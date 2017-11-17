Bruce of Newcastle: Shy Voters

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has provided good breakdowns of the SSM data by electorate, so I asked myself a question: was the turnout correlated with the % Yes vote?
I’ve used the NSW data only since it has been reported that of the 17 No voting electorates 12 of them are in western and southwestern Sydney. Furthermore SBS reports this:
“The nine seats that voted No by the biggest margins are all controlled by the Labor party, with the seven biggest all located in west and south-west Sydney.”
Here is what I find:
I’ve highlighted those seven highest No voting seats which SBS says are Labor held.
Fairly clearly from the data there is a correlation between turnout and the percentage of Yes votes. Furthermore the seven Labor seats with the highest No votes also have some of the lowest turnouts.
This suggests a couple of things:
- That shy or disillusioned voters failed to put in their forms
- That certain ethnic groups had both a low response rate and a high propensity to vote No
The first point suggests that the real proportion of voters who favour Yes to same-sex marriage is lower than the headline number of 61.6%. A cohort of as many as 10% of voters in low turnout electorates, who probably would choose No, in the end did not vote. Whether this was because of fear of backlash, concern about confidentiality or other reasons is not clear. But it does seem clear that the total Yes vote has been biased upwards somewhat by these shy voters.
I will leave to readers to draw their own conclusion about the second point.
Hmmmmm – not convinced. I always thought the shy voter syndrome was voters telling pollsters one thing and then voting for another. That doesn’t seem to have been the case in the SSM vote.
The thing is we don’t know why people did or didn’t vote. What we do know is that a large majority of Australians voted in a process that had non-trivial costs in terms of effort to get to a postbox and those who did vote voted by a margin of 61.6 – 38.4 for SSM. That is a thumping.
Another reason for not responding is because we didn’t know what Parliaments response would be to either a no vote or a yes vote so there was no point in responding. It is highly likely that even if no won, they would still have pushed legislation through. Now that yes has won we are seeing arguments over what the legislation will look like and how much protection it provides.
Another reason could be that Australia post is terrible and did not deliver the survey or manage the return of the survey adequately which is why it should have been a plebicite rather than a postal survey.
I will leave to readers to draw their own conclusion about the second point.
It would be interesting to know the rate of return of census forms in those particular electorates.
Anecdotally, there are cases of ethnic community leaders urging constituents reluctant to cooperate in that exercise to do so because they know government funding of services is partly based on population data.
But perhaps a lack of functional English literacy is the greater cause (even with token translated materials being provided)? That raises greater questions in regard to the integrity of our democracy.
Excuse my ignorance but i would have thought that a higher turnout in the no electorates would on the evidence produce a lower no total vote? (The evidence being that high turnout correlated with stronger yes votes.)
Defender,
I think you are going in a circle.
I thought it was answering a survey.
It wasn’t voting and doesn’t have the same security (although even the AEC is about as trustworthy as a croc) applied.
Can you put your hand on your heart and know the SURVEY wasn’t corrupted.
No one voted.
They answered a survey with a bar code on it that drove many No respondents to keep their gobs shut for fear of what is only just starting to happen now.
Marxist vilification.
I say Marxist because the mussies will get a free pass on this, and it’s all divisive cultural Marxism , the lot.
Answering questions with a Marxist gun to your head………………………….what a fucking joke.
Knowing the level of hold the left have over our society and the corruption of our government as the majority of Australians do, I am surprised the No “answer” when you can be traced, was as strong as it was.