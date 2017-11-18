Open Forum: November 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

288 Responses to Open Forum: November 18, 2017

1 2
  1. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2557207, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:48 am

    calli
    #2557194, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:37 am
    Uncle Joe knew he was safe.

    Not quite. Paranoia really addled the swine’s mind and in his most frequently used rooms, the curtain hems were well above floor level to reveal any feet lurking. “How now, a rat? Dead for a ducat, dead.”

  2. Myrddin Seren
    #2557208, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Commerce students sitting their final exam for the compulsory business insights unit had just begun reading the exam paper when they were interrupted by an announcement from the examiner, a student told Fairfax Media.

    Probably one of the students gave the game away when they pulled out the exam paper that their parents had paid a fortune for and put it on the desk waiting for the distribution of the offical test.

  3. Zatara
    #2557209, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I suspect the Allies were over a barrell when the Soviets said “send our people back or else”.

    Or else what?

    Or else we wouldn’t have gotten ANY of the western POWs who had fallen into their hands back.

  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2557210, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:50 am

    There was something about this in the news a week or so ago. Apparently it was never a “work-around”, but rather, a deliberately created back door in accordance with a gentleman’s agreement between Google and news services that had introduced subscriptions. Seems there has been some kind of falling out, so the door is being closed.

    Thanks memoryvault.

    A sad day when Google still isn’t powerful enough yet to bend Ruperdink to their implacable will.

  5. johanna
    #2557211, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Traditional owners say the return of the remains of the historic Mungo Man, who was removed by scientists from his resting place more than 40 years ago, will provide closure and is a step toward reconciliation.

    What a load of bollocks. How many steps are there on this road? Where is the end?

    There isn’t one, of course.

    While some people here obsess about IQ tests, Aboriginal politicians continue to rout us, horse, foot and artillery.

    Negotiating was the core survival skill in traditional society. In the long run, that may be more valuable than readin’, writin’ & rithmetic.

    You must admit, it hasn’t worked too badly so far. Huge chunks of our country handed over, endless streams of money.

    Hmmm.

  6. calli
    #2557214, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Lol, Mayfly. Excellent emBardingment.

    I was thinking more about US resolve.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2557215, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:54 am

    For 150 years “The Ashes” were used to describe a series of five day matches played about every 2 years between the best male cricketers both countries had to offer (plus Stuart MacGill and Phil Tuffnell).
    Now some pony-tail marketing type in Cricket Australia thinks sheilas who can’t catch playing a one-dayer deserves the same title.
    What is worse, if any of the male players goes off reservation on any one of a dozen PC issues (SSm, RRRRecognise), the same pony-tail will describe him as “devaluing the brand”.

    I dunno. Every time I catch a glimpse of womynz stick ball I feel like burning something down.

  8. cynical1
    #2557216, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Without an eastern front, Hitler’s grand kids would be still running Europe.

  9. Zatara
    #2557217, posted on November 18, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I don’t have a problem with the basic idea of lend-lease to the Soviets in WWII. It kept them in the war soaking up German warfighting capability and forcing them to fight on multiple fronts. It also kept the Soviet natural resources (steel, oil, etc) out of German hands.

    However, the western Allies really went overboard and ended up giving away the farm in the sense that at the end of the war in Europe the Soviets were too strong, and the West too tired, to prevent them taking over eastern Europe. We did a much better job against them at the close of the Pacific War with the exception of Korea, which we have paid for ever since.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2557218, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:00 am

    An Argentine submarine with 44 crew members on board is missing in the South Atlantic on Friday, …

    No doubt the product of the Argentinian equivalent of the “Saving Private Pahn” policy.

  11. H B Bear
    #2557219, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:01 am

    … it is a wonder that the Lieborals ever win an election

    Relax. They probably will never win another one.

    Relaxed? I’m celebrating.

  12. Tel
    #2557220, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:02 am

    And having worked assiduously to piss-off their Base, probably coming up short on branch members and eager volunteers keen to take the fight up. Look out for the numbers of Liberal foot sloggers handing out HtVs on the day as a bellwether.*

    Telling the Deplorables ‘they don’t matter’ was clearly a game changer.

    Here’s an interesting potential future:

    * Turnbull announces SSM legislation, but then makes an excuse that the Senate contains too much rabble and he’s being “thwarted” which of course never needs to be tested, just a matter of rumors and back room discussion… the Australian public will lap up the narrative, they always do.

    * Turnbull says, “Never mind! I have all the legislation ready to go, you simply need to make sure I get reelected with a good healthy majority in both houses and it’s gonna happen!!”

    * Bill Shorten says, “Errr, me too!” but you see Bill knows that his base does not want it, and after that “postal survey” the ALP base know that the base does not want it, and the ALP base knows that Bill knows the base don’t want it.

    Turnbull will be there until infinity… you guys still don’t believe me, which is a perfectly normal reaction to grief, but you will get used to it.

  13. notafan
    #2557221, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Are Australian Conservatives fielding a candidate in Bennelong?


    Apparently yes

  14. H B Bear
    #2557222, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Without an eastern front, Hitler’s grand kids would be still running Europe.

    That might be news to Mutti Merkel.

  15. Tel
    #2557223, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:05 am

    A sad day when Google still isn’t powerful enough yet to bend Ruperdink to their implacable will.

    Try to avoid picking a fight with the oldest guy in the dojo.

  16. Zatara
    #2557224, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Without an eastern front, Hitler’s grand kids would be still running Europe.

    Without an eastern front Hitler would have received the honour of being the world’s first nuclear target.

  17. incoherent rambler
    #2557225, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Turnbull will be there until infinity…

    Nah.

    The peasants will revolt.

    (Assuming they are not revolting enough already.)

  18. Rev. Archibald
    #2557226, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Article 19
    1. Everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference.
    2. Everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice.

    ..
    Anyone looking at UN human rights charter to bolster free speech will be sorely disappointed.
    I read the whole damn thing last year and got excited at those quotes above too, only go realise that it was written specificslly to not apply to biggoty bigots.
    No, the UN is not going to rescue your free speech.
    (As if that was ever going to be the case)

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2557229, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Turnbull has deserted us

    JANET ALBRECHTSEN
    Here’s a shameful ­ad­mis­sion. At recent local elections, I registered a donkey vote. First time ever. Last time? Maybe not.

    Janet becomes a “Delcon”. Welcome.

    Won’t be long until Miranda Devine has her teary confessional.

  20. incoherent rambler
    #2557230, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Turnbull will be there until infinity…

    One dollar says he won’t be there at Christmas.

  21. incoherent rambler
    #2557233, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Future ABC headline:

    Crushing defeat for Liberals in Bennelong.

  22. C.L.
    #2557234, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Labor Party resorts to terrorism in Brisbane electorate, man charged …

    Violent threats allegedly made against a female LNP candidate on the campaign trail south of Brisbane have prompted police to charge a 53-year-old man.

    Julie Talty, who is running against the ALP’s Mick De Brenni in the seat of Springwood, said she was approached by a man while sitting in her parked car earlier this week.

    She said he threatened to break her husband’s legs.

    Ms Talty, who stood down as a Redland City councillor to run for the LNP, said her 22-year-old daughter was in the car with her at the time.

    “He said that he knew where we lived and he would come and break my husband’s legs and really gave us quite a fright,” she said.

    “I was very shaken and so was my daughter.”

    A 53-year-old Carrara man is facing one charge of threatening violence after Ms Talty reported the incident to police and is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court next month.

    Ms Talty said the threat was the latest in a series of incidents in the Springwood electorate, including other verbal threats and the damage or theft to 200 LNP corflutes.

    Man charged over alleged threat to Springwood LNP candidate.

  23. Anne
    #2557235, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:18 am

    @Jack deleted Roseanne’s Twitter account after she linked this video from Lionel Nation.

    Q Clearance Patriot 4chan QAnon drops. The Coming Storm & Reconstituted Revolution.

    https://youtu.be/jdQssqNXea0

  24. marcus classis
    #2557236, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Rabz, it was very complex. Yes, many Allied PoW from German camps were in Sov hands. handing back the Sov PoW still in German camps was a no-brainer (as an example the slave labourers in the IG Farben factories at Auschwitz were liberated by the Red Army and very few of them were sent to the Gulags), yes the NKVD imprisoned them all and questioned them all to root out the ones who had collaborated with the Germans.

    The ex-Sovs who had volunteered for and fought for the Germans in the Osttruppen Battalions were men everyone hated. We forget just how much hatred there was for the National Socialists. So shipping them back knowing full well that most would be shot was not seen as a problem.

    The ‘normal’ Sov PoW were the meat in this sandwich, and what no-one in the west suspected was how capricious the Soviet system was. No-one had a clue about this until the 1980s when the Warsaw Pact really began to leak like a sieve. A genuine PoW might be welcomed back with open arms (there’s a book by a Soviet Pe-8 heavy bomber pilot shot down over Berlin in 1944 which shows this capriciousness) or might be treated as a collaborator. The Pe-8 pilot still had his documents and so could prove ‘fortune of war’, I think was the term used.

    Some poor schlub captured during the vast surrenders during 1941 had a very good chance too IF he was a peasant soldier. If he was an officer he normally got shot.

    As for why we did not roll east – we could not. The British were exhausted and bankrupt, and the USA had no more manpower. 94% of the US Army’s manpower was deployed overseas in 1945 and “everybody knew” that the Japanese simply did not surrender. So all the 2,000,000 IJA troops outside of Japan and China were going to have to be killed. Here, we had started that with Bougainville. We Imperials and the USA fully understood that eradicating the IJA outside China and Japan would take until 1948, and hundreds of thousands of casualties were expected.

