A dictum of Lord Keynes: In the long run we are all dead. I do not question the truth of this statement; I even consider it as the only correct declaration of the neo-British Cambridge school.— Ludwig von Mises
61.6%
This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Open Forum.
311 Responses to 61.6%
“70% No in Watson.
Tony Burka has a problem on his hands placating those Muslim homophobes who keep him in the lifestyle to which he’s become accustomed.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke! Let’s hope that translates into votes in the next election, then the prick’s gorn!
The results of this vote in the Labor Muslim areas have proved once and for all the importance of Open Borders.
The Libertarians were right.
I’ve just written a lengthy comment setting out my views on this issue but have decided not to post it as it’s way too strongly worded.
A landmark day in the inexcusable and irreversible decline of this country.
Absolutely fucking pathetic.
Look at how the “conservative” voices in the Liberal Party tried to prosecute the case against the entertainment at the NRL Grand Final. They were useless and looked like dills. We never stood a chance.
monty lecturing people on exhibiting dignity – bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
As a strong libertarian, I have mixed feelings today. Of course I voted Yes, because I don’t believe in state interference in the activities of friends or strangers that have no impact on me. However, I would have greatly preferred a legislative change that would have taken the government out of the marriage process other than in the role of registrar. In my ideal world, marriages could be performed religiously or by civil celebrants, and registered in the same way that births and deaths are, but otherwise have no more legal force than a de facto relationship.
Anyway, the people have spoken and they appear to have spoken very loudly. Turnbull is not a popular PM, but perhaps (as I have always suspected) this is largely due to his poor performance and not so much due to his holding views that are too liberal for the Coalition support base.
The supporters of the No case tried to expand the issue beyond SSM into a wider range of issues that it hoped would attract support from social conservatives. What the results show is either that the population is generally less conservative on SSM than on other issues, or else that the conservative support base is weaker – and, in particular, less Anglo – than many would like to think. Andrews, Abetz and Bernadi among others talked loudly about the need to represent the views of their electors, but 57 per cent of Andrews’ electors voted Yes, as did even greater proportions of the Tasmanian and South Australian electorates, not to mention 75 per cent of voters in Tony Abbott’s seat. Three rural Queensland electorates had a majority no vote, but rural Queensland as a whole was more strongly for Yes than western Sydney.
Perhaps a vote on a single issue isn’t much of a guide, but one would be forgiven for concluding that the conservatives have been preaching to the wrong constituency and might want to turn more of their attention to newly-arrived migrants in western Sydney and outer suburban Melbourne.
Govt saves some coin, now they get less benefits as a couple.
And so a new cult is emerging to upstage the Gaians.
The Rainbow in place of Green.
Love is Love in place of Save the Planet.
Marriage deniers (oh yes, that’s coming) in place of climate deniers
Dr Feelgood in place of Professor Doom
Enjoy
Remind me again, is this a non-binding vote?
My Federal seat in WA had the second highest percentage of no voters in the State. The electorate next to us had the highest vote percentage, s we are resistance central.
Greetings from Wentworth. No need to elaborate on where we are.
It means Lyle Shelton has to be bound in the stocks in Federation Square.
As a strong libertarian, I have mixed feelings today. Of course I voted Yes, because I don’t believe in state interference in the activities of friends or strangers that have no impact on me.
Yet another libertarian unwittingly voting to extend the power of the state.
I’m guessing about 36k people wrote “Fuck you assholes” (pun)
1930s Germans supported the Enabling Act. What could possibly go wrong?
The least Anglo electorates voted NO. How do you square that circle?
Up to each MP to decide how they will vote. Some said before the vote they would ignore the outcome if it was “no”. Others said they would follow their electorate.
The take away for me is that support was well down from the claimed 75% in favour. And 60:40 is not, despite many claiming otherwise, “massive” support for SSM.
They don’t need to. Banks and Barton have substantial second and third generation Middle Eastern and Asian demographic, and voted No in clear majority. Bennelong voted no by small majority. It has significant conservative Asian enclave.
So given this wasn’t a referendum, can the Constitution really be changed?
Constitution No! Marriage Act only.
Bruce:
Sorry, but we can’t rely on the Newspoll. You will need to arrange another plebiscite to give all Australians a say on what religious protections (if any) should be granted.
For a confirmed bachelor C.L. has unusually strong pro-marriage views.
Oh yeah. Thanks, Stackja.
The voting in high-Muslim electorates in Western Sydney makes for interesting reading.
