Liberty Quote
[N]ot all governments are free from tyranny and corruption, and not all people are fully protected against criminal elements, even within their own governments. Without some jurisdictions in the world enforcing reasonable rights of financial privacy, those living in un-free and corrupt jurisdictions would have no place to protect their financial assets from kidnappers, extortionists, blackmailers and assorted government and nongovernment thugs.— Richard Rahn
Open Forum: November 18, 2017
288 Responses to Open Forum: November 18, 2017
calli
#2557194, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:37 am
Uncle Joe knew he was safe.
Not quite. Paranoia really addled the swine’s mind and in his most frequently used rooms, the curtain hems were well above floor level to reveal any feet lurking. “How now, a rat? Dead for a ducat, dead.”
Probably one of the students gave the game away when they pulled out the exam paper that their parents had paid a fortune for and put it on the desk waiting for the distribution of the offical test.
Or else we wouldn’t have gotten ANY of the western POWs who had fallen into their hands back.
Thanks memoryvault.
A sad day when Google still isn’t powerful enough yet to bend Ruperdink to their implacable will.
What a load of bollocks. How many steps are there on this road? Where is the end?
There isn’t one, of course.
While some people here obsess about IQ tests, Aboriginal politicians continue to rout us, horse, foot and artillery.
Negotiating was the core survival skill in traditional society. In the long run, that may be more valuable than readin’, writin’ & rithmetic.
You must admit, it hasn’t worked too badly so far. Huge chunks of our country handed over, endless streams of money.
Hmmm.
Lol, Mayfly. Excellent emBardingment.
I was thinking more about US resolve.
I dunno. Every time I catch a glimpse of womynz stick ball I feel like burning something down.
Without an eastern front, Hitler’s grand kids would be still running Europe.
I don’t have a problem with the basic idea of lend-lease to the Soviets in WWII. It kept them in the war soaking up German warfighting capability and forcing them to fight on multiple fronts. It also kept the Soviet natural resources (steel, oil, etc) out of German hands.
However, the western Allies really went overboard and ended up giving away the farm in the sense that at the end of the war in Europe the Soviets were too strong, and the West too tired, to prevent them taking over eastern Europe. We did a much better job against them at the close of the Pacific War with the exception of Korea, which we have paid for ever since.
No doubt the product of the Argentinian equivalent of the “Saving Private Pahn” policy.
Relaxed? I’m celebrating.
Here’s an interesting potential future:
* Turnbull announces SSM legislation, but then makes an excuse that the Senate contains too much rabble and he’s being “thwarted” which of course never needs to be tested, just a matter of rumors and back room discussion… the Australian public will lap up the narrative, they always do.
* Turnbull says, “Never mind! I have all the legislation ready to go, you simply need to make sure I get reelected with a good healthy majority in both houses and it’s gonna happen!!”
* Bill Shorten says, “Errr, me too!” but you see Bill knows that his base does not want it, and after that “postal survey” the ALP base know that the base does not want it, and the ALP base knows that Bill knows the base don’t want it.
Turnbull will be there until infinity… you guys still don’t believe me, which is a perfectly normal reaction to grief, but you will get used to it.
Are Australian Conservatives fielding a candidate in Bennelong?
Apparently yes
That might be news to Mutti Merkel.
Try to avoid picking a fight with the oldest guy in the dojo.
Without an eastern front Hitler would have received the honour of being the world’s first nuclear target.
Nah.
The peasants will revolt.
(Assuming they are not revolting enough already.)
..
Anyone looking at UN human rights charter to bolster free speech will be sorely disappointed.
I read the whole damn thing last year and got excited at those quotes above too, only go realise that it was written specificslly to not apply to biggoty bigots.
No, the UN is not going to rescue your free speech.
(As if that was ever going to be the case)
Janet becomes a “Delcon”. Welcome.
Won’t be long until Miranda Devine has her teary confessional.
One dollar says he won’t be there at Christmas.
Future ABC headline:
Crushing defeat for Liberals in Bennelong.
Labor Party resorts to terrorism in Brisbane electorate, man charged …
Man charged over alleged threat to Springwood LNP candidate.
@Jack deleted Roseanne’s Twitter account after she linked this video from Lionel Nation.
