has been pursued throughout the western world featuring Hollywood created or inspired cultural products (i.e. TV shows, Movies and Music) comprising of regularly featured gay characters as well as gay intimacy and sexual activity, educational messaging throughout primary and secondary schools, academically driven advocacy from University Arts Faculties as well as political and main stream media advocacy.
These elements have been the catalyst for the ‘normalisation’ of attitudes relating to homosexuality and same sex relationships.
This integrated process, according to former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov*, is referred to as ‘ideological subversion’ and was used extensively by the Soviets for nefarious geo-political strategic reasons and now appears to be a predominant technique in the western world.
Such an approach, while legal, does not provide any deductive rational evidential basis for the consideration of public policy reform proposals.
This means that the Milne rationale as the basis for why SSM reform should occur carries no legitimacy.
A majority Yes vote in the postal vote tomorrow should not be seen as the end of the matter.
Without a robust evidence base or longitudinal data, conservatives and independent social scientists will need to examine the long run impact of any amendments to marriage customs in Australia as well as other comparable countries.
Similar to understanding the impact of immigration flows or other major public policy reforms, the effects of the introduction of SSM customs are unlikely to be felt short term and are likely to be generational.
Any evidence which emerges that changes to Australian marriage customs leads to a net negative for Australian society should be the basis for the issue to be publicly re-examined.
Moreover, scientific research into why homosexuality exists is continuing to evolve. Recent peer reviewed scientific research of identical twins who share identical DNA material but have different sexual preferences have proven categorially false the proposition that people are born gay.
This body of research has proven that homosexuality arises from post-birth factors which may include post-birth DNA mutation (or epigenetics) or other environmental (or nurture) factors.
Indeed, the emerging science explains how homosexuality was publicly encouraged in Ancient Greece as a policy tool to enhance the fighting effectiveness of Sparta’s military personnel.
Recent scientific discoveries mean that policy makers and society at large have a legitimate basis to question the virtuousness of homosexuality, what quantum of homosexuality activity is optimal for society and to potentially develop new public policy tools to either encourage or discourage homosexuality activity across society.
Australia will know tomorrow as to whether we will embark on the greatest social experiment in our history.
Conservatives who believe that this social experiment is likely to have negative and disastrous effects on Australian society should call, and start to prepare, for a new plebiscite no later than 2027.
If within the next 10-year period, evidence emerges that this experiment has led to a net negative outcome to Australia, then conservatives should seek to overturn any legislation which is passed by Federal Parliament this year.
The experience of a constitutional prohibition of alcohol in the United States between 1920 and 1933 proved that some social experiments can lead to disastrous public outcomes and that a community, on reflection, can reverse previous decisions.
John Adams is a former Coalition Advisor.
* A video of Yuri Bezmenov’s explanation of KGB strategies and tactics can be found on YouTube.
My expectation is that the SSM referendum will result in a thumping loss to social conservatives. So the question is: Why shouldn’t “conservatives” accept the result? After all having a referendum was the social conservative preferred option. The turnout – despite being a postal vote – is quite high. So what is the problem?
It seems to me that the government has no role to play in regulating marriage. True – marriage is a very social institution and and very public institution, yet at the same time a very private institution. The state has absolutely no role whatsoever in determining who you marry. None. Nothing. Nada.
Social conservatives may well lose tomorrow and lose big. Lose with dignity.
The problem as I see it is this – the No campaign had some very good arguments about the safe schools program and parenting – yet, NOTHING WHATSOEVER ABOUT same sex marriage. By dragging all that into the SSM debate they have undermined what good they could have done on more serious issues. Shame on you.
Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.
So long as the state makes laws to do with polygamy, custody, alimony, divorce settlements, etc and uses the full coercive powers of the state to enforce orders, then the state has everything to do with marriage.
I agree the State plays a role but I argue it has zero legitimacy in that role.
Now that’s a whole different kettle of fish.
And as John Adams in his questions (1) and (4) it could have been discussed, but wasn’t
The reason Mr Adam’s post above is so protracted is because falsehoods have to be wordy to have a chance. By contrast, the truth of this matter is very succinctly stated.
The right-wing position is the libertarian position that you should be able to exercise your rights to life, liberty, property, and pursuit of happiness unless doing so prevents someone else achieving the same. Gay people marrying each other does not harm you in any way and so is none of your business. That’s why Yes is the right and Right answer to the question that was asked.
When the status quo is wrong, it’s time to stop being a social conservative.
I am absolutely against same-sex marriage: yet I cannot see why the result of this plebiscite should be rejected, especially as – as Sinc noted above – it was conservatives who wanted the plebiscite in the first place, and the turnout of 80% has been better than most actual elections in states where voting is non-compulsory.