Tony Burke will be careful not to be seen skipping down the main street wearing a rainbow sash.
So 61% of voters think they have the right to change the millenia old cultures and religious edicts of Hindus, Aboriginies, Muslims, J*ws, Shintoists, Buddhists…
The left finally have their proof that Australia IS a racist country.
I respect my late parent’s views on marriage. I assume others do too.
New age morality means nothing. Nihilism comes to mind.
Baa Humbug: “The least Anglo electorates voted NO. How do you square that circle?”
You misunderstood my point. I’ll put it more simply.
I have read on this forum and in other places for some years now of the existence of a “fed up” old-fashioned Anglo-Australian conservative constituency that wants the Liberal Party to go way further to the right that where it is under Turnbull.
I have no doubt such a constituency exists, but it can hardly be said to have turned out to vote in substantial numbers on SSM: particularly when compared to a powerful, socially-conservative newly arrived migrant constituency in Sydney.
Perhaps this means that the old fashioned conservative constituency is far smaller than some have suggested, or simply that they didn’t care enough about SSM to come out and vote No. I’d be interested to hear what they think happened.
..
Librarians are extreme tards.
It’s almost a sport to them.
I don’t think so. The ABS would have definitely counted that as a YES vote, not informal.
The NO vote had plenty of opportunities to make arguments against SSM. They spent most of those opportunities fighting Safe Schools and other peripheral issues.
I also thought the “No” campaign was poor, Felix. “It’s okay to vote no” was ineffectual, almost apologetic. I wouldn’t be directing any business to the ad agency that come up with something so lame.
Dammit.
The NO vote had plenty of opportunities to make arguments against SSM. They spent most of those opportunities fighting Safe Schools and other peripheral issues.
I also thought the “No” campaign was poor, Felix. “It’s okay to vote no” was ineffectual, almost apologetic. I wouldn’t be directing any business to the ad agency that come up with something so lame.
Yessers didn’t have to advertise. ABC, SBS, Ten, Nine, Seven, ABC radio etc etc etc.
You can add News.com.au to that list. It ran hard for the “Yes” campaign.
‘marriage equality’ is now unequal. They get to, others don’t. Change all marriage rules now. Who cares? What could go wrong?
And so the persecution of Christians will begin.
I voted Yes, because I don’t believe in state interference in the activities of friends or strangers that have no impact on me.
You don’t have children in the Public system who will now be aggressively groomed into the queer world of deviant LGBTQI lifestyles on their journey to “gender is nothing but a mind set.” Your ridiculous libertarian position no doubt goes hand in hand with your attitude of “couldn’t give a fk about the nation” right along with open borders and mass immigration because liberty. Libertarians share many leftist traits. It’s why they are such great pals.
Two things. Firstly, you voted Yes which gives the state the power to redefine marriage, a prime example of state interference. Secondly, the state no where interfered in the activities of friends or strangers, it simply didn’t recognize a relationship between people of the same sex, marriage. Actually, three things, thirdly, your principle would proscribe the government from prohibiting pederasty, I assume, because the activity has no direct impact on you.
Msm showing a lot of interest in electorates where “No” was the majority.
Press reports of lengthy queues building up outside the Lakemba Musbyterian Church as the SSM crowd all attempt to take advantage of the generous offer of a Wedding Service together with one complimentary flying lesson, thrown in.
I know that “finking” ISN’T the A.L.P.’s strong point, but seriously, whoever suggested that SSM and Musbyterians were a compatible mix?
This WON’T have a happy ending.
Makka: “You don’t have children in the Public system who will now be aggressively groomed into the queer world of deviant LGBTQI lifestyles on their journey to “gender is nothing but a mind set.” Your ridiculous libertarian position no doubt goes hand in hand with your attitude of “couldn’t give a fk about the nation” right along with open borders and mass immigration because liberty. Libertarians share many leftist traits. It’s why they are such great pals.”
What you say might apply to some libertarians, but I’m of the (rare) type who believes that border protection, defence and protection of public safety are among the very few areas in which it is legitimate for the state to intervene.
I am therefore strongly opposed to open borders and (where I see these measures as protecting public safety) am also more supportive of gun control and some forms of environmental controls than are most people who describe themselves as being “libertarian.” I’m also strongly opposed to any sort of ideological agenda – including gender fluidity – being pushed through public schools (or private schools for that matter, given the extent to which Australian private schools feed off the teat of taxpayer funding).
