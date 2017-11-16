Is this coming to a neighbourhood near you?

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia’s second biggest export in 2016 was coal. It accounted for around $42.3 billion. Of note, Australia’s top 10 exports in 2016 accounted for $330 billion, so coal was more than 10% of that.

Spartacus does not have a time series at hand, but one might venture that coal has been in Australia’s export top 3 for many a year.

There are those amongst us who seek to not only stop coal electricity generation in Australia, but to stop the extraction and export of coal in/from Australia.

What might happen, and let’s just assumes that the RBA does not jack up interest rates to prevent major AUD correction. Aside from the impact on (direct and indirect) jobs in Australia, the loss of some 10% of Australia’s exports would likely put downward pressure on the Australian dollar. Yes, perhaps some of that downward pressure might be picked up by relatively more competitive other exports, but still there would be downward pressure on the AUD.

With a weaker AUD, the price of imports (once denominated in AUD) will invariably rise making things like mobile phones more expensive.

What are the odds that a future Federal Labor Government, or even a future Liberal National Government, will implement a Building the Social Network Revolution program. You know, so that the government can better communicate with citizens. Under the BSNR, all school children, pensioners and unemployed would be issued with new Apple iPhones. And everyone else will receive a 40% rebate.

Not that ridiculous a scenario.

You know it makes sense.

