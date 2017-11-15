And Economic Freedom for All

The SSM vote numbers are in and the answer is Yes. And full disclosure, Spartacus voted Yes.
With the numbers in, the rubber needs to hit the road. There will be the battle of the bills to follow.
There seems to be a lot of talk about protections for religious freedoms, but where is the discussion of economic freedom? Why, if a pub can have a “no shoes, no shirt, no service sign” and not be deemed to be discriminating, why can’t other businesses decide who they chose to serve or not serve?
Just as a precursor to what may be to come, consider this following scenario from New Mexico, USA.
In August 2013, before same sex marriage was legalised in the US, the Supreme Court of New Mexico upheld a lower court decision that a small, private business called Elane Photography (owned by Elane Huguenin) could not refuse to take photos at a same-sex marriage. The judgement said:
in the smaller, more focused world of the marketplace, of commerce, of public accommodation, the Huguenins have to channel their conduct, not their beliefs, so as to leave space for other Americans who believe something different. That compromise is part of the glue that holds us together as a nation, the tolerance that lubricates the varied moving parts of us as a people. That sense of respect we owe others, whether or not we believe as they do, illuminates this country, setting it apart from the discord that afflicts much of the rest of the world. In short, I would say to the Huguenins, with the utmost respect: it is the price of citizenship.
There you go. The price of citizenship in New Mexico included the State forcing businesses to service customers they did not want to.
The US Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal for this one, but currently before the US Supreme Court is the matter of Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Yes. The cake shop that refused to make a cake for a gay wedding that was pursed by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Amazing what happens to rights when civil agencies are tasked with defending them.
This case is not done yet, but interestingly, there was a recent amicus brief (friend of the court) lodged on behalf of 37 large businesses. Businesses that included Apple, Uber, Intel, Deutsche Bank, American Airlines, Citigroup, Marriott, AirBNB and PWC. These large businesses were arguing in support of …. correction arguing against the small business exercising its economic and religious freedoms.
Yes. Interesting times ahead for Australia. Maybe Spartacus should have gone to law school after all so he could have gotten his snout into this coming stream of lawyerly work.
So why, knowing all this, did you vote yes?
…and knowing all this Spartacus still voted Yes.
There is a saying that a definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
Because Spartacus believes that same sex couples should be allowed to marry. It is the ultimate in conservatism. All the other stuff is the mess made by governments and that will need to be cleaned up.
We are born with certain inalienable rights; to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are not given to us by the state. We are born with them.
The right to force a business to serve you is not a right by birth but a load of crap created by the state. Let the state clean up its mess.
My libertarian side says go for it – let businesses decide who they will serve. But make them advertise as such so no-one is mislead (on your front door, your website etc). Don’t want to serve gays? Put it on the window. Don’t want to serve white/black/yellow/other people? Put it on the window. The market will soon sort it out.
In practice though, this would be divisive and messy. Half of Western Sydney would refuse to serve gays/christians/women. In geographically remote areas, this would significantly impact on minorities.
So on balance, I think this is a reasonable price to pay for running a business – you have to serve everyone. Any restrictions (no shoes/no shirt/no money) should have a clear rationale, and not be targeted at a specific group of people. Which is largely the law we have all lived under for the last few decades. There have been very few court cases on it. Not sure why this issue (SSM) will necessarily lead to an explosion of cases or disputes?
Same Sex Marriage is an oxymoron. Persons of any sex have a right to live as they wish. No one has a right to rubbish a traditional institution by redefiing a word that has (and for many still will) describe the union of two humans of different chromasonal makeup.
Can’t wait for the first SSM to be held in a mosque!
Confused:
I’m so pleased you are supporting intersex people (the I in LGBTI&^$#) getting married to whichever gender they prefer. But I wouldn’t go so far as calling that traditional marriage.
They absolutely can and should discriminate for any reason whatsoever. The issue is that conservatives who have being arguing that their beliefs should be enforced on everyone via the gun of the state now can’t make the argument that the beliefs of others shouldn’t be enforced on them via the gun of the state.
Hence their appeals to some collectivist notion of “religious freedom” instead of just “freedom”. As the SSM debate demonstrates, they don’t really support freedom.
To those of us who are consistent individualists, who would no more want a state regulating who a business discriminates against anymore than the state should be able to regulate who can marry who, this is not an issue.
It’s only an issue for the profoundly confused and self-contradicting conservative movement.
I would suggest, IAS, that the only right you are born to is to be eaten.
You’re protein.
The so-called rights to liberty are all due to a community that suggested we should be nice to each other, recognised property rights and that we all should strive to do the best we could whilst obsvering the first two points.
I suggest that the normalisation of lifestyles that diminish the realities of life itself are designed to erode the achievements of that community.
I would further suggest that you should hardly congratulate yourself if you consider the political and community leadership that we have been blessed with during this so called debate.
And yes I have gay friends, de facto friends and I wasn’t married in a church.
But my children were christened because we recognised the value that our community has provided. And yes we resorted to IVF but it wasn’t because of a lifestyle choice.
But even the vicar is now a socialist stooge.
Just for the record Newspoll asked this question not long ago:
Same-sex marriage must protect religious freedom: Newspoll (August)
So the same proportion of the population want “legal guarantees for freedom of conscience, belief and religion” as voted yes to same-sex marriage.
Over to you Parliament of Australia.
Because if I am barefoot, I can put on shoes, but if I am gay, I can’t switch to straight? If I am black, I can’t switch to white?
Not disagreeing with your underlying meaning – I’m all for associational rights – but this argument goes nowhere.
You do realise this is regime propaganda?
Spartacus, we are born with whatever rights the society we are born into, is prepared to confer on us. No more, no less. Even if you believe in an Omnipotent God, His track record of intervening to protect people’s individual rights has been pretty shambolic the last couple of millennia.
The law trade will be delighted , think of all the SSD s same sex divorces ,nice little earner for them ,wonder if slugs and grubs ,and Morrieblackballs will set up groups to handle them ? Gays are notoriously fickle in their relationships . The u.n.communust wedge is driven deeper into society .
So why did the activists pick on that cake shop, when they could easily have gone to the next one and buy what they wanted?
Next the activists will complain to the discrimination board that the cake wasn’t as good as another cake shops’ product.
Seems to me that these activists only want to cause trouble.
To be perfectly clear, (having typed the first post on a tablet, literal accuracy was sacrificed for brevity) no, you should not be pleased. Neither should you nor any person count me as supporting any definition of marriage that is not solely the union of two human beings one of which has one x and one y chromosome in their 23rd chromosome pair and the other which has two x chromosomes in their 23rd chromosome pair.
Go peddle your alphabet genders in Lakemba!
That’s exactly what I was discussing with my partner on the way home tonight, when I see a gay marriage in a mosque, and my partner replied, what about a synagogue? well them too I suppose lol
and that one too, as someone said why should all the straight married people have all the misery of a divorce? there will be some lovely dovey hissy fits galore, oh what fun.
yeah I remember someone once asking me if I believed in God, I said well if does exist, he has got a lot to answer for, and can you imagine what the press conference would look like if Jesus Christ made his long awaited return,imagine the squabbling among all the media agents.
Maybe Spartacus should have gone to law school? Arguable, but Spartacus certainly should have voted no, since all the evils he enumerated were well known.
So you support the removal of age restricions from the Marriage Act?
Spartacus, like anybody else with more than two functioning brain cells, should have refrained from voting at all. Of all the signs that this country is headed for the dustbin of history, the fact that 80% of the population would give the parliament unfettered permission to pass legislation without even knowing what was in it, is the saddest and most telling of all.
RIP the Commonwealth of Australia.
I don’t feel easy about businesses discriminating on the customers they serve and other types of situations.
Priests, imans, rabbis represent their particular God, a stand-in for God if you like. Unthinkable to force them to marry homosexual couples. But business people can’t claim that. In fact, businesses probably serve all types of customers they may not particularly approve of for whatever reason, but they have to make a living.
Of course. some Catholic priests will marry gay couples, but they are not actually Catholics, they are the pretend ones.
Let’s be quite clear about a few things.
In none of these cases – the cake shop owner, the photographer, the p*zza place in Indiana that even Obama joked about (“Joe Biden and I are so close that some places in Indiana won’t even serve us pizza”) – in none of these did the owners refuse to serve gays. They’d been serving gays for years. There have been no cases reported of gay people being declined service when they’ve gone to buy bread at a bakery.
They have been pursued by the state because they declined to cater for a gay wedding. That is, they declined to go out of their way to fulfil a special order because they had religious scruples about the ceremony.
It isn’t about whether you can be forced to serve gays. No one has declined to do so. It’s about whether the state can force you to cater for – and thus condone – a ceremony to which you have a deep-seated religious or political objection.