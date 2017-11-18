Open Forum: November 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
29 Responses to Open Forum: November 18, 2017

  4. Peter Castieau
    #2556886, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Good week for AusCons particularly with the outing of poodlehead.

  6. memoryvault
    #2556890, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Maybe somebody should go back and tell the others.

  7. Chris
    #2556891, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Perth stays up while Sydney snoozes.
    You snooze you lose.

  8. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2556893, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Any current legislation must be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there’s no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.

    Think about the larger ramifications within that truism.

    That is also why there’s so much opposition.

    No legislation provided by outside interests means no work for lobbyists who sell it. No work means no money. No money means no expense accounts. No expenses means politicians paying for their own indulgences etc. Politicians are not happy without their indulgences.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/11/16/legislation-and-lobbyists/#more-141585

  9. Bruce in WA
    #2556895, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Ooh, ooh, ooh , top 10!

  10. Bruce in WA
    #2556896, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Fred, Bruce!

    Thanks, Chris!

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2556898, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Hey, MV, if there’s a list of Cats to be jailed for political unreliability, I’ll share a cell with you. I’ll bribe the guards, to bring in some drinkable Scotch?

  12. Bruce in WA
    #2556899, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Enough for one day; we’re writing a series of student books on strategies for writing. I’m braindead. So much for offing retirement!

  15. Baldrick
    #2556903, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

    15th Battalion A.I.F

    Day, Robert Alexander (1888–1966)
    Day distinguished himself in the attack east of Amiens on 8 August 1918, in which the 15th Battalion’s task was to capture Cérisy. On 3 September he was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal ‘for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty [obtaining] much useful and accurate information by daring patrol work. He also took charge of a bombing party and drove the enemy from a troublesome post’. From 18 to 24 September Day took part in his battalion’s last engagement, for the outposts of the Hindenburg line near the village of Jeancourt, and was awarded the Military Medal and Bar. His particular combination of three medals for bravery was rare. Unsuccessful in an attempt to obtain discharge in England, on 8 May 1919 he returned to Australia and on 11 August was demobilized.
    Day never returned to Queensland. After sending a telegram to his mother he sailed, via the United States of America, to Argentina, where he took up sheep and cattle raising. In 1924 he married Ana Maria Underwood; they had three children. He died on 1 April 1966 at Trevelin, province of Chubut. The museum there holds a small collection of weapons Day had brought back from the war.

  16. Oh come on
    #2556905, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:33 am

    As I was saying, IT:

    Those old time Rickle’s Roasts show how much we have declined as a species.

    Wrt the quality of Roasters and Roastee. The xunts that run it these days – they’d ask Caitlyn Jenner on and everyone would be too terrified to point out the bleedin’ obvious and hilarious reality that their subject is a washed-up beta male OAP wearing a dress who recently had a full body wax and his nads cut off.

  17. MsDolittle
    #2556906, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

    This whole Weinstein/Spacey/whomever/etc thing is really sticking in my craw. Sure, if they raped somebody/someboy: they should be tried by the law. Bring it. On the other hand, if you got on your knees to suck dick so you got the part ……own it.. you caved and shouldn’t complain, you always had a choice (unless of course, you were under 18, then the perp should be castrated IMO). British “Kneegate” etc is both the epitome of the pathetic and cruel, and entirely typical of mob justice. Loose your job for putting your hand on a colleague’s knee! Oh please. Unreciprocated romantic advances are not rape. People! Get a grip.

  18. memoryvault
    #2556907, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I’ll bribe the guards, to bring in some drinkable Scotch?

    And I’ll bring my still, in case we run out. Mind you, for one of your refined tastes in Scotch, the transition from single malt to double Drano might be “disappointing”.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2556909, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Day distinguished himself in the attack east of Amiens on 8 August 1918, in which the 15th Battalion’s task was to capture Cérisy

    Thank you, Balders. Amiens was described as “A black day for the German Army”, and, IIRC, marked the start of “the Hundred Days” – the series of smashing Allied victories that, contrary to later Nazi propaganda, utterly defeated the German Army, and sent it retreating from the field.

