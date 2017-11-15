Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, November 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

2,044 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017

1 7 8 9
  2. Baldrick
    #2556717, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    This Cat incarceration isn’t necessarily all bad.

    No, with m0nty playing Sergeant Schultz it’s bound to be a scream.

  3. Atoms for Peace
    #2556718, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Just give them time to shift Mugabe safely. He’s sharing the same Davros life support gizmos with Hillary.

  5. calli
    #2556721, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Anyone know how to weaponise a Thermomix? Might be a good addition to the stash.

    Ta, Tinta.

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2556722, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Very early days indeed and not much talked about or recorded. That’s what I found interesting

    You would really enjoy Vaucluse House then, P. It reminded me of some outback ‘stations’ I’ve visited in Western Australia some years ago, where a whole community was living there, including blacksmith, governess etc. A little self-contained society with its own ways, rules and secrets.

  7. Atoms for Peace
    #2556725, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Comment in the OZ thread re missing car..

    “kev of Tas 6 HOURS AGO
    I parked my vote with the Liberal party twenty years ago and went to work overseas.

    I come back and my vote was still there but the entire party was gone.”

    FLAGSHARE 133 likes..a keeper IMO

  8. P
    #2556727, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    You would really enjoy Vaucluse House then, P.

    Indeed I did. Many years ago.

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2556728, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    The office was vandalised between 6pm Thursday and 7am Friday by an unknown number of offenders, police said.In a statement, Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale said Ms O’Dwyer’s attempt to blame the minor party was “a desperate attempt to shift the focus away from a groundswell of community concern over (the government’s) illegal and inhumane policies towards refugees”.

    Sorry Di Natalāy I missed that “groundswell.” A chorus of UN busybodies doesn’t make something illegal, and the inhumane jig was up long ago.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2556729, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    They had so many options

    Sounds rather like Idi Amin and “The Last King of Scotland”. Quite a good movie.

  11. Eyrie
    #2556730, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    “Which begs the question – what other important matters have they lied about.”
    EVERYTHING

  12. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2556731, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Indeed I did. Many years ago.

    I should have guess that. But a re-visit would show you more findings from historians and archaeologists that improve on the experience.

  13. Eyrie
    #2556732, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    What is all this talk of incarceration about? No excuse not to take at least one for an honour guard.

  14. egg_
    #2556733, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I’ll be top-dog with control of the steam press in the laundry, bitches.

    Grigs to play “Vinegar Tits” in arseless chaps.

  16. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2556735, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Does…not dies. My iPad continually dumps an i when an o is intended…it seems the boundaries of the i key extend to within a nano breath of its neighbours.

    Allegedly fixed with the 11.1 update. I’ll tell you tomorrow if it works.

  17. Mater
    #2556736, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Oh, my goodness! Does that mean that eventually, one day, we might all end up in the slammer together?

    If you can’t imagine a country run completely by lefties, I give you the Damascus Conference.

    Looks familiar, yeah?

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2556737, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Fed to the crocodiles/lions/hyenas…

    Unfortunately he ate them all.

    Robert Mugabe eats a zoo for ‘obscene’ 91st birthday party

  19. Motelier
    #2556741, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Oh, my goodness! Does that mean that eventually, one day, we might all end up in the slammer together?

    Never, ever surrender.

    I refuse to walk into any form of incarceration.

    We do need a battle cry.

  20. DrBeauGan
    #2556742, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    We do need a battle cry.

    Umm: “The Cat united is a contradiction in terms”?

  21. calli
    #2556743, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    That’s the spirit Mote! 😀⚔

  22. Nick
    #2556745, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    I’ll be top-dog with control of the steam press in the laundry, bitches.

    You’re Philipino? Joking.
    It would be you and Johanna in a wrestle, I suspect.

  23. Motelier
    #2556747, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Yes, no matter how the odds are stacked up, never ever give up.

  24. RobK
    #2556748, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    cataclysm
    |’ka-tu,kli-zum|
    A sudden violent change in the earth’s surface
    = catastrophe

  26. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2556750, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    We do need a battle cry.

    We all agree, whale meat is tasty.

  28. Joe
    #2556754, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    We do need a battle cry.

    Humans FIRST.

  30. Boambee John
    #2556756, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Atoms

    invoke the prophet / Quran ( which has a lot of cross overs to Christianity ), and state that the perversions are against the will of the prophet.

    Great idea

    “I am really concerned that this proposal could be offensive to the Islamic community. The holy Koran has very strict prohibitions on the activities that you are proposal, and they could have the effect of causing Muslims to feel that they are excluded from Australia’s wonderful multicultural community.”

  31. Snoopy
    #2556757, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Lamest coup in history.

    They had so many options: firing squad, strung up from a lamp post, head on pike, bayonet up the arse …

    What’s this negotiating bullshit?

    The army is attempting to avoid sanctions being imposed by their neighbours in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) if they decide the Zim constitution has been breached by the military.

