The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last

It is perhaps too early to celebrate, but it seems that the Mugabes have been deposed. The tyranny of Mugabe knew no bounds, he raped and pillaged Zimbabwe and turned the once proud country to his personal fiefdom. Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.

Robert and Grace Mugabe can be compared to Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu, of Romania. Ceaușescu. Elena was even more tyrannical than her husband; Grace looked like being the same compared to Robert.

As the Ceaușescus stood on the balcony that day 22 December 1989, they were jeered. They were stunned – having never heard anything but sycophantic utterings from acolytes. They were arrested shortly after, taken to trial on 25 December 1989 and then summarily shot by firing squad (reportedly Ceaușescu sang the Internationale as the bullets rang out).

Sic semper tyrannis.

Perhaps the Mugabes will avoid execution, but they well and truly deserve such a fate. France has long provided a home to deposed tyrants dictators – maybe the Mugabes will move to Paris?