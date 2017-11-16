The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last

It is perhaps too early to celebrate, but it seems that the Mugabes have been deposed. The tyranny of Mugabe knew no bounds, he raped and pillaged Zimbabwe and turned the once proud country to his personal fiefdom. Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.
Robert and Grace Mugabe can be compared to Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu, of Romania. Ceaușescu. Elena was even more tyrannical than her husband; Grace looked like being the same compared to Robert.
As the Ceaușescus stood on the balcony that day 22 December 1989, they were jeered. They were stunned – having never heard anything but sycophantic utterings from acolytes. They were arrested shortly after, taken to trial on 25 December 1989 and then summarily shot by firing squad (reportedly Ceaușescu sang the Internationale as the bullets rang out).
Sic semper tyrannis.
Perhaps the Mugabes will avoid execution, but they well and truly deserve such a fate. France has long provided a home to deposed tyrants
dictators – maybe the Mugabes will move to Paris?
The fashion boutiques of Paris would certainly appreciate the move.
FWIW, doesn’t Yasser Arafat’s widow also live in Paris?
I thought you were supposed to’ve been a Dictator too Lucius? Twice!
I wonder how much Mugabe has stashed in obscure parts of the world?
the next step is tricky — its not common that a military coup turns out any better..
wikipedia says 40% chance of something better… though it looks like deck chairs being shuffled within Zanu PF more than anything else.
Bruce – indeed I was a dictator – by request of the people and I didn’t return to my plough after defeating the enemy. I should have written tyrant rather than dictator. The latter is not always bad; the former is always bad.
“Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.”
You could add Joe Clark’s name to Malcolm Fraser’s.
Joe (often referenced as “Joe Who?”) was one of Canada’s most useless Prim Ministers.
Not evil and destructive like PET or completely self-serving like Mulroney, but just totally useless.
Joe thought the destruction of Rhodesia was ‘cool’.
Given that his successor glories in the nickname “The Butcher of Matabeleland” what makes anyone think things will improve in Zims?
This is just a change of bank account numbers. And an opportunity to hand out the begging bowl.
From the Oz.
The traditional retirement home for the viler sort of African tyrant is Saudi Arabia.
Currently undergoing renovations.
Im in 2 minds, the old “dictator runs and lives in luxurious exile” is a vile thing, but the alternative sset up by well meaning idiots of “die in a ditch or spend 30 years being prosecuted in the Hauge” has led to things like Ghadaffi and the Syrian crisis.
Offered the choice betweeen fighting till the second last man and being locked up many are quite willing to hang on, and on, and on.
Like the western press, you may be getting ahead of things, Lucius.
Mugabe is a wily old fox who is still revered in certain quarters.
If this was a coup the leaders would have been well advised to have executed or exiled him by now.
Instead they have him under house arrest and insist he is still president.
I won’t be surprised to see him retain power in return for certain concessions, among them the exile of Grace and a succession plan.
Did anyone else notice the make of vehicles that the military were using.? Great Wall methinks.
Looks the Chinese are taking it to the next level..
Watched interview with head of the Ceaușescu firing squad. Had orders to shoot them immediately if there was a rescue attempt. If anyone was in way or risk of crossfire, well they were to be a sacrifice to the revolution.
Incredible to relate but Mugabe’s record on wanting to jail religious critics of gay ‘marriage’ is better than the Liberal Party’s.
The fashion boutiques of Paris would certainly appreciate the move.
FWIW, doesn’t Yasser Arafat’s widow also live in Paris?
Khomeini was in France
Manuel Noriega, ex-Panamanian dictator, sent from Miami to France
ZANU PF minus the Mugabes
I don’t think anyone’s assuming that things will improve. But things are hardly likely to get worse in Zimbabwe, so given that Mugabe fully intended to either serve for the rest of his life as President or hand over to Grace and retire on his own terms, I can’t help but take a lot of satisfaction in the fact that he now knows he’s not the real power in Zimbabwe any more, and that he’ll have to live out the rest of his days as a deposed despot instead of as the elder African statesman he sees himself as.
So, you can say that a small measure of justice is being served. Not nearly enough, of course, but more than I think we all would have thought possible a week ago, and that’s worth celebrating in my book.
Great. They’d hardly lend their support to a coup if they didn’t have assurances that the country would run more smoothly than it has under Mugabe, would they?
Paris always has more room for homicidal Blackies.
“You used to go to Rhodesia to see the ruins of Zimbabwe
Now you go to Zimbabwe to see the ruins of Rhodesia.”
Did anyone else notice the make of vehicles that the military were using.? Great Wall methinks.
Looks the Chinese are taking it to the next level..
The Chinese are all over Africa & the Pacific, extending their influence through aid and investment.