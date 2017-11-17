Dual citizenship: this parliament of ‘foreigners’ is listing

As braces of bloodhounds scour Parliament House for dual nationals, section 44(i) of the Constitution has crippled the government and, depending on the outcome in the seat of Bennelong, may make Bill Shorten prime minister.
-
I suggest political ramifications are uppermost in the considerations of a politicised High Court.
What did we do to deserve this? Un-bloody-believable.
I should like to know if any previous incumbents also held dual citizenship. Particularly Gillard. Could we have all her legislation undone please?
I’m beginning to think that a change of government might be best. A no confidence vote could allow Shorten to take over for the remainder of this term and give the electorate a chance to see the horror of Shorten as PM whilst limiting his damage to little over a year. It would dump Turnbull and his bedwetters and, hopefully, allow some sanity to return to the Liberals.
This is a national embarrassment of the highest order. Shame on all those in office, their party machines, and their bureaucratic minders. All unfit for purpose and a national disgrace.
Will someone hurry up and find a way to make Shorten an undeclared foreign citizen! Please.
But seriously I wonder what the writers of the Constitution had in mind. The High Court clearly has no doubts (and I for one thought its judgment was spot on – the Constitutional provisions were not about people’s belief but rather about the legal reality of their entitlement to foreign citizenship) but the thought keeps plaguing me that most of the early members of the Australian Parliament would surely have been British dual citizens or entitled to British citizenship by birth -unless the British citizenship law was radically different back then. Making them ineligible to hold office as an Australian Member of Parliament. Or did they all have the perspicacity back then to read and obey the Constitution and renounce their citizenship. Something modern politicians seem incapable of doing. We should not be surprised at that – so many of them today, after all seem to regard the Constitution as only being a guide (when it comes to their own situation) and a weapon to use against the other side.
I agree with Stevem – having Shorten take over now would limit the damage & pain to about a year when the next election is due. Granted the damage he inflicts might be considerable however it will pale into insignificance to any damage he could inflict over much longer periods. As much as it would make me ill to see Shorten and Labor in charge, it’s probably better for Australia if we can shorten (pun intended) the time he/it is in government.
Both myself and any children I have are eligible for a UK passport through my father and his parents regardless of what is said below.
My father was naturalised when he came here in the 1950s along with his Mum and Dad.
(My mother’s family was either born here going back to 1820 settlement or otherwise pre-Federation settlement and birth.)
Does that mean myself or any children I have are ineligible for election?
As long as my descendents keep on marrying into new Australian stock, can this be indefinite?
If I marry a girl from the UK, will MY grandchildren be ineligible to sit in Parliament? Despite our theoretical kids and grandkids all being Australian born, citizens and future wifey becoming an Australian citizen, before or after marriage or childbirth?
But what at the time of Federation was “foreign citizenship” to a British subject born in Australia?
And the stupidity of the decision means that a real foreigner like Sam Dastardly, despite “best efforts” to renounce (I see no mention of ‘best effort’ anywhere in the Constitution) , can walk into the Iranian Embassy tomorrow, and walk out with an Iranian passport, whilst many of the others have to proactively apply, prove descent , pay a fee and take a oath in order to ‘take up’ their automatic citizenship. My younger brother is exploring this ATM, but it will cost him @ $1k and will take 3-6 months to assess his claim for the Romanian citizenship that would see excluded under Sect 44 i) – go figure !
If Dastardly’s “best effort” is regarded as good enough, then the Aussie Parliament should pass a ‘foreign citizenship renunciation’ act , that has potential candidates filling out out a declaration and making a special oath/affirmation. Should said citizen swear the oath and become elected, should they in the future take up the foreign citizenship , the penalty is threefold;
1. Civic : automatic stripping of their Aussie citizenship (legal as they will not be left stateless), and if the foreign citizenship rights they claim extends to ANY of their family they are stripped as well (again they will not be stateless as they will automatically be citizens of wherever)
2. Financial : the repayment of the $2.62 per 1st preference vote they received from the AEC, any parliamentary salary , pension, allowance or ‘entitlement'(eg overseas trips) they have received, and chargeable against any family still in Australia (I think 3-4 generations deep should do it, and if parents still resident they can be included as well)
3. Criminal : a new offense is created that entails a minimum & automatic life jail sentence, no defence is allowed, so that should they return to Australia they can be arrested and jailed, and the offence is recorded on Interpol databases, but no international warrants issued (that should put a huge crimp in their ability to travel and/or work overseas in Europe or the US)
Is immaterial because time has moved on and Britain is now a foreign country.
This is all fixable by parliament.
1. Revoke the dual citizenship act(s).
2. Change the naturalisation act to automatically renounce all past entitlements of other countries once you become a naturalised citizen of Australia.
3. Change any acts to ensure that people born in Australia of parents that are Australian Citizens are Australian citizens and automatically are incapable of taking up any foreign entitlements.