    These are the neighbours that studiously ignored Mugabe’s repeated self-serving constitutional changes, years of police brutality, the destruction of property rights, disappearances and political murders while declaring stolen elections were fair.

    Whether the coup will be regarded as a success will ultimately depend upon it creating the conditions for an economic revival. Economic sanctions imposed by all its neighbours would likely kill any chance of that.

  32. Siltstone
    #2556759, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Too interesting (for some) to be left stranded on the last page, Jessie’s (long) link:

    #2556698, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    https://griffithreview.com/articles/kartiya-are-like-toyotas/

  33. Oh come on
    #2556760, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    How much better are the Rinkle Roasts than the dross that pass as Roasts today? These are just awful, awful, so gratuitous, no class whatsoever. A brief summary of one I saw recently:

    Hey, Justin Bieber, your Mom’s a total whore! And you….when you were five you like I guess probably had sex with her! And your Dad! Even though you never met him!

    All the while Beebs sits there pretending to lose his shit laughing. Awkward and awful.

  34. jupes
    #2556761, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    As much as I am enjoying the spectacle of section 44 destroying the government you have to wonder.

    If any politician in the parliament is an agent of a foreign power it is the Persian Dwarf and his traitorous conduct in relation to China.

    Yet instead of him being executed or thrown in jail, he gets to stay in parliament while McJacqui McJacqui and her fellow ethnics get thrown out.

    Ridiculous.

  35. egg_
    #2556762, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    We do need a battle cry.

    “We fart in your general direction!”

  36. Jessie
    #2556763, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    jupes @ 7.46
    What’s this negotiating bullshit?

    A stable ‘out’ for 93yo Mugabe would ensure future $trillions and maintain his UN position on WHO for [particular] Health (as all progressive public health specialists on the tit would know). Saves going to the International Criminal Court and/or fart-arsing with the International Court of Justice arguments on ’caused by imperialism and white farming practices’ and consequently health-related climate/environmental morbidity I expect.

    Disaster insurance against climate change attracts African countries

  37. Oh come on
    #2556764, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Rickles, not Rinkle! Thanks autocorrect. Who or what tf is Rinkle?

  38. Snoopy
    #2556765, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Which Cat is volunteering to smuggle a jar of Vegemite into jail?

  39. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2556766, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    “I am really concerned that this proposal could be offensive to the Islamic community. The holy Koran has very strict prohibitions on the activities that you are proposal, and they could have the effect of causing Muslims to feel that they are excluded from Australia’s wonderful multicultural community.”

    It’s going to take some practice before I can say this with a straight face, but I’ll give it a go.

  40. KartiyaReality
    #2556767, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Jessie
    #2556698, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    KartiyaReality – I use Kartiya from the Kukatja language in WA in Communities where I once lived. One question raised by someone there was to ask how you might explain such places to your mother living far away and not having had much contact with Aboriginal people living in remote Communities. An interesting and difficult question.
    KartiyaReality simply because it seems meaningful – at least to me.
    Maybe there are differing realities
    ” The fact that the values of one culture may be incompatible with those of another, or that they are in conflict within one culture or group or within a single human being at different times – or, for that matter, at one or the same time – does not entail relativism of values, only the notion of a plurality of values not structured hierarchically, which, of course, entails the permanent possibility of inescapable conflict between values, as well as incompatibility between the outlooks of different civilisations or of stages of the same civilisation.”

    Isaiah Berlin – The Crooked Timber of Humanity, Chapters in The History of Ideas.

    __________________________________________________________________________________
    The comment was made in response to the question raised by cohenite
    #2556562, posted on November 17, 2017 at 5:18 pm
    KartiyaReality
    #2556546, posted on November 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm
    That description of the attackers NEVER mentions they were aboriginals; if they were why not?
    It is because I do live in Alice Springs that in reading the woman’s post I did not notice that the attackers were not identified as Aboriginal. They were and I guess that those who live here and who read the post know that and so it was not identified. Anyone not living in Alice Springs would not necessarily see that.
    Thanks to cohenite who raised a challenging point.
    __________________________________________________________________________________
    I do not drink from the Government or NGO trough.
    __________________________________________________________________________________
    Kartiyas are indeed like Toyotas – a great article. In fact in my experience Kartiyas are more disposable than Toyotas as the least time a Toyota has lasted was four days as opposed to a Kartiya who landed and took the same plane out immediately.
    Palya

  41. calli
    #2556768, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Battle cry?

    Come back here and take what’s coming to you. I’ll bite your legs off!

    Never surrender.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2556769, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    The army is attempting to avoid sanctions being imposed by their neighbours in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)

    Zuma is probably quite keen that protective custody doesn’t happen to him too.

  43. wivenhoe
    #2556770, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Who or what tf is Rinkle?

    Ahhhm, perhaps what you get to see with folks whom wear arseless chaps, a minor auto correct error?

  44. Knuckle Dragger
    #2556771, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    International women’s cricket is shit. The Aussies dropped FIVE catches, all of them very gettable and still England got to 130.

    Kee-rist. Time for the league.

1 7 8 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *