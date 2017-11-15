61.6%

Posted on 10:07 am, November 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
110 Responses to 61.6%

  2. Deplorable
    #2553508, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Well next the snowflakes will vote for Shorten and there goes Australia down the crapper proper.

  3. George
    #2553525, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Predictable, the fun bit will be sorting out the Bill

  4. Slim Cognito
    #2553529, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:17 am

    If you add the no voters and the eligible non responders, you get 8,152,247 which is more than the 7,817,000 who voted yes.

    Just saying but that is the sort of math that Hillary relies on…….

  5. JC
    #2553534, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Finally, I’ll able to marry my beagle.

  7. OldOzzie
    #2553551, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Damn – went for 38% NO Vote – 38.4

    Missed it by that much

  8. Bruce in WA
    #2553557, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Cannot believe my country has sunk this low. Thank Christ I’m old and won’t be around much longer.

  9. manalive
    #2553558, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

    61.6% ‘yes’ is almost the same as the Irish ‘yes’ at 62.07%.

  10. Fleeced
    #2553562, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Interestingly, the Yes support was lowest in NSW with “only” 57.8%.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2553569, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

    No survey or legislation can ever make a homosexual coupling equal to a heterosexual
    Marriage. No one of sound mind believes they are the same.

    It’s an inferior product and putting a new branding on it doesn’t change anything.

  15. Sean
    #2553574, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:34 am

    How’s this math Slim Cognito …. 60.38% more people voted yes than no: (7817247-4873987)/4873987

    An overwhelming win. It is hilarious to watch the depth of tortured disbelief exhibited by many of you.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2553575, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Stand by for the first gay Muslim couple who want to get married in their local mosque…

  17. FelixKruell
    #2553577, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:35 am

    The ‘silent majority’ turned out to be pretty small after all…

    And good to see the polling was largely in line with the result.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2553580, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:36 am

    If you harangue people long enough, fraudulently campaign that marriage is just about feels and love and spend 4 decades indoctrinating people then this is the result.

    Doesn’t change a thing. Same sex people can never be really married or happy.

  19. Baa Humbug
    #2553582, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Wow look at all those brave dykes and poo jabbers lining up in front of their local Mosques.

  20. areff
    #2553584, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Finally, I’ll able to marry my beagle.

    Cocker spaniels have better ears for holding and lovely, soft, romantic eyes.

  21. Andore Jr.
    #2553586, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Not to burst bubbles or anything, but this is like a plebiscite on ‘lower taxes’ – yes, a majority want it, now how are you going to implement it?

  22. JC
    #2553590, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2553569, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

    No survey or legislation can ever make a homosexual coupling equal to a heterosexual
    Marriage. No one of sound mind believes they are the same.

    It’s an inferior product and putting a new branding on it doesn’t change anything.

    We are likely to get more product differentiation in the marriage market. More people may end up wanting to marry in churches now.
    It could end up that people marry without a marriage license in a church and then allow the defacto laws to run in in order to avoid the SSM thing.

  24. Seco
    #2553595, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Tony Abbott, the man who got gay marriage up.

    No doubt he’s a hero to the LGBTIQWERTY’s.

  25. GP
    #2553598, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Unless we see large groups marching down the street with “Hate is Hate” signs, the first SSM divorce invalidates the result.

  26. Cannibal
    #2553600, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Standby for left filth to simultaneously want to burn down churches and also get married in them.

  27. manalive
    #2553601, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Sportsbet reports 62% of the money was on ‘yes’ paying $1.60.

  28. Michel Lasouris
    #2553604, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Forgone conclusion. There will always be more bogans than intellectuals. That’s why we have Socialism. Bogans need to be told what to do and think; can’t manage it by themselves. They go to war on command, congregate at sporting events en masse, riot when told, join churches and unions. The best an intellectual can do is stay quiet, alone, and keep away from them as much as possible. We will never win.

  29. Tugger
    #2553606, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:44 am

    We have to do it again. I slept in and forgot to mail my form in. If we don’t have another plebasomething I will self harm!

