Open Forum: November 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

774 Responses to Open Forum: November 18, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. Old School Conservative
    #2557910, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I went to a 30th birthday party last night, the compulsory fancy dress theme was “Mexican”.
    Lots of bankers, finance types, professionals, and all university-educated.
    To my immense surprise, those who came as Donald Trump or a wall were greeted with genuine good humour and not an anti-Trump comment was heard.
    Ongoing conversations through the night showed a surprising amount of anti-PC thought amongst that crowd.
    Perhaps there is more steel in this age group than I believed.

  2. Senile Old Guy
    #2557912, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Tasmania is the least multicultural state in Australia, but it is hoped better community integration will help keep new migrant families on the island. The Migrant Resource Centre in Tasmania is responsible for helping new refugees arriving under the Humanitarian Settlement Program find their feet. Last week two African families arrived in Hobart to start their new lives.

    And what does the Migrant Resource Centre do?

    The centre’s Conrad Gilbey runs an induction course which will help the families adjust to life in Tasmania over an 18-month period. Mr Gilbey has been showing the families how to find a house, get a bank account, and register with Centrelink.

    But of course!

  3. .
    #2557913, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Anschluss? I prefer a “Greater South Pacific Co-Prosperity Sphere”…

  4. dover_beach
    #2557914, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:05 am

    She should do the body waxing. It is arguably separable from the ‘wedding’, but the request is obviously a goad. I would, if I were her, goad them in reverse about the faux marriage the were about to enter into.

  5. Myrddin Seren
    #2557915, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

    “Nobody protested when I won.”

    Fact Check: ‘You’ didn’t win.

    National Party 44.4% of the vote 56 seats

    Jacinda Socialist Party 36.9% of the vote 46 seats.

    ‘You’ were made the diversity win by Winston Peters and The Greens.

    Disclaimer: I get that that former President of the International Union of Socialist Youth is less concerned about accuracy and more about advancing the Revolution, Comrades.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2557916, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I’ll wax them for you Belinda. The only cornholing they will able to do afterwards will require a general anaesthetic.

    I would have thought that any beautician would know the techniques of making a full body wax, an experience that no – one in their right mind would ever want to repeat, indeed.

  7. Senile Old Guy
    #2557917, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I would, if I were her, goad them in reverse about the faux marriage the were about to enter into.

    Sorry, db, but that’s hate speech. Shame on you!

  8. .
    #2557918, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Ongoing conversations through the night showed a surprising amount of anti-PC thought amongst that crowd.
    Perhaps there is more steel in this age group than I believed.

    I put it down to Gen Y and Millenials are being red-pilled at pace. Also, people with STEM, law or commerce quals who get out of universities are usually libertarian-leaning conservatives.

    Find someone between 25-40 who actually watches CNN for example – I have a mate who watches Anderson Cooper just so he can get angry and rant. He is the only one.

    Apart from some fairly young power level 9000 betas, younger guys only joke about privilege and other BS.

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2557919, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Happy Man’s Day Men!!!!!!!!

  10. feelthebern
    #2557920, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    “Nobody protested when I won.”

    Because everyone who wanted to had to go to work.

  11. .
    #2557921, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Career decisions…

    Family law lawyer for gay divorces or get a Cert IV in Marriage Celebrancy and open up a “tolerant gay wedding chapel”…opportunities abound. I’d discriminate to piss off feminists, of course, I’d charge in partial BTC or grams of gold per kg of the bride and groom….I suspect lesbians would pay more than gays on average. Imagine the payoff when Andrea Dworkin rolls up with the love of her life…

    A young carpetbagger also might consider Zimbabwe, particularly to electrical engineers. When the regime falls, I suspect the junta that cleans it up wants secure and not intermittent power…

  12. feelthebern
    #2557924, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Old School, maybe one thing to remember is that a lot of Gen X & Y’s – even though they may work for a firm now – increasingly, they know they have to work for themselves to create real wealth.
    With that understanding comes realism.
    Corporate group think & the associated social engineering becomes abhorrent after a while.
    Hence the steel you observed.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2557925, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:19 am

    On returning to Sydney I have noticed (this morning) at the local beach that the Nippers movement has changed the traditional blue “ rashers” to pink!

    I have just sent my son off to nippers – blue top.

  14. Old School Conservative
    #2557927, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I put it down to Gen Y and Millenials are being red-pilled at pace

    Funniest comment of the night from a lovely young woman – “When I get told I have reached my health fund’s limit for a specific treatment, I just pull out my boyfriend’s card and tell them I identify as him for the day. Treatment recommences.”

  15. Combine Dave
    #2557928, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:22 am

    And what does the Migrant Resource Centre do?

    The centre’s Conrad Gilbey runs an induction course which will help the families adjust to life in Tasmania over an 18-month period. Mr Gilbey has been showing the families how to find a house, get a bank account, and register with Centrelink.

    But of course!

    Wait what…

    I thought these were our future engineers and scientists?

  16. .
    #2557929, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Young professionals aren’t your Socialist Alliance anti-corporate protestors, but they’ve had enough of HR (affirmative action for women) and APS losers infecting the for-profit private sector with their nonsense such as childish job interview questions written by the genuinely mentally ill, buzz words inherited from the PS such as “ownership” and incompetent psychotic turds taking credit for their work. Not to mention some boomers infecting everyone else with their full-blown communist ideals and desire to still live in million dollar luxury homes.

    Just watch Cappy on Corporate America and HR. Some mild swearing.

  17. feelthebern
    #2557930, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I’ve got a payroll of 7 staff now.
    We’re putting on another staff member now.
    Initial interview (that thank fuck I’ve delegated to someone else) goes for approx 20mins.
    The only question that I demand get asked is the Peter Thiel one:
    “Tell me something that you know to be true, that no one else agrees with you about”.
    Horse shit answer means, thanks no thanks.
    Decent, unfiltered answer means, you might just work out.

    Amazing how the crazier the answer/topic, usually means a great candidate.

  18. Frank
    #2557931, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Old School Conservative,

    I think the operative word there was 30th. The twenty somethings, in particular the severely educated ones, are an abomination.

  19. Shy Ted
    #2557932, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:34 am

    “Nobody protested when I won.” Adern reportedly said to Trump.
    From the land of the long white teeth.

  20. Joe
    #2557933, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    “Tell me something that you know to be true, that no one else agrees with you about”.

    This is exactly the type of shit question you get when the employer is more interested in who you are rather than what you can do.

  21. Shy Ted
    #2557934, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    re the Abbariginal Green from Northcote. Don’t know Victoria, what sort of person, other than stupid ones, reside in this electorate? And when will the firestick farming commence?

  22. Rafe
    #2557935, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Glancing at the cover of the New Statesman leftwing rag amazingly still on sale, OMG Drastic changes required or we will have a world without animals.
    I suppose we will just have to eat Greens.

  23. zyconoclast
    #2557936, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:40 am

    The stunning victory for Greens candidate Lidia Thorpe will also put the first indigenous woman into Victoria’s parliament.

    At least she has a better tan than Di Natale (and his au pairs)

  24. feelthebern
    #2557937, posted on November 19, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Yeah Joe, that’s exactly what someone who’s equity is on the line wants.
    It’s exactly the opposite of what some APS or corporate wage slave wants to hear.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *