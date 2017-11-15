Liberty Quote
The fact that censorship is progressivism’s default position regarding so many things is evidence of progressives’ pessimism about the ability of their agenda to advance under a regime of robust discussion. It also indicates the delight progressives derive from bossing people around and imposing a particular sensibility, in the name of diversity, of course.— George Will
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
377 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
Stimpson J. Cat
#2553935, posted on November 15, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Attention all Primary School Age Kid Parents.
If there is one day you ask your kids
“Did anything important happen at school today? “,
Make it today.
Ros Greenwood on “Why Western Sydney Voted No.”
It’s all about disenfranchised blue collar voters.
Not a word about Moozleys anywhere.
Sorry Ross Greenwood.
But, who knows … he might be Ros tomorrow.
Beautiful dresses just beautiful….
Conservatives today: Muslims are alright cos they also hate the same people we do, we should start a political movement with them.
Agreement on one issue doth not a coalition make.
Australian Conservatives are committed to conserving Australia’s Judeo-Christian heritage & resisting Islamicisation & obviously PHON would appeal to many Muslims.
The more likely upshot, as suggested above, is that this will lead to more political consciousness within the Muslim community as they realise Labor doesn’t actually give them their own political voice.
sorry: PHON would not appeal to many Muslims.
LOL
Can this win the Walkley for the least surprising news report of 2017?
Victoria’s public sector is ballooning faster than private employment ranks (Hun $)
They’re breeding almost as fast as the bollards are.
Don’t spoil it for him, Roger.
He thinks he has a gotcha.
Don’t you dare call me a conservative, m0nty. Thems fighting words. Also, I don’t hate poofs. They can’t help being what they are, and I can’t help it if what they are gives me the creeps. So I avoid them and they can go about buggering each other in privacy. But if they start annoying me, I’ll get cross.
Oh, and I’m not a Catholic either. You claim to be one, I understand.
The mixture of Sydney’s No voters is fascinating.
Blue collar, those without job security, Muslims, Chinese and other cultures, PHON voters, Catholics, anti PC, older folk.
In other news, Monty thinks gay men and straight women have much in common because they both like guys.
Looks like Windmills Weatherill and his Greek Finance Manager will have to come up with a new plan to keep Mainland Tasmania solvent:
VICTORIA’S public service is booming under the Andrews Government with thousands of new workers costing taxpayers an extra $1.6 billion per year.
Government workers also saw bigger pay packets with wage rises outstripping other Victorian industries.
Then Atlas shrugged.
Lets put the bollards in front of their offices.
For every hour they are standing about outside baffled by these things, trying to organise committees to deal with it and compiling demands to their supervisors, every hour they are away from their desks, will be one job saved.
Democracy. Good and hard Victoriastanis.
Blue collar, those without job security, Muslims, Chinese and other cultures, PHON voters, Catholics, anti PC, older folk.
I wonder about the Catholics, actually.
I suspect that in western Sydney charismatics and evangelicals would be more consistently “No” on principle than Catholics, many of whom disregard the teachings of their church.
Thank f$ck the YES vote won.
I don’t think I could have taken a day full of Gay Gasbottle Suicide Bombers.
Bruce of Newscastle re: Vic public service.
4000 or so over 3 years is actually low.
QLD Labor saw 5x that amount over the same period.
In other news, Monty thinks gay men and straight women have much in common because they both like guys.
Chuckle.
No they don’t.
Muslims and lefties both passionately desire the destruction of Christendom.
A shared opposition to same sex marriage, is hardly enough to make us bedfellows.
In truth islamic sexuality is so depraved, if you give it more than a single thought, it requires extraordinary twisting for lefties to remain in bed with islam.
Child marriage, the rape of sex slaves all lawful no matter how you slice it.
Which principles would they be Roger, the ones on the use of contraception or perhaps divorce?
You need to be clear whether you are talking about very nominal Catholics (like Monty) or actual practicing Catholics who accept the teachings of the church.
I have no doubt that regular church going Evangelicals are stronger in faith, than any nominal Christians, goes with the territory.
m0nty
Fixed that Safe Schools homework yet?
You mean like the dignity the Left and the Republicans showed when they lost the Republic referendum vote in 1999?
Riiiiiiiiiight. Got it!
You’re just a bigot, Notafan. An islamophobic biggoty bigot. Ask m0nty.
Which principles would they be Roger, the ones on the use of contraception or perhaps divorce?
Quite obviously on the principle that marriage is between a man and a woman.
Last time I asked Monty he lied to me.
