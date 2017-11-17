As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?

By Melanie Philips: The Deconstruction of Humanity. You will just have to read it for yourself. I’ll give you the first para, then the last plus one from the middle.
If you want a break from the spectacle of Britain tearing itself apart over leaving the European Union, you can upset yourself instead watching the spectacle of the western world tearing apart the very notion of what it is to be a human being. . . .
“Rigorous science”. How quaint that sounds. In our ideologically fluid world, that too is being washed away as we steadily dismantle not just the foundations of western culture, not just morality, not even just the primacy of reason but our very understanding of what makes us what we are.
Here’s the one from the middle. In her view this is the problem.
The ostensible aim of all this is to end discrimination, prejudice and social exclusion. This is untrue. The aim is unilaterally to change the entire basis of society from one governed by external moral rules and duties to one in which the only rule that has any authority is the duty to actualise our own inner potential and fulfil our own desires.
Could be. I actually think the left have run out of genuine problems to fix so are inventing distinctions to show how forward looking they are in comparison with everyone else. Whatever, it is the young and they are making the world in which they will have to live. Too bad for them.
As someone once said ‘nature will overcome ideology’.
Which means not looking backwards…
History Is Bunk, Indeed (Steven Hayward)
Those are not even individual papers, but presumably sessions or threads of multiple(!) papers. Here are some of the papers:
We truly live in Year Zero.
This is always entertaining.
Which is fine, right up until the power goes off.
Not quite right..
The ostensible aim of all this is to end discrimination, prejudice and social exclusion.
Leftism is wanting to live free from judgement, unfortunately thats morphed from “I dont want to go to jail for “X”” to “I need the government to stop other people having opinions about me that make me know Im some sort of pervert”.
Most leftists are “guilty” people, who feel bad all the time about odd things, the only way to assuage that is to find a cause, any cause and define themselves as good through it.
EG: This old crone.
Shes a vile, nasty abusive piece of work, yet she can define herself as “good” because she wants to “free teh refugees”.
“Which is fine, right up until the power goes off.”
You see, if they enabled direct peer-to-peer calls (without having to go via the cell tower), you could push that right out to when your battery goes dead or your crank-handle recharger dies.
Here’s an excerpt from the AHA constitution, Bruce.
Reversing the long march isn’t a stretch, but it will take money, lawfare and manpower. The tricky part is, the inclined manpower is too busy working earning an income, only to have the state steal half.
Yes, we’ll be back to the true Amish-style horse-and-cart era of pre-coal windmill technology before we know it.
Twain’s observations about politicians and our liberties obviously now stretches to Ike’s power complex.
No. That is not a universal rule. It is one for the chosen few only; the left, if you will. The rest of us are to be ruled by them, externally, internally and unceasingly.
Sounds like Uncle Adolph’s plan.