Is this coming to a neighbourhood near you?

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia’s second biggest export in 2016 was coal. It accounted for around $42.3 billion. Of note, Australia’s top 10 exports in 2016 accounted for $330 billion, so coal was more than 10% of that.
Spartacus does not have a time series at hand, but one might venture that coal has been in Australia’s export top 3 for many a year.
There are those amongst us who seek to not only stop coal electricity generation in Australia, but to stop the extraction and export of coal in/from Australia.
What might happen, and let’s just assumes that the RBA does not jack up interest rates to prevent major AUD correction. Aside from the impact on (direct and indirect) jobs in Australia, the loss of some 10% of Australia’s exports would likely put downward pressure on the Australian dollar. Yes, perhaps some of that downward pressure might be picked up by relatively more competitive other exports, but still there would be downward pressure on the AUD.
With a weaker AUD, the price of imports (once denominated in AUD) will invariably rise making things like mobile phones more expensive.
What are the odds that a future Federal Labor Government, or even a future Liberal National Government, will implement a Building the Social Network Revolution program. You know, so that the government can better communicate with citizens. Under the BSNR, all school children, pensioners and unemployed would be issued with new Apple iPhones. And everyone else will receive a 40% rebate.
Not that ridiculous a scenario.
You know it makes sense.
3 biggest export industries since GFC.
1) Iron Coal;
2) Coal;
3) Education.
If it wasn’t for Asia, Australia would be toast.
Don’t need to ban coal, just implement socialism.
Venezuela which has the highest proven oil reserves in the world went bust on Tuesday.
All they did was run their oil industry on socialist principles and the rest was inevitable.
Probably a naive question, but: coal is burned in huge quantities to make steel, and nothing else can produce the amount of heat needed for this process, right? So why have I never heard a greenie or ABC journalist suggest we should stop making steel?
Could it be for the same reason that, although ABC/Fairfax journalists are forever whimpering about police having access to Tasers, they never suggest that those same police should not have access to far more lethal things such as firearms?
Bah, subsidising iphones that won’t happen.
What will happen is intelligentsia will convince government to give them $50b to manufacture phones in Australia.
After $25b is spent making just 10,000 phones the other side of government will revise it down to dumb phones. With a new target of $100b to be spent so that everyone can have a dumb phone.
All the way the ACCC will say that this phone monopoly will be in the consumers interest and shutdown competitor phones.
Gillian Trigs will get a grant to have every phone conversation recorded for any kitchen table talk that isn’t authorised.
Cuckoo – Coal is no longer necessary. The DRI process uses hydrogen gas plus carbon monoxide, which converts the iron oxides into ~96% metallic Fe. Then the DRI briquettes can go directly into an electric furnace.
It’s also possible to do DRI with only hydrogen, but I don’t think that has been commercialised. Reformer gas from methane is easy to make and there’s been no incentive to go full H2 until the climate scam got going.
Perhaps the government could dedicate lotto draws to various infrastructure projects, like a voluntary tax. Isn’t that how the harbour bridge was part financed? Except the money should be raised before the venture goes ahead. People can vote on the project by supporting the relevant lotto. 🙂
You forget the states reliance on mineral Royalties for income.
So no Royalties: less schools, crowded hospitals or fewer police.
Surely we can get the French to make some mobile phone for us – to be assembled in Adelaide, of course.
And in orders to reduce harmful radiation, they will need to be rejigged to analogue.
That way they will be able to interconnect with the NBN properly.
I think if the government sets up a committee or two to look into it, they will no doubt be able to get it done by 2050 at a modest cost of $5 million per phone.
The rest of the QLD economy is comprised of the Queensland government and its public service.
Low unemployment, comrades!
John Bayley exaggerates but….
… it shows why GDP is a bad measure of useful wealth producing activity.
Yeah, but sadly not all that much. One of the ‘crowning achievements’ of the current government here in Queensland has been ‘low unemployment’ – via creating some 16,000 new public sector jobs.
Government can best be compared to cancer: It screws up everything it gets hold of and it grows and grows, until it kills the host (i.e. the poor old taxpayer).
Alas, too many people seem to prefer the unending free sh*t that is being handed out.