You need to be clear whether you are talking about very nominal Catholics (like Monty) or actual practicing Catholics who accept the teachings of the church.
Unhappily, most practicing Catholics I meet and discuss religion with make it clear they don’t accept all the teachings of the Catholic church, including on contraception and divorce. Given their moral confusion I wouldn’t be surprised if they supported ss “m”.
I don’t think one could call them nominal…bad Catholics, perhaps?
The homos are working their magic already.
First day in 12 months that the msn page in a Trump-free-zone.
Yet another word has been co-opted for exclusive use by a small minority.
So we now need an additional word to distinguish real marriage from marriage.
straight in a gay gay world
gayness always brings me down from the mountain
For the straightforward pathway had been lost.
Ah me! how hard a thing it is to say
What was this forest savage, rough, and stern,
Which in the very thought renews the fear.
So bitter is it, death is little more…
OK Roger but still a long bow to draw.
Cafeteria Catholics is the official terminology for such Roger.
They should toddle off to the Uniting Church where they belong.
Catholic or non-Catholic.
No ifs, buts or maybes. The Catholic church of my parents and grandparents.
Just a small sample of what Love is Love really meant:
So we now need an additional word to distinguish real marriage from marriage.
Normarriage?
I suggest Holy Matrimony for those married in a church
Or Real Marriage for non-church marriages.
Marriage is marriage. The sham cannot be accepted.
OK Roger but still a long bow to draw.
I don’t think so. A Crosby-Textor survey a couple of years ago had 2/3rds of Catholics supporting ss “m”. Another survey conducted during the campaign produced the same result, but had Anglicans at 59%. Among Sydney Anglicans – a conservative, evangelical diocese – the No case would prevail easily among the membership.
The Catholic situation is terrible and I take no delight in it at all. I wonder if it is a result of “social justice” being substituted for the Gospel?
Just a small sample of what Love is Love really meant:
NP, Baldrick, just tell them that after all their bluster and bullshit, “only” around 48% of eligible voters agree with them. Sit back and watch heads explode.
notafan
#2554110, posted on November 15, 2017 at 3:19 pm
Cafeteria Catholics is the official terminology for such Roger.
I have a suspicion that m0nty becoming a (cafeteria) Catholic might have been a condition for his marriage.
Nothing will ever make these people happy.
Being “gay” is the greatest misnomer of all time.
Sad.
After half a lifetime in various flavours of Protestantism my view is that most ordinary social leftist positions will be OK with Christians at most 20 years after they hit TV.
In the early 1970s it was controversial – theologically unacceptable – to allow divorced people to remarry or women to be pastors. In 1991 I was travelling to a site in Iran when my hosts turned on the BBC World Service radio news for me, and I heard (from memory) that ten Anglicans were being ordained in Perth including for the first time, three women. I knew two of them!
A few years ago in a men’s bible group a fairly literal minded colleague raised the recent marriage of two unhappily divorced members in our congregation. I approved despite the direct words of Jesus on the matter – seems like getting over bad ground as lightly as you can. Brother Literal disagreed with me so I suggested he take it up with our male and female pastors that head our congregation. The pastors wife had been appointed co-pastor and presumably given a salary a little earlier, and my implication was he didn’t speak against THAT, did he.
So yeah. no need to legislate – the ABC will bring the conservatives along in half a generation anyway.
I suggest Holy Matrimony for those married in a church
Holy Matrimony is the language of the Book of Common Prayer.
Catholics also speak of the Sacrament of Matrimony.
One doesn’t want to fall foul of the etymological fallacy, but the term is a good one because it links marriage, properly conceived, with procreation & motherhood.
Re IT’s twitter snap shots above.
When do the Brandis hate speech laws die?
Do those comments qualify?
Yes, he does a lot of that, Notafan.
On a slightly more serious note, I rather doubt that most Australian Muslims want to destroy Western Civilisation. They are often much aware of its benefits. The number of devout Muslims is, like the number of devout Christians, a relatively small proportion of the nominals. Your opposite member of the Muslim tribe probably does approve of sex slaves and indeed slavery in general. But it’s not widely supported by Aussie Muslims, I think. Just as avoiding contraception via the pill is not widely supported by Australian Catholics. I am neither approving nor denigrating this state of affairs, just observing it.
At the extremes, Catholics and Muslims differ enormously, but the average nominal Catholic and the average nominal Muslim have a lot in common, while the average leftie is an outlier. Also an out and out liar.
Homosexuality is happiness?
Liberty quote.
Imagine the bawling from the little snowflakes if the “No” vote had suceeded..
