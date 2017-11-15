61.6%

Posted on 10:07 am, November 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Michel Lasouris
    #2553989, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    “70% No in Watson.

    Tony Burka has a problem on his hands placating those Muslim homophobes who keep him in the lifestyle to which he’s become accustomed.
    Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke! Let’s hope that translates into votes in the next election, then the prick’s gorn!

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553990, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    The results of this vote in the Labor Muslim areas have proved once and for all the importance of Open Borders.
    The Libertarians were right.

  3. Rabz
    #2553991, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I’ve just written a lengthy comment setting out my views on this issue but have decided not to post it as it’s way too strongly worded.

    A landmark day in the inexcusable and irreversible decline of this country.

    Absolutely fucking pathetic.

  4. Seco
    #2553994, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Look at how the “conservative” voices in the Liberal Party tried to prosecute the case against the entertainment at the NRL Grand Final. They were useless and looked like dills. We never stood a chance.

  5. Rabz
    #2554002, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    monty lecturing people on exhibiting dignity – bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!

  6. meher baba
    #2554005, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    As a strong libertarian, I have mixed feelings today. Of course I voted Yes, because I don’t believe in state interference in the activities of friends or strangers that have no impact on me. However, I would have greatly preferred a legislative change that would have taken the government out of the marriage process other than in the role of registrar. In my ideal world, marriages could be performed religiously or by civil celebrants, and registered in the same way that births and deaths are, but otherwise have no more legal force than a de facto relationship.

    Anyway, the people have spoken and they appear to have spoken very loudly. Turnbull is not a popular PM, but perhaps (as I have always suspected) this is largely due to his poor performance and not so much due to his holding views that are too liberal for the Coalition support base.

    The supporters of the No case tried to expand the issue beyond SSM into a wider range of issues that it hoped would attract support from social conservatives. What the results show is either that the population is generally less conservative on SSM than on other issues, or else that the conservative support base is weaker – and, in particular, less Anglo – than many would like to think. Andrews, Abetz and Bernadi among others talked loudly about the need to represent the views of their electors, but 57 per cent of Andrews’ electors voted Yes, as did even greater proportions of the Tasmanian and South Australian electorates, not to mention 75 per cent of voters in Tony Abbott’s seat. Three rural Queensland electorates had a majority no vote, but rural Queensland as a whole was more strongly for Yes than western Sydney.

    Perhaps a vote on a single issue isn’t much of a guide, but one would be forgiven for concluding that the conservatives have been preaching to the wrong constituency and might want to turn more of their attention to newly-arrived migrants in western Sydney and outer suburban Melbourne.

  7. Caveman
    #2554007, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Govt saves some coin, now they get less benefits as a couple.

  8. Viva
    #2554008, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    And so a new cult is emerging to upstage the Gaians.

    The Rainbow in place of Green.

    Love is Love in place of Save the Planet.

    Marriage deniers (oh yes, that’s coming) in place of climate deniers

    Dr Feelgood in place of Professor Doom

    Enjoy

  9. Gab
    #2554009, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Remind me again, is this a non-binding vote?

  10. classical_hero
    #2554014, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    My Federal seat in WA had the second highest percentage of no voters in the State. The electorate next to us had the highest vote percentage, s we are resistance central.

  11. Viva
    #2554015, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    My Federal seat in WA had the second highest percentage of no voters in the State. The electorate next to us had the highest vote percentage. We are resistance central.

    Greetings from Wentworth. No need to elaborate on where we are.

  12. m0nty
    #2554016, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Remind me again, is this a non-binding vote?

    It means Lyle Shelton has to be bound in the stocks in Federation Square.

  13. Roger
    #2554017, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    As a strong libertarian, I have mixed feelings today. Of course I voted Yes, because I don’t believe in state interference in the activities of friends or strangers that have no impact on me.

    Yet another libertarian unwittingly voting to extend the power of the state.

  14. Baa Humbug
    #2554018, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553958, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    36,686 were apparently regarded as informal.

    Yet again, let down by Ethnics who can’t even tick a box properly.

    I’m guessing about 36k people wrote “Fuck you assholes” (pun)

  15. stackja
    #2554020, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    1930s Germans supported the Enabling Act. What could possibly go wrong?

  16. Baa Humbug
    #2554022, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    meher baba
    #2554005, posted on November 15, 2017 at 1:39 pm
    What the results show is either that the population is generally less conservative on SSM than on other issues, or else that the conservative support base is weaker – and, in particular, less Anglo – than many would like to think.

    The least Anglo electorates voted NO. How do you square that circle?

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2554025, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Remind me again, is this a non-binding vote?

    Up to each MP to decide how they will vote. Some said before the vote they would ignore the outcome if it was “no”. Others said they would follow their electorate.

    The take away for me is that support was well down from the claimed 75% in favour. And 60:40 is not, despite many claiming otherwise, “massive” support for SSM.

  18. Cary
    #2554026, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    conservatives have been preaching to the wrong constituency and might want to turn more of their attention to newly-arrived migrants in western Sydney and outer suburban Melbourne.

    They don’t need to. Banks and Barton have substantial second and third generation Middle Eastern and Asian demographic, and voted No in clear majority. Bennelong voted no by small majority. It has significant conservative Asian enclave.

  19. Gab
    #2554028, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    So given this wasn’t a referendum, can the Constitution really be changed?

  20. stackja
    #2554033, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Gab
    #2554028, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:04 pm
    So given this wasn’t a referendum, can the Constitution really be changed?

    Constitution No! Marriage Act only.

  21. FelixKruell
    #2554034, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Bruce:

    So Turnbull is declaring manifest destiny with 62% saying yes to SSM in the postal poll but refuses to provide freedom of conscience provisions with 62% saying yes in a Newspoll question.

    Sorry, but we can’t rely on the Newspoll. You will need to arrange another plebiscite to give all Australians a say on what religious protections (if any) should be granted.

  22. Cary
    #2554035, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    For a confirmed bachelor C.L. has unusually strong pro-marriage views.

  24. DB
    #2554037, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    The voting in high-Muslim electorates in Western Sydney makes for interesting reading.
    Tony Burke will be careful not to be seen skipping down the main street wearing a rainbow sash.

  25. Mr Rusty
    #2554042, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    So 61% of voters think they have the right to change the millenia old cultures and religious edicts of Hindus, Aboriginies, Muslims, J*ws, Shintoists, Buddhists…
    The left finally have their proof that Australia IS a racist country.

  26. stackja
    #2554047, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Cary
    #2554035, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:12 pm
    For a confirmed bachelor C.L. has unusually strong pro-marriage views.

    I respect my late parent’s views on marriage. I assume others do too.
    New age morality means nothing. Nihilism comes to mind.

  27. meher baba
    #2554050, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Baa Humbug: “The least Anglo electorates voted NO. How do you square that circle?”

    You misunderstood my point. I’ll put it more simply.

    I have read on this forum and in other places for some years now of the existence of a “fed up” old-fashioned Anglo-Australian conservative constituency that wants the Liberal Party to go way further to the right that where it is under Turnbull.

    I have no doubt such a constituency exists, but it can hardly be said to have turned out to vote in substantial numbers on SSM: particularly when compared to a powerful, socially-conservative newly arrived migrant constituency in Sydney.

    Perhaps this means that the old fashioned conservative constituency is far smaller than some have suggested, or simply that they didn’t care enough about SSM to come out and vote No. I’d be interested to hear what they think happened.

  28. Rev. Archibald
    #2554053, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Yet another libertarian unwittingly voting to extend the power of the state.

    ..
    Librarians are extreme tards.
    It’s almost a sport to them.

  29. John64
    #2554054, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    36,686 were apparently regarded as informal. I’m guessing about 36k people wrote “Fuck you assholes”

    I don’t think so. The ABS would have definitely counted that as a YES vote, not informal.

  30. Ivan Denisovich
    #2554058, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:32 pm

