Stand with Mark Latham

Posted on 9:38 pm, November 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Support Mark here.

17 Responses to Stand with Mark Latham

  1. JC
    #2555766, posted on November 16, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Good work Sinc. Good to see.

  3. Mundi
    #2555776, posted on November 16, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Wtf is wrong with the country

    everyone who donated should also put in a complaint to the human rights commission about the guys racist tweets.

  4. A Lurker
    #2555780, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:02 pm

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555791, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Never thought I’d do this after reading Mark Latham’s diaries a few years ago, but, yes, I did donate.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2555793, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Latho’s diaries are the best political book ever written about this failed state.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2555794, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Say what you will about Latho but he’d be good company.

    You’d probably end up punching on at some stage, but you’d both get over it.

  10. rickw
    #2555795, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    How does this get fixed?

    1) Donating to fight their lawfare.
    2) Shooting them.
    3) Any other ideas?

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555803, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    How good a Prime Minister do you think he would have made?

  12. wal1957
    #2555805, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Their ABC will be right on this…..to defend Mark Latham….

    Perhaps not…. after all, he’s white, middle class, and a Liebor party deserter! How dare he?

    Typical BS. Latham is right. If a white person had said the same about a black person, the HRC would have a field day! They’d be trolling the streets asking dark skinned people whether they were offended, and also encouraging said dark skinned people to file a complaint.

    My tolerance level has just about reached its limit for all this PC F’n Bulldust.

  14. Malcolm Thomas
    #2555816, posted on November 16, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    ML was once almost my hero – I thought Civilising Global Capital was an excellent thought-provoking book, and he seemed to be a worthy successor ontheLabor side to Hawke andKeating.
    While he ran off the rails politically, I still admire him, notwithstanding what to me are some slightly unsavory behavioural traits and,at times, injudiciously calibrated statemenst. Either way, I intend to donate.

  15. Siltstone
    #2555817, posted on November 16, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    ML is fresh air, already donated

  16. Steve trickler.
    #2555835, posted on November 17, 2017 at 12:29 am

    A Nestle drink soon to go on tour in Australia is going to have fun with this case.

  17. Oh come on
    #2555856, posted on November 17, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Sorry to be the contrarian, but…

    Rebel Media employees and affiliates seem to beg their viewers a lot. Persecution seems part of the business model. Don’t take my word for it – keep an eye on their YouTube channel. Ezra Levant is always on there, saying how some new bogeyman is conspiring to shut Rebel Media down and please give give give to stop this from happening.

