Liberty Quote
A government that is big enough to give you all you want is big enough to take it all away.— Barry Goldwater
-
Recent Comments
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Leo G on Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- struth on Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- Rusty of Qld on Stand with Mark Latham
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- pbw on Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- pete m on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Cactus on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Boambee John on Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- Cactus on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- RobK on Section 44 (iv): where do ministerial advisers fit in?
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- P on Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- Lysander on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- struth on Peter Boettke: Cosmopolitanism Is the Answer
- Defender of the faith on Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Sentinel Man on Peter Boettke: Cosmopolitanism Is the Answer
- . on Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- Sentinel Man on Peter Boettke: Cosmopolitanism Is the Answer
- Roger on Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- . on Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- v_maet on Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
-
Recent Posts
- Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters
- Peter Boettke: Cosmopolitanism Is the Answer
- Not that anyone will notice
- Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing
- Section 44 (iv): where do ministerial advisers fit in?
- Roundup of Roundups
- Stand with Mark Latham
- Did you know PDT has just come back from Asia?
- Jeffrey Tucker: A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin Chaos
- The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last
- This is what you get when a politician has never had a real job
- Is this coming to a neighbourhood near you?
- Too much of our current debate
- And Economic Freedom for All
- Bull from Brazile
- “Trusting the ABC was a rookie mistake”
- 61.6%
- Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
- John Adams: Conservatives should prepare for a new SSM plebiscite no later than 2027
- Former NSW Premier Kristina Kenneally to contest Bennelong
- A possible way to deal with the dual citizen politicians
- Q&A Forum: November 13, 2017
- What a line
- Here is a trick
- ABC staff are suffering stress – OMG
- Roundup November 13
- Illogical negativism in, logical positivism out
- Peter O’Brien: Ardern on Manus
- Parliamentary Moral Hazard
- van Onselen bellows
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,806 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
I’m with the union. They should rename it the ‘Tony Abbott’ 🙂
Then automate it and sack the union staff.
I’m surprised there hasn’t been a suggestion to name the ferry after the gay ‘marriage’ campaigner who tried to blow up the ACL building in Canberra.
Bomby McBombface.
I know! Let’s name it in honour of the successful Lurrve is Lurrve campaign!
How about Rainbow Warrior?
Name it after Christopher Pyne.
Proud Mary.
Splitting hairs. Clarkson took delivery of the “new”** Ford GT, which was built to emulate the original GT40 in appearance and performance. It was a disappointment.
——————————-
** – The “old” Ford GT was based on the Mustang.
No French visitors allowed!
On kate McGregors foxhole.
I think its more properly called faux-hole because its man made and of lower quality than the natural thing.
incoherent rambler #2556243, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:52 am
Be grateful. It’s so both wings of the uniparty will be smashed at the next election.
Clinton calls Uranium One special counsel threat an ‘abuse of power’
Hillary wouldn’t know irony if she was selling it to the Russians.
It’s a ferry not a tug boat.
In these times, Tranny McTranny is apt.
Calli! You wIcked woman! 😀
Damn you woman!
Now get in here and clean up the coffee on my keyboard. 😂
On social media:
On the annual accounts for 2016, FB brags about 29.4 bn USD of cash & cash equivalents.
Let’s break that down. Only 8.9 bn of cash (where from?) and 5.77 bn of total liabilities split roughly equally between ST and long-term liabilities.
Note that excluding loans, prior to the IPO, Facebook raised 1.3 bn through private equity.
Keep in mind that year, 1 bn of no exercised executive call option tax benefits were counted as “revenue” and “free cash flow”.
I’m not kidding.
You’d have to be Inspector Poirot to figure out what is going on beyond a public audit of the place.
There’s a seamen joke there waiting to be told.
Tugger McTugboat
Phillip McCavity
The Prissy Cryme
Ben Dover
Again and again and again the public repudiates and rejects the lefts policie at the actual ballot box.
No we dont want mass muslim immigration.
No we dont want to blow up cheap electricity power stations.
No we don’t want rapists and pedos given “treatment” instead of prison.
Yet we get them everytime.
But you dear “conservatives” must never speak of homo marriage again because 48% on a postal survey.
Lol
On second thoughts I will go with naming it after our new #1 parliamentary porn fan – “The Mincing Poodle”
Dot
What’s the net cash held by Fakebook and Twitter.
I can’t be bothered but the best place to look is at the SEC website and look for their respective 10Qs. Accounts have to follow the SEC format and standardization makes it an easier read.
If Franklin Covey was so damn effective in his 7 Habits, why did he write a book called “The 8th Habit?”
Dot
The 10 Q says they have $38 billion in cash.. Fakebook.
http://quote.morningstar.com/stock-filing/Quarterly-Report/2017/9/30/t.aspx?t=:FB&ft=10-Q&d=15ed9ef382cc2f5e5bf260c26446604b
I have to go out and talk later.
Wicked! Gab called it.
If Franklin Covey was so damn effective in his 7 Habits, why did he write a book called “The 8th Habit?”
Book Merchants.
They are not to be trusted.
McRainbow McWarriorFace?
Safe Chickens, footage obtained by their ABC may be able to deindustrialise chicken meatworks.
Robots running meatworks might be the only way to keep idiots and activists, (and activist idiots) out of the system.
You don’t get valuable news like that on RSS feeds. Well you do, but you get oodles of crap too. I prefer Ferry McFerryface as a name to any of the alternatives offered here. It’s cute. Kids will love it.
Also it’s a poke in the eye for an environmentalist. This has to be a Good Thing.
Well, sad to say, Covey wasn’t that “effective” at bike riding.
Is it safe yet for me to drop in and mention Latin? Has the Dread of Morning Shrew gone back to bed?
Want to tell you all that I received a very kind email (via Sinc) from Deadman, who might have been lurking, and saw my need for his scholarly comments. He has offered to look at ‘De Excidio et Conquistu Britanniae’ and get back to me re my suggested translation possibilities. Johanna dropped it like a hot brick. I think Deadman’s view on the title, and on the stylistic elements of the Latin being used in the whole piece, will suffice. 🙂
I have told him in my return email he is missed here and will tell him personally later on the phone.
Yes JC but how can investment exceed revenue so that net cash falls over the period without borrowing? Remember: “WE HAVE NO DEBT”…by deep cuts to CAB. We didn’t see deep cuts, only about 13% down IIRC – from 8 bn to 7 bn for the last qtr.
They’ve added depreciation and executive stock remuneration to their cash flows. That is 5 bn of bullshit “revenue”. Nor do I understand how depreciation has any relation to CASH. I don’t care about the balance sheet. You can’t walk into a bank and pay a loan with depreciation. Adjust the balance sheet to the heart’s content. It doesn’t grow CASH on the proverbial bull’s balls. Their depreciation adjustment exceeds their tax bill.
Depreciation does not grow money on trees. Even chickenshit is only good enough for fruit.
It’s (the statement of cash flows) here BTW.
https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/viewer?action=view&cik=1326801&accession_number=0001326801-17-000053&xbrl_type=v#
If I walked up to you as a small-time tech developer, making something like a website that had only 20% adoption or a drone system for home and gardening maintenance with this sort of accounting chicanery, what would you say as a potential lender or equity investor?
I think you’d tell me to fuck off! Can you imagine a small business owner who was incorporated pulling dividends from the company account on the back of depreciation and their own stock option tax benefits that were hitherto unexercised? The SEC or our ASIC would not tolerate that crap.
My take is they are making money unlike Lyin’Jack, but far less than they say and they are far more vulnerable to the cycle than they are willing to tell investors and users. In so far as much as the corporate tax is a shield for executives personal tax liability and beyond paying out on these and BS 400 mn USD Frank Gehry abominations, they’re not much chop, they’re lying somewhere, let alone taking advantage of some utterly bizarre rules.
I couldn’t tell you net anything because I don’t understand the sheltered workshop of corporate America as to how it bullshits its way through the accounting process.
I would actually like to really know what their actual cash profitability is for both FB and TWTR. No one can work out the CBR with the stunts Lyin’Jack pulls, let alone the near-parody GAAP stuff FB pulls.
