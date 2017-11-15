Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

1,268 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

  1. jupes
    #2555510, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Meryl Streep is a fucking idiot. No, I mean that, she a moron.

    I would have loved to have seen Ann Wintour ask Streep about what she tells her daughters about Roman Polanski.

    Of course that was never going to happen but it would have wiped the smug off her face for a few seconds at least.

  2. C.L.
    #2555511, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    The next door neighbours are a lesbian couple. Lovely people, salt of the earth. We have a gay couple and a gay single as friends too. So five, I suppose?

    How do they all get on when you’re out walking them?

  3. Tel
    #2555512, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    The ABS has even broken down the results by age. I don’t remember ticking a box with an age range. How do they know the ages of voters?

    Shutting down the ABS is more urgent than shutting down the ABC.

    Wipe history too, all backups, everything.

  4. C.L.
    #2555513, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Has [Latham] opened a fund to help with legal support? Anyone know?

    Yes. Here:

    https://australia.therebel.media/legal-fees

  6. cohenite
    #2555515, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Mark Latham: Has he opened a fund to help with legal support? Anyone know?

    https://www.marklathamsoutsiders.com/mark_latham_sued_for_defamation

  7. Damienski
    #2555516, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Great dig at leftynomics in the Alston cartoon in the dead tree edition of the Worst Venestralian today. It shows business booming at a gay “divorce” legal and counselling service. There’s a special deal for lesbian “divorce” advertised in the shop window – each partner will get 75% of the assets.

    Custard got another incisive letter to the editor published, too. More power to your arm, Peter.

  8. Boambee John
    #2555517, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Viva at 1719

    Passengers on El Al flights used to clap when the plane landed safely
    Probably had reason to be relieved

    My parents once flew with the Egyptian national airline, and commented on the passengers clapping after the landing.

    Probably for a different reason to the El Al passengers!

  9. JC
    #2555519, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Thanks, CL. Just sent him a donation to help him out.

  10. cohenite
    #2555521, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    A cogent argument in support of gun rights is that no Western government is bound to protect its individual citizens. Numerous cases in the US have established that individual citizens are solely responsible for their own safety against lefties and assorted fuckwits empowered by the left:

    Law enforcement agencies and personnel have no duty to protect individuals from the criminal acts of others. -Lynch vs North Carolina Department of Justice 1989

    There is no constitutional right to be protected by the state (or Federal) against being murdered by criminals or madmen. It is monstrous if the state fails to protect its residents against such predators but it does not violate the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, or, we suppose, any other provision of the Constitution. The Constitution is a charter of negative liberties: it tells the state (gov’t) to let people alone; it does not require the federal government or the state to provide services, even so elementary a service as maintaining law and order (Bowers v. DeVito, U.S. Court of Appeals, Seventh Circuit, 686F.2d 616 [1982]).

    The same applies here; who here is confident police can protect them?

  11. H B Bear
    #2555522, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Ironically Sarah Hyphen-SeaPatrol is a walking argument in favour of sex selective abortion.

  12. Nick
    #2555523, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Bernardi has asked ASIO to investigate the Minister’s phone hacking!

    I’m laughing my arse off

  13. JC
    #2555525, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    H B Bear
    #2555522, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Ironically Sarah Hyphen-SeaPatrol is a walking argument in favour of sex selective abortion.

    And time travel machines.

  14. Chris
    #2555527, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    And time travel machines.

    A terrible paradox: high incentive to invent the damn time machine to assassinate all her grandparents, but when you succeed you will fail to invent the machine until a later date.

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2555528, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    The next door neighbours are a lesbian couple.

    You fool.
    Lesbians are Lesbians.
    They don’t count.
    Gay’s are Gay’s.
    Try harder.

  16. calli
    #2555529, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Ironically Sarah Hyphen-SeaPatrol is a walking argument in favour of sex selective abortion.

    I disagree. She makes a wonderful cautionary example for little girls.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2555531, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    The next door neighbours are a lesbian couple. Lovely people, salt of the earth.

    All well and good. However, it is the public face of the miltant Lesbian harridan class which has captured most attention and created an unfortunate stereotype. They rear their heads in just about every sphere, demanding, pushy, intolerant, domineering, devious and destructive. It only takes one in the workplace to make life a misery – for other women and blokes.

  18. JC
    #2555532, posted on November 16, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    A terrible paradox: high incentive to invent the damn time machine to assassinate all her grandparents, but when you succeed you will fail to invent the machine until a later date.

    Let me undertaker that.
    Firstly you don;t have to kill the grandparents. All you would need to do is ensure in some way they don’t meet. But lets go with murdering one of them (all that’s needed, as you don’t have to kill both to ensure no no children from the union).

    If you succeed, why would there exist a paradox?

