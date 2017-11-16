The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last

Posted on 2:00 pm, November 16, 2017 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

It is perhaps too early to celebrate, but it seems that the Mugabes have been deposed. The tyranny of Mugabe knew no bounds, he raped and pillaged Zimbabwe and turned the once proud country to his personal fiefdom. Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.

Robert and Grace Mugabe can be compared to  Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu, of Romania. Ceaușescu. Elena was even more tyrannical than her husband; Grace looked like being the same compared to Robert.

As the Ceaușescus stood on the balcony that day 22 December 1989, they were jeered. They were stunned – having never heard anything but sycophantic utterings from acolytes.  They were arrested shortly after, taken to trial on 25 December 1989 and then summarily shot by firing squad (reportedly Ceaușescu sang the Internationale as the bullets rang out).

Sic semper tyrannis.

Perhaps the Mugabes will avoid execution, but they well and truly deserve such a fate. France has long provided a home to deposed tyrants dictators – maybe the Mugabes will move to Paris?

8 Responses to The end of Robert and Grace Mugabe at last

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555309, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    The fashion boutiques of Paris would certainly appreciate the move.

    FWIW, doesn’t Yasser Arafat’s widow also live in Paris?

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2555318, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Sic semper tyrannis.

    I thought you were supposed to’ve been a Dictator too Lucius? Twice!

    I wonder how much Mugabe has stashed in obscure parts of the world?

  3. duncanm
    #2555324, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    the next step is tricky — its not common that a military coup turns out any better..

    wikipedia says 40% chance of something better… though it looks like deck chairs being shuffled within Zanu PF more than anything else.

  4. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus
    #2555330, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Bruce – indeed I was a dictator – by request of the people and I didn’t return to my plough after defeating the enemy. I should have written tyrant rather than dictator. The latter is not always bad; the former is always bad.

  5. karabar
    #2555333, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    “Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.”
    You could add Joe Clark’s name to Malcolm Fraser’s.
    Joe (often referenced as “Joe Who?”) was one of Canada’s most useless Prim Ministers.
    Not evil and destructive like PET or completely self-serving like Mulroney, but just totally useless.
    Joe thought the destruction of Rhodesia was ‘cool’.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555337, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    “Put on the throne with the support of Malcolm Fraser, Robert Mugabe is one of the most evil tyrants on the planet.

    Given that his successor glories in the nickname “The Butcher of Matabeleland” what makes anyone think things will improve in Zims?

  7. woolfe
    #2555339, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    This is just a change of bank account numbers. And an opportunity to hand out the begging bowl.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2555344, posted on November 16, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    THE TIMES
    Zimbabwe coup chief Chiwenga sought Beijing’s blessing

    Didi Tang,Rhys Blakely
    The Times
    2:20PM November 16, 2017

    One of Zimbabwe’s coup leaders travelled to China days before President Robert Mugabe was placed under house arrest in an apparent attempt to secure Beijing’s blessing.

    General Constantine Chiwenga, head of the Zimbabwean military, met Chang Wanquan, the defence minister, on Friday and thanked Beijing for its “selfless” support of Zimbabwe.

    Mr Mugabe’s brutal 37-year rule came to an end yesterday after the Zimbabwean army launched a rapid coup, seizing control of the country and placing the president under house arrest in his mansion.

    China is the biggest foreign investor in the country. Last year President Xi Jinping pledged about $5.2 billion of investment, aid and loans over a three-year period, having earmarked $78 billion to Africa as a whole.

    From the Oz.