  21. MsDolittle
    #2556911, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:41 am

    “Our World War” on their ABC has been very touching. 3 parts. Tear jerkers.

  22. Oh come on
    #2556913, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:49 am

    MsDoolittle, I think the reality is that from now on, the standard in the workplace is that relations become a lot more impersonal, with voluntary physical contact limited to handshakes. It’s true that people have personal problems and people also go to work, making it inevitable that some people will bring their personal problems to work. However, it’s really very ill-advised going forward to provide a shoulder to cry on. Sympathetic listening will have to suffice with a desk’s separation and an open office door.

  23. MsDolittle
    #2556916, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Top ender, great song. ?Reckon Jackson has had significant work done (botox/fillers). Whatever, bloke has to make a living. He has been spreading happiness for a long time and good luck to him.

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2556917, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:54 am

    INQUIRER
    Battle of Stalingrad: 19,000 deaths a day — the human cost Russia endured

    David Sutton
    The Australian
    12:00AM November 18, 2017

    Soviet losses in World War II are beyond comprehension. The most commonly cited figure sits at more than nine million military deaths. A further 18 million Soviet civilians died as a result of the war.

    To put that into an Australian context, the brass panels in the cloisters of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra include the names of the nearly 40,000 Australians who died on service in World War II. The 151 panels stretch for an astonishing 50m. It is a fitting monument to the sacrifice of a young nation, brought into its second global conflict in living memory. If a wall of the same dimensions were to be erected for all the Soviet soldiers killed in World War II, civilians not included, it would be more than 10km long. The Soviet Union endured more than 3½ years of hard fighting at an average of 19,000 soldier and civilian deaths a day.

    Tomorrow marks the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the Red Army’s Operation Uranus, one of the largest and most important operations of the war.

    Early on the morning of November 19, 1942, the Soviets launched a giant pincer attack that would surround 260,000 German and Romanian troops near Stalingrad, deep in the south of Soviet territory. Few of these troops would ever return home.

    The Battle of Stalingrad is considered by many historians to signal an important turning point in World War II in the city that bore the Soviet leader’s name. The Nazi assault on Stalingrad (modern-day Volgograd) signalled the high-water mark of Nazi expansion into Soviet territory.

    After the defeat on the River Volga, Hitler’s Third Reich faced its inevitable decline from the domination over most of Europe in late 1942, to surrender in Berlin in May 1945. The Red Army’s victory at Stalingrad dealt a serious blow to Hitler’s forces in the east and the entire German war effort. It was a major victory in the largest land war of all time, a war of unimaginable brutality, and a war that decided the fate of Europe.

    From the Oz. For those Cats with an interest in military history.

  25. MsDolittle
    #2556919, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:57 am

    inevitable that some people will bring their personal problems to work.

    Terrorism should be immediately reported to the boss.

  26. Baldrick
    #2556920, posted on November 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Amiens was described as “A black day for the German Army”

    Yes Zulu, the Germans were pushed back over 10 kilometres on the first day, helped along by over 500 tanks.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2556922, posted on November 18, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Yes Zulu, the Germans were pushed back over 10 kilometres on the first day, helped along by over 500 tanks.

    Don’t have a link, I just remember seeing a photograph somewhere of the German prisoners of war taken, and seeing there were 50,000 POW’s taken, and 500 artillery pieces also captured.

  28. Makka
    #2556925, posted on November 18, 2017 at 1:19 am

    The Soviet Union endured more than 3½ years of hard fighting at an average of 19,000 soldier and civilian deaths a day.

    Stalingrad was epic. The Russians sent thousands of their troops into the city without weapons, instructing them to grab rifles from their dead comrades. It was a slaughterhouse.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2556927, posted on November 18, 2017 at 1:28 am

    Stalingrad was epic. The Russians sent thousands of their troops into the city without weapons, instructing them to grab rifles from their dead comrades. It was a slaughterhouse.

    There’s an old Russian proverb that states “The road to war is a wide one, the path home a narrow one, indeed, but old Mother Russia has plenty of sons.”

