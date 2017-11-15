Bull from Brazile

Now that the dust has settled on the 2016 US Presidential Election, and President Hillary Clinton is well ensconced in the White House …. Hang on. That didn’t happen. Secretary Clinton lost and Mr Trump won to become President Trump.

In any competition, there will be losers and sometimes sore losers, but the efforts of the Clintons and their acolytes just take the cake.

Now as Cats know, Spartacus is not a fan of President Donald J. But what Spartacus dislikes even more is the attempt by the losers to try to re-write and re-frame history to hide their incompetence and failures. If they want therapy, they should see a therapist.

In the latest contribution to the Clinton wuz Robbed narrative, former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair, Donna Brazile has come out with a book called Hacks.

With a title like that, one might be excused in thinking it was a book about the hacks who worked for and around Team Clinton. Rather, Ms Brazile continues with the story that the Russians did it. They hacked into both the Democratic Party and the Clinton Campaign, stole data and emails and then released embarrassing information. Those evil Russians.

Let’s just pause for a second here and just assume for the moment that agents of the Russian state actually did what is claimed. Is there any dispute that what was released in the emails was incorrect? Were there any “fake” emails? No. So what is the problem then?

Is the complaint that while Secretary Clinton, her staff and her campaign did bad things, nobody was mean to know about it? And that keeping bad conduct hidden nullifies its vice? If team Clinton had a problem with what was released, perhaps they should first reflect upon what they put into email.

But from another perspective, Secretary Clinton’s emails have been a sore point for a while. What does it say about the recklessness of Team Clinton and the DNC that they left their email systems so exposed and vulnerable? None of the Republican candidates seemed to have their emails hacked. Neither did Senator Bernie Sanders. Or if they were hacked, their email correspondence did not have the same “juice” that Team Clinton’s emails had.

So basically, team Clinton was either stupid for putting what they did in email and/or reckless in leaving their email systems so vulnerable. Being stupid and reckless should probably disqualify someone from being US President. And perhaps that is why the result was what it was.

What’s next on their conspiracy theory playlist? Hey. Maybe they next claim that Anthony Weiner, the jailed registered sex offender ex-husband of Secretary Clinton’s closest confidant Huma Abedin was possibly a Russian agent or a Wikileaks mole.

Fair dinkum these people are masters at trying to polish turds into tulips, and the US mainstream media are equally masters of sniffing turds and smelling tulips.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus