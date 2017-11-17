As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?

Posted on 6:38 pm, November 17, 2017 by Steve Kates

By Melanie Philips: The Deconstruction of Humanity. You will just have to read it for yourself. I’ll give you the first para, then the last plus one from the middle.

If you want a break from the spectacle of Britain tearing itself apart over leaving the European Union, you can upset yourself instead watching the spectacle of the western world tearing apart the very notion of what it is to be a human being. . . .

“Rigorous science”. How quaint that sounds. In our ideologically fluid world, that too is being washed away as we steadily dismantle not just the foundations of western culture, not just morality, not even just the primacy of reason but our very understanding of what makes us what we are.

Here’s the one from the middle. In her view this is the problem.

The ostensible aim of all this is to end discrimination, prejudice and social exclusion. This is untrue. The aim is unilaterally to change the entire basis of society from one governed by external moral rules and duties to one in which the only rule that has any authority is the duty to actualise our own inner potential and fulfil our own desires.

Could be. I actually think the left have run out of genuine problems to fix so are inventing distinctions to show how forward looking they are in comparison with everyone else. Whatever, it is the young and they are making the world in which they will have to live. Too bad for them.

  1. Paul
    #2556660, posted on November 17, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    As someone once said ‘nature will overcome ideology’.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2556678, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    the left have run out of genuine problems to fix so are inventing distinctions to show how forward looking they are in comparison with everyone else

    Which means not looking backwards…

    History Is Bunk, Indeed (Steven Hayward)

    For my sins this year I enrolled as an adjunct member of the American Historical Association, and just received the program for their annual meeting in Washington DC coming up in early January. … Herewith some panel titles:

    Teaching Queer Themes and Experiences in World History
    Race, Sport, Spectatorship
    Dancing Reformers or Reformed Dancers? Dance, Religion, and Gender in the Reformation
    Sex, Gender, Intimacy, and Race and Lingering Questions of Justice in World War II’s Southwest Pacific Theater
    Queer Contortions: New Directions in the History of Race, Sexuality, and the Body
    Race and Empire in Global Music History, 1500-1800
    Insects Histories: Contested Boundaries in Human-Insect Interfaces, 17002-1950s
    Total War and the Genesis of Industrial-Scale Recycling

    Those are not even individual papers, but presumably sessions or threads of multiple(!) papers. Here are some of the papers:

    “Skimming Off the Fat: Industrial-Scale Recycling in Nazi-Occupied Europe,” by Anne Kristina Berg
    “Toward a Zero Waste Economy: Scope and Impact of the Nazi ‘Recycling Regime,’” by Heike Weber, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
    “Sex and the Colonial City: Mapping Masculinity, Whiteness, and Desire in French Hanoi,” by Michael Vann, California State University, Sacramento
    “You Are What You Eat: The Gendered Politics of Francoist Nutrition,” by Suzanne Dunai, UC San Diego

    We truly live in Year Zero.

  4. memoryvault
    #2556684, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?

    Which is fine, right up until the power goes off.

  5. thefrolickingmole
    #2556689, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Not quite right..

    The ostensible aim of all this is to end discrimination, prejudice and social exclusion.

    Leftism is wanting to live free from judgement, unfortunately thats morphed from “I dont want to go to jail for “X”” to “I need the government to stop other people having opinions about me that make me know Im some sort of pervert”.

    Most leftists are “guilty” people, who feel bad all the time about odd things, the only way to assuage that is to find a cause, any cause and define themselves as good through it.

    EG: This old crone.

    Shes a vile, nasty abusive piece of work, yet she can define herself as “good” because she wants to “free teh refugees”.
    https://twitter.com/MarilynShephe15?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
    Marilyn Shepherd‏
    @MarilynShephe15
    Nov 14
    More
    How come churches need protection from gays but children don’t need protection from the fucking church.

  6. RobK
    #2556723, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    “Which is fine, right up until the power goes off.”
    You see, if they enabled direct peer-to-peer calls (without having to go via the cell tower), you could push that right out to when your battery goes dead or your crank-handle recharger dies.

  7. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2556724, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    We truly live in Year Zero.

    Here’s an excerpt from the AHA constitution, Bruce.

    Article II: Purpose
    Its object shall be the promotion of historical studies through the encouragement of research, teaching, and publication; the collection and preservation of historical documents and artifacts; the dissemination of historical records and information; the broadening of historical knowledge among the general public; and the pursuit of kindred activities in the interest of history.

    Reversing the long march isn’t a stretch, but it will take money, lawfare and manpower. The tricky part is, the inclined manpower is too busy working earning an income, only to have the state steal half.

  8. egg_
    #2556738, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    As someone once said ‘nature will overcome ideology’.

    Yes, we’ll be back to the true Amish-style horse-and-cart era of pre-coal windmill technology before we know it.

  9. egg_
    #2556746, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Reversing the long march isn’t a stretch,

    Twain’s observations about politicians and our liberties obviously now stretches to Ike’s power complex.

  10. Bruce in WA
    #2556751, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    The aim is unilaterally to change the entire basis of society from one governed by external moral rules and duties to one in which the only rule that has any authority is the duty to actualise our own inner potential and fulfil our own desires.

    No. That is not a universal rule. It is one for the chosen few only; the left, if you will. The rest of us are to be ruled by them, externally, internally and unceasingly.

  11. egg_
    #2556758, posted on November 17, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    the only rule that has any authority is the duty to actualise our own inner potential and fulfil our own desires.

    Sounds like Uncle Adolph’s plan.