I’m sure that you won’t be surprised to hear that, although they seem reasonable to me, I haven’t met too many other people who share my political views: it seems rare that someone with views on economics, welfare, immigration and etc. that are as far to the right as mine also supports gun control and (I’d better whisper this softly on Cat Files) consider that the scientific evidence indicates that human-caused climate change might be real.
..
This sentence is almost meaningless.
Like much of the climate data.
Few dispute this. What they do dispute is that this change is large and likely to be harmful, when most of the scientific evidence is to the contrary.
The day the Marriage Act is amended to allow same sex marriage, as a minister of religion (Presbyterian) I will return my licence to perform marriages. I think in time many churches will simply opt out of the Marriage Act and device their own religious ceremonies for marriage.
Bolt:
Journalists kept demanding Liberal MPs respect the will of their voters if those voters said yes to gay marriage.
How come the A.B.S. staff got the gig of conducting this poll?
Has the Government now formed the view that the A.E.C. is a bunch of partisan crooks who cannot be trusted to conduct an impartial poll these days?
The staff in both outfits are presumably members of the C.P.S.U., and therefore both are financially and politically affiliated with the rank & vile Australian LIARS’ Party, so neither Labor-affiliated organization makes even a token attempt at pretending impartiality.
Although it probably wouldn’t have made any difference this time around, as both Labor(sic) and Laboral Parties were pushing the same barrow and pumping the same tyres, maybe in future every second election, Referendum, Plebiscite and Poll should be conducted solely by Liberal Party paid staff (if they actually still have any) – just for fairness and balance?
So did Abbott stopping the boats mean the LBGTIQWERTY crowd got the votes? He really is a dill.
How come the A.B.S. staff got the gig of conducting this poll?
It was simply to do with the legality of the funding for the survey, utw.
Up the Workers:
Because having the AEC do it would have required legislation, which wouldn’t have passed.
Instead they directed the ABS, which the High Court said was possible without new legislation.
As for the outcome, given it tracked a multitude of polls pretty accurately, I’d be very hesitant to accuse the ABS of rigging the process.
I think the MSM will stop focusing on those NO voting areas as soon as they are reminded that doing so would be Wacist. I expect the editorial directions will be sent out by the end of the day. e.g. only focus on those NO voting areas that are White and regional.
The ALPBC homo hoedown continues on The Green-Left Weekly Radio Hour (lunch time edition) formerly known as The World Today (unsurprisingly). Paraphrasing,
meher baba, no you aren’t special just quite full of smug shit and are happy to now see generations of our children groomed into the queerest of lifestyles.
Thought it would be a lot closer. That said there was no debate during the vote all I saw was Yes screaming down No voters in a largely ugly intolerant immature environment that made up my mind. If we can’t have a level headed reasonable discussion of the issue then we as a country are not ready or mature for this, hope Australians know what they have got themselves in for. All the ugliness that went with this is now about to come at you via everything else to do with it like safe schools, transgender toilets, religious institutions being forced to participate in heresy; all with the same intolerant tone. Hope I’m wrong but I don’t think I will be…
“And for a reaction from people in the street we now go to [generic co-op staff member] who is on the streets of Sydney’s Inner West at Five Dock …”
but not Punchbowl, Greenacre or Lakemba right?
Let’s not forget that a similar thing was tried in the USSR and the end result was not good for those destroying the family. I predict a similar situation will happen in the future. You can’t sin against nature and not be punished.
Rockdoctor:
Clearly you haven’t read the comments above. Plenty of immature screaming about sodomy and fecal matter by No votes to Yes voters. Selective blindness on your part perhaps?
So is there some truth??? to what I read about females busting for anal sex?
Apparently more blokes aren’t so in favour of it.
Why else would they have voted to normalise the abnormal you’d have to ask.
Guilt?
I was on the right track years ago when I suggested very seriously they be kept in the closet.
Looking forward to a good laugh at the spectacle of a homo “wedding”.
Assuming you are allowed to laugh…
FelixKruell
#2554227, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:40 pm
Sorry disagree but nice try trolling…
Plenty of immature screaming about sodomy and fecal matter by No votes to Yes voters
Screw you d/h.
Or you could advise on how to discuss/ consider sodomy/faecal matters in a mature fashion. Or do we just pretend it doesn’t matter and consign that to the “don’t want to know”.
Where are the plenty examples of this?
Wifey told me they’re closing down Lyon Street this evening for expected celebrations. Where else.
Love is Love.
Dover and Rockdoctor:
A taste…