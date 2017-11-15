And Economic Freedom for All

The SSM vote numbers are in and the answer is Yes. And full disclosure, Spartacus voted Yes.

With the numbers in, the rubber needs to hit the road. There will be the battle of the bills to follow.

There seems to be a lot of talk about protections for religious freedoms, but where is the discussion of economic freedom? Why, if a pub can have a “no shoes, no shirt, no service sign” and not be deemed to be discriminating, why can’t other businesses decide who they chose to serve or not serve?

Just as a precursor to what may be to come, consider this following scenario from New Mexico, USA.

In August 2013, before same sex marriage was legalised in the US, the Supreme Court of New Mexico upheld a lower court decision that a small, private business called Elane Photography (owned by Elane Huguenin) could not refuse to take photos at a same-sex marriage. The judgement said:

in the smaller, more focused world of the marketplace, of commerce, of public accommodation, the Huguenins have to channel their conduct, not their beliefs, so as to leave space for other Americans who believe something different. That compromise is part of the glue that holds us together as a nation, the tolerance that lubricates the varied moving parts of us as a people. That sense of respect we owe others, whether or not we believe as they do, illuminates this country, setting it apart from the discord that afflicts much of the rest of the world. In short, I would say to the Huguenins, with the utmost respect: it is the price of citizenship.

There you go. The price of citizenship in New Mexico included the State forcing businesses to service customers they did not want to.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal for this one, but currently before the US Supreme Court is the matter of Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Yes. The cake shop that refused to make a cake for a gay wedding that was pursed by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Amazing what happens to rights when civil agencies are tasked with defending them.

This case is not done yet, but interestingly, there was a recent amicus brief (friend of the court) lodged on behalf of 37 large businesses. Businesses that included Apple, Uber, Intel, Deutsche Bank, American Airlines, Citigroup, Marriott, AirBNB and PWC. These large businesses were arguing in support of …. correction arguing against the small business exercising its economic and religious freedoms.

Yes. Interesting times ahead for Australia. Maybe Spartacus should have gone to law school after all so he could have gotten his snout into this coming stream of lawyerly work.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus