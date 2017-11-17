Section 44 (iv): where do ministerial advisers fit in?

Now we are all agreed that Section 44 of the Constitution is creating the silly season of all silly seasons; but the Constitution still stands.
According to Section 44(iv):
Any person who holds any office of profit under the Crown, or any pension payable during the pleasure of the Crown out of any of the revenues of the Commonwealth…
shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or member of the House of Representatives.
Now the law is clear that federal and state public servants are deemed to be persons who hold office of profit under the Crown and are ineligible unless they resign their positions prior to nomination. (Phil Cleary was a state school teacher and was knocked out.)
It is not so clear in respect of local government employees and councillors – hence the hold up with the Jacqui Lambie nominee who is also the major of Devenport.
Where university staff fit in is also unclear. Arguably they are employed the universities which are established by state legislation and there is a variety of funding sources that cover the salaries of staff. But who knows really? There have been a few former academics in parliament over the years – Neale Blewett, for instance.
But where do ministerial advisers fit in? They are paid by the Commonwealth. They are surely persons who hold office of profit under the Crown.
Talk about a cat among the pigeons? There are slews of current parliamentarians who were lobbed into their seats from being ministerial advisers. Should they be deemed to be ineligible under section 44?
And don’t just think it would be Labor’s problem; it is now the preferred pathway for the Coalition too. Canavan and O’Dwyer spring to mind as former ministerial advisers.
Just a thought.
Fun!
If you knock out former political advisors the place would be empty. It would also be the single greatest thing you could do to improve the place. Death to so-called professional politicians.
The wording of the Constitution is all present tense, not past tense. Thus the implication is that it would be illegal to attempt to be both an adviser and a parliamentarian AT THE SAME TIME. However, if you stop doing one job and start doing a different job that’s OK.
As for the pensions though I would have thought that if public service pensions contain any Commonwealth month that should exclude such people from being parliamentarians. All the more reason to fully privatize the entire Super system into funds that are totally and completely isolated from the Commonwealth. Such separation of power is easy to talk about, but you can be sure they will be finding sneaky ways around whatever you do… but as an ideal it is sound.
Aren the AEC and AFP locked in the dungeons of of old parliament house? Surely it is their duty to prosecute all those who have made false declarations referral to the high court is not necessary the local courts will do the job and of course if found guilty they will automatically booted from parliament. I have always been concerned by the number of lawyers in parliament and would like to see them investigated as to whether they had interests in law firms when they nominated that did legal aid or government work. Remember the whole purpose of section 44 is to keep crooks out of parliament including bankrupts and also importantly those who are insolvent. I think section 44 should be changed by referandem but only to add a clause that boots the perk merchants out ,no further opportunities to pay back the money when caught
Hey Tel, I think you will find that the Fiona Nash decision shows that its not just at present but at all in your history
Tel read the constitution you must be a cleanskin before nominating the framers of the constitution knew crooks are attracted to parliament like blowflies to a dead roo.
PS there is already a case before the courts Alley v Gillespie that should clear up some of the mist if the court gets its finger out.