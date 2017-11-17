Section 44iv

Judith Sloan raised a fascinating question this morning – whether Ministerial advisors are an office of profit under the Crown. Presumably this would include all parliamentarian staffers.

But further to that question, what about persons who receive any governmental transfers?

health fund rebates

childcare rebates

Centrelink benefits

What about persons who work for businesses whose main or only client is Government?

Consulting firms

IT suppliers

Caterers

If owning a share of a shopping center where Australia Post is a tenant may expose David Gillespie and warrant High Court review, why not the above?

It is unlikely that most of the members of the ALP and Greens , and several of the current Liberals will have ever worked for a business, but what the hey.

Given the length and breath of Government in Australia, that might not leave too many people who would be eligible for Parliamentary services. Maybe it might create the incentive to reduce government. One can only dream.

Over to you Attourney Brandis QC.

