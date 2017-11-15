Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
780 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2554868, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Here’s a guy who partied too hard with tragic consequences.

    Hang on, weren’t people supposed to die during the survey campaign and not after a Yes victory?

  2. A Lurker
    #2554869, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Well, the anti-Freedom parties (LDP, Liberals, Nationals, Labor and Greens) got what they wanted yesterday.

    Will they now be magnanimous and allow Australians full and unimpeded Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Conscience, Freedom of Association, Freedom of Expression, and Freedom of Religion?

    Or will Australia continue its journey into authoritarian darkness?

  3. Tom
    #2554871, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:43 am

    You must have a gremlin in your system, Baldy. Clear your history, reboot your modem, do a silly walk and click on Ben Garrison.

  4. Farmer Gez
    #2554872, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Wow Calli!
    a guy who partied too hard
    Tragic but how was someone with such poor self control working for us at the UN?

  5. Baldrick
    #2554874, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:48 am

    RN Breakfast @RNBreakfast
    The Yes vote was carried in all states and territories. But there were significant pockets of resistance that could provide a political headache for Labor. Tony Burke joins Fran Kelly

    So there you have it. Expressing your democratic right, which is at odds to TheirABC, now labels you ‘resistance’.

  6. John Constantine
    #2554875, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Their Venezuelan combined socialist government and drug cartel has been rated as ‘selective default’ by Standard and Poors.
    Given that oil rich Venezuelan crushing foreign debt is about two years worth of Venaustralian deficits, or one Venaustralian state debt:

    The difference between the Venezuelan looting cartel and the incoming shorten looting cartel is simply the difference between late stage dysentery and early stage dysentery.

  7. Boambee John
    #2554876, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:50 am

    JC at 1225

    I don’t believe you actually need a state marriage license anymore.

    I think that the de facto laws for many years have given couples living together for even a relatively short period effectively the same rights as those legally married

  8. Baldrick
    #2554877, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Got it that time, thanks Tom. I always forget the silly walk.

  9. cynical1
    #2554878, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:58 am

    So Burka will not obey his Western Sydney voters wishes?

    Nice job ya got kid.

    Shame if something happened to it.

  10. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2554879, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:00 am

    For anyone interested in post Christmas stocking fillers aka. “belated presents” news of an anthology comes to hand. The Times Great Letters at 400 pp. Should be some pearlers amongst that lot. Available January 1 from Amazon.

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #2554881, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

    calli

    #2554864, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Forget Chrissy Phyne.

    Here’s a guy who partied too hard with tragic consequences

    The story is weird.
    They are up on the rooftop and this guy Simpson is swinging a female friend around.
    When they get back inside the husband of the woman has a crack at Simpson, presumably over wandering hands.
    They go outside to discuss and Simpson offers to play a “trust game” by leaning over the edge and the aggrieved husband is to catch him to stop him falling.
    Trust failure.
    This guy was a DFAT second secretary at the UN.

  12. Baldrick
    #2554882, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:05 am

    This deserves one of those big CL Ahahshahahahaha’s:

    Christopher Pyne blames gay porn tweet on hack
    WHILE marriage equality celebrations wore into the morning, Twitter users followed some unusual activity on Christopher Pyne’s profile. He swears it wasn’t him.
    SENIOR government minister Christopher Pyne has blamed a hacker “making mischief of the plebiscite” for a rogue like on his Twitter profile discovered early this morning.
    As celebrations over Wednesday’s historic vote for same-sex marriage wore on into the morning, about 2am, the South Australian MP’s Twitter profile “liked” a tweet linking to a video showing explicit gay porn.

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2554883, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:07 am

    The NT News:

    KIRSTY Hunt and Amber Sayers are a fairly typical Territory couple. They own property together, have built a life together over the past 18 years and are raising a six-year-old daughter, Saige.

    But this is not “typical”. The “typical Territory couple” are not homosexual. Pretending that they are is a lie. They are probably very nice people but saying that they are “typical” is still a lie.

    But for the past three months, since the same-sex marriage survey was announced in August, the family has had to endure being told they weren’t normal at all.

    They are not normal. Almost all people are heterosexual; that is normal. Only in this strange lefty “feels” world can normal be said to be not normal.

    And why is it just the “past three months”? For all of Australia’s history, gays could not marry. How does the announcement of a plebiscite — which had gay propaganda rammed down everyone’s throat — suddenly make them “not normal”?

    “The Territory is a very accepting place. We’ve never really experienced – until this campaign – hate directed towards us,” Ms Sayers said.

