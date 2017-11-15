Liberty Quote
I seem to smell the stench of appeasement in the air.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- Ivan Denisovich on 61.6%
- Ivan Denisovich on 61.6%
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John64 on 61.6%
- Rev. Archibald on 61.6%
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- meher baba on 61.6%
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Sparkx on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- stackja on 61.6%
- candy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Mr Rusty on 61.6%
- Bruce of Newcastle on “Trusting the ABC was a rookie mistake”
- Stimpson J. Cat on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- DB on 61.6%
- Gab on 61.6%
- Cary on 61.6%
- FelixKruell on 61.6%
- stackja on 61.6%
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- iampeter on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- iampeter on John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Gab on 61.6%
-
Recent Posts
- “Trusting the ABC was a rookie mistake”
- 61.6%
- Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong
- A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians
- Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
- What a line
- Here is a trick
- ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG
- Roundup November 13
- Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out
- Peter O’Brien: Ardern on Manus
- Parliamentary Moral Hazard
- van Onselen bellows
- Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Clive Hamilton and Sinophobia
- John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives
- The Age used to be a newspaper of record
- What should government do on the blockchain?
- Imports and Jobs
- “It would be a great thing to have a good relationship with Russia, Trump said”
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on Red Tape
- And There Was a Great Calm
- Spare a thought for the Canadians
- A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Is renewable energy competitive?
- Maybe they should get new school halls and Gonski funding
- Australians – you are all racists – Maley @ Fairfax says so
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
61.6%
This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
281 Responses to 61.6%
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
“70% No in Watson.
Tony Burka has a problem on his hands placating those Muslim homophobes who keep him in the lifestyle to which he’s become accustomed.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke! Let’s hope that translates into votes in the next election, then the prick’s gorn!
The results of this vote in the Labor Muslim areas have proved once and for all the importance of Open Borders.
The Libertarians were right.
I’ve just written a lengthy comment setting out my views on this issue but have decided not to post it as it’s way too strongly worded.
A landmark day in the inexcusable and irreversible decline of this country.
Absolutely fucking pathetic.
Look at how the “conservative” voices in the Liberal Party tried to prosecute the case against the entertainment at the NRL Grand Final. They were useless and looked like dills. We never stood a chance.
monty lecturing people on exhibiting dignity – bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
As a strong libertarian, I have mixed feelings today. Of course I voted Yes, because I don’t believe in state interference in the activities of friends or strangers that have no impact on me. However, I would have greatly preferred a legislative change that would have taken the government out of the marriage process other than in the role of registrar. In my ideal world, marriages could be performed religiously or by civil celebrants, and registered in the same way that births and deaths are, but otherwise have no more legal force than a de facto relationship.
Anyway, the people have spoken and they appear to have spoken very loudly. Turnbull is not a popular PM, but perhaps (as I have always suspected) this is largely due to his poor performance and not so much due to his holding views that are too liberal for the Coalition support base.
The supporters of the No case tried to expand the issue beyond SSM into a wider range of issues that it hoped would attract support from social conservatives. What the results show is either that the population is generally less conservative on SSM than on other issues, or else that the conservative support base is weaker – and, in particular, less Anglo – than many would like to think. Andrews, Abetz and Bernadi among others talked loudly about the need to represent the views of their electors, but 57 per cent of Andrews’ electors voted Yes, as did even greater proportions of the Tasmanian and South Australian electorates, not to mention 75 per cent of voters in Tony Abbott’s seat. Three rural Queensland electorates had a majority no vote, but rural Queensland as a whole was more strongly for Yes than western Sydney.
Perhaps a vote on a single issue isn’t much of a guide, but one would be forgiven for concluding that the conservatives have been preaching to the wrong constituency and might want to turn more of their attention to newly-arrived migrants in western Sydney and outer suburban Melbourne.
Govt saves some coin, now they get less benefits as a couple.
And so a new cult is emerging to upstage the Gaians.
The Rainbow in place of Green.
Love is Love in place of Save the Planet.
Marriage deniers (oh yes, that’s coming) in place of climate deniers
Dr Feelgood in place of Professor Doom
Enjoy
Remind me again, is this a non-binding vote?
My Federal seat in WA had the second highest percentage of no voters in the State. The electorate next to us had the highest vote percentage, s we are resistance central.
Greetings from Wentworth. No need to elaborate on where we are.
It means Lyle Shelton has to be bound in the stocks in Federation Square.
As a strong libertarian, I have mixed feelings today. Of course I voted Yes, because I don’t believe in state interference in the activities of friends or strangers that have no impact on me.
Yet another libertarian unwittingly voting to extend the power of the state.
I’m guessing about 36k people wrote “Fuck you assholes” (pun)
1930s Germans supported the Enabling Act. What could possibly go wrong?
The least Anglo electorates voted NO. How do you square that circle?
Up to each MP to decide how they will vote. Some said before the vote they would ignore the outcome if it was “no”. Others said they would follow their electorate.
The take away for me is that support was well down from the claimed 75% in favour. And 60:40 is not, despite many claiming otherwise, “massive” support for SSM.
They don’t need to. Banks and Barton have substantial second and third generation Middle Eastern and Asian demographic, and voted No in clear majority. Bennelong voted no by small majority. It has significant conservative Asian enclave.
So given this wasn’t a referendum, can the Constitution really be changed?
Constitution No! Marriage Act only.
Bruce:
Sorry, but we can’t rely on the Newspoll. You will need to arrange another plebiscite to give all Australians a say on what religious protections (if any) should be granted.
For a confirmed bachelor C.L. has unusually strong pro-marriage views.
Oh yeah. Thanks, Stackja.
The voting in high-Muslim electorates in Western Sydney makes for interesting reading.
Tony Burke will be careful not to be seen skipping down the main street wearing a rainbow sash.
So 61% of voters think they have the right to change the millenia old cultures and religious edicts of Hindus, Aboriginies, Muslims, J*ws, Shintoists, Buddhists…
The left finally have their proof that Australia IS a racist country.
I respect my late parent’s views on marriage. I assume others do too.
New age morality means nothing. Nihilism comes to mind.
Baa Humbug: “The least Anglo electorates voted NO. How do you square that circle?”
You misunderstood my point. I’ll put it more simply.
I have read on this forum and in other places for some years now of the existence of a “fed up” old-fashioned Anglo-Australian conservative constituency that wants the Liberal Party to go way further to the right that where it is under Turnbull.
I have no doubt such a constituency exists, but it can hardly be said to have turned out to vote in substantial numbers on SSM: particularly when compared to a powerful, socially-conservative newly arrived migrant constituency in Sydney.
Perhaps this means that the old fashioned conservative constituency is far smaller than some have suggested, or simply that they didn’t care enough about SSM to come out and vote No. I’d be interested to hear what they think happened.
..
Librarians are extreme tards.
It’s almost a sport to them.
I don’t think so. The ABS would have definitely counted that as a YES vote, not informal.
The NO vote had plenty of opportunities to make arguments against SSM. They spent most of those opportunities fighting Safe Schools and other peripheral issues.
I also thought the “No” campaign was poor, Felix. “It’s okay to vote no” was ineffectual, almost apologetic. I wouldn’t be directing any business to the ad agency that come up with something so lame.
Dammit.
The NO vote had plenty of opportunities to make arguments against SSM. They spent most of those opportunities fighting Safe Schools and other peripheral issues.
I also thought the “No” campaign was poor, Felix. “It’s okay to vote no” was ineffectual, almost apologetic. I wouldn’t be directing any business to the ad agency that come up with something so lame.