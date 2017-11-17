Section 44iv

Judith Sloan raised a fascinating question this morning – whether Ministerial advisors are an office of profit under the Crown. Presumably this would include all parliamentarian staffers.
But further to that question, what about persons who receive any governmental transfers?
- health fund rebates
- childcare rebates
- Centrelink benefits
What about persons who work for businesses whose main or only client is Government?
- Consulting firms
- IT suppliers
- Caterers
If owning a share of a shopping center where Australia Post is a tenant may expose David Gillespie and warrant High Court review, why not the above?
It is unlikely that most of the members of the ALP and Greens , and several of the current Liberals will have ever worked for a business, but what the hey.
Given the length and breath of Government in Australia, that might not leave too many people who would be eligible for Parliamentary services. Maybe it might create the incentive to reduce government. One can only dream.
Over to you Attourney Brandis QC.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
More fun!
But further to that question, what about persons who receive any governmental transfers?
Short answer: No.
Receiving such transfers does not, in and of itself, equate to holding an office of profit under the Crown.
And just because Spartacus can post his own threads on the Cat doesn’t mean he should.
Roger, Spartacus McSpartyface posts here at the behest of the Doomlord, as do many guest posters.
Roger, where is the law that states you must read Sparty?
If only it were true….
We could get rid of the bloody rabble that currently inflict themselves upon us. Happy dreams!