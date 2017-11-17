Section 44 (iv): where do ministerial advisers fit in?

Now we are all agreed that Section 44 of the Constitution is creating the silly season of all silly seasons; but the Constitution still stands.
According to Section 44(iv):
Any person who holds any office of profit under the Crown, or any pension payable during the pleasure of the Crown out of any of the revenues of the Commonwealth…
shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or member of the House of Representatives.
Now the law is clear that federal and state public servants are deemed to be persons who hold office of profit under the Crown and are ineligible unless they resign their positions prior to nomination. (Phil Cleary was a state school teacher and was knocked out.)
It is not so clear in respect of local government employees and councillors – hence the hold up with the Jacqui Lambie nominee who is also the major of Devenport.
Where university staff fit in is also unclear. Arguably they are employed the universities which are established by state legislation and there is a variety of funding sources that cover the salaries of staff. But who knows really? There have been a few former academics in parliament over the years – Neale Blewett, for instance.
But where do ministerial advisers fit in? They are paid by the Commonwealth. They are surely persons who hold office of profit under the Crown.
Talk about a cat among the pigeons? There are slews of current parliamentarians who were lobbed into their seats from being ministerial advisers. Should they be deemed to be ineligible under section 44?
And don’t just think it would be Labor’s problem; it is now the preferred pathway for the Coalition too. Canavan and O’Dwyer spring to mind as former ministerial advisers.
Just a thought.
Fun!
If you knock out former political advisors the place would be empty. It would also be the single greatest thing you could do to improve the place. Death to so-called professional politicians.
The wording of the Constitution is all present tense, not past tense. Thus the implication is that it would be illegal to attempt to be both an adviser and a parliamentarian AT THE SAME TIME. However, if you stop doing one job and start doing a different job that’s OK.
As for the pensions though I would have thought that if public service pensions contain any Commonwealth month that should exclude such people from being parliamentarians. All the more reason to fully privatize the entire Super system into funds that are totally and completely isolated from the Commonwealth. Such separation of power is easy to talk about, but you can be sure they will be finding sneaky ways around whatever you do… but as an ideal it is sound.
Aren the AEC and AFP locked in the dungeons of of old parliament house? Surely it is their duty to prosecute all those who have made false declarations referral to the high court is not necessary the local courts will do the job and of course if found guilty they will automatically booted from parliament. I have always been concerned by the number of lawyers in parliament and would like to see them investigated as to whether they had interests in law firms when they nominated that did legal aid or government work. Remember the whole purpose of section 44 is to keep crooks out of parliament including bankrupts and also importantly those who are insolvent. I think section 44 should be changed by referandem but only to add a clause that boots the perk merchants out ,no further opportunities to pay back the money when caught
Hey Tel, I think you will find that the Fiona Nash decision shows that its not just at present but at all in your history
Tel read the constitution you must be a cleanskin before nominating the framers of the constitution knew crooks are attracted to parliament like blowflies to a dead roo.
PS there is already a case before the courts Alley v Gillespie that should clear up some of the mist if the court gets its finger out.
Surely, it is time for the magic words “Until the Parliament otherwise provides” to appear as the opening clause of s44.
But the Gillespie case involves his ownership of a shopping centre where one of the tenants is Australia Post. It won’t clear up the case of the ministerial advisers.
We already know – the Jeannie Ferris case
The words are right up at the top of the page and strangely enough the framers of the constitution never chose to use the word “cleanskin” whatever that means, instead they used the phrase “holds any office of profit” which is very clear and well defined.
People are starting to read the constitution.
Can’t be a bad thing.
You are to merciful, Bear.
In Qld the local government is just a branch of the State government so yes, councilors, mayors and council employees hold an office of profit under the Crown.
What if you are on a pension of any kind? Eg miltary, ex-pollie etc. child care subsidies?
Should buy into pop corn futures. Can’t wait to see someone challenge laws that were promulgated whilst some ineligible members were in parliament
And must resign to run for state parliament. A strategy of Beattie to kill off national party training grounds. It’s a Qld thing that would not work as well in other states, and in qld didn’t hurt ALP much who at the time were mostly trained in union and ministerial offices.
I think in Qld local govt can run n federal elections.
Jeannie Ferris case never went to High Court. She actually resigned and was reappointed.
Jackie Kelly case suggests those who are ministerial advisers at time of nomination could be deemed ineligible.
Section 44 is mostly brilliant. If we ended advisers and staffers from running for Parliament, it may be as good as ending compulsory voting and AEC funding of political parties. Not quite sortition but…
Barnaby and Jacquie Lambie being ineligible was a joke. The Bob Day case was a joke; it was legal chicanery. What Turnbull said was irksome…” the constitution is not meant to be interpreted literally”.
Yes, it is, otherwise, we wouldn’t have one and we’d just let Parliament change the basic laws as they like; nor would plain language, literal interpretation be the first approach the various Interpretation Acts insist upon.
There could be a vast majority of Australians ineligible to enter Parliament by birthright or employment.
This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It could be the catalyst to privatise universities for example.
Arguably they are employed the universities which are established by state legislation
Section 44 remains the greatest piece of law ever drafted in australia.
Yes I think academics would need to resign before nomination. Cleary showed leave without pay is not good enough.
Will be interesting to see how this impact military personel.
Jim Molan and Andrew Hastie could be impacted.
1. Political staffers are captured by the office of profit provisions – they’ve known that for ages and so they all know to resign yonks before any election, and therefore call for nomination, is held. That’s why none have fallen foul of s.44.
2. So do most (although plainly, not all) public servants. They know they can safely resign from the public service, with a clear right of reinstatement:
http://www.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/legis/cth/consol_act/psa1999152/s32.html?context=1;query=election;mask_path=au/legis/cth/consol_act/psa1999152
I just wonder whether this clayton’s resignation provision is now kosher?
That’s the more interesting question.
(And no, most (but not all) staffers aren’t covered by this provision: they are typically employed under an act with the acronym the MOPS Act.
Yes, I know someone who did this; he didn’t win and then rescinded his resignation letter, which had been held ‘pending’, I guess because he was standing for the left. I suspect righties wouldn’t be given the same favour. I think he was also a British citizen although a naturalized Australian.
That was all in the days of yore. But plenty of it around still, so it seems.
The effect of the Cleary case (who was a Victorian High School system) suggests the ‘Crown’, as used in s.44, means public sector employees at all levels, State and Federal.
They are exempted.
However, that’s only military of the queen.
Which queen is that?
The queen of the country you can’t be a dual citizen from as it’s considered foreign?
The big problem is that of who is our queen (or king) as of the Australia act, and no referendum being held.
They screwed up big time.
The Commonwealth money would have to be “payable during the pleasure of the Crown” for ss(iv) to apply. The qualifier “during the pleasure” implies that the income may be withdrawn at any time, solely on the discretion of the Crown.
The High Court seems, though, to have its own divine right to interpret arbitrarily.
Oh Leo don’t start me. See Cole v Whitfield. (Emphasis is mine).
(NSW) Bar News 9 1989 (Summer)
Sir Garfield Barwick:
“Yes, I have read it. They’ve got a magnificent remark in that the Constitution might provide the text but not the test, so they proceed to say that what they were worried about at Federation was protection for free trade and what they were intending is that interstate trade should be relatively free ….but they said absolutely free so you don’t take any notice of the text. You find the test is whether the law is passed from a protectionist point of view. It’s really laughable. I’d have great fun appealing from that with the Privy Council. Dear me, it’s terrible tosh, you know.
That is a remarkable sentence when you analyse it; the Constiituion might provide the text but not the test. Very sad(!)“
Hmmm……. the extension could be breathtaking, for example; what about those that sit on ‘Prescribed Bodies’ collecting remuneration by virtue of the ‘Prescription’, or in another area, the Crony Capitalist rent-seeker and/or Government Contractor ?
This is pretty limitless when you think about it. Doctors – out, because of Medicare. Dentists – out, because of government schemes. Pharmacists – definitely out because of PBS. Many accountants and lawyers will have done work for federal, state or local governments, directly or indirectly.
When the Constitution was established, government was a tiny fraction of the economy; it now very substantial, close to 40 per cent. It’s hardly surprising that many potential parliamentarians could be caught by s44 (iv)
I don’t see how the MOPS act changes anything; they are still being paid for by the Crown.
But where do ministerial advisers fit in? They are paid by the Commonwealth.
Although the issue is muddled if they are employed by a personal company or appointed as ‘consultants’ under a contract for services, they are also expressly employed by the Commonwealth:
The Members of Parliament (Staff) Act 1984 is very clear that Ministerial personal employees are employees of the Commonwealth in all regards – although their employment can be terminated immediately (with compensation) for various political reasons.
Being what they are, some ministerial advisors will doubtless have interposed companies/contracts for service to disguise their status for the purpose of a low-risk tilt at parliament. However, just as the courts look through these structures for personal tax purposes, there is no shortage of precedent to winnow the bastards.
Also as more of Government services are privatized, a good thing because competition will improve these services – will make the pool of possible MPs smaller and smaller.
Ministerial advisors hold an office of profit under the Crown.
Before we get too excited about this,I would expect that candidates who were ministerial advisors resigned their position before nomination.
Brilliant. Utterly brilliant.
What? If government got smaller, more people would be eligible as they’d have less chance of falling foul of the rules…right?
.
StrayanDrongo
Also as more of Government services are privatized, a good thing because competition will improve these services – will make the pool of possible MPs smaller and smaller.
What? If government got smaller, more people would be eligible as they’d have less chance of falling foul of the rules…right?
I guess it depends how we minimize government, if we just outsource the current burden probably not, but if we cut Government down to a more appropriate sizer then I think you are right…. lets hope the latter.
The crucial phrase is at the time of nomination. So if you were anyone paid from the purse of the Crown then you are ineligible. Doesn’t matter WHEN you resigned as long as you resigned BEFORE you nominated.
Shall be incapable of BEING CHOSEN ……………………………..could be relevant here as well?
This is pretty limitless when you think about it. Doctors – out, because of Medicare. Dentists – out, because of government schemes. Pharmacists – definitely out because of PBS. Many accountants and lawyers will have done work for federal, state or local governments, directly or indirectly.
I don’t think that getting paid by the government for work is a disqualification. The relevant phrase is “office of profit”, and the concept of an “office” is narrower than just being hired to do something.
But if you’re right and I’m wrong, then eligible candidates would be largely confined to drug dealers and car rebirthers. (Which would probably raise the average ethics of the place.)
I heard a podcast last night of Professor David Flint speaking about the complete and utter balls-up by the terminal termite and the numbnuts sitting in our Parliament. I can’t find the podcast I think it was yesterday and he made the point that there was no need to make the High Court the court of disputed returns it could have been the Balmain Magistrate’s Court and there was a time limit in which to do so and then after consultation the dispute MAY be referred – maybe this whole thing is a disaster because the smartest man on the planet didn’t know the constitution well enough?
Well that would be pretty easy to check wouldn’t it?
Very likely.
But then, I would have expected that people who were born overseas, or whose parents were born overseas, would have checked their citizenship status and renounced as appropriate.
So, as long as I remain over 65 years of age, my aged pension would not disqualify me? I mean, they can’t take it away unless I’m younger than 65 can they?
Now, where did I leave that second passport…