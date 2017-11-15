Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 15, 2017
  1. Rabz
    #2555189, posted on November 16, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    “The policy … by its very nature is controversial, because again this is an example of Scotland leading the world,”

    She sounds quite insane. BTW, I can really see this “policy” being happily accepted by a people notorious for being some of the most unrepentant alcohol hoovers on the planet.

    No more pints for you, Begbie, ol’ chap.

  2. twostix
    #2555190, posted on November 16, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    48% yes on a postal survey gets you the right to change nothing.

    Let’s start there “conservatives”.

  3. m0nty
    #2555192, posted on November 16, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Conservatives tend to look for truth, not convenience.

    Uh huh. Conveniently, many here are assuming that not voting Yes means you voted No, even though it’s not true.

  4. Mother Lode
    #2555194, posted on November 16, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Uh huh. Conveniently, many here are assuming that not voting Yes means you voted No, even though it’s not true.

    No, I have seen a couple of people say that and be taken to task.

    It is a simple fact, though, that only 48% of people eligible to vote voted ‘Yes’.

    That is more than voted ‘No’, but it is not the same as 60% of the electorate endorsing it.

    ‘Yes’ voters, ‘No’ voters and people who chose not to vote are all part of the dynamic we have just witnessed.

  5. Joe
    #2555195, posted on November 16, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Uh huh. Conveniently, many here are assuming that not voting Yes means you voted No, even though it’s not true.

    NO. 48% of registered voters voted YES. BZZT fail not past 50%. Do not pass GO, do not collect your SSM certificate.

  6. struth
    #2555197, posted on November 16, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    It does if the pass mark is 50% of those voting as opposed to 50% of the registered voters

    Good idea, really.

    Solves a lot of problems.

    50 % 0f registered voters.

    As long as it’s not compulsory registration.

    That way, if they don’t get the turn out then not enough registered voters want the change.

    They can’t rely on votes, votes from ignorance, etc, they still have to work to get it over the line.

    Nothing can be kept low profile.

    I like it.

  7. Senile Old Guy
    #2555199, posted on November 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    The ABC continues to publish false information.

    As the postal survey result proved, Australia is a solidly pro-marriage equality country. Major corporations and sporting bodies have declared their support for same-sex marriage, not least because they’ve recognised that doing so is good business. If businesses start legally refusing service to same-sex couples, the law of the market — aided by social media’s ability to make or break reputations — dictates that those businesses would see their custom dry up altogether as people stay away. The postal vote has made it clear: the market for discriminatory businesses is a small and rapidly shrinking one.

    Voter participation was about 80% and the vote was 6:4 in favour of SSM. 40% is not small. The safest assumption about those who did not vote is that they did not care one way or the other. Any speculation about 20% is unfounded.

    As for “rapidly shrinking”…prior to the vote, we had this:

    An SMS Morgan Poll shows a clear majority of Australians (76%) say gay people should have the right to get married in Australia while only 24% say they should not. This special SMS Morgan Poll was conducted last week, February 25-26, 2016 with a cross-section of 1,572 Australians.

    The vote came in at 61%, so what has been shrinking appears to be support for SSM.

    If conservatives are serious about its free-market worldview, they should stand aside and let businesses adapt to the new reality or die.

    The “new reality”, as experienced where SSM exists, is that businesses who do not endorse SSM get sued by activist gays.

    The least conservatives should do now is to respect the vote of the people and give up the idea of being driven by their personal ideologies.

    Well, no. Lefties are driven by their “personal ideologies” and they do not get to say conservatives should give up theirs. Winning a poll does not mean everyone else has to immediately agree with you. After all, we know what lefties would have done — and routinely do — when they lose: they throw a tanty.

