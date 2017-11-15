Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,526 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

1 5 6 7
  1. BrettW
    #2555853, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Snoopy, JC was on duty for about 12 hours earlier and you could have engaged him in a dog fight. However he seems to like beagles and he might have proposed instead.

    Snoopy
    #2555847, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:12 am
    I feel like a stoush. Is Sinc standing by with the blog bleach?

  2. Snoopy
    #2555854, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Hey Zulu, don’t go beddy-byes yet. Tell us about R&R in Swakopmund, I hear those lost kraut girls used to go off with a bang.

    🙂

  3. C.L.
    #2555855, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:40 am

    A brilliant demolition of the fake Salvador Mundi, bought by, arguably, history’s biggest ever sucker.

    One look at it tells me it isn’t an image of the Saviour of The World painted by the mature contemplative, Leonardo. Leonardo Di Caprio, maybe.

  4. Snoopy
    #2555857, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:42 am

    However he seems to like beagles and he might have proposed instead.

    That’s okay Brett. The Cat is a broad mosque. I hear JC prefers chubbies.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555859, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, closing down now, out.

    I’m posting, on the Cat. I’m not exactly sober. My spectacles fall off my nose, and roll under the computer desk. I crawl under the desk to look for my glasses, at exactly the time that the Memsahib enters my study, and declares, in ringing tones.. “Drunk again, what am I supposed to do with you?”

    I’ll be sleeping in my library, until the armistice is concluded..

  6. Snoopy
    #2555860, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:49 am

    One look at it tells me it isn’t an image of the Saviour of The World painted by the mature contemplative, Leonardo. Leonardo Di Caprio, maybe.

    What a con! I have seen better at Burpengary state school fete.

  7. Oh come on
    #2555861, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:51 am

    I note Marcus Classis’s verbal aneurysm that mentioned me. I have no direct response to this, although I hope he is receiving appropriate treatment.

  8. Oh come on
    #2555862, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:55 am

    A brilliant demolition of the fake Salvador Mundi, bought by, arguably, history’s biggest ever sucker

    It is clear the artist was inspired by the movie Avatar. I believe the painting is also best viewed with a set of disposable 3D glasses.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2555863, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:56 am

    The LdV is rumoured to be a money laundering scam.

    Christie’s does not come off well in any of this.

  10. Oh come on
    #2555864, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Auction houses are only marginally more trustworthy than credit rating agencies, IT.

  11. JC
    #2555865, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:02 am

    The LdV is rumoured to be a money laundering scam.

    Christie’s does not come off well in any of this.

    How does that work?

    If the money is allowed to leave the country (say Russia) then it can leave either to purchase a painting to buy a large house in the South of France. It was so much above the indicative that alone makes Christie’s look terrible.

    Those auction houses a pretty fucked with places like Artnet stealing their business through the web.

  12. Knuckle Dragger
    #2555867, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Zulu,

    1. Ensure supply of refreshments is adequate.
    2. Write out breakfast requirements on a piece of paper. Slide same under study door.
    3. Barricade door.
    4. Turn music up.
    5. Retrieve spectacles (possibly before steps 1 – 4).

    In these circumstances, doubling down is essential. Hopefully she’ll start second-guessing herself, and wonder if she did anything wrong today or at any time last week. Best case – you’re met in the morning with the aforementioned breakfast and an apology.

    Worst case – just another day.

    Faint heart ne’er won an unexpected victory……

  13. Snoopy
    #2555868, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:06 am

    The latest cause du jour in Brazil is demanding that abortion be legal after rape. Because it’s hugely common. Apparently.

  14. DrBeauGan
    #2555869, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:07 am

    It looks like a Leonardo to me, albeit one that’s been overpainted. It’s impossible to be sure even seeing it live. Seeing it on a phone screen is hopeless.

    I’m one of the few people who think the national gallery virgin of the rocks is better than the Louvre version. So my judgment is likely flawed.

  15. dover_beach
    #2555870, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Fr Glen Tattersall PP

    Fantastic letter. If there was a priest such as this in every parish the vote would have been reversed.

  16. Snoopy
    #2555871, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Orito‏ @Oritodenis
    22m22 minutes ago
    More
    A coup in #Zimbabwe is more peaceful than an election in #Kenya……i Think we should change our ways and conduct a peaceful coup detat every 5years😂😂😂😂

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2555872, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:10 am

    If I was going to buy art I would buy classic cars.

    Just watched James May belting around in a 1966 Ford GT worth £20,000,000.

    That is real art.

  18. JC
    #2555874, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Auction houses are only marginally more trustworthy than credit rating agencies, IT.

    You can sometimes purchases stuff at decent value if you’re prepared to do the equivalent of trawl through trash bins particularly from the second order auction houses.

    Here’s why I don’t think it matters about this painting in terms of holding its value. It clearly had several well healed fuckers looking to buy it- even with he shady provenance.

    It reminded me of the Matisse Steve Wynn owned and had just sold to Steve Cohen the trader. He had a sale party with his friends saying goodbye to the piece and that idiot Wynn, stuck his elbow in the artwork creating a hole. It was to be sold for something like US$130 million. Wynn had it repaired and sold it a few years later for more than that original first price to Cohen.

  19. Snoopy
    #2555877, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2555863, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:56 am
    The LdV is rumoured to be a money laundering scam.

    Christie’s does not come off well in any of this.

    I’m withholding my opinion until Fisky estimates the effect on GDP.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2555878, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Here’s why I don’t think it matters about this painting in terms of holding its value. It clearly had several well healed fuckers looking to buy it- even with he shady provenance.

    The Qataris have been buying up old masters stuff by the crate load.

    No one gives a fuck if those cultural vandals are fleeced.

  21. DrBeauGan
    #2555881, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:15 am

    And Leonardo tended to like painting rather effeminate men. His St.John is another such. His soldiers look mean, but not terribly masculine.

  22. JC
    #2555882, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2555872, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:10 am

    If I was going to buy art I would buy classic cars.

    Just watched James May belting around in a 1966 Ford GT worth £20,000,000.

    That is real art.

    We stayed near the Ralph Lauren stores on 72nd street and the ground floor of both the men and womenzes stores had one of his collection cars in there.

    Ralph is supposed to have one of the best car collections in the world.

    There was a 1958 red Ferrari Testa Rosa in the wemenzes store. I had to take a look and asked how much it was valued, thinking it would be around 5 mill or so. The women told me it had a value of US$55 million bucks. It’s really a work of art. The curves are gorgeous.

  23. BorisG
    #2555883, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:18 am

    bet a good slab of the passengers were Americans. It reminded me that I’ve been on US flights where the passengers have clapped on what was a pretty routine landing. Jeez Louise.

    I flew in the US countless times and never encounteredc clapping. Russians and Israelis usually clap on landing.

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #2555884, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:22 am

    bet a good slab of the passengers were Americans. It reminded me that I’ve been on US flights where the passengers have clapped on what was a pretty routine landing. Jeez Louise.

    Very unlikely for this to happen in the US unless there was a mid air emergency. I’ve been on flights in europe where people clapped. I was highly embarrassed for them.

    Silly euros are such backward people.

  25. JC
    #2555886, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:23 am

    The Qataris have been buying up old masters stuff by the crate load.

    No one gives a fuck if those cultural vandals are fleeced.

    lol, are they? Can you blame them? Everyone’s after their hides.

    These pieces are generally kept in a vault bank near or at the Geneva airport in storage. There is billions of dollars worth of artwork kept under lock and key there. Apparently, the owners sometimes fly in , in their private jets- take a looksee and then leave. I guess their not prepared to hang them on their walls.

  26. JC
    #2555887, posted on November 17, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Here’s that Geneva storage center. It looks like a prison and kind of defeats the purpose of owning expensive art.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/29/arts/design/one-of-the-worlds-greatest-art-collections-hides-behind-this-fence.html

    here too.
    http://www.spiegel.de/international/business/art-as-alternative-investment-creates-storage-business-tax-haven-a-912798.html

    I get it, you can shelve all you want there and have your name hidden….. until the Swiss are pressured by the Americans and the krauts to open up their books or else.

1 5 6 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *