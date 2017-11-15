Liberty Quote
Democratic government has been inflated by political oversensitivity to exaggeration, rumour and confusion on the risks of environmental damage.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- JC on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- BorisG on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- dover_beach on 61.6%
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Knuckle Dragger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Oh come on on Stand with Mark Latham
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- BrettW on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Roundup of Roundups
- Stand with Mark Latham
- Did you know PDT has just come back from Asia?
- Jeffrey Tucker: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin Chaos
- The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last
- This is what you get when a politician has never had a real job
- Is this coming to a neighbourhood near you?
- Too much of our current debate
- And Economic Freedom for All
- Bull from Brazile
- “Trusting the ABC was a rookie mistake”
- 61.6%
- Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong
- A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians
- Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
- What a line
- Here is a trick
- ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG
- Roundup November 13
- Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out
- Peter O’Brien: Ardern on Manus
- Parliamentary Moral Hazard
- van Onselen bellows
- Monday Forum: November 13, 2017
- Clive Hamilton and Sinophobia
- John Constantine: Dictated Law from Unelected Operatives
- The Age used to be a newspaper of record
- What should government do on the blockchain?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,526 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
« Previous 1 … 5 6 7
Snoopy, JC was on duty for about 12 hours earlier and you could have engaged him in a dog fight. However he seems to like beagles and he might have proposed instead.
Snoopy
#2555847, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:12 am
I feel like a stoush. Is Sinc standing by with the blog bleach?
Hey Zulu, don’t go beddy-byes yet. Tell us about R&R in Swakopmund, I hear those lost kraut girls used to go off with a bang.
🙂
A brilliant demolition of the fake Salvador Mundi, bought by, arguably, history’s biggest ever sucker.
One look at it tells me it isn’t an image of the Saviour of The World painted by the mature contemplative, Leonardo. Leonardo Di Caprio, maybe.
That’s okay Brett. The Cat is a broad mosque. I hear JC prefers chubbies.
I’m posting, on the Cat. I’m not exactly sober. My spectacles fall off my nose, and roll under the computer desk. I crawl under the desk to look for my glasses, at exactly the time that the Memsahib enters my study, and declares, in ringing tones.. “Drunk again, what am I supposed to do with you?”
I’ll be sleeping in my library, until the armistice is concluded..
What a con! I have seen better at Burpengary state school fete.
I note Marcus Classis’s verbal aneurysm that mentioned me. I have no direct response to this, although I hope he is receiving appropriate treatment.
It is clear the artist was inspired by the movie Avatar. I believe the painting is also best viewed with a set of disposable 3D glasses.
The LdV is rumoured to be a money laundering scam.
Christie’s does not come off well in any of this.
Auction houses are only marginally more trustworthy than credit rating agencies, IT.
How does that work?
If the money is allowed to leave the country (say Russia) then it can leave either to purchase a painting to buy a large house in the South of France. It was so much above the indicative that alone makes Christie’s look terrible.
Those auction houses a pretty fucked with places like Artnet stealing their business through the web.
Zulu,
1. Ensure supply of refreshments is adequate.
2. Write out breakfast requirements on a piece of paper. Slide same under study door.
3. Barricade door.
4. Turn music up.
5. Retrieve spectacles (possibly before steps 1 – 4).
In these circumstances, doubling down is essential. Hopefully she’ll start second-guessing herself, and wonder if she did anything wrong today or at any time last week. Best case – you’re met in the morning with the aforementioned breakfast and an apology.
Worst case – just another day.
Faint heart ne’er won an unexpected victory……
The latest cause du jour in Brazil is demanding that abortion be legal after rape. Because it’s hugely common. Apparently.
It looks like a Leonardo to me, albeit one that’s been overpainted. It’s impossible to be sure even seeing it live. Seeing it on a phone screen is hopeless.
I’m one of the few people who think the national gallery virgin of the rocks is better than the Louvre version. So my judgment is likely flawed.
Fantastic letter. If there was a priest such as this in every parish the vote would have been reversed.
If I was going to buy art I would buy classic cars.
Just watched James May belting around in a 1966 Ford GT worth £20,000,000.
That is real art.
You can sometimes purchases stuff at decent value if you’re prepared to do the equivalent of trawl through trash bins particularly from the second order auction houses.
Here’s why I don’t think it matters about this painting in terms of holding its value. It clearly had several well healed fuckers looking to buy it- even with he shady provenance.
It reminded me of the Matisse Steve Wynn owned and had just sold to Steve Cohen the trader. He had a sale party with his friends saying goodbye to the piece and that idiot Wynn, stuck his elbow in the artwork creating a hole. It was to be sold for something like US$130 million. Wynn had it repaired and sold it a few years later for more than that original first price to Cohen.
I’m withholding my opinion until Fisky estimates the effect on GDP.
The Qataris have been buying up old masters stuff by the crate load.
No one gives a fuck if those cultural vandals are fleeced.
And Leonardo tended to like painting rather effeminate men. His St.John is another such. His soldiers look mean, but not terribly masculine.
We stayed near the Ralph Lauren stores on 72nd street and the ground floor of both the men and womenzes stores had one of his collection cars in there.
Ralph is supposed to have one of the best car collections in the world.
There was a 1958 red Ferrari Testa Rosa in the wemenzes store. I had to take a look and asked how much it was valued, thinking it would be around 5 mill or so. The women told me it had a value of US$55 million bucks. It’s really a work of art. The curves are gorgeous.
I flew in the US countless times and never encounteredc clapping. Russians and Israelis usually clap on landing.
Very unlikely for this to happen in the US unless there was a mid air emergency. I’ve been on flights in europe where people clapped. I was highly embarrassed for them.
Silly euros are such backward people.
lol, are they? Can you blame them? Everyone’s after their hides.
These pieces are generally kept in a vault bank near or at the Geneva airport in storage. There is billions of dollars worth of artwork kept under lock and key there. Apparently, the owners sometimes fly in , in their private jets- take a looksee and then leave. I guess their not prepared to hang them on their walls.
Here’s that Geneva storage center. It looks like a prison and kind of defeats the purpose of owning expensive art.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/29/arts/design/one-of-the-worlds-greatest-art-collections-hides-behind-this-fence.html
here too.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/business/art-as-alternative-investment-creates-storage-business-tax-haven-a-912798.html
I get it, you can shelve all you want there and have your name hidden….. until the Swiss are pressured by the Americans and the krauts to open up their books or else.