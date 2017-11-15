Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 15, 2017
377 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554052, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2553935, posted on November 15, 2017 at 12:53 pm
    Attention all Primary School Age Kid Parents.

    If there is one day you ask your kids
    “Did anything important happen at school today? “,
    Make it today.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2554055, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Ros Greenwood on “Why Western Sydney Voted No.”
    It’s all about disenfranchised blue collar voters.
    Not a word about Moozleys anywhere.

  3. Leigh Lowe
    #2554056, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Sorry Ross Greenwood.
    But, who knows … he might be Ros tomorrow.

  5. Roger
    #2554061, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Conservatives today: Muslims are alright cos they also hate the same people we do, we should start a political movement with them.

    Agreement on one issue doth not a coalition make.

    Australian Conservatives are committed to conserving Australia’s Judeo-Christian heritage & resisting Islamicisation & obviously PHON would appeal to many Muslims.

    The more likely upshot, as suggested above, is that this will lead to more political consciousness within the Muslim community as they realise Labor doesn’t actually give them their own political voice.

  6. Roger
    #2554063, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    sorry: PHON would not appeal to many Muslims.

  7. stackja
    #2554065, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554057, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:32 pm
    Beautiful dresses just beautiful….

    LOL

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2554066, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Can this win the Walkley for the least surprising news report of 2017?

    Victoria’s public sector is ballooning faster than private employment ranks (Hun $)

    VICTORIA’S public service is booming under the Andrews Government with thousands of new workers costing taxpayers an extra $1.6 billion per year.

    The government workforce has ballooned faster than the private sector for the past three financial years, according to the latest Victoria’s Auditor General financial report tabled in Parliament today.

    The government ranks swelled by more than 4200 workers over the period, hitting 238,928 full time jobs as of June 2017.

    Government workers also saw bigger pay packets with wage rises outstripping other Victorian industries.

    They’re breeding almost as fast as the bollards are.

  9. Mother Lode
    #2554069, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Don’t spoil it for him, Roger.

    He thinks he has a gotcha.

  10. DrBeauGan
    #2554071, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Conservatives today: Muslims are alright cos they also hate the same people we do, we should start a political movement with them

    Don’t you dare call me a conservative, m0nty. Thems fighting words. Also, I don’t hate poofs. They can’t help being what they are, and I can’t help it if what they are gives me the creeps. So I avoid them and they can go about buggering each other in privacy. But if they start annoying me, I’ll get cross.

    Oh, and I’m not a Catholic either. You claim to be one, I understand.

  11. candy
    #2554072, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    The mixture of Sydney’s No voters is fascinating.
    Blue collar, those without job security, Muslims, Chinese and other cultures, PHON voters, Catholics, anti PC, older folk.

  12. Mother Lode
    #2554073, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    In other news, Monty thinks gay men and straight women have much in common because they both like guys.

  13. John64
    #2554074, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Looks like Windmills Weatherill and his Greek Finance Manager will have to come up with a new plan to keep Mainland Tasmania solvent:

    The South Australian government has abandoned its controversial bank tax, punching a big hole in the state’s finances.

    In a move welcomed by the Australian Bankers’ Association and the wider business community, Premier Jay Weatherill says the proposed levy will not be pursued because it has no prospect of passing parliament’s upper house.

    “For all intents and purposes, the bank tax is dead,” Mr Weatherill told reporters on Wednesday.

  14. Roger
    #2554075, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    VICTORIA’S public service is booming under the Andrews Government with thousands of new workers costing taxpayers an extra $1.6 billion per year.

    Government workers also saw bigger pay packets with wage rises outstripping other Victorian industries.

    Then Atlas shrugged.

  15. Mother Lode
    #2554076, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    They’re breeding almost as fast as the bollards are.

    Lets put the bollards in front of their offices.

    For every hour they are standing about outside baffled by these things, trying to organise committees to deal with it and compiling demands to their supervisors, every hour they are away from their desks, will be one job saved.

  16. H B Bear
    #2554077, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Democracy. Good and hard Victoriastanis.

  17. Roger
    #2554078, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Blue collar, those without job security, Muslims, Chinese and other cultures, PHON voters, Catholics, anti PC, older folk.

    I wonder about the Catholics, actually.

    I suspect that in western Sydney charismatics and evangelicals would be more consistently “No” on principle than Catholics, many of whom disregard the teachings of their church.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554081, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Thank f$ck the YES vote won.

    I don’t think I could have taken a day full of Gay Gasbottle Suicide Bombers.

  19. v_maet
    #2554083, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Bruce of Newscastle re: Vic public service.

    4000 or so over 3 years is actually low.

    QLD Labor saw 5x that amount over the same period.

  20. Roger
    #2554085, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    In other news, Monty thinks gay men and straight women have much in common because they both like guys.

    Chuckle.

  21. notafan
    #2554086, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Muslims and Catholics have much more in common than Muslims and lefties. It only needs to be pointed out to Muslims.

    No they don’t.

    Muslims and lefties both passionately desire the destruction of Christendom.

    A shared opposition to same sex marriage, is hardly enough to make us bedfellows.

    In truth islamic sexuality is so depraved, if you give it more than a single thought, it requires extraordinary twisting for lefties to remain in bed with islam.

    Child marriage, the rape of sex slaves all lawful no matter how you slice it.

  22. notafan
    #2554089, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    charismatics and evangelicals would be more consistently “No” on principle than Catholics

    Which principles would they be Roger, the ones on the use of contraception or perhaps divorce?

    You need to be clear whether you are talking about very nominal Catholics (like Monty) or actual practicing Catholics who accept the teachings of the church.

    I have no doubt that regular church going Evangelicals are stronger in faith, than any nominal Christians, goes with the territory.

  23. Boambee John
    #2554090, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    m0nty

    Fixed that Safe Schools homework yet?

  24. A Lurker
    #2554092, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Social conservatives may well lose tomorrow and lose big. Lose with dignity.

    You mean like the dignity the Left and the Republicans showed when they lost the Republic referendum vote in 1999?

    Riiiiiiiiiight. Got it!

  25. DrBeauGan
    #2554093, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Child marriage, the rape of sex slaves all lawful no matter how you slice it.

    You’re just a bigot, Notafan. An islamophobic biggoty bigot. Ask m0nty.

  26. Roger
    #2554095, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Which principles would they be Roger, the ones on the use of contraception or perhaps divorce?

    Quite obviously on the principle that marriage is between a man and a woman.

  27. notafan
    #2554096, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Last time I asked Monty he lied to me.

  28. Roger
    #2554099, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    You need to be clear whether you are talking about very nominal Catholics (like Monty) or actual practicing Catholics who accept the teachings of the church.

    Unhappily, most practicing Catholics I meet and discuss religion with make it clear they don’t accept all the teachings of the Catholic church, including on contraception and divorce. Given their moral confusion I wouldn’t be surprised if they supported ss “m”.

    I don’t think one could call them nominal…bad Catholics, perhaps?

  29. jupes
    #2554101, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    The homos are working their magic already.

    First day in 12 months that the msn page in a Trump-free-zone.

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2554102, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Yet another word has been co-opted for exclusive use by a small minority.
    So we now need an additional word to distinguish real marriage from marriage.

  31. one old bruce
    #2554103, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    straight in a gay gay world
    gayness always brings me down from the mountain

    For the straightforward pathway had been lost.
    Ah me! how hard a thing it is to say
    What was this forest savage, rough, and stern,
    Which in the very thought renews the fear.
    So bitter is it, death is little more…

  32. Snoopy
    #2554106, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Trevor Ncube‏Verified account
    @TrevorNcube
    44m44 minutes ago
    More
    Zimbabweans owe a debt of gratitude to Grace Mugabe. We couldn’t have gotten to this point without her able and determined help. #Zimbabwe 😎
    46 replies 169 retweets 302 likes
    Reply 46 Retweet 169 Like 302

  33. notafan
    #2554107, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    OK Roger but still a long bow to draw.

  34. notafan
    #2554110, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Cafeteria Catholics is the official terminology for such Roger.

    They should toddle off to the Uniting Church where they belong.

  35. stackja
    #2554111, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Roger
    #2554099, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Catholic or non-Catholic.
    No ifs, buts or maybes. The Catholic church of my parents and grandparents.

  36. Baldrick
    #2554112, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Just a small sample of what Love is Love really meant:

    Marriage Equality for Australia 🏳️‍🌈 @cocaineandfuck
    All of the No voters can go choke on a fucking dick today and if you enjoying choking on a dick well then you can go fuck yourself with a cactus 😘
    ______
    ry 🏳️‍🌈 we said YES 🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈 @princepigeonn
    fuck the 38.4% of voters who voted no. “but im allowed to have my opinion!!!!” your opinion is nasty, hurtful, homophobic, and directly negatively impacts a large portion of the australian population. you dont respect me, i dont respect you.
    ______
    🏳️‍🌈 @demimarina
    Very loudly, fuck you No Voters. I hope you’re crying right now xoxoxoxox
    ______
    Parasitic Muppet MP @pmuppetMP
    “No” voters can just FUCK OFF TO HELL! YOU’VE “HAD YOUR SAY”, the vote has been RUN AND DUSTED, so just FUCK OFF

  37. wivenhoe
    #2554114, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    So we now need an additional word to distinguish real marriage from marriage.

    Normarriage?

  38. A Lurker
    #2554115, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Yet another word has been co-opted for exclusive use by a small minority.
    So we now need an additional word to distinguish real marriage from marriage.

    I suggest Holy Matrimony for those married in a church
    Or Real Marriage for non-church marriages.

  39. stackja
    #2554117, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2554102, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm
    Yet another word has been co-opted for exclusive use by a small minority.
    So we now need an additional word to distinguish real marriage from marriage.

    Marriage is marriage. The sham cannot be accepted.

  40. Roger
    #2554119, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    OK Roger but still a long bow to draw.

    I don’t think so. A Crosby-Textor survey a couple of years ago had 2/3rds of Catholics supporting ss “m”. Another survey conducted during the campaign produced the same result, but had Anglicans at 59%. Among Sydney Anglicans – a conservative, evangelical diocese – the No case would prevail easily among the membership.

    The Catholic situation is terrible and I take no delight in it at all. I wonder if it is a result of “social justice” being substituted for the Gospel?

  41. wivenhoe
    #2554120, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Just a small sample of what Love is Love really meant:

    NP, Baldrick, just tell them that after all their bluster and bullshit, “only” around 48% of eligible voters agree with them. Sit back and watch heads explode.

  42. Boambee John
    #2554121, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    notafan
    #2554110, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:19 pm
    Cafeteria Catholics is the official terminology for such Roger.

    I have a suspicion that m0nty becoming a (cafeteria) Catholic might have been a condition for his marriage.

  43. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554124, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Marriage Equality for Australia 🏳️‍🌈 @cocaineandfuck
    All of the No voters can go choke on a fucking dick today and if you enjoying choking on a dick well then you can go fuck yourself with a cactus 😘
    ______
    ry 🏳️‍🌈 we said YES 🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈 @princepigeonn
    fuck the 38.4% of voters who voted no. “but im allowed to have my opinion!!!!” your opinion is nasty, hurtful, homophobic, and directly negatively impacts a large portion of the australian population. you dont respect me, i dont respect you.
    ______
    🏳️‍🌈 @demimarina
    Very loudly, fuck you No Voters. I hope you’re crying right now xoxoxoxox
    ______
    Parasitic Muppet MP @pmuppetMP
    “No” voters can just FUCK OFF TO HELL! YOU’VE “HAD YOUR SAY”, the vote has been RUN AND DUSTED, so just FUCK OFF

    Nothing will ever make these people happy.

    Being “gay” is the greatest misnomer of all time.

    Sad.

  44. Chris
    #2554126, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Unhappily, most practicing Catholics I meet and discuss religion with make it clear they don’t accept all the teachings of the Catholic church, including on contraception and divorce. Given their moral confusion I wouldn’t be surprised if they supported ss “m”.

    After half a lifetime in various flavours of Protestantism my view is that most ordinary social leftist positions will be OK with Christians at most 20 years after they hit TV.
    In the early 1970s it was controversial – theologically unacceptable – to allow divorced people to remarry or women to be pastors. In 1991 I was travelling to a site in Iran when my hosts turned on the BBC World Service radio news for me, and I heard (from memory) that ten Anglicans were being ordained in Perth including for the first time, three women. I knew two of them!
    A few years ago in a men’s bible group a fairly literal minded colleague raised the recent marriage of two unhappily divorced members in our congregation. I approved despite the direct words of Jesus on the matter – seems like getting over bad ground as lightly as you can. Brother Literal disagreed with me so I suggested he take it up with our male and female pastors that head our congregation. The pastors wife had been appointed co-pastor and presumably given a salary a little earlier, and my implication was he didn’t speak against THAT, did he.
    So yeah. no need to legislate – the ABC will bring the conservatives along in half a generation anyway.

  45. Roger
    #2554128, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    I suggest Holy Matrimony for those married in a church

    Holy Matrimony is the language of the Book of Common Prayer.

    Catholics also speak of the Sacrament of Matrimony.

    One doesn’t want to fall foul of the etymological fallacy, but the term is a good one because it links marriage, properly conceived, with procreation & motherhood.

  46. feelthebern
    #2554129, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Re IT’s twitter snap shots above.
    When do the Brandis hate speech laws die?
    Do those comments qualify?

  47. DrBeauGan
    #2554130, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Last time I asked Monty he lied to me.

    Yes, he does a lot of that, Notafan.

    On a slightly more serious note, I rather doubt that most Australian Muslims want to destroy Western Civilisation. They are often much aware of its benefits. The number of devout Muslims is, like the number of devout Christians, a relatively small proportion of the nominals. Your opposite member of the Muslim tribe probably does approve of sex slaves and indeed slavery in general. But it’s not widely supported by Aussie Muslims, I think. Just as avoiding contraception via the pill is not widely supported by Australian Catholics. I am neither approving nor denigrating this state of affairs, just observing it.

    At the extremes, Catholics and Muslims differ enormously, but the average nominal Catholic and the average nominal Muslim have a lot in common, while the average leftie is an outlier. Also an out and out liar.

  48. stackja
    #2554134, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554124, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Homosexuality is happiness?

  49. Snoopy
    #2554136, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Last time I asked Monty he lied to me.

    Liberty quote.

  50. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2554137, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Parasitic Muppet MP @pmuppetMP
    “No” voters can just FUCK OFF TO HELL! YOU’VE “HAD YOUR SAY”, the vote has been RUN AND DUSTED, so just FUCK OFF

    Imagine the bawling from the little snowflakes if the “No” vote had suceeded..

  51. notafan
    #2554140, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    The Catholic situation is terrible and I take no delight in it at all. I wonder if it is a result of “social justice” being substituted for the Gospel?

    With current mass attendance being what it is I am not surprised. I don’t think it does any more than mirror the general decline in church attendance here in Australia.

    Christ as an SJW hasn’t helped.

    I’m pleased to have recently joined the Catholic Answers Facebook group, lots of converts and people who are committed to all the teachings of the Church.

  52. Roger
    #2554142, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    After half a lifetime in various flavours of Protestantism my view is that most ordinary social leftist positions will be OK with Christians at most 20 years after they hit TV.

    Yes, there is a problem with catechisation taking root and resistance to the wider culture across all denominations. As more external pressure is applied to Christians to conform many will compromise but some will resist, resulting in Benedict XV’s “smaller, purer church”. In line with this expectation, Rod Dreher at The American Conservative writes about “the Benedict option” (the other Benedict, the 6th C. monastic) of establishing alternative communities of Christians where the structure of belief can be preserved from the attacks of the barbarians outside the walls.

  53. DrBeauGan
    #2554143, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Imagine the bawling from the little snowflakes if the “No” vote had suceeded..

    Sigh. What a beautiful might-have-been.

  54. JC
    #2554144, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    I’m so happy I can marry the beagle soon.

  55. Mother Lode
    #2554145, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Being “gay” is the greatest misnomer of all time.

    Funny thing is that, for all the legislated respect we must give gays, all the efforts to de-stigmatise them in media and endless HR policies, the word ‘gay’ still has negative connotations.

    Weak, lame, and embarrassing.

    A bot of a shame, really, because it is really just because of the loudest, most demanding gays who happen to be a pretty tasteless mob. The rest of them make little impression on the imagination.

  56. Boambee John
    #2554147, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Roger at 1533

    Using Matrimony or Holy Matrimony also gives the SJWankers one fewer hook to use with the Human Wrongs Commission.

    “No Commissioner, we do not perform marriages. We consecrate Matrimony for faithful members of our congregation. To qualify, applicants need to accept the tenets of Christianity and attendrchudch regularly.”

  57. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554148, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Kevin Rudd‏Verified account
    @MrKRudd

    Well done AUSTRALIA on marriage equality. What a massive majority. Now to parliament.

    If only this brave man had led a government with a massive majority.

  58. Snoopy
    #2554149, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Trevor Ncube‏Verified account
    @TrevorNcube
    13m13 minutes ago
    More
    I am receiving unconfirmed reports of arrests of cabinet ministers and prominent people in Zimbabwe. I will share when names are confirmed. Remember the army said they are “targeting thieves around” President Mugabe #Zimbabwe

    Trevor Ncube is the proprietor of independent newspapers in Zimbabwe.

  59. Boambee John
    #2554151, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Attend church, damn spellwrecker.

  60. notafan
    #2554153, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    DrBG

    You need to spend some time lurking in Australia Muslim Facebook groups, the public ones are bad enough, I can’t imagine what the closed groups are like. The paranoia, the us versus them, the bizarre logic, the victim hood, it never stops.

    Yours is wishful thinking I am afraid.

    When push comes to shove the nominal muslim will do what he is told by the jihadi, that is how it has always been.

  61. stackja
    #2554155, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    notafan
    #2554140, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    My parish gets a very good turnout.

  62. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554156, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Holy Matrimony is the language of the Book of Common Prayer.

    Catholics also speak of the Sacrament of Matrimony.

    One doesn’t want to fall foul of the etymological fallacy, but the term is a good one because it links marriage, properly conceived, with procreation & motherhood.

    Any one not married in a church is not married in my book.

    One of the great indignities of modern life is standing in the blazing sun on some sand blown beach while two folks pretend to get hitched.

    We only do it it out of courtesy, so we can drink bulk piss afterwards at their expense.

  63. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554158, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Nothing will ever make these people happy.

    “If a Big Black Dildo can’t make you happy,
    nothing ever will.”
    Kevin Spacey.

  64. Roger
    #2554159, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Using Matrimony or Holy Matrimony also gives the SJWankers one fewer hook to use with the Human Wrongs Commission.

    BJ, I expect many ministers will opt out of performing weddings under the Marriage Act as amended in any case, handing back their letters of registration.

  65. Snoopy
    #2554160, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Statement from Zimbabwe Defence Forces published on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation website.

    Fellow Zimbabweans, following the address we made on 13 November 2017 which we believe our main broadcaster, ZBC and The Herald were directed not to publicise, the situation in our country has moved to another level.

    Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his fa,ily are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.

    As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.

    …………

    To the other Security Services: We urge you to cooperate for the good of our country. Let it be clear that we intend to address the human security threats in our country. Therefore any provocation will be met with an appropriate response.

    To the media; we urge you report fairly and responsibly.

  67. Roger
    #2554162, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    We only do it it out of courtesy, so we can drink bulk piss afterwards at their expense.

    Our Lord is not unfamiliar with this custom; his first public miracle was turning water into wine at a wedding so the festivities could continue unabated. He was not a puritan stick in the mud, like some of his more devout but misguided followers!

  68. Mother Lode
    #2554163, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    The ‘No’ position had been undermined long since by the current notion that marriage is just about being in love.

    The idea that it was about making families (as opposed to couples) is never actually seen in the public sphere any more.

    It is quite common for a child to not have two parents and, if you are famous enough, you can get one without ever being married. At the same time soapies and dramas treat marriage as something you do when you are in love and you lack the vocabulary to say more than “I love you snoogy-woogy-boogy-doo” but feel the need to do more.

    Not something to be wished for, but it would take a catastrophe to kind of shake people up (and eviscerate some of the excesses governments have taken possession of), to get them back not to traditional values, but to ‘necessary’ social ones: The need for the next generation requires the unit that brings them up be exalted in society; the unacceptability of free-loading and expecting others to carry you etc.

  69. notafan
    #2554164, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Incidentally now that Tony Abbott’s name is intrinsically linked with the No campaign it really is time he was leader of the LNP again.

    I mean we all noticed that Christine attended his thingy right?

    It’s the logical thing to do.

  70. notafan
    #2554166, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    The ‘No’ position had been undermined long since by the current notion that marriage is just about being in love.

    Yes.

  71. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554167, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Some fucktard on Facebook suggested all the NO electorates must be full of Catholics.

    I have set them straight.

    The disconnect between reality and feelings in this country is frightening.

  72. stackja
    #2554168, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Roger
    #2554159, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    So will MT insist on church weddings continuing?

  73. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554169, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Our Lord is not unfamiliar with this custom; his first public miracle was turning water into wine at a wedding so the festivities could continue unabated.

    I have strayed quite a way from the Church, but not from Jesus’s example.

  74. Viva
    #2554170, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    A lot of women who voted No are going to have to hone their acting skills before their next hairdressing appointment!

  75. Louis
    #2554171, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    @Bruce
    You’ve seen nothing buddy. In Queensland we exploded by 20000 new public servants in just 2 and half years of Labor. A a very large bulk of those are in the top pay brackets.

  76. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554172, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Some fucktard on Facebook suggested all the NO electorates must be full of Catholics.

    Is the Pope a Catholic?

  77. Baldrick
    #2554175, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    m0nty
    #2552183, posted on November 14, 2017 at 8:57 am
    And now I hear James Woods is being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. No surprises there.

    Righto m0nty, time to put your money where your mouth is, or do you have an excuse for this too …

    James Woods ✔ @RealJamesWoods
    Say it like a man to my face, you cowardly piece of shit. Say it as a statement of fact, so If you have any money left, you might actually be worth suing, unlike these other losers with no money and big mouths.

  78. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554176, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I think we all know who is really responsible for this debacle of degeneracy.

    Wamen.
    Every.
    Single.
    Time.

  79. Snoopy
    #2554178, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Righto m0nty, time to put your money where your mouth is, or do you have an excuse for this too …

    Dicky ticker. Too busy breastfeeding etc etc.

  80. Philippa Martyr
    #2554179, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I don’t think so. A Crosby-Textor survey a couple of years ago had 2/3rds of Catholics supporting ss “m”. Another survey conducted during the campaign produced the same result, but had Anglicans at 59%. Among Sydney Anglicans – a conservative, evangelical diocese – the No case would prevail easily among the membership.

