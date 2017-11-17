As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?

Posted on 6:38 pm, November 17, 2017 by Steve Kates

By Melanie Philips: The Deconstruction of Humanity. You will just have to read it for yourself. I’ll give you the first para, then the last plus one from the middle.

If you want a break from the spectacle of Britain tearing itself apart over leaving the European Union, you can upset yourself instead watching the spectacle of the western world tearing apart the very notion of what it is to be a human being. . . .

“Rigorous science”. How quaint that sounds. In our ideologically fluid world, that too is being washed away as we steadily dismantle not just the foundations of western culture, not just morality, not even just the primacy of reason but our very understanding of what makes us what we are.

Here’s the one from the middle. In her view this is the problem.

The ostensible aim of all this is to end discrimination, prejudice and social exclusion. This is untrue. The aim is unilaterally to change the entire basis of society from one governed by external moral rules and duties to one in which the only rule that has any authority is the duty to actualise our own inner potential and fulfil our own desires.

Could be. I actually think the left have run out of genuine problems to fix so are inventing distinctions to show how forward looking they are in comparison with everyone else. Whatever, it is the young and they are making the world in which they will have to live. Too bad for them.

3 Responses to As long as we have mobile phones what difference does it make?

  1. Paul
    #2556660, posted on November 17, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    As someone once said ‘nature will overcome ideology’.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2556678, posted on November 17, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    the left have run out of genuine problems to fix so are inventing distinctions to show how forward looking they are in comparison with everyone else

    Which means not looking backwards…

    History Is Bunk, Indeed (Steven Hayward)

    For my sins this year I enrolled as an adjunct member of the American Historical Association, and just received the program for their annual meeting in Washington DC coming up in early January. … Herewith some panel titles:

    Teaching Queer Themes and Experiences in World History
    Race, Sport, Spectatorship
    Dancing Reformers or Reformed Dancers? Dance, Religion, and Gender in the Reformation
    Sex, Gender, Intimacy, and Race and Lingering Questions of Justice in World War II’s Southwest Pacific Theater
    Queer Contortions: New Directions in the History of Race, Sexuality, and the Body
    Race and Empire in Global Music History, 1500-1800
    Insects Histories: Contested Boundaries in Human-Insect Interfaces, 17002-1950s
    Total War and the Genesis of Industrial-Scale Recycling

    Those are not even individual papers, but presumably sessions or threads of multiple(!) papers. Here are some of the papers:

    “Skimming Off the Fat: Industrial-Scale Recycling in Nazi-Occupied Europe,” by Anne Kristina Berg
    “Toward a Zero Waste Economy: Scope and Impact of the Nazi ‘Recycling Regime,’” by Heike Weber, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
    “Sex and the Colonial City: Mapping Masculinity, Whiteness, and Desire in French Hanoi,” by Michael Vann, California State University, Sacramento
    “You Are What You Eat: The Gendered Politics of Francoist Nutrition,” by Suzanne Dunai, UC San Diego

    We truly live in Year Zero.

