[Wayne] Swan is a hard worker and spends a lot of time poring over briefs— Judith Sloan
61.6%
Fantastic!
Well next the snowflakes will vote for Shorten and there goes Australia down the crapper proper.
Predictable, the fun bit will be sorting out the Bill
If you add the no voters and the eligible non responders, you get 8,152,247 which is more than the 7,817,000 who voted yes.
Just saying but that is the sort of math that Hillary relies on…….
Finally, I’ll able to marry my beagle.
In summary
Damn – went for 38% NO Vote – 38.4
Missed it by that much
Cannot believe my country has sunk this low. Thank Christ I’m old and won’t be around much longer.
61.6% ‘yes’ is almost the same as the Irish ‘yes’ at 62.07%.
Interestingly, the Yes support was lowest in NSW with “only” 57.8%.
what I mean to post was
Disappointing.
No survey or legislation can ever make a homosexual coupling equal to a heterosexual
Marriage. No one of sound mind believes they are the same.
It’s an inferior product and putting a new branding on it doesn’t change anything.
Rigged.
How’s this math Slim Cognito …. 60.38% more people voted yes than no: (7817247-4873987)/4873987
An overwhelming win. It is hilarious to watch the depth of tortured disbelief exhibited by many of you.
Stand by for the first gay Muslim couple who want to get married in their local mosque…
The ‘silent majority’ turned out to be pretty small after all…
And good to see the polling was largely in line with the result.
If you harangue people long enough, fraudulently campaign that marriage is just about feels and love and spend 4 decades indoctrinating people then this is the result.
Doesn’t change a thing. Same sex people can never be really married or happy.
Wow look at all those brave dykes and poo jabbers lining up in front of their local Mosques.
Finally, I’ll able to marry my beagle.
Cocker spaniels have better ears for holding and lovely, soft, romantic eyes.
Not to burst bubbles or anything, but this is like a plebiscite on ‘lower taxes’ – yes, a majority want it, now how are you going to implement it?
We are likely to get more product differentiation in the marriage market. More people may end up wanting to marry in churches now.
It could end up that people marry without a marriage license in a church and then allow the defacto laws to run in in order to avoid the SSM thing.
Called it!
Tony Abbott, the man who got gay marriage up.
No doubt he’s a hero to the LGBTIQWERTY’s.
Unless we see large groups marching down the street with “Hate is Hate” signs, the first SSM divorce invalidates the result.
Standby for left filth to simultaneously want to burn down churches and also get married in them.
Sportsbet reports 62% of the money was on ‘yes’ paying $1.60.
Forgone conclusion. There will always be more bogans than intellectuals. That’s why we have Socialism. Bogans need to be told what to do and think; can’t manage it by themselves. They go to war on command, congregate at sporting events en masse, riot when told, join churches and unions. The best an intellectual can do is stay quiet, alone, and keep away from them as much as possible. We will never win.
We have to do it again. I slept in and forgot to mail my form in. If we don’t have another plebasomething I will self harm!
But truly, why the need for a marriage license? Would a Catholic priest consecrate a wedding without a state legal document, in full knowledge of the de facto laws operating?
75% yes in his electorate.
I don’t think you have to. I think all you need to do is not lose.
A Newspoll for The Australian reported 63 per cent of those polled had voted Yes in the survey.
And so it still doesn’t work properly but you get the idea
Looking at the footage, Australia’s Lesbians need gastric bands, not wedding bands.
LOL!
I just had a look at the NSW by electorate, the lowest yes vote is 30.4% in the electorate of Watson.
Where is the electorate of Watson you might ask?
Here.
The ALPers in that area are going to have an interesting decision come 27 Nov. 😀
That was some free money right there.
Rake meets M0nty again. LOL.
Have a look at the ALP south western seats in Sydney with large ‘No’ majorities according to the ABS website. If there was a decent conservative movement in Australia those seats could be in play at the next election. It seems not all of our ethnic and Muslim compatriots are terribly keen on 2 blokes or 2 lesbians “marrying”.
Finally, I’ll able to marry my beagle.
sign a pre nup.
The best an intellectual can do is stay quiet, alone, and keep away from them as much as possible.
Sounds like winning to me.
Well done genius.
Good work.
Wow, really?
I haven’t drilled down into the electorates yet. No doubt we’ll be seeing lots of analysis about the divide between cities and regional areas… but it was still a pretty clear win in every electorate.
Just because the (alleged) majority voted “yes” doesn’t mean they are right.
Around 60% voted for Adolf Hitler’s socialist party.
Given that it was virtually illegal to advocate the No case, 40 percent opposed to homosexual “marriage” is surprising, quite frankly. If the case was prosecuted by the nation’s supposedly dominant conservative party and the terrorism of the homosexual lobby accurately reported, Yessers would have lost. No joy for libertarians either as far more than 61 percent of Australians believe in endless free stuff. To be consistent, they have to admit that the case against Keynesian statism has been lost.
Nah, they’re ignored now.
So who won the sweep? There’s a burger and fries riding on this.
Looks like the Authoritarian State is the new BFF of Australian LDP Libertarians.
Technically, yes.
Yessers are saying that any traditional requisite of marriage may now be legislated out of existence. So there is no logical reason for them to oppose beagle nuptials.
Come on down, Tony Burke !
Lol
The good thing about this is that since the vote was also a referendum on Safe Schools, according to the Noies, there is a resounding mandate for Safe Schools now as well.
Western Sydney decides Federal elections.
In Western Sydney?
Who knew.
From the Oz. Amid all the hoop – la, nearly five million people voted “No.”
Come on down, Tony Burke
Tony Burke will miss the vote has he will be in the West Bank at the time on a study mission.
Just to keep his local durka durka’s happy?
Monty calm down. Your lefty mates will have their free pass for grooming kiddies in good time.
Don’t get greedy.
CL …. 60.38% more people voted yes than no: (7817247-4873987)/4873987 in a voluntary survey. Don’t try to deny that this represents a marginal win when the facts are quite clearly that this is a massive (and welcomed) win to the yes campaign.
Better than your comprehension. Did you actually read my post? I stand by the math.
From the previous SSM thread
I know you weren’t living under a rock for the last 6 months.
Do you really believe the ‘right’ had any chance to debate this issue openly and fairly? I’m asking this in all seriousness. Do you Sinclair, believe Australians had a fair and reasonable debate about this issue?
Were people with differing views heard fully and responded to fairly?
Did media outlets give the same air and column time to all sides of this issue?
As in war, in the cultural wars there are some grounds that cannot be given up, because if you do there is every chance you will be run over. The SSM battle was for one of the most important hills in the culture wars. My side rolled over and lost by retreating. We will now be run over very very quickly.
Stand by for SSM/ABC wrath to be visited upon 3 rural Queensland electorates.
The Noies spent far more on advertising, Lyle Shelton was everywhere, and there was no gay terrorism despite your bleating about that crazy bloke who topped himself.
CL, your mob lost fair and square, and by a massive margin. Have some dignity, please.
Is there a breakdown by Sex – male/female available?
This was never about gays getting married. It was only ever a platform for everyone else to display their support.
I notice that Lalor (Werribee area) in Victoria voted 43 per cent NO. During the voting period my local barber took a poll of his customers. Not one customer said that he would vote YES.
LOL.
Yessers didn’t have to advertise. ABC, SBS, Ten, Nine, Seven, ABC radio etc etc etc.
Like I said, given that it was virtually illegal to advocate the No case, the figure is surprisingly lame.
Yessers thought it would be 99.9 percent.
Anthony – that’s it then. Next vote we simply ask all barbers to conduct the survey and save circa $100m ….. Because everyone goes to a barber right?
Blowing yourself up in a van full of gas bottles is a popular suicide method.
Monst
Artiste is right. What’s all this strange excitement you’re exhibiting all about, I/we thought you already married to a woman.
Calm the fuck down, you idiot.
That’s just pathetic by you CL. You really have nothing to say on days like today, because you have no sense of shame.
In 2007 a majority of Australians voted for a Kevin Rudd led government. We don’t always get it right.
At least finally, Neil Armfield will be able to marry.
Get with the program, CL. Sticking your cock up a bloke’s arse just screams dignity.
It’s all about the children.
JC, we live next door to a gay couple and have several more as friends. I am happy for them that they aren’t treated as lesser citizens any more.
From the Cat’s own habitual liar that has got to hurt.
And CL is correct about the inability to present the no case, and you know it, POSTER BOY.
And Pandora…
Beagles will do anything to please their owner.
Any doubts you had about the sort of country you now live in, have been removed.
https://marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/results/response-map.html
about 50% of the Sydney electorates said No.
Interesting stuff. Most of them would not be what you call traditional white-bread electorates.
So did Hillary Clinton. But do tell us more about how the Wussians stole the US election.
As for my “mob,” Monty … I’m a Catholic.
That homosexuals now get to “marry” in fake state ceremonies in parks and Elvis Chapel ‘o Loves by phony celebrants won’t change Catholic real marriage.
What it will change is society more generally, especially by placing children in dysfunctional, pretend ‘families,’ brainwashing children in schools and by expediting the diminution of free speech and liberty of conscience, to name just a few of the inevitable pathologies.
So now what will they talk about on Q&A?
We went out with a gay couple last night, you idiot. I never felt the need to be happy for them, because in a short while they will be able to marry. In fact they didn’t even ask for my opinion. Stop annoying your neighbors and leave them alone.
Do you drink raw milk and do fire stick twirling in the park on the weekends?
So just like the Labor No votes in the Aboriginal referendum were erased from history, the Labor seats voting no to SSM will magically become the file footage of the yes campaign.
Once ssm passes into law expect many church ministers to tear up their State marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies only for parishioners.
So the SSM crowd who said anyone opposed to SSM was a homophobe really need to be worried that 5,000,000 Australians are homophobic! That’s no small number of homophobes… certainly not the majority but still a helluva lot!
Good!
Once ssm passes into law expect many church ministers to tear up their State marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies only for parishioners.
Don’t be silly.
That will open happen after Penny Wong sues Pell for not performing her wedding ceremony.
Wong: If not me, who? If not now, when?
Of course. As I’ve said many times, gay “marriage” long ago bumped the Beach Boys from the top of the Stuff White Folks Like list.
Over one third of the marriages in Australia end up in the Family Court.
Already the Catholic Church would not officially recognised most of the marriages conducted in Australia.
Simple. Why do we deny three or more people who love each other marriage equality?
What can be legislated can also be unlegislated.
If we copy the homosexualists brilliant campaign, I see no reason homosexuality can’t be made illegal once again. This is the world we now live in.
Can we now have a plebiscite on lowering the earth’s gravitational force?
9.8 m/s/s is just too much.
YES vote
.
Blaxland 26.1 ALP
Watson 30.4 ALP
McMahon 35.1 ALP
Fowler 36.3 ALP
Werriwa 36.3 ALP
Parramatta 38.4 ALP
Chifley 41.3 ALP
Calwell 43.2 ALP
Barton 43.6 ALP
Maranoa 43.9 LNP
Banks 44.9 ALP
Greenway 46.4 ALP
Kennedy 46.7 LNP
Bruce 46.9 ALP
Mitchell 49.1 LP
Groom 49.2 LNP
Bennelong 49.8 LP
The party designation was 2PP not actual member, e.g. LP may have highest 2PP but lose to the second candidate if preference deals are significant
My last comment is in moderation. What word was the trigger? My tip is the ‘b’ word.
I haven’t been treating them as “lesser citizens” Monty, have you ?
This is a dark day for civilisation in this country. Next is in***t, polygamy, and b*******y. The trip down the slope has now sharpened and those items will happen quickly.
Well said hzhousewife
Mmyes CL, traditional Catholic marriages are perfect and never result in divorce, child abuse or violence.
You and Lyle Shelton are massive losers. Society just told you so.
You can see why Labor were so ambiguous in their approach to the vote/issue.
Of the 12 electorates in Sydney that voted No, 9 are Labor, and the 3 Lib No’s are in the 4 weakest vote against.
For all the railing against the LNP conservatives – they’re nothing of the sort on the issue.
Electorate %No
Blaxland 73.9%
Watson 69.6%
McMahon 64.9%
Werriwa 63.7%
Fowler 63.7%
Parramatta 61.6%
Chifley 58.7%
Barton 56.4%
Banks (Lib) 55.1%
Greenway 53.6%
Mitchell (Lib) 50.9%
Bennelong (Lib) 50.2%
Dunno, So I asked Tones.
snap – Natural Instinct had the same (instinct)
Fear and trembling. Not Kierkegaard, Lysander…
The fact that 61% of Ozzies (not as high as they thought but still a win) voted for a fictitious bill nobody has seen based on a fictitious concept will send a clear signal to the ABC that they are in charge of the agenda and social policy. Ask a question for long enough, and it’ll happen…
especially by placing children in dysfunctional, pretend ‘families,’ brainwashing children in schools and by expediting the diminution of free speech and liberty of conscience, to name just a few of the inevitable pathologies.
Unsurprising mUnty supports all these outcomes.
He does in a perverse sort of way.
Catholics (and others) should rebrand their marriage ceremonies ‘Real Marriage’.
That’d be fun to watch.