Q Clearance Patriot 4chan QAnon drops. The Coming Storm & Reconstituted Revolution.
https://youtu.be/jdQssqNXea0
Rabz, it was very complex. Yes, many Allied PoW from German camps were in Sov hands. handing back the Sov PoW still in German camps was a no-brainer (as an example the slave labourers in the IG Farben factories at Auschwitz were liberated by the Red Army and very few of them were sent to the Gulags), yes the NKVD imprisoned them all and questioned them all to root out the ones who had collaborated with the Germans.
The ex-Sovs who had volunteered for and fought for the Germans in the Osttruppen Battalions were men everyone hated. We forget just how much hatred there was for the National Socialists. So shipping them back knowing full well that most would be shot was not seen as a problem.
The ‘normal’ Sov PoW were the meat in this sandwich, and what no-one in the west suspected was how capricious the Soviet system was. No-one had a clue about this until the 1980s when the Warsaw Pact really began to leak like a sieve. A genuine PoW might be welcomed back with open arms (there’s a book by a Soviet Pe-8 heavy bomber pilot shot down over Berlin in 1944 which shows this capriciousness) or might be treated as a collaborator. The Pe-8 pilot still had his documents and so could prove ‘fortune of war’, I think was the term used.
Some poor schlub captured during the vast surrenders during 1941 had a very good chance too IF he was a peasant soldier. If he was an officer he normally got shot.
As for why we did not roll east – we could not. The British were exhausted and bankrupt, and the USA had no more manpower. 94% of the US Army’s manpower was deployed overseas in 1945 and “everybody knew” that the Japanese simply did not surrender. So all the 2,000,000 IJA troops outside of Japan and China were going to have to be killed. Here, we had started that with Bougainville. We Imperials and the USA fully understood that eradicating the IJA outside China and Japan would take until 1948, and hundreds of thousands of casualties were expected.
After the Japanese strategic victory at Okinawa, there was going to be no invasion of Japan. See Trent Telenko’s excellent article on this here.
She remains oblivious to her blinding lack of self-awareness. A common trait among j’ism sprayers and goldfish. An occasional “I was wrong.” from among the chattering classes would do wonders for their dismal reputation.
The annual climapalooza is on, which everyone seems to be ignoring this year. The following is an excellent little vignette from it:
Today in Climatista Power Grabbing
It’s short but oh so typical. 😀
While over at Powerline they also have a special prequel for the Week In Pictures.
The Week in Pictures: Special Al Franken Edition
I admit it! I like this one the best.
Will Liberal HTVs prefer Kristina?
Yep. This one is coming too:
Ex Prime Minister Turnbull’s body was found off Bondi Beach early this morning. There were no suspicious circumstances. A private cremation will be held later this week.
Julia Baird:
Same-sex marriage result was a defeat for only one type of Christianity.
LOL.
Baird is lying, of course. There are no gay ‘marriage’ polls of church-attending Christians.
God celebrating sodomy, says Baird:
Jesus was invariably at variance with the mob – just like Lyle Shelton.
Today’s Pharisees are the gay lobby.
Baird’s theological source is …
Baird goes on to claim Martin Luther King Jr would support gay ‘marriage,’ as does Jesus.
Lurker ay 0821
Some of the UN conventions supported by left fascists contain plenty of ammunition to use against them.
Look for a change in their enthusiasm for the UN in the near future!
http://metro.co.uk/2017/11/16/australias-oldest-gay-couple-can-finally-get-married-after-50-years-7085838/
Love is love
Paul Keating is now the head of the conservative movement in Australia. His tance and words on euthanasia are bloody brilliant:
http://amp.theage.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/the-pessimism-of-suicide-paul-keating-steps-up-attack-on-victorian-assisted-dying-bill-20171117-gznvh0.html
You’ll find more spiritual enlightenment at Dan Murphy’s than at any Uniting Church.
It’s the tofu sausage of Christianity.
Like so many other selective Christians, Julia has torn Romans 1 out of her Bible.
What a fraudulent confession Baird is spruiking.
The Baird family is a left wing cult.
Good on Keating.
However, he is looking like Monty Burns as he ages.
Grandma Emily piped up – “He loved prostitutes, he loved everyone”.
And fluffy kittens too. Goats not so much as sheep get all the lines in scripture.