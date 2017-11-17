Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing

Posted on 9:53 am, November 17, 2017 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

As braces of bloodhounds scour Parliament House for dual nationals, section 44(i) of the Constitution has crippled the gov­ernment and, depending on the outcome in the seat of Bennelong, may make Bill Shorten prime minister.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing

  1. Leo G
    #2556131, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:17 am

    “If this is the “certainty and stability” the High Court claims its interpretation of the section will foster, the alternative must have been the apocalypse.
    To say that is not to criticise the decision. It would have been utterly improper for the High Court to consider the political ramifications of its verdict in undertaking its task.” – Henry Ergas

    I suggest political ramifications are uppermost in the considerations of a politicised High Court.

  2. Mak Siccar
    #2556132, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:17 am

    What did we do to deserve this? Un-bloody-believable.

  3. Andysaurus
    #2556141, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I should like to know if any previous incumbents also held dual citizenship. Particularly Gillard. Could we have all her legislation undone please?

  4. stevem
    #2556166, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I’m beginning to think that a change of government might be best. A no confidence vote could allow Shorten to take over for the remainder of this term and give the electorate a chance to see the horror of Shorten as PM whilst limiting his damage to little over a year. It would dump Turnbull and his bedwetters and, hopefully, allow some sanity to return to the Liberals.

  5. RobK
    #2556167, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:40 am

    This is a national embarrassment of the highest order. Shame on all those in office, their party machines, and their bureaucratic minders. All unfit for purpose and a national disgrace.

  6. Peter
    #2556171, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Will someone hurry up and find a way to make Shorten an undeclared foreign citizen! Please.

    But seriously I wonder what the writers of the Constitution had in mind. The High Court clearly has no doubts (and I for one thought its judgment was spot on – the Constitutional provisions were not about people’s belief but rather about the legal reality of their entitlement to foreign citizenship) but the thought keeps plaguing me that most of the early members of the Australian Parliament would surely have been British dual citizens or entitled to British citizenship by birth -unless the British citizenship law was radically different back then. Making them ineligible to hold office as an Australian Member of Parliament. Or did they all have the perspicacity back then to read and obey the Constitution and renounce their citizenship. Something modern politicians seem incapable of doing. We should not be surprised at that – so many of them today, after all seem to regard the Constitution as only being a guide (when it comes to their own situation) and a weapon to use against the other side.

  7. gbees
    #2556177, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I agree with Stevem – having Shorten take over now would limit the damage & pain to about a year when the next election is due. Granted the damage he inflicts might be considerable however it will pale into insignificance to any damage he could inflict over much longer periods. As much as it would make me ill to see Shorten and Labor in charge, it’s probably better for Australia if we can shorten (pun intended) the time he/it is in government.

  8. .
    #2556193, posted on November 17, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Both myself and any children I have are eligible for a UK passport through my father and his parents regardless of what is said below.

    My father was naturalised when he came here in the 1950s along with his Mum and Dad.

    (My mother’s family was either born here going back to 1820 settlement or otherwise pre-Federation settlement and birth.)

    Does that mean myself or any children I have are ineligible for election?

    As long as my descendents keep on marrying into new Australian stock, can this be indefinite?

    If I marry a girl from the UK, will MY grandchildren be ineligible to sit in Parliament? Despite our theoretical kids and grandkids all being Australian born, citizens and future wifey becoming an Australian citizen, before or after marriage or childbirth?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *