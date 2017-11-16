Too much of our current debate

Posted on 9:34 am, November 16, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Too much of our current debate

  1. Leo G
    #2554972, posted on November 16, 2017 at 9:45 am

    You’re barking, Spartacus.

  2. Ubique
    #2554981, posted on November 16, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Spartacus shows dogged persistence.

  3. John Bayley
    #2555002, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I think the cartoon is not entirely correct in describing the current state of affairs in Australia.
    The caption should say:
    “It’s not enough that we fail. So should everyone else.”

  4. candy
    #2555003, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    A dog eat dog world, I guess.

  5. tgs
    #2555004, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Agree. Won’t get much traction with that sort of thing around here though.

  6. Shy Ted
    #2555025, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:31 am

    They even look like most of the lezzers I know. The others look like bulldogs.

  7. John Constantine
    #2555043, posted on November 16, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Their ticky on her business program gloried in the humiliation of Margaret Court, savouring her failure as much as the victory in the vote.

  8. The Quiet Farmer
    #2555093, posted on November 16, 2017 at 11:31 am

    O/T I guess but if you can’t be a dual citizen to sit in parliament, how come you can vote or are all boat people deemed “stateless” upon arrival?

    Back on thread “ Dear Tricky, I still won’t fly Qantas!”

