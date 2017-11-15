Liberty Quote
Fiscal stimulus is still credited with saving Australia from recession — a claim made so often that many people actually believe it — even though numerous academic papers have shown this is false on theoretical and empirical grounds.— Tony Makin


Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
She sounds quite insane. BTW, I can really see this “policy” being happily accepted by a people notorious for being some of the most unrepentant alcohol hoovers on the planet.
No more pints for you, Begbie, ol’ chap.
48% yes on a postal survey gets you the right to change nothing.
Let’s start there “conservatives”.
Uh huh. Conveniently, many here are assuming that not voting Yes means you voted No, even though it’s not true.
No, I have seen a couple of people say that and be taken to task.
It is a simple fact, though, that only 48% of people eligible to vote voted ‘Yes’.
That is more than voted ‘No’, but it is not the same as 60% of the electorate endorsing it.
‘Yes’ voters, ‘No’ voters and people who chose not to vote are all part of the dynamic we have just witnessed.
NO. 48% of registered voters voted YES. BZZT fail not past 50%. Do not pass GO, do not collect your SSM certificate.
Good idea, really.
Solves a lot of problems.
50 % 0f registered voters.
As long as it’s not compulsory registration.
That way, if they don’t get the turn out then not enough registered voters want the change.
They can’t rely on votes, votes from ignorance, etc, they still have to work to get it over the line.
Nothing can be kept low profile.
I like it.
The ABC continues to publish false information.
Voter participation was about 80% and the vote was 6:4 in favour of SSM. 40% is not small. The safest assumption about those who did not vote is that they did not care one way or the other. Any speculation about 20% is unfounded.
As for “rapidly shrinking”…prior to the vote, we had this:
The vote came in at 61%, so what has been shrinking appears to be support for SSM.
The “new reality”, as experienced where SSM exists, is that businesses who do not endorse SSM get sued by activist gays.
Well, no. Lefties are driven by their “personal ideologies” and they do not get to say conservatives should give up theirs. Winning a poll does not mean everyone else has to immediately agree with you. After all, we know what lefties would have done — and routinely do — when they lose: they throw a tanty.