  30. JC
    #2553608, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:44 am

    But truly, why the need for a marriage license? Would a Catholic priest consecrate a wedding without a state legal document, in full knowledge of the de facto laws operating?

  31. m0nty
    #2553609, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Tony Abbott, the man who got gay marriage up.

    No doubt he’s a hero to the LGBTIQWERTY’s.

    75% yes in his electorate.

  32. JC
    #2553612, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:46 am

    We will never win.

    I don’t think you have to. I think all you need to do is not lose.

  33. Dianeh
    #2553613, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:46 am

    A Newspoll for The Australian reported 63 per cent of those polled had voted Yes in the survey.

    Can’t get link to work on iPad, so quoted from news.

    Results are pretty close to last polls published.

  34. Dianeh
    #2553614, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:47 am

    And so it still doesn’t work properly but you get the idea

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2553618, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Looking at the footage, Australia’s Lesbians need gastric bands, not wedding bands.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2553619, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:48 am

    LOL!

    I just had a look at the NSW by electorate, the lowest yes vote is 30.4% in the electorate of Watson.
    Where is the electorate of Watson you might ask?
    Here.

    The ALPers in that area are going to have an interesting decision come 27 Nov. 😀

  37. H B Bear
    #2553621, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Sportsbet reports 62% of the money was on ‘yes’ paying $1.60.

    That was some free money right there.

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2553623, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Called it!

    Rake meets M0nty again. LOL.

  39. Graham
    #2553624, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Have a look at the ALP south western seats in Sydney with large ‘No’ majorities according to the ABS website. If there was a decent conservative movement in Australia those seats could be in play at the next election. It seems not all of our ethnic and Muslim compatriots are terribly keen on 2 blokes or 2 lesbians “marrying”.

  40. Caveman
    #2553625, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Finally, I’ll able to marry my beagle.

    sign a pre nup.

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553628, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:52 am

    The best an intellectual can do is stay quiet, alone, and keep away from them as much as possible.

    Sounds like winning to me.
    Well done genius.
    Good work.

  42. Fleeced
    #2553629, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:52 am

    75% yes in his electorate.

    Wow, really?

    I haven’t drilled down into the electorates yet. No doubt we’ll be seeing lots of analysis about the divide between cities and regional areas… but it was still a pretty clear win in every electorate.

  43. Gab
    #2553630, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Just because the (alleged) majority voted “yes” doesn’t mean they are right.

    Around 60% voted for Adolf Hitler’s socialist party.

  44. C.L.
    #2553632, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Given that it was virtually illegal to advocate the No case, 40 percent opposed to homosexual “marriage” is surprising, quite frankly. If the case was prosecuted by the nation’s supposedly dominant conservative party and the terrorism of the homosexual lobby accurately reported, Yessers would have lost. No joy for libertarians either as far more than 61 percent of Australians believe in endless free stuff. To be consistent, they have to admit that the case against Keynesian statism has been lost.

  45. Fleeced
    #2553634, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:53 am

    sign a pre nup.

    Nah, they’re ignored now.

  46. Philippa Martyr
    #2553636, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:54 am

    So who won the sweep? There’s a burger and fries riding on this.

  47. A Lurker
    #2553638, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Looks like the Authoritarian State is the new BFF of Australian LDP Libertarians.

  48. C.L.
    #2553639, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Finally, I’ll able to marry my beagle.

    Technically, yes.
    Yessers are saying that any traditional requisite of marriage may now be legislated out of existence. So there is no logical reason for them to oppose beagle nuptials.

  49. hzhousewife
    #2553640, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

    LOL!

    I just had a look at the NSW by electorate, the lowest yes vote is 30.4% in the electorate of Watson.
    Where is the electorate of Watson you might ask?
    Here.

    The ALPers in that area are going to have an interesting decision come 27 Nov.

    Come on down, Tony Burke !

  51. Infidel Tiger
    #2553644, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Antony Green
    Antony Green
    @AntonyGreenABC
    17 No electorates, 12 in Western Sydney, 2 in Melbourne, 3 in Rural Queensland

  52. m0nty
    #2553646, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:57 am

    The good thing about this is that since the vote was also a referendum on Safe Schools, according to the Noies, there is a resounding mandate for Safe Schools now as well.

  53. Infidel Tiger
    #2553648, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Western Sydney decides Federal elections.

  54. Philippa Martyr
    #2553649, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:58 am

    17 No electorates, 12 in Western Sydney, 2 in Melbourne, 3 in Rural Queensland

    In Western Sydney?

    Who knew.

  55. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2553650, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Challenge for Turnbull is to ensure 4.8 million No voters aren’t ignored

    Dennis Shanahan
    The Australian
    10:39AM November 15, 2017

    Australia has voted Yes for same-sex marriage.

    The postal survey on same-sex marriage has been a success. It has delivered a clear result and given every eligible voter the chance to have their say.

    The clear Yes vote provides clear guidance for the Parliament and a positive aid to Malcolm Turnbull.

    Both Yes and No campaigners now have to realise that neither a winner-takes-all or a dog-in-the-manger attitude will be acceptable and that compromise not he legislation will be necessary to honour the result of the survey and the spirit in which it was conducted.

    The extremely high response rate — 79.5 per cent — and the victory for Yes in every State and Territory as well as in an overwhelming majority of electorates gives an undeniable mandate to the Parliament to pass same-sex marriage legislation.

    The Prime Minister has a mandate to keep his promise to pass same-sex marriage before Christmas.

    The postal survey has been a political success for Turnbull, Peter Dutton and Mathias Cormann and belies all the opposition to it from Labor and the Yes campaigners because of the turnout and the endorsement of the results from the Yes campaign.

    No campaigners such as Tony Abbott has said he will support the bill according tot he result of the plebiscite but part of the success of the survey was that it gave No voters a chance to have their say.

    In the end, while the clear majority of 7 million voted for same-sex marriage, a substantial majority — 4.8 million — voted against.

    No voters had the opportunity to have their say and they did.

    The political challenge for Turnbull and the leaders of the Yes campaign is now not to ignore the real concerns raised during the campaign and supported by almost 5 million Australians and to ensure other rights are not diminished by extending a new right.

    A partisan “winner takes all” attitude will go against the spirit of the debate, the depth of public interest and engagement on issues of conscience.

    From the Oz. Amid all the hoop – la, nearly five million people voted “No.”

  56. feelthebern
    #2553651, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Come on down, Tony Burke

    Tony Burke will miss the vote has he will be in the West Bank at the time on a study mission.
    Just to keep his local durka durka’s happy?

  57. Infidel Tiger
    #2553652, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Monty calm down. Your lefty mates will have their free pass for grooming kiddies in good time.

    Don’t get greedy.

  58. Sean
    #2553654, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:59 am

    CL …. 60.38% more people voted yes than no: (7817247-4873987)/4873987 in a voluntary survey. Don’t try to deny that this represents a marginal win when the facts are quite clearly that this is a massive (and welcomed) win to the yes campaign.

  59. Slim Cognito
    #2553656, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:00 am

    How’s this math Slim Cognito ….

    Better than your comprehension. Did you actually read my post? I stand by the math.

  60. Baa Humbug
    #2553660, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:01 am

    From the previous SSM thread

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2553110, posted on November 14, 2017 at 11:16 pm
    The problem as I see it is this – the No campaign had some very good arguments about the safe schools program and parenting – yet, NOTHING WHATSOEVER ABOUT same sex marriage. By dragging all that into the SSM debate they have undermined what good they could have done on more serious issues. Shame on you.

    I know you weren’t living under a rock for the last 6 months.
    Do you really believe the ‘right’ had any chance to debate this issue openly and fairly? I’m asking this in all seriousness. Do you Sinclair, believe Australians had a fair and reasonable debate about this issue?
    Were people with differing views heard fully and responded to fairly?
    Did media outlets give the same air and column time to all sides of this issue?

