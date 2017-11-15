Liberty Quote
Here’s the real dirty secret of Keynesian policies: They are sure to have a negative effect in the fullness of time.— Kevin Hassett
-
Recent Comments
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Peter on 61.6%
- calli on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- cynical1 on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- cynical1 on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- A Lurker on And Economic Freedom for All
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- cynical1 on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- And Economic Freedom for All
- Bull from Brazile
- “Trusting the ABC was a rookie mistake”
- 61.6%
- Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong
- A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians
- Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
- What a line
- Here is a trick
- ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG
- Roundup November 13
- Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out
- Peter O’Brien: Ardern on Manus
- Parliamentary Moral Hazard
- van Onselen bellows
- Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Clive Hamilton and Sinophobia
- John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives
- The Age used to be a newspaper of record
- What should government do on the blockchain?
- Imports and Jobs
- “It would be a great thing to have a good relationship with Russia, Trump said”
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on Red Tape
- And There Was a Great Calm
- Spare a thought for the Canadians
- A speech as deliberate and unambiguous as you will ever hear
- Open Forum: November 11, 2017
- Is renewable energy competitive?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
780 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Hang on, weren’t people supposed to die during the survey campaign and not after a Yes victory?
Well, the anti-Freedom parties (LDP, Liberals, Nationals, Labor and Greens) got what they wanted yesterday.
Will they now be magnanimous and allow Australians full and unimpeded Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Conscience, Freedom of Association, Freedom of Expression, and Freedom of Religion?
Or will Australia continue its journey into authoritarian darkness?
You must have a gremlin in your system, Baldy. Clear your history, reboot your modem, do a silly walk and click on Ben Garrison.
Wow Calli!
a guy who partied too hard
Tragic but how was someone with such poor self control working for us at the UN?
So there you have it. Expressing your democratic right, which is at odds to TheirABC, now labels you ‘resistance’.
Their Venezuelan combined socialist government and drug cartel has been rated as ‘selective default’ by Standard and Poors.
Given that oil rich Venezuelan crushing foreign debt is about two years worth of Venaustralian deficits, or one Venaustralian state debt:
The difference between the Venezuelan looting cartel and the incoming shorten looting cartel is simply the difference between late stage dysentery and early stage dysentery.
JC at 1225
I don’t believe you actually need a state marriage license anymore.
I think that the de facto laws for many years have given couples living together for even a relatively short period effectively the same rights as those legally married
Got it that time, thanks Tom. I always forget the silly walk.
So Burka will not obey his Western Sydney voters wishes?
Nice job ya got kid.
Shame if something happened to it.
For anyone interested in post Christmas stocking fillers aka. “belated presents” news of an anthology comes to hand. The Times Great Letters at 400 pp. Should be some pearlers amongst that lot. Available January 1 from Amazon.
The story is weird.
They are up on the rooftop and this guy Simpson is swinging a female friend around.
When they get back inside the husband of the woman has a crack at Simpson, presumably over wandering hands.
They go outside to discuss and Simpson offers to play a “trust game” by leaning over the edge and the aggrieved husband is to catch him to stop him falling.
Trust failure.
This guy was a DFAT second secretary at the UN.
This deserves one of those big CL Ahahshahahahaha’s:
The NT News:
But this is not “typical”. The “typical Territory couple” are not homosexual. Pretending that they are is a lie. They are probably very nice people but saying that they are “typical” is still a lie.
They are not normal. Almost all people are heterosexual; that is normal. Only in this strange lefty “feels” world can normal be said to be not normal.
And why is it just the “past three months”? For all of Australia’s history, gays could not marry. How does the announcement of a plebiscite — which had gay propaganda rammed down everyone’s throat — suddenly make them “not normal”?
Nor would they have experienced hate anywhere else. The majority of the hate in this campaign has been against anyone arguing “no”.
4 out of 10 people voted against SSM and this is “overwhelming” and a “resounding” win? Really?
My only question is when — not “if” — but when the first cases prosecuting people for saying marriage is between a man and a woman start. Oh, wait! They started years ago, before this plebiscite was even held.
Oops, sorry feelthebern, didn’t see your post on the page turn.
Mugabe etc – the Daily Mail always seems to be able to drum up good pictures…
The shooting of survivors will commence shortly.
Mugabe ‘quits’ after army coup
Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe reportedly agrees to quit from 37 years in power after the military seizes control.
As someone said here, “Make Rhodesia great again.’ But after 37 a vital element has now been lost.
Bollocks on stilts.
Do you think they wouldn’t prosecute if they were abused?
https://au.news.yahoo.com/a/37879168/heartwarming-moment-man-proposes-straight-after-yes-decision/
The new normal.
Excuse me for not being over the moon.
In Africa, Mugabe is gone.
In Australia, Bugame is rampant.
Nothing to see here!
This has gone up at YouTube and is hard to watch; Biden hungrily pursues this little girl and then obsessively strokes and rubs her. WTWT – he targets this child obsessively:
It’s OK, he’s a Democrat, m0nty will vouch for him.
Via Lucianne comes this gallery of Catallaxy Cats after yesterday’s SSM survey result.
https://au.news.yahoo.com/a/37879971/tony-abbotts-electorate-fourth-highest-yes-voters-in-nsw/
This bloke lives in their heads.
No mention of Burke, though.
LL wins the Interwebs for today.
That one’s petit point ready.
Lurker at 0742
Will they now be magnanimous and allow Australians full and unimpeded Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Conscience, Freedom of Association, Freedom of Expression, and Freedom of Religion?
Short answer: No.
However, there are UN treaties on these subjects that have been incorporated into Australian law, largely at the behest of those who will now deny us those freedoms. Use them!
Go the full Alinsky, make them live up to their own standards.
All good Baldrick.
Pyne would have hard a few white wine spritzers, partied with his winning circle.
Then upon retiring to his tax payer funded lodgings he would have treated himself like an amusement park.
That’s when his guard was down & the twitter activity occurred.
ABC journalists are dishonest scum.
AM is currently explaining the high No vote in western Sydney by highlighting a West African Christian church group who opposed SSM.
No mention of the devout elephant in the room. Liars!
On the back of SSM triumphalism, Sunrise explores the dearth of overseas adoptions. It’s government’s fault, they should allow more. Naturally they show nice, wholesome pics of Debra Lee Furniss and Hugh Jackman.
Blind freddy can see where this leads next.
I was there. They were dreadful in the first half and fair to middling in the second. Left at 90 minutes and so missed the Honduran goal. Didn’t want to be caught in the cattle car crush with 40,000 other people.
Winning! Roosha, here we come! 🙂