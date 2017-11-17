Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has provided good breakdowns of the SSM data by electorate, so I asked myself a question: was the turnout correlated with the % Yes vote?
I’ve used the NSW data only since it has been reported that of the 17 No voting electorates 12 of them are in western and southwestern Sydney. Furthermore SBS reports this:
“The nine seats that voted No by the biggest margins are all controlled by the Labor party, with the seven biggest all located in west and south-west Sydney.”
Here is what I find:
I’ve highlighted those seven highest No voting seats which SBS says are Labor held.
Fairly clearly from the data there is a correlation between turnout and the percentage of Yes votes. Furthermore the seven Labor seats with the highest No votes also have some of the lowest turnouts.
This suggests a couple of things:
- That shy or disillusioned voters failed to put in their forms
- That certain ethnic groups had both a low response rate and a high propensity to vote No
The first point suggests that the real proportion of voters who favour Yes to same-sex marriage is lower than the headline number of 61.6%. A cohort of as many as 10% of voters in low turnout electorates, who probably would choose No, in the end did not vote. Whether this was because of fear of backlash, concern about confidentiality or other reasons is not clear. But it does seem clear that the total Yes vote has been biased upwards somewhat by these shy voters.
I will leave to readers to draw their own conclusion about the second point.
Hmmmmm – not convinced. I always thought the shy voter syndrome was voters telling pollsters one thing and then voting for another. That doesn’t seem to have been the case in the SSM vote.
The thing is we don’t know why people did or didn’t vote. What we do know is that a large majority of Australians voted in a process that had non-trivial costs in terms of effort to get to a postbox and those who did vote voted by a margin of 61.6 – 38.4 for SSM. That is a thumping.
Another reason for not responding is because we didn’t know what Parliaments response would be to either a no vote or a yes vote so there was no point in responding. It is highly likely that even if no won, they would still have pushed legislation through. Now that yes has won we are seeing arguments over what the legislation will look like and how much protection it provides.
Another reason could be that Australia post is terrible and did not deliver the survey or manage the return of the survey adequately which is why it should have been a plebicite rather than a postal survey.
It would be interesting to know the rate of return of census forms in those particular electorates.
Anecdotally, there are cases of ethnic community leaders urging constituents reluctant to cooperate in that exercise to do so because they know government funding of services is partly based on population data.
But perhaps a lack of functional English literacy is the greater cause (even with token translated materials being provided)? That raises greater questions in regard to the integrity of our democracy.
Excuse my ignorance but i would have thought that a higher turnout in the no electorates would on the evidence produce a lower no total vote? (The evidence being that high turnout correlated with stronger yes votes.)
Defender,
I think you are going in a circle.
I thought it was answering a survey.
It wasn’t voting and doesn’t have the same security (although even the AEC is about as trustworthy as a croc) applied.
Can you put your hand on your heart and know the SURVEY wasn’t corrupted.
No one voted.
They answered a survey with a bar code on it that drove many No respondents to keep their gobs shut for fear of what is only just starting to happen now.
Marxist vilification.
I say Marxist because the mussies will get a free pass on this, and it’s all divisive cultural Marxism , the lot.
Answering questions with a Marxist gun to your head………………………….what a fucking joke.
Knowing the level of hold the left have over our society and the corruption of our government as the majority of Australians do, I am surprised the No “answer” when you can be traced, was as strong as it was.
Sinc,
Yes indeed, but you may rest completely assured that it will be reversed. However, the sugar-coated homosexuality which has brought this shift about wiil have to be combatted by some of the grim realities of (especially male) homosexuality. That will be fiercely resisted by the 18C crowd and related kangaroo courts. The trouble is that the more suppressed accurate views are, the more vociferously and the less charitably they will be expressed.
Conservatives have got to the point where they are not going to take any more crap from “progressives.” There is a grim determination to reverse this, and on the way the other sacred cows of the last 40 or 50 years of “social progress” will also fall. There is too much stress on the rachet; the latch is gunna blow.
Better R-squared correlation in that lot, than any connection which can be measured between IQ and life success.
But maybe they just didn’t care??
This was only a big issue for the self righteous Twitter/Facebook brigade and to server Turnbull as a convenient distraction from actually doing anything like stopping us going bankrupt.
There would be people who wanted to vote No but simply abstained out of consideration for gay children/friends
Even more people simply looked around them and thought voting No was futile.
Planning a coup?
BoN,
Like Sinc, I’m not convinced of your interpretation of the data. I can say, anecdotally, I have met quite a few people who voted “yes” for the issue to be laid to rest. They’d had a gut full of the time and effort this issue is consuming and in their view a “no” vote wouldn’t be the end of the matter. It’s sad. I pointed out where I could that they were mistaken in thinking a “yes” vote would be the end of the matter and they hadn’t thought it through, but here we are.
Of course we did. Parliament was going to enact SSM. Regardless of what the vote was.
Yes here we are. The West is in decline. It happens eventually to all civilisations. They get too affluent and go soft, ruled by mindless sentiment and narcissism (save the planet, love is love, right to die). It will end badly but something better and different will emerge from the ashes and so the cycle will continue.
So no, this vote won’t be the end of the matter. I thought the Yes vote was bound to get up but voted No to add ballast to those attempting to slow the decline.
Tel – That is possible although I think it still implies a leaning towards No. The lower response rates are correlated with No voting electorates and the polls were overwhelmingly pointing towards Yes. So you could be right that some people would say “why bother since its a foregone conclusion”. By contrast, for Brexit it was the Stay In camp which lost votes because of the I-can’t-be-bothered effect – again the Stay side was comfortably ahead in the polls right up to the vote.
For a person who leaned towards No, if asked “what did you vote for No or Yes” a safer answer might be “I did not bother to vote”.
We’ve seen all that aggressive language coming from Yes activist types. Fear of losing jobs or losing friends is a powerful incentive not to be in the wrong camp.
I don’t think it is enough of an effect to change the outcome of the ABS survey by more than a couple points. I was more interested in seeing whether the shy voter effect which we saw in Brexit and the Presidential election would show up in this one. I think it has.
I’ve set out here on more than one occasion, in great detail, why I didn’t vote.
P.S. I live in one of the “red” electorates.
PBW;
I see absolutely no evidence of this.
Indeed, I see that the SSM survey passed and there doesn’t appear to be any effort to find for the validity of the survey.
I do see evidence that the Marxist indoctrination of of the under ’30s generation has been very successful.
Comrade.
The figure of 80% turnout, methinks, is unbelievable.
I do not trust the ABS.
Try a federal election and see what turnout you get. 65% at best.
I’ll add that for those SW Sydney Labor MPs they appear to have an even worse problem on their hands than the headline numbers suggest. Bernardi and the LNP, if they do it right, could get a local swing going because the Laborites have said they won’t honour the will of their electorates.
I’m interested as to what’s next on the Green-left agenda. I’m sure that at least three quarters of those voting yes haven’t given a thought as to what the next milestone is on the progressives’ project plan. Most probably think that the argy-bargy is over and that everything will settle down so that we can get on with important stuff. They’re sadly mistaken.
Certainly sex-education equality will be pushed by the alphabet brigade, but the next biggy could well be a significant reduction in the age of consent.
BoN,
The only thing I can see from the plot is that in the low turnout areas, “no” pollers showed more determination. These areas appear to be abnormal as the overall national spread was fairly consistent. I’d say there’s a cultural influence and many in those areas realized that the area bucked the national trend so they didn’t vote (ot couldn’t be bothered), but I don’t see how you can determine which way they would have polled, if they did.
The survey is valid. It’s the position of the Sydney labor MPs and also the Liberals whose electorates gave a “yes”, is very interesting.
My opinion is that they should vote in parliament the way their electorates voted. Otherwise, surveys and plebiscites in the future will be useless. The public will have that confirmed. Abstaining is for cowards, the public know that, too.
Conservative Muslims/Chinese = Conservative whites, all votes have same validity.
Bruce
Couple of things
1. I don’t think you can assume they were shy voters. They could be simply people who don’t give a shit. It would be interesting to see how those electorates would vote in a voluntary system as I bet the turnout would also be low.
2. Money talks. The liars are not going to lose seats because of how those members vote in the SSM vote. The libs are more likely to lose votes because they annoyed people by sending out the survey.
The survey went to the Yes crowd. It’s over.
It’s really all about what happens with the legislation and then how it impacts our educations systems. I tend to think that the vast moslem enclaves of western Sydney could provide a bulwark to the left tampering too much with the curriculum. The queers get their SSM but queer brainwashing of kids on SSM at school would seriously upset the moslem left.
If this is not wishful thinking I don’t know what is.
JC and Rob – So why are the people who ‘don’t care’ also concentrated in the electorates where most people chose No?
Some voters only allow their resurrection for voting in elections.
Makka: if brainwashing in schools was a public concern we’d not have religious schools of any stripe. Seriously, how is it that on their record any religion has a right to offer schooling?
…or, the government!
I don’t know, please enlighten us, won’t you?
Good point dot!
Reasonable question, bruce . I don’t know. But one thing I do believe is that those electorates are not going to become competitive because their MOP is going to vote yes. Too much money at stake.
The gutless wonders simply won’t implement any progressive curriculum in muslim majority schools, just like they don’t now.
and then only to avoid the fine. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to stay off the electoral role as a result of data matching.
I spent 10 years off the role. I wouldn’t get away with that now.
This is true but we can reasonably assume that the distribution of yes and no among those who did not vote is the same as among those who did (in the same electorate). This can be used to extrapolate to what the result would be in a compulsory voting. This will show a slightly higher proportion of no votes, but not by very much, because the variation in turnout are small.
Take a read through an Australian edition of Who’s Who. Check out the true achievers and note where they were educated. Then get back to me about the quality of education provided by religious schools.
While we’re at it, would you mind expanding on what you mean by:
Tell me more about this concept of the “right to offer schooling”. It’s a new to me.
roll not role I meant
manalive posted on October 25, 2017 at 6:58 pm:
Those who didn’t vote — didn’t vote, end of story.
I predict, as with the Brexit plebiscite, the next step will be a petition for another vote.
I was on the No side but this debate about the vote not representing the majority is simply silly. In some cases people have been taking the Yes vote as a proportion of total population which includes many millions of babies and kids.
It is like the no campaigners in Brexit complaining after the event about the younger eligible people not voting.
60 – 40 is a win. Now let’s worry about the laws the morons in Canberra are going to bring into effect because of it.
What it has done has raised the issue of many MP’s voting against the clear wishes of their electorates. Heard Shorten say MP’s in those seats should vote according to their conscience. What outright hypocrisy as if that was the case Penny Wong and others would have voted for it years ago rather than follow party lines.
I’ll turn the questions around the other way to illustrate the issue of shy voters.
What would happen if you were a junior lecturer in a university and you let slip that you voted No in the survey? What would happen if you, an employee, did the same in the corridors of a government department?
Pretty clearly you could have an apprehension that you would be persecuted, passed over for promotion or your temporary contract not renewed. Conservatives and climate sceptics are already persecuted in university departments. Holding the wrong view is becoming increasingly dangerous.
Now consider that there has been controversy over the true anonymity of the ABS survey.
Increasingly people are becoming more careful about putting on record their personal views because there are real and quite damaging consequences if you happen to be on the “wrong” side. At present there is a general consensus that the ballot box is anonymous. The ABS survey was advertised as being anonymous. But when presented with individually addressed survey papers printed with unique codes that promise may not be as well accepted as for the standard ballot papers that we fill in during elections.
This has potential consequences for democracy as automation continues to spread. There are competing desires: for anonymity on the part of the people and the opposite on the part of the elites.
Which is why I’ve been so interested in the issue of shy electors and the increasing discrepancy between even exit polls and the final results of elections.
I often get emails from who’s who to write / edit my own entry but I always send it to the garbage bin. Am I wrong ?
But one thing I do believe is that those electorates are not going to become competitive because their MOP is going to vote yes.
Stranger things have happened, jc.
We now have a new idea of the demographics of conservativism in Australia and it’s not white more affluent city suburbs or National Party regions.
No, you can’t. There is no reason to think it must be the same and you can offer good reasons why it would not be the same.
All you know is that they did not vote.
Seriously, how is it that on their record any religion has a right to offer schooling?
Good Lord, if only they still taught history.
The churches basically instigated Western public education centuries ago, from kindergartens to universities.
Publicly funded, government controlled schools are the innovation which we should question.
My wife and I did not vote. We had a bit of a disagreement over the issue and the Voting envelopes lay unopened on the kitchen bench. An unspoken compromise to avoid further conflict.
Well, it’s the same as Brexit – but from our side this time.
Remember all those kids saying “It’s not fair, Brexit will affect us more, this result is unfair!” Then it turned out that young people hadn’t turned up to vote in the first place.
You can’t whinge about it after the fact. 80% turnout is better than an actual election in most countries. And if you feel so strongly about the issue, why didn’t you get out and vote?
(I’m sure all Cats had their say – I’m talking to anyone who makes the excuse that the turnout from the NO side wasn’t big enough and therefore the result is invalid).
The sooner Maol passes legislation that makes it compulsory for homos to marry each other the better.
I don’t think the ‘shy voter’ phenomenon applies here at all.
There was no reason to be shy – as there might be when people are polled on contentious issues. The forms were filled out in the privacy of people’s homes and at their leisure.
No, what happened here – what got this cause to 48 percent – was threefold (in order of importance):
1. People want homosexuals to STFU and know they won’t without being thrown a bone. I call this ‘inevitable-ism’ – ceaseless adolescent demanding and noise-making, allied to mockery and bullying.
2. The undoubted devaluation of marriage as an institution over the past half century. Without this, explanation 1, above, would never have been conceivable as response, noise-making or no.
3. Condescension. Heterosexual people and heterosexual marrieds know that gay ‘marriage’ will be phony, mere dress-ups to placate a tiny, afflicted minority. You don’t resent a dero in a bus shelter because he insists on being Napoleon. Allied to this is the well-attested, enormous decline of respect for the state in Western populaces. If gays are to be ‘married’ according to state rites, this has been adjudged to be of no significant relevance to real marriage.
We now have a new idea of the demographics of conservativism in Australia and it’s not white more affluent city suburbs or National Party regions.
You have to realise, candy, that Islam is not in the Western conservative tradition. Muslims are interlopers who, if they were ever in a demographic position to do so, would shape any Western society into an unrecognisable entity. Culture is downstream from religion.
There is insufficient information to determine the reasons for not polling or the way they may have polled if they did respond. Rabz explained his reasons. Others may have a range of other reasons. Shyness and apathy would be in the mix. I suspect a cultural or educational bias.
Roger,
2 to 3% of Australians are Muslims? There’s other cultures predominant in West Sydney, I believe.
Meh, the fact that collectivist, leftists of Labor would vote for collectivist policies of the state regulating who can marry who should not be that surprising.
The interesting thing that is being missed in the coverage of the stats is that the immigrant community that many Conservatives don’t think are a good cultural fit, strongly agree with Conservatives on the SSM issue.
Now think about this for a second: today’s Conservative movement is essentially religious/traditionalist collectivists, who only want to regulate marriage and immigration. Well those same immigrants are also religious/traditionalist collectivists who want to regulate marriage and I would bet if they ever had sufficient numbers would want similar immigration laws.
So the question is: on what grounds do you argue these immigrants are not a good culture fit when they pretty much agree with you on all the essentials ideologically?
The reality is that these figures show us once again that the Conservative movement isn’t really on the side of, nor in full understanding of Western Civilization anymore than the very immigrants that they want to exclude from Western Civilization.
Anyway, I hope once the deportations start and the first ones on the boats are One Nation and Coalition pollies who can’t figure out which country they are citizens of, along with their friends and advocates of traditional marriage and stronger immigration policies, have sorted out suitable destination locations and have let their preferences be known to border control.
I hear Syria is lovely this time of year. A country built entirely on the ideas of religion and tradition.
Enjoy.
I wonder how prevalent homosexuality is in the population at large. I can’t help thinking it is far greater than the 5-6% figure I recall seeing. This report indicates that it is likely around 7-8% and climbing. http://www.roymorgan.com/findings/6263-exactly-how-many-australians-are-gay-december-2014-201506020136
What has the government put in the water?
Whoops! Read that incorrectly!
About 2 percent, according to the US CDC.
The gay lobby is always trying to up this number by various dishonest means.
BoN,
I’ll go along with that, and what [email protected] said. It likely doesn’t change the outcome, as you say.
Except that the ABS is now publishing breakdowns by electorate, age, gender and anything else they can think of, so they have clearly linked the unique bar code on each envelope to recent census data. Except, of course, those for whom there is no recent census data.
Firstly, the turnout numbers you’re talking about are all within a very small margin. Largely within 75-80%.
Secondly, the alternative is simply that many in the ‘No’ communities didn’t feel so strongly about it either way that they bothered to vote. I don’t think you can extrapolate from that they would have voted ‘No’ had they been forced to.
If the homosexual portion of the population is really only 2-3% then they have a disproportionate influence on policy making. According to this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_LGBTI_holders_of_political_offices_in_Australia#Current
3.54% are homosexual.
By my count it’s 10/226 or 4.42%