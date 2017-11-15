An interesting article about the hysterics at the ABC and their fellow hysteric our interim Prime Minister: Four Corners stopped truth from ruining its ripping yarn. It’s about how nothing has come of the Royal Commission after “the ABC’s Four Corners announced to the world that the Northern Territory ‘tortured children’, and engaged in ‘barbarism’ in facilities such as Don Dale”. Here’s how the article ends.
During conversations with Four Corners, I sought and repeatedly was given assurances that the highest ethical standards were being applied. In the opinion of other news outlets, trusting the ABC was a rookie mistake. That trust was why it was given the extraordinary access.
Those ethical standards can be found in the ABC’s Code of Practice under the heading Impartiality and Diversity of Perspectives. I believe Four Corners failed all five guidelines.
The ABC is a federally funded public service organisation. It withheld information from a Prime Minister and based on partial information the Prime Minister made a call to spend $50m. Since that time, the ABC has declared its footage unavailable; attempted to suppress evidence before a royal commission; and, when asked, has refused to investigate itself. Even an ABC journalist referred to it as a “hatchet job”.
If the royal commission report does not deliver scalps or, worse still, fails to even recommend criminal investigations and prosecutions, it will be because the information that led to its establishment was deeply flawed and misleading.
“Deeply flawed and misleading” – given the way it operates I thought that was already the first item on the ABC’s Code of Practice in how it presents the news.
Repeatedly, the ABC is shown to represent a soveriegn risk to this nation.
Shut it down, fire them all may well not be enough. Burn it with fire, salt the remains.
Hopefully the proposed changes to sedition and treason laws will put an end to the ABC.
The ABC is a cesspit of Socialist scum.
Rabz the Anyone But Conservative fuckers.
What an appalling call the dill made. Seriously, by announcing the RC within 24 hrs of the ABC hit piece, the sanctimonious prick should have been sacked by his party.
He did this despite witnessing TLS do the same thing with the Indonesian hit piece.
They are so dishonest and it’s got worse since Tony Jones’ wife, Sour Tits Sarah has been running that show. It’s the biggest fake new operation outside of MediaMatters. A travesty to journalism.
Then, of course, there was the wonderful ‘expose’ of the live cattle trade – which spooked a politician into ruining farmers and businesses.
All in a days work at the ABC.
Seriously, why would anyone go to the ABC to find something accurate?
And why would anyone approached by the ABC agree? Do they threaten to do their beat up regardless? Well why lend them any credibility by appearing?
Activism Bashing Conservatism..sums up the reason d’être.
Well, paying for the ABC is a rookie mistake we all can’t opt out of. It should be privatised and set up as a subscriber service for those who like conspiracy theories, weather alarmism and gayness news. No conservative should ever consent to be interviewed on any of its fake news shows.
Cattle, prisons, refugee torture, greyhounds, windmills.
The new ABC offices that had to be built because the medicated and hysterical ABC wymynsys insisted the old building was a breast cancer cluster.
Fact checking.
Sodomy, catamites and the lash of economic genocide.
ABC genocidal rage towards colonial settler racist culture being literally Russian Nazis.
The ALPBC staff co-op is in the winners circle, my friends. It is untouchable.
The only reason they are so bad at their jobs is because they are so stressed.
Put Soma in the water supply.
That is the right way to deal with Epsilon Minus Semi-Morons.
And stop demanding the skills you would from an Alpha Plus.