With current mass attendance being what it is I am not surprised. I don’t think it does any more than mirror the general decline in church attendance here in Australia.
Christ as an SJW hasn’t helped.
I’m pleased to have recently joined the Catholic Answers Facebook group, lots of converts and people who are committed to all the teachings of the Church.
After half a lifetime in various flavours of Protestantism my view is that most ordinary social leftist positions will be OK with Christians at most 20 years after they hit TV.
Yes, there is a problem with catechisation taking root and resistance to the wider culture across all denominations. As more external pressure is applied to Christians to conform many will compromise but some will resist, resulting in Benedict XV’s “smaller, purer church”. In line with this expectation, Rod Dreher at The American Conservative writes about “the Benedict option” (the other Benedict, the 6th C. monastic) of establishing alternative communities of Christians where the structure of belief can be preserved from the attacks of the barbarians outside the walls.
Sigh. What a beautiful might-have-been.
I’m so happy I can marry the beagle soon.
Funny thing is that, for all the legislated respect we must give gays, all the efforts to de-stigmatise them in media and endless HR policies, the word ‘gay’ still has negative connotations.
Weak, lame, and embarrassing.
A bot of a shame, really, because it is really just because of the loudest, most demanding gays who happen to be a pretty tasteless mob. The rest of them make little impression on the imagination.
Roger at 1533
Using Matrimony or Holy Matrimony also gives the SJWankers one fewer hook to use with the Human Wrongs Commission.
“No Commissioner, we do not perform marriages. We consecrate Matrimony for faithful members of our congregation. To qualify, applicants need to accept the tenets of Christianity and attendrchudch regularly.”
If only this brave man had led a government with a massive majority.
Trevor Ncube is the proprietor of independent newspapers in Zimbabwe.
Attend church, damn spellwrecker.
DrBG
You need to spend some time lurking in Australia Muslim Facebook groups, the public ones are bad enough, I can’t imagine what the closed groups are like. The paranoia, the us versus them, the bizarre logic, the victim hood, it never stops.
Yours is wishful thinking I am afraid.
When push comes to shove the nominal muslim will do what he is told by the jihadi, that is how it has always been.
My parish gets a very good turnout.
Any one not married in a church is not married in my book.
One of the great indignities of modern life is standing in the blazing sun on some sand blown beach while two folks pretend to get hitched.
We only do it it out of courtesy, so we can drink bulk piss afterwards at their expense.
Nothing will ever make these people happy.
“If a Big Black Dildo can’t make you happy,
nothing ever will.”
Kevin Spacey.
Using Matrimony or Holy Matrimony also gives the SJWankers one fewer hook to use with the Human Wrongs Commission.
BJ, I expect many ministers will opt out of performing weddings under the Marriage Act as amended in any case, handing back their letters of registration.
Statement from Zimbabwe Defence Forces published on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation website.
Slaves going for $400 apiece in Libya.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/11/14/africa/libya-migrant-auctions/index.html
We only do it it out of courtesy, so we can drink bulk piss afterwards at their expense.
Our Lord is not unfamiliar with this custom; his first public miracle was turning water into wine at a wedding so the festivities could continue unabated. He was not a puritan stick in the mud, like some of his more devout but misguided followers!
The ‘No’ position had been undermined long since by the current notion that marriage is just about being in love.
The idea that it was about making families (as opposed to couples) is never actually seen in the public sphere any more.
It is quite common for a child to not have two parents and, if you are famous enough, you can get one without ever being married. At the same time soapies and dramas treat marriage as something you do when you are in love and you lack the vocabulary to say more than “I love you snoogy-woogy-boogy-doo” but feel the need to do more.
Not something to be wished for, but it would take a catastrophe to kind of shake people up (and eviscerate some of the excesses governments have taken possession of), to get them back not to traditional values, but to ‘necessary’ social ones: The need for the next generation requires the unit that brings them up be exalted in society; the unacceptability of free-loading and expecting others to carry you etc.
Incidentally now that Tony Abbott’s name is intrinsically linked with the No campaign it really is time he was leader of the LNP again.
I mean we all noticed that Christine attended his thingy right?
It’s the logical thing to do.
Yes.
Some fucktard on Facebook suggested all the NO electorates must be full of Catholics.
I have set them straight.
The disconnect between reality and feelings in this country is frightening.
So will MT insist on church weddings continuing?
I have strayed quite a way from the Church, but not from Jesus’s example.
A lot of women who voted No are going to have to hone their acting skills before their next hairdressing appointment!