What, we don’t like the result so therefore it’s invalid? Hmm. That sounds an awful lot like what a Hillary / Black Lives Matter / Antifa supporter would say, or a member of the Labor Party after losing an election.
Social conservatives may well lose tomorrow and lose big. Lose with dignity.
Which is why they keep losing.
Section 45 is voided:
“I call upon the persons here present to witness that I, A.B. ( or C.D.), take thee, C.D. ( or A.B.), to be my lawful wedded wife ( or husband)”;
…
Under marriage laws, I become Partner A, and am no longer a Husband, as this will be deemed offensive.
Under birth certificates I become Parent A, not Father, as this will be deemed hurtful.
…
So Andre you do affect me, and my civilisation – that I wished to pass onto my offspring.
it was conservatives who wanted the plebiscite in the first place
CAn anyone tell me what significant socially conservative thing that TA* has actually done since he went into parliament in 1994?
*Other than stopping the boats, which is a very good thing but undermined by increasing the refugee intake for no good reason and maintaining a +200k immigration intake
2008–09 221,410
2009–10 204,224
2010–11 208,563
2011–12 238,230
2012–13 247,233
2013–14 236,284
2014–15 225,919
With 30-40% coming from East Asia, South East Asia and South Asia.
Those people who are against SSM should take up the cudgels like the proponents did in the USA over 47 years ago and fight the long game
Three natural vital milestones of life, marriage, along with birth and death, are registered by a single agency of the state. They would continue to occur even if the state didn’t register (ie. document) them, as they did thousands and hundreds of years before the state as a national sovereign entity existed. The state does not define or create these events – it acknowledges they occur. Pretending to re-define marriage is as much a travesty as a pretense that death isn’t death or that birth isn’t birth.
Gary’s right.
I can only add: what hope does traditional marriage have, when the state says a man can identify as a woman, and vice versa? We are sunk.
What a load of bollocks this post is.
Conservatives sabotaged any sort of normal process. Now they want to subvert an outcome they don’t like from the flawed survey they misbegot.
What John Adams wants is authoritarianism, not democracy. This is not conservatism.
That’s exactly what I told my 8 year old sister on our wedding night.
The best way to make SSM null and void is by making marriage sacred once again.
Homosexual unions can never ever compete with heterosexual unions. They are a lesser sub category of coupling and it only because we continue to undermine what is special about a Sheila and bloke hooking up that this whole charade has come about.
Let the result stand (sigh). The Libs, they got gay marriage over the line and will get absolutely no thanks for it. Well done you clowns!
The best way to make SSM null and void is by making marriage sacred once again.
I agree.
We need to raise the stakes.
Each time you divorce?
It will cost you a finger or a toe.
Time to get rid of the timewasters.
Only for the serious punters.
Real Love.
The Libs, they got gay marriage over the line and will get absolutely no thanks for it.
Not true.
I bet Timmy Wilson gets some love in the club.
I contend that sexual acts between consenting males have consequence for the rest of society.
Around 1970, after organised protests and demonstrations by gay men, particularly in New York and San Francisco, the police ceased persecuting gays. One outcome was the rise of the bath house, where gay men could meet for casual, anonymous sex. From the mid 1970’s onwards there was a trickle of papers in the medical literature about the effects on gay men of their sexual practices and lifestyle.
In New York and San Francisco it was not uncommon for gay men to have several hundred sexual partners per year, and 2500 and more in a lifetime. Their sexual practices included not just sodomy and oral sex, but also “rimming” (oral-anal contact) and “fisting”, in which one man inserts his fist and forearm into his partner’s anus. Many men were also heavy users of stimulants such as amyl nitrite.
One outcome of the their lifestyle was that gays became a reservoir for all sorts of diseases. Among heterosexuals, the incidence of syphilis and gonorrhoea had declined, but ever-increasing in gays. They also became, along with haemophiliacs and drug addicts who shared needles, a risk group for hepatitis B.
Another outcome was that gay men were sitting ducks for AIDS. Most sexually transmitted diseases manifest themselves within a short time, but with AIDS the symptoms may not become evident for several years, in which time a gay man can infect hundreds of others.
HIV was introduced into North America around 1980, and due to the rampant promiscuity of gay men, it spread rapidly, and there are now millions in the USA who are HIV positive.
Infection with HIV is no longer a death sentence, since there are now drugs which can halt the progress of the disease. These drugs are, however, expensive, and add to government spending on health.
I would also point out that many women have been infected with HIV by bisexual men, and many recipients of blood donated by gay men have also died.
To re-iterate: what gay men do in private has had consequences for other people.
Excellent argument.
Of course a ‘yes’ vote should be ignored – and eventually overthrown.