This is what you get when a politician has never had a real job

Dr Jim Chalmers, for a doctor he is, is the (ALP) Shadow Minister for Finance. According to his public biography, Dr Chalmers’ work experience is limited to being a public servant, an academic, a policy researcher, a lobbyist and a political staffer. And not just any political staffer, but Chief of Staff to the Universe’s greatest Treasurer, the Hon. Wayne Swan.
The closest experience Dr Chalmers has to business is advising Wayne Swan on how to increase business taxes. But notwithstanding his extensive commercial and investment experience, Dr Chalmers is now proposing that the Australian tax payers:
fund business ventures that cannot gain access to private finance.
Breathtaking isn’t it.
Note to Dr Chalmers. When a business, particularly a start up business cannot gain access to private finance, that is usually because investors (those people whose own money is on the line) don’t think the business is a goer.
Dr Chalmers it seems, wants to turn the Commonwealth Department of Finance into a venture capital enterprise:
I want to make the case for an engaged finance ministry with a renewed focus on co-investment and for an entrepreneurial state as a source of new inclusive growth
Government as an entrepreneur. Yeah. That will go well. Howz that return on the NBN investment going?
Dr Chalmers does not propose to use his own personal money to “co-invest” nor does he propose to use the Australian Labor Party’s money. Nope. He wants to use tax payers’ money. He thinks that he and the Department of Finance will be better at picking which businesses to invest in; better than those people investing their own money.
Perhaps rather than raising capital for his investment fund by taxing citizen (at the point of a gun), he should try first to raise voluntary money by pitching his and the Department Finance’s investment bona-fides to private investors. Let’s see how much voluntary money he can raise.
Yep. This is going to work a treat. I wonder how many of those non tax paying union business enterprises will be knocking on the door. Not to mention every other half baked idea misreading the market.
Maybe the Hon Swan can chair the investment committee. He has a track record of successful investments. Doesn’t he?
Apparently 42% of start ups (on average) fail because their is no market need. This grand idea will surely reduce this number. A “business” with no voluntary paying customers perpetually funded by government is not a business. It is the public service.
APRA has been monstering the banks for at least a year because of perceived risk in their lending portfolios. So they’ve cut back on lending on the riskier end of the spectrum and have concentrated on the less risky sector.
Which is the more risky bit you might ask? Business, of course.
What is the most risky bit of business? New start ups, of course.
What are the most risky new start ups? Why amazingly they’re the ones the big boys refuse finance to.
So here they are moaning how banks are lending so riskily whilst also moaning that no one will lend money to the riskiest risks. Sheesh.
The Commonwealth Development Bank used to do something like this.
Some nice ole rorts back in the 80’s got funded.
A glimpse into the future under a Liars Peanut Head government. It ain’t going to be pretty.
He’s a moocher, not a moron.
When Keating gifted the union movement compulsory super, the intent was to give the wukkas agents control of capital through the back door. That hasn’t quite turned out as expected.
Chalmers brainfart is an obvious phase II where the state directly controls capital investment, which has the added benefit of crowding out private savings. It also conforms with Marxist thinking on the “transition period” for eliminating private property.
You can be sure Climate Change™ will be high on the good Dr Jim’s (PhD political science) list of venture capital priorities, as if enough of the nation’s wealth hasn’t been tossed down that bottomless pit to date.
The Victorian and Tasmanian Economic Development Corporations should be good models for the Canberra initiative.
And then there’s the other percentage that fail because of poor business and financial management.
If just 0.05% succeeded, the ALP would crow about the success of their initiative, carefully not mentioning the other 99.95% failure.
Of course the Commonwealth has never engaged in funding activities that have failed (choke).
Reminds me of Gullard’s “young and naive” excuse.
The reason that most of the politicians are naïve is that they have no work experience outside of politics.
Thus Australia is doomed as these idiots and their ‘brain farts’ of ideas, stuff whatever else they can interfere with.
And sadly their advisors are no better.
Hey! But doesn’t Malcolm have extensive business experience?
Mine-mouth USC coal-fired power station?
Amortised cost of goods sold: $45/MWh;
Levelised revenue: >$85/MWh.
Boom.
Dr Chalmers might want to go and have a look at the National Rental Affordability Scheme and see what happens when government intervenes in the private capital markets. He could start here or go and have a chat with another Liars finance wizard, Blabersak.
Of course, Dr Chalmers has a PhD, so I’m sure he wouldn’t repeat all these mistakes would he?
Sounds like a Katter Party policy. Chalmers can’t even manage an original idea.
Toad, anyone borrowing from the old commonwealth development bank or the Queensland Regional Development Authority would have to pass a viability test and be able to demonstrate they could service the loan. Chalmers’ proposaland Katter’s would go much further than that and would explicitly create a lender of last resort.
Also implicit in this type of thought bubble is the government entity would never chase bad debt or foreclose.
Chalmers:
Will they be called Infrastructure Bonds or Innovation Bonds or something else?
They’ll be snapped up by the big (union controlled) super funds, with the money returned for “job-creating growth”.