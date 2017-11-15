Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
550 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2554497, posted on November 15, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    If you buy one DVD this year, make it this one.

    Thanks for the link, I’ve bagged a copy.

  2. rickw
    #2554499, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm


    We can only hope.

    I reckon we will be seeing that disgusting act thrown in our face for the rest of our lives. Frankly I’d rather watch a dog defecate.

    There should also be plenty of dry humping and crotch grabbing, maybe even some live buggery.

    The homo’s need to rub idiot Australia’s face in what they just voted for.

  3. Roger
    #2554500, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    I see a 30 something woman has been charged after it was discovered the father of her child was a 14 y.o..

    Whatever happened to the rights of love?

    That’s the next “profound social change” (HT the Wong chap) on the cards, comrades.

  4. Oh come on
    #2554501, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Funny how some people were just yesterday saying I marched in lock-step with someone else. It seems they aren’t big on self-perception.

  5. Rafe Champion
    #2554503, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Current power prices.
    Tas 106 Vic 100 SA 78 NSW 67 Qld 65
    Very strange movements in the course of a day.

  6. Robber Baron
    #2554505, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Last 45 minutes of Aus v Honduras. Aussies shitting themselves. Going to be an intetesting second half.

  7. JC
    #2554506, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    You’re marching with the wrong people, according to these loons oco.

    You have to support fake news 🙂

  8. Empire
    #2554510, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Divorce reception? How does that work? Do they stand up in front of all their friends and say: “We hereby repudiate our wedding vows because we both now recognise that the other is a shit.”

    No, Doc.

    They’re a spiteful bunch, on average. There will be two “receptions” where each of the formerly weds will present to their friendship circle (old flames who haven’t defected and hangers on) – nouveau garçon. Thomas is a male model from Düsseldorf and he has a [ ]. You get the drill. There’s repeat business just about in the can, at least in a few years.

    I’ve got no interest in the divorce gigs. I’ll be busy reading the paper that day or night. But I will have the right of refusal in the initial contract.

  9. Rafe Champion
    #2554511, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Very strange shifts in power prices in the last 5 minutes! Tas now 161, SA 113, etc

  10. Oh come on
    #2554514, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    So what’s happening about the Paco accusation, JC? Had the accuser admitted their error and apologised?

  11. marcus classis
    #2554516, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #2554027, posted on November 15, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Catholics should consider a tactical alliance with Muslims. Both believe in a God who created the universe, both believe Jesus was good and important.

    Absolutely not, Dr BG! it’s like proposing a tactical alliance of German J*ws and National Socialists.

    Christians are the most persecuted religion on the planet by any measure you care to name. Link.

    But especially by the corpse-count.

    Guess who the main killers are?

    It ain’t the Shinto.

    The main persecutors are socialists/ athiests. The ACL gaystapo terrorist VBIED is also a hint. And just watch the ramp up in attacks of Christian churches now: both physical attacks and burnings, and lawfare. Look at the open socialist and atheist persecution of Cardinal Pell.

    The main killers are mohammedans. In Europe these two are moving towards alliance in some countries.

  12. Oh come on
    #2554519, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    It’s very difficult to get intellectually dishonest people to admit their dishonesty or their errors, even when they are presented with evidence that clearly exposes their dishonesty and errors.

  13. marcus classis
    #2554520, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Oh come on
    #2554514, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm
    So what’s happening about the Paco accusation, JC? Had the accuser admitted their error and apologised?

    Hey, It’s JC’s lapdog!

    Good boy.

    Does he give you a tummy scratch when you fawn on him?

    Judging by the sheer number of posts I’ve been scrolling past, guess the poor old dementia-addled troll’s still having a temper tantrum, and is doing his usual narcissism dance?

  14. JC
    #2554522, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Lol oco. The chances of getting an apology out of the notorious plagiarist and face planter are about the same temp as the Antartica in the winter – 70 -:).
    What a vile scumbag . Just vile. He’s been reading menosphere sites teaching him how to sound tough. He even fucks that up without being transparent. No finesse

  15. Empire
    #2554524, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Could I be a homosexual divorce celebrant?

    “Do you, Rodney repudiate your wedding vows to this Oswald?”

    “I do.”

    “And do you, Oswald, repudiate your wedding vows to this Rodney?”

    “I do.”

    “Then I now declare you divorced. You may spit in each others eye.”

    Yes, I believe you could. The ensuing melee of muscle marys may not be to your liking.

  16. JC
    #2554525, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    It’s very difficult to get intellectually dishonest people to admit their dishonesty or their errors, even when they are presented with evidence that clearly exposes their dishonesty and errors.

    Marcus classic , come on down. What an moron

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2554526, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    But a rift opened up last week when Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and accused him of plotting to take power — including through witchcraft. Fox

    Now, the situation is becoming more clear. Mnangagwa has a Gracy Doll and has been sticking pins in it.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2554528, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    ncidentally now that Tony Abbott’s name is intrinsically linked with the No campaign it really is time he was leader of the LNP again.

