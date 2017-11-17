The NSW Government has decided to name the newest member of its ferry fleet Ferry Mcferryface. This is not a joke. Apparently.

In homage to this wise and considered decision, for the coming week, your humble commentator will write under the nom de guerre of Sparty McSpartyface. I suspect that 1 week will be about how long it will take for this decision to be reversed.

Catallaxy McCatallacyface comments are invited.