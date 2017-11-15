Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

  1. Diogenes
    #2556245, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I agree. Did you see the union refusing to man it unless the name is changed; dignity, or something ridiculous like that.

    I’m with the union. They should rename it the ‘Tony Abbott’ 🙂

  2. Joe
    #2556246, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:55 am

    I’m with the union. They should rename it the ‘Tony Abbott’

    Then automate it and sack the union staff.

  3. C.L.
    #2556249, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:55 am

    I’m surprised there hasn’t been a suggestion to name the ferry after the gay ‘marriage’ campaigner who tried to blow up the ACL building in Canberra.

    Bomby McBombface.

  4. calli
    #2556250, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:58 am

    I know! Let’s name it in honour of the successful Lurrve is Lurrve campaign!

    How about Rainbow Warrior?

  5. C.L.
    #2556251, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Name it after Christopher Pyne.
    Proud Mary.

  6. memoryvault
    #2556252, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Clarkson took delivery of a Ford GT.

    Splitting hairs. Clarkson took delivery of the “new”** Ford GT, which was built to emulate the original GT40 in appearance and performance. It was a disappointment.

    ——————————-
    ** – The “old” Ford GT was based on the Mustang.

  7. Joe
    #2556253, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    How about Rainbow Warrior?

    No French visitors allowed!

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2556254, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    On kate McGregors foxhole.

    I think its more properly called faux-hole because its man made and of lower quality than the natural thing.

  9. Riccardo Bosi
    #2556257, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    incoherent rambler #2556243, posted on November 17, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Will the video of the consummation of Trumble’s marriage to the ALP/Greens be available on Twitter?

    Seriously, why have proxy ALP government when we could have the real thing?

    Be grateful. It’s so both wings of the uniparty will be smashed at the next election.

  11. calli
    #2556259, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Name it after Christopher Pyne.

    It’s a ferry not a tug boat.

  12. Gab
    #2556260, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    In these times, Tranny McTranny is apt.

  13. Gab
    #2556261, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Calli! You wIcked woman! 😀

  14. Motelier
    #2556262, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Name it after Christopher Pyne.

    It’s a ferry not a tug boat.

    Damn you woman!

    Now get in here and clean up the coffee on my keyboard. 😂

  15. .
    #2556263, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    On social media:

    On the annual accounts for 2016, FB brags about 29.4 bn USD of cash & cash equivalents.

    Let’s break that down. Only 8.9 bn of cash (where from?) and 5.77 bn of total liabilities split roughly equally between ST and long-term liabilities.

    Note that excluding loans, prior to the IPO, Facebook raised 1.3 bn through private equity.

    Keep in mind that year, 1 bn of no exercised executive call option tax benefits were counted as “revenue” and “free cash flow”.

    I’m not kidding.

    You’d have to be Inspector Poirot to figure out what is going on beyond a public audit of the place.

  16. Zatara
    #2556265, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    It’s a ferry not a tug boat.

    There’s a seamen joke there waiting to be told.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2556266, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I know! Let’s name it in honour of the successful Lurrve is Lurrve campaign!

    Tugger McTugboat

    Phillip McCavity

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2556268, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Name it after Christopher Pyne.

    The Prissy Cryme

  20. twostix
    #2556270, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Again and again and again the public repudiates and rejects the lefts policie at the actual ballot box.

    No we dont want mass muslim immigration.
    No we dont want to blow up cheap electricity power stations.
    No we don’t want rapists and pedos given “treatment” instead of prison.

    Yet we get them everytime.

    But you dear “conservatives” must never speak of homo marriage again because 48% on a postal survey.

    Lol

  21. incoherent rambler
    #2556271, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    On second thoughts I will go with naming it after our new #1 parliamentary porn fan – “The Mincing Poodle”

  22. JC
    #2556272, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Dot

    What’s the net cash held by Fakebook and Twitter.

    I can’t be bothered but the best place to look is at the SEC website and look for their respective 10Qs. Accounts have to follow the SEC format and standardization makes it an easier read.

  23. Lysander
    #2556275, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    If Franklin Covey was so damn effective in his 7 Habits, why did he write a book called “The 8th Habit?”

  25. Chris
    #2556280, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I know! Let’s name it in honour of the successful Lurrve is Lurrve campaign!

    How about Rainbow Warrior?

    Wicked! Gab called it.

  26. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2556281, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    If Franklin Covey was so damn effective in his 7 Habits, why did he write a book called “The 8th Habit?”

    Book Merchants.
    They are not to be trusted.

  27. notafan
    #2556283, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    McRainbow McWarriorFace?

  28. John Constantine
    #2556285, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Safe Chickens, footage obtained by their ABC may be able to deindustrialise chicken meatworks.

    Robots running meatworks might be the only way to keep idiots and activists, (and activist idiots) out of the system.

  29. DrBeauGan
    #2556286, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    The new Sydney harbour ferry was called
    Ferry McFerryface after a popular competition to name it.

    The maritime worker’s union has refused to man it until the name is changed on the grounds that it is undignified.

    You don’t get valuable news like that on RSS feeds. Well you do, but you get oodles of crap too. I prefer Ferry McFerryface as a name to any of the alternatives offered here. It’s cute. Kids will love it.

    Also it’s a poke in the eye for an environmentalist. This has to be a Good Thing.

  30. Lysander
    #2556287, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Well, sad to say, Covey wasn’t that “effective” at bike riding.

  31. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2556288, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Is it safe yet for me to drop in and mention Latin? Has the Dread of Morning Shrew gone back to bed?

    Want to tell you all that I received a very kind email (via Sinc) from Deadman, who might have been lurking, and saw my need for his scholarly comments. He has offered to look at ‘De Excidio et Conquistu Britanniae’ and get back to me re my suggested translation possibilities. Johanna dropped it like a hot brick. I think Deadman’s view on the title, and on the stylistic elements of the Latin being used in the whole piece, will suffice. 🙂

    I have told him in my return email he is missed here and will tell him personally later on the phone.

  32. .
    #2556290, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Yes JC but how can investment exceed revenue so that net cash falls over the period without borrowing? Remember: “WE HAVE NO DEBT”…by deep cuts to CAB. We didn’t see deep cuts, only about 13% down IIRC – from 8 bn to 7 bn for the last qtr.

    They’ve added depreciation and executive stock remuneration to their cash flows. That is 5 bn of bullshit “revenue”. Nor do I understand how depreciation has any relation to CASH. I don’t care about the balance sheet. You can’t walk into a bank and pay a loan with depreciation. Adjust the balance sheet to the heart’s content. It doesn’t grow CASH on the proverbial bull’s balls. Their depreciation adjustment exceeds their tax bill.

    Depreciation does not grow money on trees. Even chickenshit is only good enough for fruit.

    It’s (the statement of cash flows) here BTW.

    https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/viewer?action=view&cik=1326801&accession_number=0001326801-17-000053&xbrl_type=v#

    If I walked up to you as a small-time tech developer, making something like a website that had only 20% adoption or a drone system for home and gardening maintenance with this sort of accounting chicanery, what would you say as a potential lender or equity investor?

    I think you’d tell me to fuck off! Can you imagine a small business owner who was incorporated pulling dividends from the company account on the back of depreciation and their own stock option tax benefits that were hitherto unexercised? The SEC or our ASIC would not tolerate that crap.

    My take is they are making money unlike Lyin’Jack, but far less than they say and they are far more vulnerable to the cycle than they are willing to tell investors and users. In so far as much as the corporate tax is a shield for executives personal tax liability and beyond paying out on these and BS 400 mn USD Frank Gehry abominations, they’re not much chop, they’re lying somewhere, let alone taking advantage of some utterly bizarre rules.

    I couldn’t tell you net anything because I don’t understand the sheltered workshop of corporate America as to how it bullshits its way through the accounting process.

    I would actually like to really know what their actual cash profitability is for both FB and TWTR. No one can work out the CBR with the stunts Lyin’Jack pulls, let alone the near-parody GAAP stuff FB pulls.

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2556293, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Gab called it.

    Dunno. Calli’s Tranny McTranny was very appealing.

    Or even Tranny McTranny Face. 🙂
    We are going to have to explain to the kids about ‘Safe Schools’ teachers someday.

  34. Leigh Lowe
    #2556294, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I wonder what would have happened if the popular vote for the name the ferry competition had come up with “SS Faggytown” or “SS Murderous Mohamed”.
    Would the Ferry Fairies just have waved it through?

  35. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2556295, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Flagrant cultural appropriation!

    UFC fighter charged with assaulting rival with boomerang over racial slur

    Two UFC fighters have clashed in the street in an ugly brawl outside a hotel in Sydney.

    Colby Covington and Fabricio Werdum became involved in a war of words sparked by an alleged racial slur.

    Werdum [who is Brazilian] took exception to an alleged comment about a “filthy Brazilian” and appeared to hit Covington [an American] with a bag containing a boomerang.

    Police have confirmed the veteran Werdum, 40, will face court charged with common assault over the incident outside the Hilton on George Street.

    I don’t think his boomerang came back either: plod has probably impounded it as evidence.

  36. struth
    #2556296, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Oh we know, it’s just tough to work out what to do about it.

    Defund it and get it out of our schools.

    Job done.

    Facebook and twitter are just like any other institution or company.
    They get too big and get marched through by the left.
    Especially media or “narrative controlling” type companies/gov departments/ Hollywood.

    Bound to happen.

    Surprising there aren’t any tech nerds out there ready to become the next Gates by starting a free speech social media.

    The market share would eventually be half of the States, half of Oz, indeed the entire west, no, actually half the planet.

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2556297, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Name it after Christopher Pyne.

    They’ve already done that.
    The Bondi Fairy.

  38. Macbeth
    #2556298, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Tom. thank you for the cartoons. Not much in my days now, so the cartons live things up. Glad to know Deadman is still about.

  39. Viva
    #2556299, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    It’s a ferry not a tug boat.

    It’s not a cruise ship either.

  40. Myrddin Seren
    #2556300, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    From November 1st.

    thefrolickingmole:

    Teaching people to wallow in victimhood, even to the extent of celebrating “victims” has been an awful thing which has emerged in the last 15 or so years.

    Moi:

    As Tim Blair famously pointed out, swivel-eyed eco-loon Bill McKibben desperately sought a cause, any cause, that would allow him to declare himself ‘A Victim’ back in the 80s.

    No victimhood, no status in a World of Victim Poker. No money and no power either. Ka-ching $$.

    Today: The Daily Wire

    Our Kids Are Self-Pitying Crybabies Because Our Culture Glorifies Victimhood

    A study was released today revealing a startling number of middle and high school students who cyberbully themselves online.

    I really thought that was some kind of weird euphemism when I first read it, but no, it’s exactly what it sounds like. About 6% of kids between the ages of 12 and 17 admit that they anonymously post mean comments to themselves on the internet.

    The f**k ?! The writer’s hypothesis:

    Here’s why they do it: they’ve been taught that victimhood is power. These kids spend their time inventing fake bullies because victimhood is the highest form of social currency in our culture. Kids collect and count their bullies like they used to collect and count Pokemon cards. Maybe they still collect Pokemon cards, I don’t know, but collecting bullies is new.

    And here we are.

    ( h/t SDA )

  41. Sparkx
    #2556302, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    calli
    #2556259, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    Name it after Christopher Pyne.

    It’s a ferry not a tug boat.

    Calli wins it today.
    (Oh, and there is another desk here that needs a cleanup)

  42. John Constantine
    #2556307, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    The head of the wool authority that told the ABC activist to:

    Fuck off, scumbag.

    Broke their little ABC hearts by surviving the annual general meeting with a swag of proxy votes.

    Got sent for sensitivity training by the people and culture department though.

  43. struth
    #2556310, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    It’s a ferry not a tug boat.

    Good Lord.

    ………………………………um………………………

    Good Lord.

  44. DrBeauGan
    #2556311, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    There’s something to be said for Tranny McTrannyface. Then when small children ask what it means, we could tell them.

    “Well, son, there are some whackos who were boys like you but decided they wanted to be girls. That’s impossible of course, but they pretended to be girls and women when they grew up. They wore dresses and lipstick and wigs. And some were mad enough to have their goolies chopped off and filled themselves with chemicals to give them squeaky voices and big knockers. Mad as haddocks the lot of them.”

  45. Gab
    #2556312, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Calli’s Tranny McTranny was very appealing.

    Oi! That was me!

  46. Lysander
    #2556315, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    calli
    #2556259, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    Name it after Christopher Pyne.

    It’s a ferry not a tug boat.

    Calli wins it today.
    (Oh, and there is another desk here that needs a cleanup)

    Yup; Calli wins the Internet today! 🙂

  47. Tom
    #2556317, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Great to see you, Macbeth. The fact that you click on the cartoons makes my job worthwhile.

  48. zyconoclast
    #2556318, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Can anyone tell me if this Luci Ellis (unusual spelling)

    RBA Assistant Governor (Economic)

    is the same as this Luci Ellis
    Ms Luci Ellis, past President of Gay & Lesbian Holocaust Memorial Project Incorporated

    Visually, she fits the bill.

  49. John Constantine
    #2556320, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Saputo has bought Murray goulbourn dairies.

    Says they will honour the MG contracts that let supermarkets supply dollar a liter milk, but when these contracts signed by the bankrupt MG end, so does dollar a liter milk.

  50. Cactus
    #2556321, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    In reply to #2556290, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:38 pm & re: Facebook.

    Its home they put together the cashflow statement that is throwing you off.
    They start with net income (i.e. net profit after tax) & then they add back the non cash items that were expensed in the income statement but did not result in cash leaving the business.
    Net profit has a lot of items that are not cash items.
    The other way to do it is take cash receipts from customers, net off cash payments to get to cashflow.
    It will give you the same answer.
    To be honest I don’t think they are being misleading here.
    The stock options are an expense yes and they do dilute the shareholders % of the company but it all looks disclosed to me.
    Depreciation of $2,712m is the flipside of purchases of property plant and equipment of $4,470m. These numbers suggest FB is investing to expand.

    FWIW

  52. pete m
    #2556325, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    “The Good Ferry”

    or

    “Ferry Good”

    my picks

  53. Roger
    #2556327, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    “The Good Ferry”

    or

    “Ferry Good”

    my picks

    Why not call it Bryan?

  54. Roger
    #2556330, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Bloody hell…

    The 8th coming of Shaun Marsh and a wicket keeper who coudn’t get a game for his state last season.

    Brisbane will show whether it was Tasmania’s or Australia’s selectors who got it wrong.

  55. Snoopy
    #2556332, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Broke their little ABC hearts by surviving the annual general meeting with a swag of proxy votes.

    Proxy votes! LOL. That’s rubbing their noses in it.

  56. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2556334, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    The 8th coming of Shaun Marsh and a wicket keeper who coudn’t get a game for his state last season.

    Looks like the youth policy has been ditched.