    I mean we all noticed that Christine attended his thingy right?

    So TA can attend her thingy. It’s only fair.

  19. Oh come on
    #2554529, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Hey, it’s the pseudo academic who pretends to be an expert by ripping off the expertise of others and presenting it as his own!

    Don’t try your weird jooooooos THWACK! shit with me, Mk50. It isn’t funny or effective against m0nty and it won’t be against me, either. Your credibility is shot. So let’s get down to brass tacks. Have you apologised to JC for erroneously accusing him of being banned from Paco’s blog? Regardless of what you think of JC, you screwed the pooch pretty epically there and you ought to do the right thing.

  20. Snoopy
    #2554530, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Oh no! The military facilitated transition of power in Zimbabwe has run into trouble. The African Union is concerned that the AU Constitutive Act may have been breached.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2554531, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Rafe – If you switch to the 5 min option on the Price and Demand tab (from the 30 min) option you’ll see spikes like that happen continually.

  22. marcus classis
    #2554532, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    rance is screwed.

    WIDESPREAD OUTRAGE as France considers making “13” the age of sexual consent, the result of rampant Muslim pa*ed*philia there

    Link

    HL Mencken had it right: “Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”

    Guess there are no normal men left in France.

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #2554536, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    And some terrorist scores a freebie for the Qantas Flaccid Socceroos.

  24. Roger
    #2554537, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    And some terrorist scores a freebie for the Qantas Flaccid Socceroos.

    Er…Jedinak is a Catholic. I think.

  26. Leigh Lowe
    #2554540, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Er…Jedinak is a Catholic. I think.

    Why the Jihadi beard then?

  27. Roger
    #2554542, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Bill Shorten on 7:30: Yes vote a triumph over bigotry.

    Leigh Sales: Most electorates voting No are Labor.

    Shorten: Diversity is our strength.

    Muslim voter: I don’t believe in diversity.

  28. marcus classis
    #2554543, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Have you apologised to JC for erroneously accusing him of being banned from Paco’s blog? Regardless of what you think of JC, you screwed the pooch pretty epically there and you ought to do the right thing.

    Kindly prove, yes prove, that the Cat troll JC is not the P.E. troll.

    Also, you pitiful brain-dead lapdog, have you not read the Cat’s policy on trolls?

    Be vicious to trolls. It’s not like you’re depriving anybody of food or oxygen.
    Be capricious. If you’re consistent, they’ll know where the line is; if they know where the line is, they’ll skate to the edge of it.
    Be indifferent to trollish suffering. Being called a facist (not a typo: most trolls can’t spell) who’s suppressing free speech* is not a cause for concern; it’s semantically equivalent to “You’re doing your job.”
    Be obnoxious. Trolls do it because it amuses them to do it. Being made fun of is not amusing, particularly when you can enforce a ban. Remember: they need your site more than your site needs them.

    You are merely a lapdog for a troll.

    I’m just “doing my job”.

    My secret is this. I am entirely indifferent to JC. I simply do not care if he’s rich or poor, healthy or sick, happy or sad.

    I ignore him as he has nothing to say that is, or ever will be, worth my valuable time to read. Apparently (people email me about this) it also drives him insane, which I also am indifferent to.

    Now, nice try with your little whine about ‘decent thing’ etc.

    But why should I extend my decency to a troll, who cannot even grasp the concept?

    Back to your kennel, boy.

  29. Roger
    #2554545, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Why the Jihadi beard then?

    Hipster fashion.

  30. Makka
    #2554546, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Age of consent in France;

    Nicole Belloubet
    Minister of Justice

    Personal details
    Born 15 June 1955 (age 62)
    Paris, France
    Political party Socialist Party
    Alma mater Panthéon-Assas University
    Pantheon-Sorbonne University

  32. JC
    #2554548, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Kindly prove, yes prove, that the Cat troll JC is not the P.E. troll.

    He’s totally flipped. Funny as

    Not even he believes it.

    Best face plant ever at the Cat.

  33. marcus classis
    #2554549, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Someone posted this on this site (thank you very much, whoever it was)

    1. Article 18, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (passed into Australian law 13.11.1980)
    1. Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. This right shall include freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice, and freedom, either individually or in community with others and in public or private to manifest his religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching.
    2. No one shall be subject to coercion which would impair his freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice.
    3. Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs may be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary to protect public safety, order, health, or morals or the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.
    4. The States Parties to the present Covenant undertake to have respect for the liberty of parents and, when applicable, legal guardians to ensure the religious and moral education of their children in conformity with their own convictions.

    My reading of this is that this is a strong weapon against the proglodytes re the soon to be realised attacks on the Churches, Christians etc.

    Do any Cats know if this has been tested in an Australian Court?

  34. Makka
    #2554552, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Always remember, the left want to get at your kids. mUnty fervently supports the Socialists.

    That’s who you have lunch with, JC.