@Bruce
You’ve seen nothing buddy. In Queensland we exploded by 20000 new public servants in just 2 and half years of Labor. A a very large bulk of those are in the top pay brackets.
Some fucktard on Facebook suggested all the NO electorates must be full of Catholics.
Is the Pope a Catholic?
Righto m0nty, time to put your money where your mouth is, or do you have an excuse for this too …
I think we all know who is really responsible for this debacle of degeneracy.
Wamen.
Every.
Single.
Time.
Dicky ticker. Too busy breastfeeding etc etc.
Quadrant, December 2017 issue. All your questions will be answered.
So Holly Hughes does not make it to the Senate says the High Court today. Does that mean Jim Molan gets up? If so, a very happy outcome.
Sorry, should have read without ever having to be in a current relationship.
There are weirdos in Hollywood who pick up children in their travels the same way I pick up burrs walking through tall grass.
They took their time.
Someone finally remembered their was one non-leftists in Hollywood
That sounds like a TERRIBLE idea. I am FULLY against it. He would wipe the floor with Shorten. Don’t do it, I beg of you.
Brilliant news.
Her defence team put forward that it would be “harsh” to exclude her, not that it would be wrong, just that it would be harsh.
FFS we are governed by the worst people on earth.
You may be right, Notafan. My sunny optimism is notorious, and may be misleading me. It’s based on talking to Muslims, not going where the devout congregate. Muslims are certainly more under the thumbs of their devout than the Catholics are. I guess the Protestants and the Enlightenment may have had something to do with that.
Viva, the last time I had a haircut, my straight, female, very middle-class hairdresser and I were discussing the postal vote, and she was appalled to hear that I’d be voting no.
Really appalled, in a way that only a polite middle-class hairdresser can be appalled.
She was actually quite angry with me, but of course she couldn’t say anything. However, the thought-bubble above her head was quite visible.
Which is funny, because I wasn’t angry with her for voting Yes.
According to TheirABC only one member of parliament doesn’t have the authority of his electorate. Guess, and no it’s not Tony Burke …
The Catholics in Australia have followed their Paddy brethren into irrelevance.
Now if you would kindly clean off those illegally painted rainbow hearts from the bike path I ride each day you’d be a love. I know you care.
I would guess not.
It is simply not a good idea to view islam though a western lens.
Abbott has vowed to respect the result of his electorate.
Burka has used taqqiya against his people.
Yes Philippa it can get awkward. My hairdresser announced his “engagement” to his partner last year. It just felt so weird when he said it but I just smiled and made the right noises. I like him a lot and I would never want to insult him. I know I will feel rotten when I smile and nod as he excitedly tells me about his “marriage” plans on my next visit.
I wonder if this is the point when what has been my world moves on without me.
That happened to me practically in infancy, I think.
I think the final say should go to the original owners of this land.
There’s one smoking ceremony they ain’t keen on.
What’s with the Yessers all claiming a MASSIVE MAJORITY?
If you had a loved one going into surgery and the doc told you they had a 60% chance of surviving, you’d like those odds?
Could be worse.
My recently divorced barber has started telling me stories about Thai prostitutes.
DrBeauGan
#2554027, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:02 pm
Catholics should consider a tactical alliance with Muslims. Both believe in a God who created the universe, both believe Jesus was good and important.
The Muslims believe that Jesus will return as a sidekick to their “messiah”, the Mahdi. He will be authorised by the Mahdi to convert all J*ws and Christians to Islam, and to behead all those who refuse to worship Allah. Muslims and Christians have completely opposing views of Jesus, Christian eschatology paints the Muslim “Prophet Jesus” as the False Prophet character in the Revelation.
Ick.
Did you hear the one about the two vegans?
THAT’S NOT FUNNY.
Looks like it’s Senator Jim Molan then …
Putting aside the quality of the candidates this is a terrible decision. The practical result is that an unsuccessful candidate must hold themselves in a state of virginal Constitutional purity until the next election in case there is a knock at the door from the AEC in the meantime. Providing the new candidate was eligible at the date of the election (which is when the other candidates eligibility is determined) and divests themselves of any disqualifying criteria prior to taking their seat in Parliament they should be able to do so.
Who does not recall Ruddy’s pathetic little epiphany on ssmarriage?
It’s all yours Mr Rudd, all yours,
So Holly Hughes does not make it to the Senate says the High Court today
Bloody Hell, that leaves me totally confused(does not take much), the last I read a couple of hours ago, she had been approved?, oh well.
cynical1 – wins for today
I don’t. But I’ve noticed that most people are just people, wherever they were born and whatever brand of bullshit they were raised in. Appealing to common decency works surprisingly well all over the world. It fails with fanatics who let their dogma over-ride their decency, but there aren’t all that many of them.