Dunno. Calli’s Tranny McTranny was very appealing.
Or even Tranny McTranny Face. 🙂
We are going to have to explain to the kids about ‘Safe Schools’ teachers someday.
I wonder what would have happened if the popular vote for the name the ferry competition had come up with “SS Faggytown” or “SS Murderous Mohamed”.
Would the Ferry Fairies just have waved it through?
Flagrant cultural appropriation!
UFC fighter charged with assaulting rival with boomerang over racial slur
I don’t think his boomerang came back either: plod has probably impounded it as evidence.
Defund it and get it out of our schools.
Job done.
Facebook and twitter are just like any other institution or company.
They get too big and get marched through by the left.
Especially media or “narrative controlling” type companies/gov departments/ Hollywood.
Bound to happen.
Surprising there aren’t any tech nerds out there ready to become the next Gates by starting a free speech social media.
The market share would eventually be half of the States, half of Oz, indeed the entire west, no, actually half the planet.
They’ve already done that.
The Bondi Fairy.
Tom. thank you for the cartoons. Not much in my days now, so the cartons live things up. Glad to know Deadman is still about.
It’s not a cruise ship either.
From November 1st.
thefrolickingmole:
Moi:
Today: The Daily Wire
Our Kids Are Self-Pitying Crybabies Because Our Culture Glorifies Victimhood
The f**k ?! The writer’s hypothesis:
And here we are.
( h/t SDA )
Calli wins it today.
(Oh, and there is another desk here that needs a cleanup)
The head of the wool authority that told the ABC activist to:
Fuck off, scumbag.
Broke their little ABC hearts by surviving the annual general meeting with a swag of proxy votes.
Got sent for sensitivity training by the people and culture department though.
Good Lord.
………………………………um………………………
Good Lord.
There’s something to be said for Tranny McTrannyface. Then when small children ask what it means, we could tell them.
“Well, son, there are some whackos who were boys like you but decided they wanted to be girls. That’s impossible of course, but they pretended to be girls and women when they grew up. They wore dresses and lipstick and wigs. And some were mad enough to have their goolies chopped off and filled themselves with chemicals to give them squeaky voices and big knockers. Mad as haddocks the lot of them.”
Oi! That was me!
Yup; Calli wins the Internet today! 🙂
Great to see you, Macbeth. The fact that you click on the cartoons makes my job worthwhile.
Can anyone tell me if this Luci Ellis (unusual spelling)
RBA Assistant Governor (Economic)
is the same as this Luci Ellis
Ms Luci Ellis, past President of Gay & Lesbian Holocaust Memorial Project Incorporated
Visually, she fits the bill.
Saputo has bought Murray goulbourn dairies.
Says they will honour the MG contracts that let supermarkets supply dollar a liter milk, but when these contracts signed by the bankrupt MG end, so does dollar a liter milk.
In reply to #2556290, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:38 pm & re: Facebook.
Its home they put together the cashflow statement that is throwing you off.
They start with net income (i.e. net profit after tax) & then they add back the non cash items that were expensed in the income statement but did not result in cash leaving the business.
Net profit has a lot of items that are not cash items.
The other way to do it is take cash receipts from customers, net off cash payments to get to cashflow.
It will give you the same answer.
To be honest I don’t think they are being misleading here.
The stock options are an expense yes and they do dilute the shareholders % of the company but it all looks disclosed to me.
Depreciation of $2,712m is the flipside of purchases of property plant and equipment of $4,470m. These numbers suggest FB is investing to expand.
FWIW
Its *how* not home
“The Good Ferry”
or
“Ferry Good”
my picks
“The Good Ferry”
or
“Ferry Good”
my picks
Why not call it Bryan?
Bloody hell…
The 8th coming of Shaun Marsh and a wicket keeper who coudn’t get a game for his state last season.
Brisbane will show whether it was Tasmania’s or Australia’s selectors who got it wrong.
Proxy votes! LOL. That’s rubbing their noses in it.
Looks like the youth policy has been ditched.