We have the nation’s ‘best + brightest’ in parliament, thousands of bureaucrats and the answer to every problem is always the same: a new tax.— Tony Barry
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
Podium?
2nd?
Right beside you Rob.
Fourth?
Anyone need a doctor ? Youniversidies are full of them these days.,doctors of bullshit that is .
Happy Gaystapo Day
Revenge of the sixth.
top 10!
I did but see a new thread but passing by
How very ABC:
10th?
Magically 10% of the population just got sick.
30 Million Americans Were Just Diagnosed With High Blood Pressure, Here’s Why…
I love how these numbers are always rounded to the nearest ten the taken like they are cast in solid osmium. The climateers do it too: remember how 2 C of warming being the limit suddenly became 1.5 C of warming?
12th – woo hoo
Very strange that, if Yes got up, the result hasn’t been leaked by the Gay Fuhrertruppen.
XV?
The drillers and the slurpers are gathering in Haig Park Braddon in anticipation of a yes vote.
It’ll be a full on homo hoedown!
How will the SS’M” result be publicized? Press conference? Or just publication on the ABS website? Or both?
I hope 55 no, but my head says 60 yes.
The ABC have live coverage.
The drillers and the slurpers are gathering in Haig Park Braddon in anticipation of a yes vote.
It’ll be a full on homo hoedown!
Teasing and foreplay should be well underway at the ABC.
I’m going to marry ABC.
SSM.
We will frolick.
If the ABC deny me I will take my case to the “family law court”.
Didn’t make the team. Can I play anyway?
I just puked. And cleaned it up. At work.
The midnight hour has passed in Zim. Is Bobby still whispering sweet nothings in Grace’s ear.
He is doing an Oakshott!
Hi buggers.
Yes wins with 61.6%
Betting so far for the SSM Vote Lotto, to be drawn Wed am
And they’re off!
The Cat narrowly predicts a No vote at present, with:
Yes – 25 predictions
No – 29 predictions
Course, is probably wishful thinking.
Delta A 97% Yes
Bruce in WA 71% Yes
Infidel Tiger 2.0 70/30 Yes/No
Old School Conservative 70% YES
Gilas 67% yes
Elizabeth (Lizzie) 66% YES
Senile Old Guy 65% Yes
Leigh Lowe 60.4% Yes
m0nty 61% yes
André M Yes 60%.
Snoopy 59% Yes
Lotocoti 58% Yes
Obio 57.75% Yes
John64 57% YES / 40% NO / 3% informal
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) 55% Yes
Cactus 54.5% Yes
Motelier 54% Yes
Chris 53% Yes
Mark from Melbourne Yes 52/48
Pete m 51% yes
Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
Westie Woman 50% + 1 Yes
incoherent Rambler 50-50. Yes to win by 1 vote
Marcus Classis 50.25% yes
Anthony 50% yes, 50% no
DrBeauGan 98% No
Carbon Emitter 78% No
Diogenes 75% no
Rickw 72% No
Baldrick 69% No
Pedro the Ignorant 64% Yes
P 64% No
A Lurker 63% No
Mike of Marion 62% NO
Top Ender 60% No
Cannibal 61% No
DtjW 58% NO
Carpe Jugulum 58% No
Wivenhoe 57% no
Philippa Martyr 57% Yes
Helen 56% no
Helen Davidson 56% no
Stackja 55% NO
v_maet 54% No
The Beer Whisperer 53% No
The Deplorable Barking Toad 52% No
Lysander 52% NO!
Peter Castieau 51.6% NO
Eyrie 51% NO
Armadillo 50.6% No
Tintarella di Luna 50.01% Yes
Harlequin Decline 50% No
Makka 48% No
OldOzzie 38.8% NO
Prize: dinner for two at Point Piper with Him and Herself
– in the event of a Yes vote, a chilled white cheeky chardonnay will be served
– in the event of a No vote, it will be Victoria Bitter – and no-one will be more bitter than the host
(prize may be swapped for a Maccas night for two at winner’s discretion)
Yes wins
61.6%
38.4% No
By lunchtime no QANTAS steward need be unfulfilled.
No gets 38.4%.
Breaking news! National petroleum jelly shortage!