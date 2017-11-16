Did you know PDT has just come back from Asia?

Among the other things that have been submerged by the Senate race in Alabama has been Donald Trump’s singular successes on his tour of Asia. The OZ, being slightly less demented than the rest, still finds it hard to actually say something positive about the American president. So here is Rowan Callick to prevent us from being deceived by appearances: Trump’s Asian tour had an air of success. He is no doubt referring to himself in his own first line.
Donald Trump’s loudest critics have been confounded.
The US President did not embarrass himself, his office or his country during his tour of Asia — the longest since George HW Bush’s visit 25 years ago.
However, that is the best that can be said. The bar was set low.
I’m becoming a patience-free zone with this kind of thing even with my own bar for journalist standards the lowest it has ever been. But really, such low-grade coverage puts our future at risk since it tears away at our alliance with the US. Lots of ignorance to choose from but let me focus on this:
There was no evidence . . . that the Trump administration has even tried to address with China the core issues that concern American and other international businesses, especially market access and the technology regime.
It appears China had been expecting tough negotiations on such issues. As soon as Trump had left, Beijing announced autonomously several market-opening moves that it had thought the US leader would have pushed for.
So it seems Trump didn’t ask for a thing and they gave it to him anyway. But then there was also this.
As trade studies Trump has ordered start being published, new rules for engagement are expected to be drafted in the US, which will require reciprocity on access and policing technology transfers.
Well that sounds like something.
It appears China had been expecting tough negotiations on such issues. As soon as Trump had left, Beijing announced autonomously several market-opening moves that it had thought the US leader would have pushed for.
This is unquestionably correct. After all, we all know that there’d be no point in offering to permit the Chinese leadership to appear to be acting unilaterally, rather than making it public that their arms were being twisted. It’s not as though in Asian cultures appearances count for anything.
You know it makes sense.
Callick, Stewart, and sometimes Sheridan, allow themselves to run away with a preferred narrative.
I’ve had some association with newspapers and I’ve been a critic of journalism for some years now. That criticism runs the full gamut from spelling and grammar, checking facts, lack of logic, to blatant bias and lies. As far as I’m concerned, the industry is ostensibly retarded; with universities pumping out graduates that barely have the capacity to read or research, let alone write coherently.
Perusing the MSM today, it appeared that Australia has experienced the most significant event in the history of the Earth. Nope, aliens haven’t announced themselves to Planet Earth. Then again, aliens of another sort may have taken over.
Do I look like I care? I think Steve Kates has been brainwashed – he goes around like some member of Scientology lauding a pathetic second-rate science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard but instead for Kates it is a pathetic second-rate president of the united states. Enough with this bullshit Kates. This is supposed to be a libertarian blog and Trump is as far away from being libertarian as is possible. Stop boring us with your pathetic Trump drivel. When you write about macroeconomics you make some sense, but when you write about Trump you appear foolish and naive. You are basically digging yourself further into a hole.
Can I suggest we banish all reference to Trump from the Cat?
Sinc – can you set up an automatic deletion of any post by Kates on Trump?
The correct phrase is “these United States”, but besides that want to point out a better US President?
Malcolm doesn’t believe in free speech or democracy.
I remember the Malcolms at university. Deluded, no idea of the real world and unable to argue anything logically. It was all about feelings. Precious petals that contributed nothing to society. I see we have one here.
Thinking about it there were a few Malcolms in my base camp when I did national service. The Afrikaans corporals in charge during basics really appreciated them. A few hundred push ups and running up steep hills with full packs and rifles had a marked effect on them. They transferred their hatred of the human race specifically to the corporals and the odd sergeant major.