  35. Shy Ted
    #2554554, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    “We need to be careful with religious protections. What’s being talked about is licence to discriminate against LGBTIQ couples. That’s not the spirit of equality” – Dr Kerryn Phelps
    Next time I’ve got a problem with my knob I want a lezzer doctor. And I’m going to have a Viagra as soon as my name is called. That’ll learn ’em.

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #2554555, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Roger

    #2554545, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Why the Jihadi beard then?

    Hipster fashion

    Sorry.
    My mistake.
    Hard to pick a jihadi from an inner city barista in a line-up.

  37. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2554556, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Age of consent in France;
    Nicole Belloubet
    Minister of Justice

    Have a gander at her, on Nota’s link. Makes Doris Bagshawe look like Miss Universe.

  38. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2554557, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Wow.
    France is on track to become the new international sex tourism hot-spot.
    P$doDisney here we come.
    What a wonderful country full of wonderful people with wonderful history and wonderful traditions and wonderful laws.
    Just wonderful.

    Just a wonderful bounty of culture

  39. notafan
    #2554559, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Marcus pompous.

    Let me guess, you buddy satp saw there was a JC at this person’s blog, e-mailed you and the two of you thought you had a great gotcha.

    You faceplanted but decided to double down.

    You brought the story here got scorned because sure our JC is going to be talking about United Methodists, some US Protestant sect because why

    I’m pretty sure that the onus is on you to back up your nonsense.

    Liar liar pants on fire.

  40. Roger
    #2554560, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Hard to pick a jihadi from an inner city barista in a line-up.

    True.

    Jedinak is Croatian, ergo Roman Catholic.

  41. Roger
    #2554561, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Jedinak is Croatian, ergo Roman Catholic.

    And a champion captain, I might add.

  42. notafan
    #2554562, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Seems btw the French are very displeased by the 13 age of consent proposal.

    Let’s see what transpires.

  44. BrettW
    #2554564, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    JC,
    Something you wrote the other day was of interest. Quite frankly it supports my contention you are a blatant liar. Below is the relevant post you made for your ease of reference. I specifically refer to this part “as it’s a couple of clicks and a short reminder about what it entailed. It’s easier to win arguments that way. 🙂 You think it’s hard because you appear to be computer illiterate”.

    So in view of your excellent forum record keeping and your desire to win arguments how come you falsely maintained that Zulu had claimed he was a Vietnam veteran. You argued this point in many posts over a long period of time but recently said it was a misunderstanding and mixed him up with somebody else. Under your system you should have had a record of his claim yet despite Zulu calling you out multiple times you still persisted with the false allegation. In fact it was an out and out falsehood.

    Your claim about your record keeping and the need to win arguments proves you lie to win arguments.

    Gee, you are really so clever. Hoisted on your own petard.

    JC
    #2552020, posted on November 14, 2017 at 12:19 am
    Clearly you remember my Canberra trip better than me. I am truly humbled that you spend so much time recalling my posts.

    It was hilarious. Confirming you’re a crushing bore in every way possible. Who the fuck listens to talk back radio for 12 fucking hours (24 in total) and reports back what has been said excitedly. You! Who the fuck goes to Canberra for their Xmas holidays? You do, Rooster!

    Was that an admission above that you do keep records of posts here ? Your record keeping must be quite extensive and time consuming. Do you cross reference it by subject matter as well ? No wonder you are able to drag up so much stuff on so many people about things that happened months and even years ago. I also like to think I have a good memory but in your case you direct your efforts at many people here.

    I know you think it’s hard to keep a track on various threads, but it’s not really, as it’s a couple of clicks and a short reminder about what it entailed. It’s easier to win arguments that way. 🙂 You think it’s hard because you appear to be computer illiterate.

  45. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2554565, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Seems btw the French are very displeased by the 13 age of consent proposal.

    If the bench mark is set at 15, prepare for riots and car torching in the Muslim ghettoes.

  46. cynical1
    #2554567, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    We are now entering a never ending Mardi Gras.

    Whom the Gods destroy.

  47. Leigh Lowe
    #2554568, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Roger

    #2554561, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Jedinak is Croatian, ergo Roman Catholic.

    Spent a bit of time in Croatia earlier this year. It is very Catholic (and devoutly so) and they are quite open about not taking shit from the Moozlies. Along with Poland and maybe Hungary, they are the hope of Europe.

  48. Makka
    #2554569, posted on November 15, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Seems btw the French are very displeased by the 13 age of consent proposal.

    Not so the jury that let the 30 yo bloke off a rape charge after he got an 11 yo girl pregnant.

  49. Boambee John
    #2554573, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Marcus C at 2144

    Now that the left is rampant, its former interest in such matters as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (passed into Australian law 13.11.1980) is much reduced.

    Time for the non-left (not just conservatives) to start using the wide range of UN conventions, for which the left was once really enthusiastic, against them. Let them feel the fire of lawfare!

  50. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2554574, posted on November 15, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Not so the jury that let the 30 yo bloke off a rape charge after he got an 11 yo girl pregnant.

    That is because there is currently NO mandated age of consent.

