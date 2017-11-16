The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last

Posted on 2:00 pm, November 16, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

It is perhaps too early to celebrate, but it seems that the Mugabes have been deposed. The tyranny of Mugabe knew no bounds, he raped and pillaged Zimbabwe and turned the once proud country to his personal fiefdom. Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.

Robert and Grace Mugabe can be compared to  Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu, of Romania. Ceaușescu. Elena was even more tyrannical than her husband; Grace looked like being the same compared to Robert.

As the Ceaușescus stood on the balcony that day 22 December 1989, they were jeered. They were stunned – having never heard anything but sycophantic utterings from acolytes.  They were arrested shortly after, taken to trial on 25 December 1989 and then summarily shot by firing squad (reportedly Ceaușescu sang the Internationale as the bullets rang out).

Sic semper tyrannis.

Perhaps the Mugabes will avoid execution, but they well and truly deserve such a fate. France has long provided a home to deposed tyrants dictators – maybe the Mugabes will move to Paris?

21 Responses to The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555309, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    The fashion boutiques of Paris would certainly appreciate the move.

    FWIW, doesn’t Yasser Arafat’s widow also live in Paris?

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2555318, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Sic semper tyrannis.

    I thought you were supposed to’ve been a Dictator too Lucius? Twice!

    I wonder how much Mugabe has stashed in obscure parts of the world?

  3. duncanm
    #2555324, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    the next step is tricky — its not common that a military coup turns out any better..

    wikipedia says 40% chance of something better… though it looks like deck chairs being shuffled within Zanu PF more than anything else.

  4. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus
    #2555330, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Bruce – indeed I was a dictator – by request of the people and I didn’t return to my plough after defeating the enemy. I should have written tyrant rather than dictator. The latter is not always bad; the former is always bad.

  5. karabar
    #2555333, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    “Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.”
    You could add Joe Clark’s name to Malcolm Fraser’s.
    Joe (often referenced as “Joe Who?”) was one of Canada’s most useless Prim Ministers.
    Not evil and destructive like PET or completely self-serving like Mulroney, but just totally useless.
    Joe thought the destruction of Rhodesia was ‘cool’.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555337, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    “Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.

    Given that his successor glories in the nickname “The Butcher of Matabeleland” what makes anyone think things will improve in Zims?

  7. woolfe
    #2555339, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    This is just a change of bank account numbers. And an opportunity to hand out the begging bowl.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555344, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    THE TIMES
    Zimbabwe coup chief Chiwenga sought Beijing’s blessing

    Didi Tang,Rhys Blakely
    The Times
    2:20PM November 16, 2017

    One of Zimbabwe’s coup leaders travelled to China days before President Robert Mugabe was placed under house arrest in an apparent attempt to secure Beijing’s blessing.

    General Constantine Chiwenga, head of the Zimbabwean military, met Chang Wanquan, the defence minister, on Friday and thanked Beijing for its “selfless” support of Zimbabwe.

    Mr Mugabe’s brutal 37-year rule came to an end yesterday after the Zimbabwean army launched a rapid coup, seizing control of the country and placing the president under house arrest in his mansion.

    China is the biggest foreign investor in the country. Last year President Xi Jinping pledged about $5.2 billion of investment, aid and loans over a three-year period, having earmarked $78 billion to Africa as a whole.

    From the Oz.

  9. Dr Faustus
    #2555347, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    France has long provided a home to deposed tyrants – maybe the Mugabes will move to Paris?

    The traditional retirement home for the viler sort of African tyrant is Saudi Arabia.
    Currently undergoing renovations.

  10. thefrolickingmole
    #2555350, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Im in 2 minds, the old “dictator runs and lives in luxurious exile” is a vile thing, but the alternative sset up by well meaning idiots of “die in a ditch or spend 30 years being prosecuted in the Hauge” has led to things like Ghadaffi and the Syrian crisis.

    Offered the choice betweeen fighting till the second last man and being locked up many are quite willing to hang on, and on, and on.

  11. Roger
    #2555365, posted on November 16, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Like the western press, you may be getting ahead of things, Lucius.

    Mugabe is a wily old fox who is still revered in certain quarters.

    If this was a coup the leaders would have been well advised to have executed or exiled him by now.

    Instead they have him under house arrest and insist he is still president.

    I won’t be surprised to see him retain power in return for certain concessions, among them the exile of Grace and a succession plan.

  12. Atoms for Peace
    #2555370, posted on November 16, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Did anyone else notice the make of vehicles that the military were using.? Great Wall methinks.
    Looks the Chinese are taking it to the next level..

  13. Jim Rose
    #2555372, posted on November 16, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Watched interview with head of the Ceaușescu firing squad. Had orders to shoot them immediately if there was a rescue attempt. If anyone was in way or risk of crossfire, well they were to be a sacrifice to the revolution.

  14. C.L.
    #2555375, posted on November 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Incredible to relate but Mugabe’s record on wanting to jail religious critics of gay ‘marriage’ is better than the Liberal Party’s.

  15. zyconoclast
    #2555438, posted on November 16, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    The fashion boutiques of Paris would certainly appreciate the move.

    FWIW, doesn’t Yasser Arafat’s widow also live in Paris?

    Khomeini was in France

    Manuel Noriega, ex-Panamanian dictator, sent from Miami to France

  16. Defender of the faith
    #2555586, posted on November 16, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    ZANU PF minus the Mugabes

  17. Marcus
    #2555601, posted on November 16, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Given that his successor glories in the nickname “The Butcher of Matabeleland” what makes anyone think things will improve in Zims?

    I don’t think anyone’s assuming that things will improve. But things are hardly likely to get worse in Zimbabwe, so given that Mugabe fully intended to either serve for the rest of his life as President or hand over to Grace and retire on his own terms, I can’t help but take a lot of satisfaction in the fact that he now knows he’s not the real power in Zimbabwe any more, and that he’ll have to live out the rest of his days as a deposed despot instead of as the elder African statesman he sees himself as.

    So, you can say that a small measure of justice is being served. Not nearly enough, of course, but more than I think we all would have thought possible a week ago, and that’s worth celebrating in my book.

  18. Marcus
    #2555604, posted on November 16, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Did anyone else notice the make of vehicles that the military were using.? Great Wall methinks.
    Looks the Chinese are taking it to the next level..

    Great. They’d hardly lend their support to a coup if they didn’t have assurances that the country would run more smoothly than it has under Mugabe, would they?

  19. PB
    #2555612, posted on November 16, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Paris always has more room for homicidal Blackies.

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555632, posted on November 16, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    “You used to go to Rhodesia to see the ruins of Zimbabwe

    Now you go to Zimbabwe to see the ruins of Rhodesia.”

  21. Roger
    #2555703, posted on November 16, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Did anyone else notice the make of vehicles that the military were using.? Great Wall methinks.
    Looks the Chinese are taking it to the next level..

    The Chinese are all over Africa & the Pacific, extending their influence through aid and investment.