    As in war, in the cultural wars there are some grounds that cannot be given up, because if you do there is every chance you will be run over. The SSM battle was for one of the most important hills in the culture wars. My side rolled over and lost by retreating. We will now be run over very very quickly.

  61. GP
    #2553664, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:03 am

    17 No electorates, 12 in Western Sydney, 2 in Melbourne, 3 in Rural Queensland

    Stand by for SSM/ABC wrath to be visited upon 3 rural Queensland electorates.

  62. m0nty
    #2553665, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Given that it was virtually illegal to advocate the No case, 40 percent opposed to homosexual “marriage” is surprising, quite frankly. If the case was prosecuted by the nation’s supposedly dominant conservative party and the terrorism of the homosexual lobby accurately reported, Yessers would have lost. No joy for libertarians either as far more than 61 percent of Australians believe in endless free stuff. To be consistent, they have to admit that the case against Keynesian statism has been lost.

    The Noies spent far more on advertising, Lyle Shelton was everywhere, and there was no gay terrorism despite your bleating about that crazy bloke who topped himself.

    CL, your mob lost fair and square, and by a massive margin. Have some dignity, please.

  63. Joe
    #2553668, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Is there a breakdown by Sex – male/female available?

  64. Ooh Honey Honey
    #2553669, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:06 am

    This was never about gays getting married. It was only ever a platform for everyone else to display their support.

  65. Anthony
    #2553671, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I notice that Lalor (Werribee area) in Victoria voted 43 per cent NO. During the voting period my local barber took a poll of his customers. Not one customer said that he would vote YES.

  66. C.L.
    #2553672, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:08 am

    The Noies spent far more on advertising.

    LOL.

    Yessers didn’t have to advertise. ABC, SBS, Ten, Nine, Seven, ABC radio etc etc etc.
    Like I said, given that it was virtually illegal to advocate the No case, the figure is surprisingly lame.
    Yessers thought it would be 99.9 percent.

  67. Sean
    #2553673, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Anthony – that’s it then. Next vote we simply ask all barbers to conduct the survey and save circa $100m ….. Because everyone goes to a barber right?

  68. Snoopy
    #2553675, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Blowing yourself up in a van full of gas bottles is a popular suicide method.

  69. JC
    #2553676, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Monst

    Artiste is right. What’s all this strange excitement you’re exhibiting all about, I/we thought you already married to a woman.

    Calm the fuck down, you idiot.

  70. m0nty
    #2553678, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Like I said, given that it was virtually illegal to advocate the No case, the figure is surprisingly lame.
    Yessers thought it would be 99.9 percent.

    That’s just pathetic by you CL. You really have nothing to say on days like today, because you have no sense of shame.

  71. Ubique
    #2553680, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:11 am

    In 2007 a majority of Australians voted for a Kevin Rudd led government. We don’t always get it right.

  72. JC
    #2553681, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:11 am

    At least finally, Neil Armfield will be able to marry.

  73. Snoopy
    #2553682, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Get with the program, CL. Sticking your cock up a bloke’s arse just screams dignity.

  74. Snoopy
    #2553684, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Calm the fuck down, you idiot.

    It’s all about the children.

  75. m0nty
    #2553686, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:13 am

    JC, we live next door to a gay couple and have several more as friends. I am happy for them that they aren’t treated as lesser citizens any more.

  76. notafan
    #2553688, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:14 am

    because you have no sense of shame.

    From the Cat’s own habitual liar that has got to hurt.

    And CL is correct about the inability to present the no case, and you know it, POSTER BOY.

  78. Gab
    #2553691, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Lee Lin Chin‏Verified account @LeeLinChinSBS
    9m9 minutes ago

    As a newsreader for a public broadcaster I’m meant to have zero opinions so I’ll just say this… GOOD! ABOUT TIME! SUCKED IN OPPOSING VIEW!

  79. manalive
    #2553692, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Beagles will do anything to please their owner.

  80. incoherent rambler
    #2553693, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Any doubts you had about the sort of country you now live in, have been removed.

  81. duncanm
    #2553695, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:17 am

    https://marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au/results/response-map.html

    about 50% of the Sydney electorates said No.

    Interesting stuff. Most of them would not be what you call traditional white-bread electorates.

  82. Andreas
    #2553697, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:17 am

    The Noies spent far more on advertising

    So did Hillary Clinton. But do tell us more about how the Wussians stole the US election.

  83. C.L.
    #2553698, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:17 am

    As for my “mob,” Monty … I’m a Catholic.
    That homosexuals now get to “marry” in fake state ceremonies in parks and Elvis Chapel ‘o Loves by phony celebrants won’t change Catholic real marriage.
    What it will change is society more generally, especially by placing children in dysfunctional, pretend ‘families,’ brainwashing children in schools and by expediting the diminution of free speech and liberty of conscience, to name just a few of the inevitable pathologies.

  84. feelthebern
    #2553699, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:17 am

    So now what will they talk about on Q&A?

  85. JC
    #2553701, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:18 am

    m0nty
    #2553686, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:13 am

    JC, we live next door to a gay couple and have several more as friends. I am happy for them that they aren’t treated as lesser citizens any more.

    We went out with a gay couple last night, you idiot. I never felt the need to be happy for them, because in a short while they will be able to marry. In fact they didn’t even ask for my opinion. Stop annoying your neighbors and leave them alone.

  86. Infidel Tiger
    #2553703, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:19 am

    JC, we live next door to a gay couple and have several more as friends. I am happy for them that they aren’t treated as lesser citizens any more.

    Do you drink raw milk and do fire stick twirling in the park on the weekends?

  87. feelthebern
    #2553706, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:19 am

    So just like the Labor No votes in the Aboriginal referendum were erased from history, the Labor seats voting no to SSM will magically become the file footage of the yes campaign.

  88. A Lurker
    #2553707, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Once ssm passes into law expect many church ministers to tear up their State marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies only for parishioners.

  89. Lysander
    #2553709, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:20 am

    So the SSM crowd who said anyone opposed to SSM was a homophobe really need to be worried that 5,000,000 Australians are homophobic! That’s no small number of homophobes… certainly not the majority but still a helluva lot!

  90. JC
    #2553710, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Once ssm passes into law expect many church ministers to tear up their State marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies only for parishioners.

    Good!

  91. feelthebern
    #2553713, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Once ssm passes into law expect many church ministers to tear up their State marriage licenses and conduct wedding ceremonies only for parishioners.

    Don’t be silly.
    That will open happen after Penny Wong sues Pell for not performing her wedding ceremony.
    Wong: If not me, who? If not now, when?

  92. C.L.
    #2553714, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:21 am

    about 50% of the Sydney electorates said No.

    Interesting stuff. Most of them would not be what you call traditional white-bread electorates.

    Of course. As I’ve said many times, gay “marriage” long ago bumped the Beach Boys from the top of the Stuff White Folks Like list.

  93. manalive
    #2553715, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Monty … I’m a Catholic …


    Over one third of the marriages in Australia end up in the Family Court.
    Already the Catholic Church would not officially recognised most of the marriages conducted in Australia.

  94. Ubique
    #2553719, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:25 am

    So now what will they talk about on Q&A?

    Simple. Why do we deny three or more people who love each other marriage equality?

  95. Infidel Tiger
    #2553720, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:25 am

    What can be legislated can also be unlegislated.

    If we copy the homosexualists brilliant campaign, I see no reason homosexuality can’t be made illegal once again. This is the world we now live in.

  96. Hugh
    #2553721, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Can we now have a plebiscite on lowering the earth’s gravitational force?
    9.8 m/s/s is just too much.