    Nor would they have experienced hate anywhere else. The majority of the hate in this campaign has been against anyone arguing “no”.

    Nationally, the vote was overwhelming with a resounding 61-39 win for the yes camp.

    4 out of 10 people voted against SSM and this is “overwhelming” and a “resounding” win? Really?

    They live in Humpty Doo, and their local member, independent Gerry Wood, has been one of the NT’s most outspoken opponents of same-sex marriage. Mr Wood said he was unsurprised the yes vote prevailed, given its wide support from Australian corporations and sections of the media. Mr Wood said he was concerned the yes result could make it more difficult for people to express unpopular views to a range of issues.

    My only question is when — not “if” — but when the first cases prosecuting people for saying marriage is between a man and a woman start. Oh, wait! They started years ago, before this plebiscite was even held.

  14. Baldrick
    #2554884, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Oops, sorry feelthebern, didn’t see your post on the page turn.

  15. Top Ender
    #2554885, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Mugabe etc – the Daily Mail always seems to be able to drum up good pictures…

  16. The Beer Whisperer
    #2554887, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    RN Breakfast @RNBreakfast
    The Yes vote was carried in all states and territories. But there were significant pockets of resistance that could provide a political headache for Labor. Tony Burke joins Fran Kelly

    So there you have it. Expressing your democratic right, which is at odds to TheirABC, now labels you ‘resistance’.

    The shooting of survivors will commence shortly.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2554888, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Mugabe ‘quits’ after army coup
    Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe reportedly agrees to quit from 37 years in power after the military seizes control.

    As someone said here, “Make Rhodesia great again.’ But after 37 a vital element has now been lost.

  18. The Beer Whisperer
    #2554890, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:16 am

    “The Territory is a very accepting place. We’ve never really experienced – until this campaign – hate directed towards us,” Ms Sayers said.

    Bollocks on stilts.

    Do you think they wouldn’t prosecute if they were abused?

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #2554892, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Mugabe ‘quits’ after army coup
    Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe reportedly agrees to quit from 37 years in power after the military seizes control.

    In Africa, Mugabe is gone.
    In Australia, Bugame is rampant.

  21. dover_beach
    #2554893, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

    When they get back inside the husband of the woman has a crack at Simpson, presumably over wandering hands.
    They go outside to discuss and Simpson offers to play a “trust game” by leaning over the edge and the aggrieved husband is to catch him to stop him falling.
    Trust failure.

    Nothing to see here!

  22. Boambee John
    #2554894, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

    This has gone up at YouTube and is hard to watch; Biden hungrily pursues this little girl and then obsessively strokes and rubs her. WTWT – he targets this child obsessively:

    It’s OK, he’s a Democrat, m0nty will vouch for him.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2554895, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Via Lucianne comes this gallery of Catallaxy Cats after yesterday’s SSM survey result.

  25. calli
    #2554897, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:20 am

    LL wins the Interwebs for today.

    That one’s petit point ready.

  26. Boambee John
    #2554898, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Lurker at 0742

    Will they now be magnanimous and allow Australians full and unimpeded Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Conscience, Freedom of Association, Freedom of Expression, and Freedom of Religion?

    Short answer: No.

    However, there are UN treaties on these subjects that have been incorporated into Australian law, largely at the behest of those who will now deny us those freedoms. Use them!

    Go the full Alinsky, make them live up to their own standards.

  27. feelthebern
    #2554899, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

    All good Baldrick.
    Pyne would have hard a few white wine spritzers, partied with his winning circle.
    Then upon retiring to his tax payer funded lodgings he would have treated himself like an amusement park.
    That’s when his guard was down & the twitter activity occurred.

  28. Farmer Gez
    #2554900, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

    ABC journalists are dishonest scum.
    AM is currently explaining the high No vote in western Sydney by highlighting a West African Christian church group who opposed SSM.
    No mention of the devout elephant in the room. Liars!

  29. calli
    #2554902, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    On the back of SSM triumphalism, Sunrise explores the dearth of overseas adoptions. It’s government’s fault, they should allow more. Naturally they show nice, wholesome pics of Debra Lee Furniss and Hugh Jackman.

    Blind freddy can see where this leads next.

  30. Rabz
    #2554905, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Last 45 minutes of Aus v Honduras. Aussies shitting themselves. Going to be an intetesting second half.

    I was there. They were dreadful in the first half and fair to middling in the second. Left at 90 minutes and so missed the Honduran goal. Didn’t want to be caught in the cattle car crush with 40,000 other people.

    Winning! Roosha, here we come! 🙂