    The Catholic situation is terrible and I take no delight in it at all. I wonder if it is a result of “social justice” being substituted for the Gospel?

    Quadrant, December 2017 issue. All your questions will be answered.

  81. Graham
    #2554181, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    So Holly Hughes does not make it to the Senate says the High Court today. Does that mean Jim Molan gets up? If so, a very happy outcome.

  82. Mother Lode
    #2554182, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    you can get one without ever being married

    Sorry, should have read without ever having to be in a current relationship.

    There are weirdos in Hollywood who pick up children in their travels the same way I pick up burrs walking through tall grass.

  83. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554183, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    James Woods ✔ @RealJamesWoods
    Say it like a man to my face, you cowardly piece of shit. Say it as a statement of fact, so If you have any money left, you might actually be worth suing, unlike these other losers with no money and big mouths.

    They took their time.

    Someone finally remembered their was one non-leftists in Hollywood

  84. m0nty
    #2554184, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Incidentally now that Tony Abbott’s name is intrinsically linked with the No campaign it really is time he was leader of the LNP again.

    I mean we all noticed that Christine attended his thingy right?

    It’s the logical thing to do.

    That sounds like a TERRIBLE idea. I am FULLY against it. He would wipe the floor with Shorten. Don’t do it, I beg of you.

  85. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554185, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    So Holly Hughes does not make it to the Senate says the High Court today. Does that mean Jim Molan gets up? If so, a very happy outcome.

    Brilliant news.

  86. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554186, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    So Holly Hughes does not make it to the Senate says the High Court today. Does that mean Jim Molan gets up? If so, a very happy outcome.

    Her defence team put forward that it would be “harsh” to exclude her, not that it would be wrong, just that it would be harsh.

    FFS we are governed by the worst people on earth.

  87. DrBeauGan
    #2554187, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Yours is wishful thinking I am afraid.

    You may be right, Notafan. My sunny optimism is notorious, and may be misleading me. It’s based on talking to Muslims, not going where the devout congregate. Muslims are certainly more under the thumbs of their devout than the Catholics are. I guess the Protestants and the Enlightenment may have had something to do with that.

  88. Philippa Martyr
    #2554188, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    A lot of women who voted No are going to have to hone their acting skills before their next hairdressing appointment!

    Viva, the last time I had a haircut, my straight, female, very middle-class hairdresser and I were discussing the postal vote, and she was appalled to hear that I’d be voting no.

    Really appalled, in a way that only a polite middle-class hairdresser can be appalled.

    She was actually quite angry with me, but of course she couldn’t say anything. However, the thought-bubble above her head was quite visible.

    Which is funny, because I wasn’t angry with her for voting Yes.

  89. Baldrick
    #2554189, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    According to TheirABC only one member of parliament doesn’t have the authority of his electorate. Guess, and no it’s not Tony Burke …

    Jonathan Green ✔ @GreenJ
    looking at the impressive Warringah yes margin, where is the authority of a local MP who stands so removed from the electorate?

  90. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554190, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    The Catholics in Australia have followed their Paddy brethren into irrelevance.

  91. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2554191, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Parasitic Muppet MP @pmuppetMP

    Now if you would kindly clean off those illegally painted rainbow hearts from the bike path I ride each day you’d be a love. I know you care.

  92. notafan
    #2554192, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I guess the Protestants and the Enlightenment may have had something to do with that.

    I would guess not.

    It is simply not a good idea to view islam though a western lens.

  93. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554193, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Jonathan Green ✔ @GreenJ
    looking at the impressive Warringah yes margin, where is the authority of a local MP who stands so removed from the electorate?

    Abbott has vowed to respect the result of his electorate.

    Burka has used taqqiya against his people.

  94. Viva
    #2554197, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Viva, the last time I had a haircut, my straight, female, very middle-class hairdresser and I were discussing the postal vote, and she was appalled to hear that I’d be voting no.

    Yes Philippa it can get awkward. My hairdresser announced his “engagement” to his partner last year. It just felt so weird when he said it but I just smiled and made the right noises. I like him a lot and I would never want to insult him. I know I will feel rotten when I smile and nod as he excitedly tells me about his “marriage” plans on my next visit.

    I wonder if this is the point when what has been my world moves on without me.

  95. Philippa Martyr
    #2554200, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    I wonder if this is the point when what has been my world moves on without me.

    That happened to me practically in infancy, I think.

  96. cynical1
    #2554202, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    I think the final say should go to the original owners of this land.

    There’s one smoking ceremony they ain’t keen on.

  97. Ez
    #2554205, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Kevin Rudd‏Verified account
    @MrKRudd
    Well done AUSTRALIA on marriage equality. What a massive majority. Now to parliament.

    What’s with the Yessers all claiming a MASSIVE MAJORITY?

    If you had a loved one going into surgery and the doc told you they had a 60% chance of surviving, you’d like those odds?

  98. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554206, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Could be worse.

    My recently divorced barber has started telling me stories about Thai prostitutes.

  99. old bloke
    #2554209, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #2554027, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Catholics should consider a tactical alliance with Muslims. Both believe in a God who created the universe, both believe Jesus was good and important.

    The Muslims believe that Jesus will return as a sidekick to their “messiah”, the Mahdi. He will be authorised by the Mahdi to convert all J*ws and Christians to Islam, and to behead all those who refuse to worship Allah. Muslims and Christians have completely opposing views of Jesus, Christian eschatology paints the Muslim “Prophet Jesus” as the False Prophet character in the Revelation.

  100. Chris
    #2554210, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    My recently divorced barber has started telling me stories about Thai prostitutes.

    Ick.
    Did you hear the one about the two vegans?
    THAT’S NOT FUNNY.

  101. Baldrick
    #2554211, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Looks like it’s Senator Jim Molan then …

    High Court rules Liberal candidate Hollie Hughes ineligible to replace former minister Nash

  102. H B Bear
    #2554212, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    So Holly Hughes does not make it to the Senate says the High Court today. Does that mean Jim Molan gets up? If so, a very happy outcome.

    Putting aside the quality of the candidates this is a terrible decision. The practical result is that an unsuccessful candidate must hold themselves in a state of virginal Constitutional purity until the next election in case there is a knock at the door from the AEC in the meantime. Providing the new candidate was eligible at the date of the election (which is when the other candidates eligibility is determined) and divests themselves of any disqualifying criteria prior to taking their seat in Parliament they should be able to do so.

  103. notafan
    #2554213, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Who does not recall Ruddy’s pathetic little epiphany on ssmarriage?

    It’s all yours Mr Rudd, all yours,

  104. wivenhoe
    #2554214, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    So Holly Hughes does not make it to the Senate says the High Court today

    Bloody Hell, that leaves me totally confused(does not take much), the last I read a couple of hours ago, she had been approved?, oh well.

  106. DrBeauGan
    #2554216, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    It is simply not a good idea to view islam though a western lens.

    I don’t. But I’ve noticed that most people are just people, wherever they were born and whatever brand of bullshit they were raised in. Appealing to common decency works surprisingly well all over the world. It fails with fanatics who let their dogma over-ride their decency, but there aren’t all that many of them.

    The reason Australia just voted for lunacy is that most of them thought it was the kindly, decent thing to do. They were conned into it, but their hearts were mostly in the right place. It was their brains that got mislaid.

  107. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554218, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Bartletweet will most likely be kicked out of the Senate now.

    Section 44 is the finest law one earth.

  108. notafan
    #2554219, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    You refer to the natural law perhaps Dr BG

    Islam does it’s very very best to convince people otherwise, by being more controlling that communism and by having rules that make the only way out, via a shroud.

  109. incoherent rambler
    #2554223, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Section 44 is the finest law on earth.

    It could be improved.

    No lawyers or B.A.s or union hacks.

  110. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2554224, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    My rainbow moment for today: link.
    If only we could marry!

  111. cynical1
    #2554225, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Marriage Equality for Australia 🏳️‍🌈 @cocaineandfuck
    All of the No voters can go choke on a fucking dick today and if you enjoying choking on a dick well then you can go fuck yourself with a cactus 😘
    ______
    ry 🏳️‍🌈 we said YES 🏳️‍🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈 @princepigeonn
    fuck the 38.4% of voters who voted no. “but im allowed to have my opinion!!!!” your opinion is nasty, hurtful, homophobic, and directly negatively impacts a large portion of the australian population. you dont respect me, i dont respect you.
    ______
    🏳️‍🌈 @demimarina
    Very loudly, fuck you No Voters. I hope you’re crying right now xoxoxoxox
    ______
    Parasitic Muppet MP @pmuppetMP
    “No” voters can just FUCK OFF TO HELL! YOU’VE “HAD YOUR SAY”, the vote has been RUN AND DUSTED, so just FUCK OFF

    Damned Islamophobes.

  112. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2554228, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    It gets better…

    Lambie’s replacement might also be section 44’ed!

    God bless those old bloke who drafted this law.

  114. wivenhoe
    #2554232, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    My rainbow moment for today: link

    If you mean the Lorrikeet, BoN, Fully agree, beyond that I have not signed up, but great pic, ty.

  115. JC
    #2554236, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    It’s come back now, but someone sold the shit out of Qantas yesterday. It was a yuge fucking order to get out. Highly inappropriate just before the yes vote I reckon. It’s back up today. How un-pc is that.

  116. Baldrick
    #2554237, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Come on m0nty, don’t be shy

    m0nty
    #2552183, posted on November 14, 2017 at 8:57 am
    And now I hear James Woods is being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. No surprises there.

    Righto m0nty, time to put your money where your mouth is, or do you have an excuse for this too …

    James Woods ✔ @RealJamesWoods
    Say it like a man to my face, you cowardly piece of shit. Say it as a statement of fact, so If you have any money left, you might actually be worth suing, unlike these other losers with no money and big mouths.

  117. Rev. Archibald
    #2554238, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Consider the following:
    What if the same sex marriage pleb had the result of driving the approximately 10 to 14 million socially conservative inhabitants of this continent to move their transactional relationships online and away from government eyes?
    An Uber- type model which would allow citizens to conduct business and social interactions only with other like minded people? And hidden from tax office scrutiny?
    At some point as the welfare system collapses people will be forced to make a calculation: stay with a government controlled system of increasing taxes, regulation but at a lower risk. Or move most of your transactional life away from government life and accept some higher risks?
    Uber in Australia ultimately did not see this question through to the logical end.
    But someone will, and with a hell of a lot more than just car rides.

  118. JC
    #2554244, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    USSR hasn’t been around since 10.08 yesterday morning. This is one huge sleepathon. Hope I haven’t woken her.

  119. DrBeauGan
    #2554245, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Islam does it’s very very best to convince people otherwise, by being more controlling that communism and by having rules that make the only way out, via a shroud.

    This is true, Notafan, and utterly repellant. But there are still some good people who were raised as Muslims, just as there are moral scum who were raised as Catholics. M0nty being a case in point, poor sod. I don’t like labeling people and treating everyone with the same label as if they were identical. Otherwise I’d have to treat you, m0nty and the pope as indistinguishable.

  120. m0nty
    #2554247, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    James Woods ✔ @RealJamesWoods
    Say it like a man to my face, you cowardly piece of shit. Say it as a statement of fact, so If you have any money left, you might actually be worth suing, unlike these other losers with no money and big mouths.

    LOL he’s trash talking a four foot high poker player. #winning

  121. Rev. Archibald
    #2554248, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    With Uber and airbnb type ratings systems to mitagate risk, almost everything not visible from the street could move online and be mediated by reliable online profiles of people’s political views.
    Conservatives could simply ditch the rest of the country without the need for partition, emmigration or shooting anyone.

  122. Baldrick
    #2554250, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    LOL he’s trash talking a four foot high poker player. #winning

    Come on m0nty, you can do better than that. You had such a big mouth yesterday about Woods.

  123. Snoopy
    #2554251, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Mr Martin and Ms Lambie said they had checked his eligibility with Rosemary Laing, the former Clerk of the Senate, and had been told he was in the clear.

    “I think I’m fine to stand,” Mr Martin told Fairfax Media.

    I doubt even a former Clerk of the Senate would be so bold as to offer such an unequivocal opinion. Let’s be charitable. Lambie and Martin heard what they wanted to hear.

  124. Rev. Archibald
    #2554252, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Remember the sixties when lefties were urging people to drop out?
    Well now the left is in charge, but this time the tools are actually there for the other side to drop out in style.
    No flea ridden squats or tacky communes.

  125. notafan
    #2554253, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I don’t like labeling people and treating everyone with the same label as if they were identical

    We aren’t talking about individuals, we are talking about the pervasive effects of islam and quite frankly the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

    As Iman Tawhidi so rightly points out, despite the enormous wealth in the ME, people are fleeing sharia law in their millions to the west.

    The one good muslim argument doesn’t cut the mustard, any more than the one good Stalinist or the one good Nazi.

  126. DrBeauGan
    #2554254, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Rev. Archibald
    #2554248, posted on November 15, 2017 at 4:53 pm
    With Uber and airbnb type ratings systems to mitagate risk, almost everything not visible from the street could move online and be mediated by reliable online profiles of people’s political views.
    Conservatives could simply ditch the rest of the country without the need for partition, emmigration or shooting anyone.

    It’s already happening to some extent, arky. I have free speech on the cat. Expect governments to fight back. Power hungry shits aren’t going to just let you go, they have a deep need to push us around.

  127. Rev. Archibald
    #2554255, posted on November 15, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    And whoever delivers sociallyconservative.com will make a killing.

