Open Forum: November 18, 2017

  marcus classis
    #2557545, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    ‘The Piano Guys, Peter Hollens, David Archuleta, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir get together to sing “Angels We Have Heard On High.” ‘

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2557546, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Thanks Bruce of WA. Has my understanding of politics and politicians been enhanced by reading this drivel? It will require some serious reflection.

  Eyrie
    #2557547, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Nobody actually reads Phillip Adams do they?

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2557548, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    When you’ve just run out of atom bombs…

    Threaten that you’ve still got ’em.
    /Kim Jong-un.

    When Kim threatens to lay waste he doesn’t mean with A bombs.

    Kim Jong-un Tells Farmers To Use Their Poop For Fertilizer. What Follows Is Really Creepy.

    According to Yahoo News, in 2014 Kim Jong-un instructed farmers to mix human feces with animal waste and organic compost to make fertilizer for their fields.

    What the boss wants the boss gets even if the population ends up with the entirely predictable outcome.

  Bruce in WA
    #2557549, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Wow, indeed, marcus. Suspiciously moist eyes I have. Thank you.

  Tel
    #2557550, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Nobody actually reads Phillip Adams do they?

    The deeper problem is that someone must be still paying him.

  Des Deskperson
    #2557551, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    “Crispin Hull was a legal writer and editor of the Canberra Times many years ago. An early SJWanker.

    Des D might recall him.”

    Johanna has summed him up accurately and concisely.

    The Canberra Times is a sort of sheltered workshop for these sorts of senile ‘progressive’ sub-mediocrities – Hull, Waterford, Warden, Abjorensen, Clive Williams – who have been hanging around the paper for decades and who have presumably been given – officially or unofficially – jobs for life. No one in Canberra reads or takes these people seriously.

    Like many otherwise ageing Canberra progressives with, err, time on their hands, Hull also teaches journalism at the University of Canberra. A few years back, he was involved on a couple of murky controversies, including allegedly leaning on students to withdraw FOI requests that might embarrass the UC:

    https://www.crikey.com.au/2012/04/10/uni-of-canberra-restructure-and-how-students-were-warned-off-the-story/

    and allegedly ‘advising’ a tutor to pass failing international students:

    https://the-riotact.com/passing-failed-students-at-uc/70558

    IIRC, Hull is the son of an Anglican Minister, so there may be daddy issues involved in his positions on religion.
  Roger
    #2557552, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Just had a fraught visit from my brother. If my gay activist sample of one is indicative of the whole…still not happy.

    I have a terrible suspicion that nothing, no church wedding, no glittery reception, no adulation from family and friends will ever suffice.

    What else does this craving, and this helplessness, proclaim but that there was once in man a true happiness, of which all that now remains is the empty print and trace? This he tries in vain to fill with everything around him, seeking in things that are not there the help he cannot find in those that are, though none can help, since this infinite abyss can be filled only with an infinite and immutable object; in other words by God himself.”

    Blaise Pascal, Pensées VII

  Kim Howard
    #2557553, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    A cat posted comments about gasifiers used to power cars during shortages in ww2
    seems they are on the come back .
    runs a 8hp generator which would provide 5kw of power per hour of usage .

    better off getting an older day motor with the big heavy flywheels and low rpm .

  Leigh Lowe
    #2557555, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    calli
    #2557519, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:02 pm
    Just had a fraught visit from my brother. If my gay activist sample of one is indicative of the whole…still not happy.

    I have a terrible suspicion that nothing, no church wedding, no glittery reception, no adulation from family and friends will ever suffice.

    I was thinking something similar yesterday. The Gaystapo have raised this issue to something akin to the liberation of the slaves of the Deep South, coupled with Moses leading his people out of Egypt.
    I suspect that the SSM suicide lines might need to remain open for some time to deal with the inevitable let-down.
    Not only will the deflation be a collective one, I suspect there will be many individuals waiting in vain for a proposal which never comes.

  calli
    #2557556, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Thanks for your insights, Marcus. I have found the Cat particularly helpful dealing with the whole hysterical, sordid mess.

  egg_
    #2557559, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    PHILLIP ADAMS
    When the deadliest, most dangerous dills have replaced a majority of our politicians, it will be mission complete.

    Oh, the shame – we were never blessed with Phatty’s ample rump on the Parliamentary benches…

  Boambee John
    #2557561, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    CL at 1744

    Don’t be silly. Hull is saying that religious people must be compelled to be ‘married’ by a public servant. His objective is to demean religious people and their real marriage by forcing them to accept that marriage is in the gift of the state and also that their particular marriages are the same as the fake ‘marriages’ between homosexuals.

    Hull didn’t think it through in his haste to “stick it” to Christians. His comment clearly implies that everyone must go through a state ceremony. The new Puritanism strikes, live together without state sanction at your peril!

  DrBeauGan
    #2557562, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Hi, poofs.

    We still don’t love you.

  Roger
    #2557563, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I note my prediction from Wednesday that the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which we are a signatory, has come into play in the ss “m” legislation debate.

  marcus classis
    #2557564, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    This is another one worth listening to for her voice. She’s Aida Nikolaychuk at what I think was her first talent show ‘reveal’. it’s all in Russian (there are subtitles). The judges thought her voice was so technically perfect that they thought she was lip-synching to a commercially produced CD. So they stopped her and asked her to continue acapella.

    Which she did.

  Marcus
    #2557565, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    So, the Greens look like taking Northcote from Labor in today’s by-election, with the ABC projecting an 11% swing. Just makes Daniel Andrews’ job that much harder in next year’s election.

  marcus classis
    #2557567, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    DrBeauGan
    #2557562, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    Hi, poofs.

    We still don’t love you.

    Dammit, I nearly sprayed the keyboard when I read that.

  Baldrick
    #2557568, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    calli
    #2557519, posted on November 18, 2017 at 7:02 pm
    Just had a fraught visit from my brother. If my gay activist sample of one is indicative of the whole…still not happy.
    I have a terrible suspicion that nothing, no church wedding, no glittery reception, no adulation from family and friends will ever suffice.

    Of course not. They want dominance, it was never about equality.

  Boambee John
    #2557569, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Roger at 1858

    Exactly; it’s not enough for his type to “win”, acceptance must be compelled.

    It is beyond acceptance. Anything less than enthusiastic acclamation will bring the Kim Phat Un anti aircraft gun treatment.

  .
    #2557570, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    The left are going to regret that we signed up to these treaties. I think this also means the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 (Cth) and compulsory voting are unconstitutional (also relying on other articles). (I think compulsory voting is unconstitutional for other reasons too).

    International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
    Entry into force for Australia (except Article 41): 13 November 1980

    Article 18
    1. Everyone shall have the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. This right shall include freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice, and freedom, either individually or in community with others and in public or private to manifest his religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching.

    2. No one shall be subject to coercion which would impair his freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice.

  Nick
    #2557571, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Not only will the deflation be a collective one, I suspect there will be many individuals waiting in vain for a proposal which never comes.

    I had a colleague whining about how much her gay ‘peeps’ have been suffering. One of them can’t crack a root, so I’m not sure how being able to marry will improve things, lol.

  calli
    #2557572, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Thanks Roger. Pascal with echoes of Augustine.

  Atoms for Peace
    #2557576, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Seeing how the vote was 60/40, this chance that will reflect the guest list at some SSM ceremonies. Must be a Photoshop business opportunity there smoothing out awkward smiles.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2557578, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    ZK2A;
    I always understood the original quote as “The war has developed not necessarily to Japans advantage.”
    Diplomamatspeak.

    Correct, Winston – the word “surrender” was never used.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2557580, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Musk now has a semi-on?

    Is that a euphemism for a half mongrel?

  egg_
    #2557581, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Is that a euphemism for a half mongrel?

    He’s now truckin’ good, apparently.

  C.L.
    #2557584, posted on November 18, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Phillip Adams

    He’s still alive?

