The NSW Government has decided to name the newest member of its ferry fleet Ferry Mcferryface. This is not a joke. Apparently.
In homage to this wise and considered decision, for the coming week, your humble commentator will write under the nom de guerre of Sparty McSpartyface. I suspect that 1 week will be about how long it will take for this decision to be reversed.
Catallaxy McCatallacyface comments are invited.
I am Sparty McSpartyface!
Today on ABC, the relevant union man from the Maritime Union was scathing about this effort. He wants the ferry to be named after the man who started the “Clean-up Australia’ campaign. And quite right too!
Its a fitting name. A joke name for a joke service that runs at loss and is inefficient. Bravo.
I must be in the minority because frankly I thought it a nice touch of mirth in this hyper serious world in which we live. Every time I hear it I have a little giggle at how it’s just a little naughty.
Why should it be named after somebody who’s turned Clean-up Australia Day into a corporate business that taxpayers subsides through tax deductible donations?
Sparty? More like Farty!
Ha! I win the race to the bottom!
I am truly shocked!
Ferry Mcferryface doesn’t sound like the name of a one-legged, female, indigenous, Muslim member of the Australian LGBTI community.
As such, it clearly represents a despicable attempt further to marginalise minorities and undermine the momentum created by the results of the SSM survey.
Those responsible in the NSW Government for this outrage need to check their privilege and surrender themselves for a spell in a Diversity & Inclusion training camp.
Just another example of why politicians and the PS are Fuckwits McFuckwitsyface.
Christ sake, it just reads like a Scottish porn title…
Merry McFerryFarce!
Apparently the UK polar research ship now will be named RRS Sir David Attenborough and not Boaty McBoatface- one of its sub-sea remote control vehicles will be named Boaty in recognition of the result of the public poll.
Likewise, I suggest the NSW Government make our vessel’s gender-neutral toilet facility the McFerryFace of the Fleet.
Rule 1 of
the swampGovernment Corporations:
The name was picked by the public in a open poll. It’s a riff on Boaty McBoatface, which was the name chosen in a similar way by the Poms for their new polar research ship. The Pommy swamp could cope with that, so they changed it to the RRS Sir David Attenborough to shut up the bogans, who by and large are quite fond of Sir David.
I like Ferry McFerryface. Think about it…it will be the most popular ferry in Sydney Harbour. Everyone will want a selfie with it, especially Chinese tourists. The Opera House will have to be renamed She Sings in Sea Shells By The Sea Shore just to compete.
Besides which the MUA hate it and immediately refused to man it, which is perfect.
Yes, but will they write a song about it?
In favour of Saving McSavingFace?
It’s annoying the Unions.
I am content.
Well, one thing you can say about Britian’s chattering classes is at least they’re original. We couldn’t even come up with a joke name of our own.
It reminds me a little of Stan Grant (or is that Stanny McStanface) and his friends at the ABC importing their grievances over Captain Cook statues from the left-wing mobs in Virginia.
Exactly Bruce, the name is annoying all the right people.
What, Kiernan MacKiernanface? Nah. Doesn’t work as well.
memoryvault
#2556658, posted on November 17, 2017 at 6:43 pm
Yes, but will they write a song about it?
Bernard Bolan!! There is a name I have not heard for many a long year. Saw him in the ’80’s. Its not nautical, but the ferry could be called Basingstoke.
As I suggested on the OT, it should be named after a politician who represents the electorate it might service, and a distinguished former Pm
drumroll please … the Tony Abbott
Boaty McPearl Necklace?
Just call it the Rainbow Worrier
So, we ripped off the Brits’ Boaty McBoatface? Australia is so painfully lame.
egg won the race to the bottom with his suggestion
So, we ripped off the Brits’ Boaty McBoatface? Australia is so painfully lame.
Indeed!
Calling the ferry Bryan would be wittier.