  97. Natural Instinct
    #2553722, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:26 am

    YES vote
    .
    Blaxland 26.1 ALP
    Watson 30.4 ALP
    McMahon 35.1 ALP
    Fowler 36.3 ALP
    Werriwa 36.3 ALP
    Parramatta 38.4 ALP
    Chifley 41.3 ALP
    Calwell 43.2 ALP
    Barton 43.6 ALP
    Maranoa 43.9 LNP
    Banks 44.9 ALP
    Greenway 46.4 ALP
    Kennedy 46.7 LNP
    Bruce 46.9 ALP
    Mitchell 49.1 LP
    Groom 49.2 LNP
    Bennelong 49.8 LP

  98. Natural Instinct
    #2553726, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:28 am

    The party designation was 2PP not actual member, e.g. LP may have highest 2PP but lose to the second candidate if preference deals are significant

  99. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2553727, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:29 am

    My last comment is in moderation. What word was the trigger? My tip is the ‘b’ word.

  100. hzhousewife
    #2553731, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:31 am

    JC, we live next door to a gay couple and have several more as friends. I am happy for them that they aren’t treated as lesser citizens any more.

    I haven’t been treating them as “lesser citizens” Monty, have you ?

  101. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2553734, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:33 am

    This is a dark day for civilisation in this country. Next is in***t, polygamy, and b*******y. The trip down the slope has now sharpened and those items will happen quickly.

  103. m0nty
    #2553736, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:33 am

    What it will change is society more generally, especially by placing children in dysfunctional, pretend ‘families,’ brainwashing children in schools and by expediting the diminution of free speech and liberty of conscience, to name just a few of the inevitable pathologies.

    Mmyes CL, traditional Catholic marriages are perfect and never result in divorce, child abuse or violence.

    You and Lyle Shelton are massive losers. Society just told you so.

  104. duncanm
    #2553737, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:33 am

    You can see why Labor were so ambiguous in their approach to the vote/issue.

    Of the 12 electorates in Sydney that voted No, 9 are Labor, and the 3 Lib No’s are in the 4 weakest vote against.

    For all the railing against the LNP conservatives – they’re nothing of the sort on the issue.

    Electorate %No
    Blaxland 73.9%
    Watson 69.6%
    McMahon 64.9%
    Werriwa 63.7%
    Fowler 63.7%
    Parramatta 61.6%
    Chifley 58.7%
    Barton 56.4%
    Banks (Lib) 55.1%
    Greenway 53.6%
    Mitchell (Lib) 50.9%
    Bennelong (Lib) 50.2%

  105. JC
    #2553738, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:34 am

    So now what will they talk about on Q&A?

    Dunno, So I asked Tones.

    @TonyJones_qanda Hey Tones, people on the catallaxy blog want to know now that the SSM is essentially over, WTF will you raise as discussion topics for Leftwing ABC trolls to get excited about? Gerbil warming for an hour each week?

  106. duncanm
    #2553739, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:34 am

    snap – Natural Instinct had the same (instinct)

  107. Lysander
    #2553740, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Fear and trembling. Not Kierkegaard, Lysander…

    The fact that 61% of Ozzies (not as high as they thought but still a win) voted for a fictitious bill nobody has seen based on a fictitious concept will send a clear signal to the ABC that they are in charge of the agenda and social policy. Ask a question for long enough, and it’ll happen…

  108. Makka
    #2553741, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:35 am

    especially by placing children in dysfunctional, pretend ‘families,’ brainwashing children in schools and by expediting the diminution of free speech and liberty of conscience, to name just a few of the inevitable pathologies.

    Unsurprising mUnty supports all these outcomes.

  109. JC
    #2553742, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:35 am

    hzhousewife
    #2553731, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:31 am

    JC, we live next door to a gay couple and have several more as friends. I am happy for them that they aren’t treated as lesser citizens any more.

    I haven’t been treating them as “lesser citizens” Monty, have you ?

    He does in a perverse sort of way.

  110. duncanm
    #2553743, posted on November 15, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Catholics (and others) should rebrand their marriage ceremonies ‘Real Marriage’.

    That’d be fun to watch.