The reason Australia just voted for lunacy is that most of them thought it was the kindly, decent thing to do. They were conned into it, but their hearts were mostly in the right place. It was their brains that got mislaid.
Bartletweet will most likely be kicked out of the Senate now.
Section 44 is the finest law one earth.
You refer to the natural law perhaps Dr BG
Islam does it’s very very best to convince people otherwise, by being more controlling that communism and by having rules that make the only way out, via a shroud.
It could be improved.
No lawyers or B.A.s or union hacks.
My rainbow moment for today: link.
If only we could marry!
Marriage Equality for Australia 🏳️🌈 @cocaineandfuck
All of the No voters can go choke on a fucking dick today and if you enjoying choking on a dick well then you can go fuck yourself with a cactus 😘
______
ry 🏳️🌈 we said YES 🏳️🌈🌈🏳️🌈🌈 @princepigeonn
fuck the 38.4% of voters who voted no. “but im allowed to have my opinion!!!!” your opinion is nasty, hurtful, homophobic, and directly negatively impacts a large portion of the australian population. you dont respect me, i dont respect you.
______
🏳️🌈 @demimarina
Very loudly, fuck you No Voters. I hope you’re crying right now xoxoxoxox
______
Parasitic Muppet MP @pmuppetMP
“No” voters can just FUCK OFF TO HELL! YOU’VE “HAD YOUR SAY”, the vote has been RUN AND DUSTED, so just FUCK OFF
Damned Islamophobes.
It gets better…
Lambie’s replacement might also be section 44’ed!
God bless those old bloke who drafted this law.
Love is Love.
My rainbow moment for today: link
If you mean the Lorrikeet, BoN, Fully agree, beyond that I have not signed up, but great pic, ty.
It’s come back now, but someone sold the shit out of Qantas yesterday. It was a yuge fucking order to get out. Highly inappropriate just before the yes vote I reckon. It’s back up today. How un-pc is that.
Come on m0nty, don’t be shy
Righto m0nty, time to put your money where your mouth is, or do you have an excuse for this too …
Consider the following:
What if the same sex marriage pleb had the result of driving the approximately 10 to 14 million socially conservative inhabitants of this continent to move their transactional relationships online and away from government eyes?
An Uber- type model which would allow citizens to conduct business and social interactions only with other like minded people? And hidden from tax office scrutiny?
At some point as the welfare system collapses people will be forced to make a calculation: stay with a government controlled system of increasing taxes, regulation but at a lower risk. Or move most of your transactional life away from government life and accept some higher risks?
Uber in Australia ultimately did not see this question through to the logical end.
But someone will, and with a hell of a lot more than just car rides.
USSR hasn’t been around since 10.08 yesterday morning. This is one huge sleepathon. Hope I haven’t woken her.
This is true, Notafan, and utterly repellant. But there are still some good people who were raised as Muslims, just as there are moral scum who were raised as Catholics. M0nty being a case in point, poor sod. I don’t like labeling people and treating everyone with the same label as if they were identical. Otherwise I’d have to treat you, m0nty and the pope as indistinguishable.
LOL he’s trash talking a four foot high poker player. #winning
With Uber and airbnb type ratings systems to mitagate risk, almost everything not visible from the street could move online and be mediated by reliable online profiles of people’s political views.
Conservatives could simply ditch the rest of the country without the need for partition, emmigration or shooting anyone.
Come on m0nty, you can do better than that. You had such a big mouth yesterday about Woods.
I doubt even a former Clerk of the Senate would be so bold as to offer such an unequivocal opinion. Let’s be charitable. Lambie and Martin heard what they wanted to hear.
Remember the sixties when lefties were urging people to drop out?
Well now the left is in charge, but this time the tools are actually there for the other side to drop out in style.
No flea ridden squats or tacky communes.
We aren’t talking about individuals, we are talking about the pervasive effects of islam and quite frankly the proof of the pudding is in the eating.
As Iman Tawhidi so rightly points out, despite the enormous wealth in the ME, people are fleeing sharia law in their millions to the west.
The one good muslim argument doesn’t cut the mustard, any more than the one good Stalinist or the one good Nazi.
It’s already happening to some extent, arky. I have free speech on the cat. Expect governments to fight back. Power hungry shits aren’t going to just let you go, they have a deep need to push us around.
And whoever delivers sociallyconservative.com will make a killing.