Liberty Quote
Neither the state nor the savage is noble, and this reality must be squarely faced.— James Buchanan
Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
2,044 Responses to Wednesday Forum: November 15, 2017
This will come in handy.
Vin de Supermax
No, with m0nty playing Sergeant Schultz it’s bound to be a scream.
Just give them time to shift Mugabe safely. He’s sharing the same Davros life support gizmos with Hillary.
there may have been companionable joint sittings
As in Pompei, where entire footy teams must have enjoyed attending to the grunt work in matey unison.
Anyone know how to weaponise a Thermomix? Might be a good addition to the stash.
Ta, Tinta.
You would really enjoy Vaucluse House then, P. It reminded me of some outback ‘stations’ I’ve visited in Western Australia some years ago, where a whole community was living there, including blacksmith, governess etc. A little self-contained society with its own ways, rules and secrets.
Comment in the OZ thread re missing car..
“kev of Tas 6 HOURS AGO
I parked my vote with the Liberal party twenty years ago and went to work overseas.
I come back and my vote was still there but the entire party was gone.”
FLAGSHARE 133 likes..a keeper IMO
Indeed I did. Many years ago.
The office was vandalised between 6pm Thursday and 7am Friday by an unknown number of offenders, police said.In a statement, Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale said Ms O’Dwyer’s attempt to blame the minor party was “a desperate attempt to shift the focus away from a groundswell of community concern over (the government’s) illegal and inhumane policies towards refugees”.
Sorry Di Natalāy I missed that “groundswell.” A chorus of UN busybodies doesn’t make something illegal, and the inhumane jig was up long ago.
Sounds rather like Idi Amin and “The Last King of Scotland”. Quite a good movie.
“Which begs the question – what other important matters have they lied about.”
EVERYTHING
I should have guess that. But a re-visit would show you more findings from historians and archaeologists that improve on the experience.
What is all this talk of incarceration about? No excuse not to take at least one for an honour guard.
Grigs to play “Vinegar Tits” in arseless chaps.
More Pompei-style fun. T’will be the Cats’ consolation during the years to come of eating porridge (and other things)
Allegedly fixed with the 11.1 update. I’ll tell you tomorrow if it works.
If you can’t imagine a country run completely by lefties, I give you the Damascus Conference.
Looks familiar, yeah?
Unfortunately he ate them all.
Robert Mugabe eats a zoo for ‘obscene’ 91st birthday party
Never, ever surrender.
I refuse to walk into any form of incarceration.
We do need a battle cry.
Umm: “The Cat united is a contradiction in terms”?
That’s the spirit Mote! 😀⚔
You’re Philipino? Joking.
It would be you and Johanna in a wrestle, I suspect.
Yes, no matter how the odds are stacked up, never ever give up.
cataclysm
|’ka-tu,kli-zum|
A sudden violent change in the earth’s surface
= catastrophe
I am just a cook.
We all agree, whale meat is tasty.
Humans FIRST.
The cataclysm calls.
Atoms
invoke the prophet / Quran ( which has a lot of cross overs to Christianity ), and state that the perversions are against the will of the prophet.
Great idea
“I am really concerned that this proposal could be offensive to the Islamic community. The holy Koran has very strict prohibitions on the activities that you are proposal, and they could have the effect of causing Muslims to feel that they are excluded from Australia’s wonderful multicultural community.”
The army is attempting to avoid sanctions being imposed by their neighbours in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) if they decide the Zim constitution has been breached by the military.
These are the neighbours that studiously ignored Mugabe’s repeated self-serving constitutional changes, years of police brutality, the destruction of property rights, disappearances and political murders while declaring stolen elections were fair.
Whether the coup will be regarded as a success will ultimately depend upon it creating the conditions for an economic revival. Economic sanctions imposed by all its neighbours would likely kill any chance of that.
Too interesting (for some) to be left stranded on the last page, Jessie’s (long) link:
#2556698, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm
https://griffithreview.com/articles/kartiya-are-like-toyotas/
How much better are the Rinkle Roasts than the dross that pass as Roasts today? These are just awful, awful, so gratuitous, no class whatsoever. A brief summary of one I saw recently:
Hey, Justin Bieber, your Mom’s a total whore! And you….when you were five you like I guess probably had sex with her! And your Dad! Even though you never met him!
All the while Beebs sits there pretending to lose his shit laughing. Awkward and awful.
As much as I am enjoying the spectacle of section 44 destroying the government you have to wonder.
If any politician in the parliament is an agent of a foreign power it is the Persian Dwarf and his traitorous conduct in relation to China.
Yet instead of him being executed or thrown in jail, he gets to stay in parliament while McJacqui McJacqui and her fellow ethnics get thrown out.
Ridiculous.
“We fart in your general direction!”
jupes @ 7.46
What’s this negotiating bullshit?
A stable ‘out’ for 93yo Mugabe would ensure future $trillions and maintain his UN position on WHO for [particular] Health (as all progressive public health specialists on the tit would know). Saves going to the International Criminal Court and/or fart-arsing with the International Court of Justice arguments on ’caused by imperialism and white farming practices’ and consequently health-related climate/environmental morbidity I expect.
Disaster insurance against climate change attracts African countries
Rickles, not Rinkle! Thanks autocorrect. Who or what tf is Rinkle?
Which Cat is volunteering to smuggle a jar of Vegemite into jail?
It’s going to take some practice before I can say this with a straight face, but I’ll give it a go.
Jessie
#2556698, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm
KartiyaReality – I use Kartiya from the Kukatja language in WA in Communities where I once lived. One question raised by someone there was to ask how you might explain such places to your mother living far away and not having had much contact with Aboriginal people living in remote Communities. An interesting and difficult question.
KartiyaReality simply because it seems meaningful – at least to me.
Maybe there are differing realities
” The fact that the values of one culture may be incompatible with those of another, or that they are in conflict within one culture or group or within a single human being at different times – or, for that matter, at one or the same time – does not entail relativism of values, only the notion of a plurality of values not structured hierarchically, which, of course, entails the permanent possibility of inescapable conflict between values, as well as incompatibility between the outlooks of different civilisations or of stages of the same civilisation.”
Isaiah Berlin – The Crooked Timber of Humanity, Chapters in The History of Ideas.
__________________________________________________________________________________
The comment was made in response to the question raised by cohenite
#2556562, posted on November 17, 2017 at 5:18 pm
KartiyaReality
#2556546, posted on November 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm
That description of the attackers NEVER mentions they were aboriginals; if they were why not?
It is because I do live in Alice Springs that in reading the woman’s post I did not notice that the attackers were not identified as Aboriginal. They were and I guess that those who live here and who read the post know that and so it was not identified. Anyone not living in Alice Springs would not necessarily see that.
Thanks to cohenite who raised a challenging point.
__________________________________________________________________________________
I do not drink from the Government or NGO trough.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Kartiyas are indeed like Toyotas – a great article. In fact in my experience Kartiyas are more disposable than Toyotas as the least time a Toyota has lasted was four days as opposed to a Kartiya who landed and took the same plane out immediately.
Palya
Battle cry?
Never surrender.
Zuma is probably quite keen that protective custody doesn’t happen to him too.
Who or what tf is Rinkle?
Ahhhm, perhaps what you get to see with folks whom wear arseless chaps, a minor auto correct error?
International women’s cricket is shit. The Aussies dropped FIVE catches, all of them very gettable and still England got to 130.
Kee-rist. Time for the league.