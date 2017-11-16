Stand with Mark Latham

Support Mark here.
Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.
This is known as “bad luck.”
Good work Sinc. Good to see.
Already have, twice.
Wtf is wrong with the country
everyone who donated should also put in a complaint to the human rights commission about the guys racist tweets.
Islam and the Marxist Left.
Peas in the same authoritarian pod.
Their first instinct is to intimidate others into silence by whatever means necessary.
Done
Never thought I’d do this after reading Mark Latham’s diaries a few years ago, but, yes, I did donate.
Donated too
Latho’s diaries are the best political book ever written about this failed state.
Say what you will about Latho but he’d be good company.
You’d probably end up punching on at some stage, but you’d both get over it.
How does this get fixed?
1) Donating to fight their lawfare.
2) Shooting them.
3) Any other ideas?
How good a Prime Minister do you think he would have made?
Their ABC will be right on this…..to defend Mark Latham….
Perhaps not…. after all, he’s white, middle class, and a Liebor party deserter! How dare he?
Typical BS. Latham is right. If a white person had said the same about a black person, the HRC would have a field day! They’d be trolling the streets asking dark skinned people whether they were offended, and also encouraging said dark skinned people to file a complaint.
My tolerance level has just about reached its limit for all this PC F’n Bulldust.
Done
ML was once almost my hero – I thought Civilising Global Capital was an excellent thought-provoking book, and he seemed to be a worthy successor ontheLabor side to Hawke andKeating.
While he ran off the rails politically, I still admire him, notwithstanding what to me are some slightly unsavory behavioural traits and,at times, injudiciously calibrated statemenst. Either way, I intend to donate.
ML is fresh air, already donated
A Nestle drink soon to go on tour in Australia is going to have fun with this case.
Sorry to be the contrarian, but…
Rebel Media employees and affiliates seem to beg their viewers a lot. Persecution seems part of the business model. Don’t take my word for it – keep an eye on their YouTube channel. Ezra Levant is always on there, saying how some new bogeyman is conspiring to shut Rebel Media down and please give give give to stop this from happening.