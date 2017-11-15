Liberty Quote
Once politics become a tug-of-war for shares in the income pie, decent government is impossible.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
550 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
Thanks for the link, I’ve bagged a copy.
We can only hope.
I reckon we will be seeing that disgusting act thrown in our face for the rest of our lives. Frankly I’d rather watch a dog defecate.
There should also be plenty of dry humping and crotch grabbing, maybe even some live buggery.
The homo’s need to rub idiot Australia’s face in what they just voted for.
I see a 30 something woman has been charged after it was discovered the father of her child was a 14 y.o..
Whatever happened to the rights of love?
That’s the next “profound social change” (HT the Wong chap) on the cards, comrades.
Funny how some people were just yesterday saying I marched in lock-step with someone else. It seems they aren’t big on self-perception.
Current power prices.
Tas 106 Vic 100 SA 78 NSW 67 Qld 65
Very strange movements in the course of a day.
Last 45 minutes of Aus v Honduras. Aussies shitting themselves. Going to be an intetesting second half.
You’re marching with the wrong people, according to these loons oco.
You have to support fake news 🙂
No, Doc.
They’re a spiteful bunch, on average. There will be two “receptions” where each of the formerly weds will present to their friendship circle (old flames who haven’t defected and hangers on) – nouveau garçon. Thomas is a male model from Düsseldorf and he has a [ ]. You get the drill. There’s repeat business just about in the can, at least in a few years.
I’ve got no interest in the divorce gigs. I’ll be busy reading the paper that day or night. But I will have the right of refusal in the initial contract.
Very strange shifts in power prices in the last 5 minutes! Tas now 161, SA 113, etc
So what’s happening about the Paco accusation, JC? Had the accuser admitted their error and apologised?
Absolutely not, Dr BG! it’s like proposing a tactical alliance of German J*ws and National Socialists.
Christians are the most persecuted religion on the planet by any measure you care to name. Link.
But especially by the corpse-count.
Guess who the main killers are?
It ain’t the Shinto.
The main persecutors are socialists/ athiests. The ACL gaystapo terrorist VBIED is also a hint. And just watch the ramp up in attacks of Christian churches now: both physical attacks and burnings, and lawfare. Look at the open socialist and atheist persecution of Cardinal Pell.
The main killers are mohammedans. In Europe these two are moving towards alliance in some countries.
It’s very difficult to get intellectually dishonest people to admit their dishonesty or their errors, even when they are presented with evidence that clearly exposes their dishonesty and errors.
Hey, It’s JC’s lapdog!
Good boy.
Does he give you a tummy scratch when you fawn on him?
Judging by the sheer number of posts I’ve been scrolling past, guess the poor old dementia-addled troll’s still having a temper tantrum, and is doing his usual narcissism dance?
Lol oco. The chances of getting an apology out of the notorious plagiarist and face planter are about the same temp as the Antartica in the winter – 70 -:).
What a vile scumbag . Just vile. He’s been reading menosphere sites teaching him how to sound tough. He even fucks that up without being transparent. No finesse
Yes, I believe you could. The ensuing melee of muscle marys may not be to your liking.
Marcus classic , come on down. What an moron
But a rift opened up last week when Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and accused him of plotting to take power — including through witchcraft. Fox
Now, the situation is becoming more clear. Mnangagwa has a Gracy Doll and has been sticking pins in it.
ncidentally now that Tony Abbott’s name is intrinsically linked with the No campaign it really is time he was leader of the LNP again.
I mean we all noticed that Christine attended his thingy right?
So TA can attend her thingy. It’s only fair.
Hey, it’s the pseudo academic who pretends to be an expert by ripping off the expertise of others and presenting it as his own!
Don’t try your weird jooooooos THWACK! shit with me, Mk50. It isn’t funny or effective against m0nty and it won’t be against me, either. Your credibility is shot. So let’s get down to brass tacks. Have you apologised to JC for erroneously accusing him of being banned from Paco’s blog? Regardless of what you think of JC, you screwed the pooch pretty epically there and you ought to do the right thing.
Oh no! The military facilitated transition of power in Zimbabwe has run into trouble. The African Union is concerned that the AU Constitutive Act may have been breached.
Rafe – If you switch to the 5 min option on the Price and Demand tab (from the 30 min) option you’ll see spikes like that happen continually.
rance is screwed.
WIDESPREAD OUTRAGE as France considers making “13” the age of sexual consent, the result of rampant Muslim pa*ed*philia there
Link
HL Mencken had it right: “Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”
Guess there are no normal men left in France.
And some terrorist scores a freebie for the Qantas Flaccid Socceroos.
And some terrorist scores a freebie for the Qantas Flaccid Socceroos.
Er…Jedinak is a Catholic. I think.
French age of consent controversy, at The Daily Mail
Why the Jihadi beard then?
Bill Shorten on 7:30: Yes vote a triumph over bigotry.
Leigh Sales: Most electorates voting No are Labor.
Shorten: Diversity is our strength.
Muslim voter: I don’t believe in diversity.
Kindly prove, yes prove, that the Cat troll JC is not the P.E. troll.
Also, you pitiful brain-dead lapdog, have you not read the Cat’s policy on trolls?
Be vicious to trolls. It’s not like you’re depriving anybody of food or oxygen.
Be capricious. If you’re consistent, they’ll know where the line is; if they know where the line is, they’ll skate to the edge of it.
Be indifferent to trollish suffering. Being called a facist (not a typo: most trolls can’t spell) who’s suppressing free speech* is not a cause for concern; it’s semantically equivalent to “You’re doing your job.”
Be obnoxious. Trolls do it because it amuses them to do it. Being made fun of is not amusing, particularly when you can enforce a ban. Remember: they need your site more than your site needs them.
You are merely a lapdog for a troll.
I’m just “doing my job”.
My secret is this. I am entirely indifferent to JC. I simply do not care if he’s rich or poor, healthy or sick, happy or sad.
I ignore him as he has nothing to say that is, or ever will be, worth my valuable time to read. Apparently (people email me about this) it also drives him insane, which I also am indifferent to.
Now, nice try with your little whine about ‘decent thing’ etc.
But why should I extend my decency to a troll, who cannot even grasp the concept?
Back to your kennel, boy.
Why the Jihadi beard then?
Hipster fashion.
Age of consent in France;
Nicole Belloubet
Minister of Justice
Personal details
Born 15 June 1955 (age 62)
Paris, France
Political party Socialist Party
Alma mater Panthéon-Assas University
Pantheon-Sorbonne University
Audit the same sex marriage results:
https://www.change.org/p/malcolm-turnbull-audit-the-same-sex-marriage-results/nftexp/ex20/v2/76754869?recruiter=76754869&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=autopublish&utm_term=share_petition&utm_content=ex20%3Av2
He’s totally flipped. Funny as
Not even he believes it.
Best face plant ever at the Cat.
Someone posted this on this site (thank you very much, whoever it was)
1. Article 18, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (passed into Australian law 13.11.1980)
1. Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. This right shall include freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice, and freedom, either individually or in community with others and in public or private to manifest his religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching.
2. No one shall be subject to coercion which would impair his freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice.
3. Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs may be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary to protect public safety, order, health, or morals or the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.
4. The States Parties to the present Covenant undertake to have respect for the liberty of parents and, when applicable, legal guardians to ensure the religious and moral education of their children in conformity with their own convictions.
My reading of this is that this is a strong weapon against the proglodytes re the soon to be realised attacks on the Churches, Christians etc.
Do any Cats know if this has been tested in an Australian Court?
Always remember, the left want to get at your kids. mUnty fervently supports the Socialists.
That’s who you have lunch with, JC.
“We need to be careful with religious protections. What’s being talked about is licence to discriminate against LGBTIQ couples. That’s not the spirit of equality” – Dr Kerryn Phelps
Next time I’ve got a problem with my knob I want a lezzer doctor. And I’m going to have a Viagra as soon as my name is called. That’ll learn ’em.
Sorry.
My mistake.
Hard to pick a jihadi from an inner city barista in a line-up.
Age of consent in France;
Nicole Belloubet
Minister of Justice
Have a gander at her, on Nota’s link. Makes Doris Bagshawe look like Miss Universe.
Wow.
France is on track to become the new international sex tourism hot-spot.
P$doDisney here we come.
What a wonderful country full of wonderful people with wonderful history and wonderful traditions and wonderful laws.
Just wonderful.
Just a wonderful bounty of culture
Marcus pompous.
Let me guess, you buddy satp saw there was a JC at this person’s blog, e-mailed you and the two of you thought you had a great gotcha.
You faceplanted but decided to double down.
You brought the story here got scorned because sure our JC is going to be talking about United Methodists, some US Protestant sect because why
I’m pretty sure that the onus is on you to back up your nonsense.
Liar liar pants on fire.
Hard to pick a jihadi from an inner city barista in a line-up.
True.
Jedinak is Croatian, ergo Roman Catholic.
Jedinak is Croatian, ergo Roman Catholic.
And a champion captain, I might add.
Seems btw the French are very displeased by the 13 age of consent proposal.
Let’s see what transpires.
Face plant compilations
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=x3_VcIBxqdk
JC,
Something you wrote the other day was of interest. Quite frankly it supports my contention you are a blatant liar. Below is the relevant post you made for your ease of reference. I specifically refer to this part “as it’s a couple of clicks and a short reminder about what it entailed. It’s easier to win arguments that way. 🙂 You think it’s hard because you appear to be computer illiterate”.
So in view of your excellent forum record keeping and your desire to win arguments how come you falsely maintained that Zulu had claimed he was a Vietnam veteran. You argued this point in many posts over a long period of time but recently said it was a misunderstanding and mixed him up with somebody else. Under your system you should have had a record of his claim yet despite Zulu calling you out multiple times you still persisted with the false allegation. In fact it was an out and out falsehood.
Your claim about your record keeping and the need to win arguments proves you lie to win arguments.
Gee, you are really so clever. Hoisted on your own petard.
JC
#2552020, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:19 am
Clearly you remember my Canberra trip better than me. I am truly humbled that you spend so much time recalling my posts.
It was hilarious. Confirming you’re a crushing bore in every way possible. Who the fuck listens to talk back radio for 12 fucking hours (24 in total) and reports back what has been said excitedly. You! Who the fuck goes to Canberra for their Xmas holidays? You do, Rooster!
Was that an admission above that you do keep records of posts here ? Your record keeping must be quite extensive and time consuming. Do you cross reference it by subject matter as well ? No wonder you are able to drag up so much stuff on so many people about things that happened months and even years ago. I also like to think I have a good memory but in your case you direct your efforts at many people here.
I know you think it’s hard to keep a track on various threads, but it’s not really, as it’s a couple of clicks and a short reminder about what it entailed. It’s easier to win arguments that way. 🙂 You think it’s hard because you appear to be computer illiterate.
Seems btw the French are very displeased by the 13 age of consent proposal.
If the bench mark is set at 15, prepare for riots and car torching in the Muslim ghettoes.
We are now entering a never ending Mardi Gras.
Whom the Gods destroy.
Spent a bit of time in Croatia earlier this year. It is very Catholic (and devoutly so) and they are quite open about not taking shit from the Moozlies. Along with Poland and maybe Hungary, they are the hope of Europe.
Seems btw the French are very displeased by the 13 age of consent proposal.
Not so the jury that let the 30 yo bloke off a rape charge after he got an 11 yo girl pregnant.
Marcus C at 2144
Now that the left is rampant, its former interest in such matters as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (passed into Australian law 13.11.1980) is much reduced.
Time for the non-left (not just conservatives) to start using the wide range of UN conventions, for which the left was once really enthusiastic, against them. Let them feel the fire of lawfare!
Not so the jury that let the 30 yo bloke off a rape charge after he got an 11 yo girl pregnant.
That is because there is currently NO mandated age of consent.