    After the Japanese strategic victory at Okinawa, there was going to be no invasion of Japan. See Trent Telenko’s excellent article on this here.

  25. H B Bear
    #2557238, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Janet becomes a “Delcon”. Welcome.

    She remains oblivious to her blinding lack of self-awareness. A common trait among j’ism sprayers and goldfish. An occasional “I was wrong.” from among the chattering classes would do wonders for their dismal reputation.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2557239, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:22 am

    The annual climapalooza is on, which everyone seems to be ignoring this year. The following is an excellent little vignette from it:

    Today in Climatista Power Grabbing

    It’s short but oh so typical. 😀
    While over at Powerline they also have a special prequel for the Week In Pictures.

    The Week in Pictures: Special Al Franken Edition

    I admit it! I like this one the best.

  27. Leo G
    #2557240, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Are Australian Conservatives fielding a candidate in Bennelong?

    Will Liberal HTVs prefer Kristina?

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2557241, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Future ABC headline:

    Crushing defeat for Liberals in Bennelong.

    Yep. This one is coming too:

    Ex Prime Minister Turnbull’s body was found off Bondi Beach early this morning. There were no suspicious circumstances. A private cremation will be held later this week.

  29. C.L.
    #2557243, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Julia Baird:

    Same-sex marriage result was a defeat for only one type of Christianity.

    It would be entirely wrong to see Australia’s decisive support for marriage equality as a defeat for Christianity. After all, Liberal senator Dean Smith, whose bill legalising same-sex unions is about to be made into law, is a Christian. Labor senator Penny Wong, too, is a woman of faith who has worshipped at Uniting churches.

    LOL.

    Wednesday was, she said, a “day of grace”.

    It was, though, a defeat for a certain brand of public, conservative Christianity, one that has focused on sexuality, morality and traditional views of men and women.

    And a triumph for the grassroots, those in the pews who – as polls repeatedly showed – quietly tolerated but did not share the views of their church leaders

    Baird is lying, of course. There are no gay ‘marriage’ polls of church-attending Christians.

    God celebrating sodomy, says Baird:

    Is it really possible to say God was not part of that? That God was sitting cranky on the sidelines, lamenting that more people will now formally vow to spend their lives caring for each other?

    We have never entirely understood the full diversity of Christianity in this country; we tend to see it as narrow and controlling. But we’re not stupid; we know Jesus – the great disruptor – was on about something the Pharisees were not.

    Jesus was invariably at variance with the mob – just like Lyle Shelton.
    Today’s Pharisees are the gay lobby.

    Baird’s theological source is …

    … on Gogglebox recently when the families were watching Magda Szubanski – in a powerfully contained, lacerating and vulnerable moment – speak to the Anglican Archbishop of Sydney Dr Glenn Davies on Q&A, about her belief that the church should not impose its views on a secular society. She said: “I accept that the church will never marry me – that grieves me in ways you will never know.”

    The cameras then cut to the three Silbery women. Kerrie said: “But Jesus was all about love. What would Jesus say? He would say vote ‘yes’.”

    Grandma Emily piped up – “He loved prostitutes, he loved everyone” – and they all chortled.

    Baird goes on to claim Martin Luther King Jr would support gay ‘marriage,’ as does Jesus.

  30. Boambee John
    #2557244, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Lurker ay 0821

    Some of the UN conventions supported by left fascists contain plenty of ammunition to use against them.

    Look for a change in their enthusiasm for the UN in the near future!

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2557247, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Paul Keating is now the head of the conservative movement in Australia. His tance and words on euthanasia are bloody brilliant:

    http://amp.theage.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/the-pessimism-of-suicide-paul-keating-steps-up-attack-on-victorian-assisted-dying-bill-20171117-gznvh0.html

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2557248, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:36 am

    It would be entirely wrong to see Australia’s decisive support for marriage equality as a defeat for Christianity. After all, Liberal senator Dean Smith, whose bill legalising same-sex unions is about to be made into law, is a Christian. Labor senator Penny Wong, too, is a woman of faith who has worshipped at Uniting churches.

    You’ll find more spiritual enlightenment at Dan Murphy’s than at any Uniting Church.

    It’s the tofu sausage of Christianity.

  34. calli
    #2557249, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Like so many other selective Christians, Julia has torn Romans 1 out of her Bible.

  35. dover_beach
    #2557250, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:38 am

    What a fraudulent confession Baird is spruiking.

  36. Infidel Tiger
    #2557251, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:39 am

    The Baird family is a left wing cult.

  37. Rev. Archibald
    #2557252, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Good on Keating.
    However, he is looking like Monty Burns as he ages.

  38. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2557253, posted on November 18, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Grandma Emily piped up – “He loved prostitutes, he loved everyone”.

    And fluffy kittens too. Goats not so much as sheep get all the lines in scripture.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *