Open Forum: November 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,061 Responses to Open Forum: November 18, 2017

  1. Snoopy
    #2558254, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    I go to maccas about six times a year. The computerized menu/order screen is fucking awful. Just awful. Confusing and badly arranged.

    It’s not compulsory. Yet.

  2. Oh come on
    #2558255, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    JC I don’t mind those self serve kiosks, find them pretty easy to use. But then again I prefer to minimise my interaction with service people in general. I like using supermarket self checkouts, for example.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2558256, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Artiste

    If you’re ever in these parts go buy a burger at this place. Trust me, they have the best burgers in the entire city. It’s an old joint runs by a Greek family and the younger gen has taken over but they kept the recipe to the letter.
    The chips are to die for.
    https://www.zomato.com/melbourne/andrews-hamburgers-albert-park

    Read the reviews.. massive support base.

    Greeks are damn good with grills.

    One of the sad declines in modern Australia has been orientals taking over all the corner stores from the w0gs. Milk bars used to offer so many tasty choices and you could always get a decent sandwich.

    Buying a decent and fairly priced sandwich in modern Australia is about as easy as finding a politician you wouldn’t kick in the groin.

  4. Oh come on
    #2558257, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Not that I have a problem with service people. Just usually can’t be arsed making unnecessary smalltalk.

  5. Mitch M.
    #2558258, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    and anyone who basically hasn’t worked by the age of 30 will probably never work.

    To add to that, my sister once said that anyone who starts their working life in the public service is typically condemned to remain there because they can’t function in the private sphere.

  8. JC
    #2558261, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    It’s not compulsory. Yet.

    No, I know. I prefer gawking at the overhead menu, choosing from there and putting in my order with the service person.

    One look at the screen and it’s a turn off for me. Maybe its generational, but I haven’t seen a load of people using it. The vast mass, young and old still order the way I do from what i’ve seen.

  10. jupes
    #2558265, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    On the other hand, it is a very good thing that the Vietnamese have taken over so many bakeries.

About the only decent thing the colonial Frogs ever did was teach the Vietnamese to bake.

    On the other hand, it is a very good thing that the Vietnamese have taken over so many bakeries.

    About the only decent thing the colonial Frogs ever did was teach the Vietnamese to bake.

  11. Atoms for Peace
    #2558267, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Future son in law waxes lyrical about some Italian joint he went to in Melbourne CBD..
    Mum and daughter joint, down in some rabbit warren. He loved it but can’t remember locale..

  12. egg_
    #2558268, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    A few years ago, everyone was doom and gloom about McDonald’s, particularly when the Pommy CEO declared his intention was to turn the company into a “progressive” fast food chain. No. McDonald’s will never be progressive and should never try to be.

    Probably maintaining market share?
    IIRC in the US they went from frozen to refrigerated patties recently, in line with the competition, for a market perception of “freshness” (WTF – they may as well hang meat in a cellar).
    I find their McCafes on par/better than the barista chains.

  13. egg_
    #2558269, posted on November 19, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Amen – they're full of middle aged battery hens that would be unemployable elsewhere.

    Amen – they’re full of middle aged battery hens that would be unemployable elsewhere.

  14. JC
    #2558270, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    The English fuck almost destroyed them. The idea of sticking and English dude in charge of the largest fast fooder is laughable. WTF would he know about food. 🙂

    The English fuck almost destroyed them. The idea of sticking and English dude in charge of the largest fast fooder is laughable. WTF would he know about food. 🙂

  15. Des Deskperson
    #2558271, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    ‘I go to maccas about six times a year. The computerized menu/order screen is fucking awful. Just awful. Confusing and badly arranged.’

    I sometimes go to Macca’s for takeaways when I am driving somewhere and i can’t be bothered searching out somewhere else in a strange town.

    Whether my choice is simple or more, err, sophisticated, the food is always clumsily, carelessly, lazily and unappealingly slapped and slopped together, like none of the employees give a s**t.

  16. Snoopy
    #2558273, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Was Shanghai Sam at Kristina Keneally’s campaign launch? If not, why not?

  17. JC
    #2558274, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    No on should read too much in to this other than the old man realizing the sons are totally fucking useless and he had better sell off large swags before they destroy it. It doesn’t help they also married lazy, leftwing henpecking females.

    Speculation is swirling that the Murdoch family is open to breaking up its entertainment business.

    Shares in 21st Century Fox gained more than 6% on Friday, after several sources reported interest from Comcast, Sony and Verizon.

    Last week the company, which is led by the family of Rupert Murdoch, was said to have held talks with Disney.

    The talk is that the Murdochs might be prepared to part with the movie studios along with some other parts of the business – an abrupt shift in strategy after years of empire building.

    21st Century Fox has not directly addressed the speculation and a spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

    And analysts said it isn’t clear how seriously to take the idea of a sale.

    But the talk seems to have whetted rivals’ appetites for a piece of Fox if it really is available.

    “It’s not a surprise why anyone would want the assets,” “said Brian Wieser, senior analyst at Pivotal Research. “It’s a surprise Fox would be listening.”

    He added: “Nobody would ever have thought that the Murdochs were interested in downsizing.”

  18. Makka
    #2558276, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I avoid Macca’s like the plague. For the reasons Des indicated.

    Nearby I have great fast food choices (all phone ahead and pick up) in kebabs to die for, genuine delicious curries with naan made in heaven and a fish and chips shop who only opens 3 hours a day for gloriously simple big portions of battered fish. All very reasonably priced.

  19. JC
    #2558277, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Get a load of James Murdoch’s wife.

    Murdoch was married in 2000 and has three children, Anneka (born 2003), Walter (born 2006), and Emerson (born 2008), with his American wife Kathryn Hufschmid Murdoch. Kathryn works for the Clinton Climate Initiative, a charitable foundation set up by the former U.S. President, Bill Clinton in 2006. In 2013, they launched Quadrivium Foundation.

    What would be the chances this leftwing henpecking harridan would allow him to keep Fox News, the WSJ etc. intact?

  20. JC
    #2558278, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Get a load of the Quadrivium Foundation.

    Kathryn Murdoch is an advocate for aligning economic and environmental health. She champions organizations that are solutions- based, economically and scientifically literate, bi-partisan and focused on people. She is currently engaged in fundraising, policy development and project oversight for a range of local and international environmental initiatives. Through the Quadrivium Foundation, which she founded with her husband James Murdoch, she aims to apply these successful approaches to a wider range of societal challenges.

    As an active Trustee of the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) since 2009, Ms. Murdoch co-chairs both the Communications and Oceans committees. In that capacity, she has been an exponent of ocean policy reform, writing and speaking about solutions to the degradation of global fisheries and their impact on health and quality of life. She also supported the successful inclusion of key language in the EU Common Fisheries Policy through EDF. She recently joined the advisory board of the Meta-Research Innovation Center (METRICS) at Stanford and the Board of Trustees at Rockefeller University.

    After being elected a Visiting Fellow at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at University of Oxford in 2011, Ms. Murdoch was the Director of ReSource 2012, a conference that brought together investors with more than $5 trillion under management with thinkers from business, finance, economics, military and government sectors to discuss the challenge of delivering economic growth and greater global prosperity in a world of increasing resource scarcity. With the theme of “Food, Energy, Water (for all),” ReSource 2012 sought to develop and identify original, workable ideas and untapped investment opportunities to promote the judicious use of natural resources. From 2009 to 2012 Ms. Murdoch was Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

    Between 2007-2011, Ms. Murdoch served as Director of Strategy & Communications for the Clinton Climate Initiative (CCI) where she also managed CCI ‘s partnership with Microsoft in the development of a global greenhouse gas emissions tracking software. Before beginning to work with the Clinton Foundation, Ms. Murdoch held a variety of senior management positions in marketing, communications and business development, primarily in the fashion and online media arenas.

    Mrs. and Mr. Murdoch live with their three children in New York City.

  21. thefrolickingmole
    #2558279, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Gab
    #2558090, posted on November 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    What’s all this spittled-flecked furore over “The Handmaiden’s Tale”. Can anyone sum it up in one sentence, please?

    Its a “Jack Chick” tract for hairy legged weirdo women.

  22. P
    #2558280, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    With wife and kids.

    With wife and kids.

  23. Snoopy
    #2558281, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I just checked my voting ‘options’ for the Queensland state election.

    Green
    ALP (sitting member)
    LNP
    Animal Justice Party (not disclosed on ballot paper)

  24. Eyrie
    #2558283, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    “a recession might do it”
    The Second Commonwealth of Australia might do it.

  26. DrBeauGan
    #2558288, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Eyrie
    #2558283, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm
    “a recession might do it”
    The Second Commonwealth of Australia might do it.

    Nothing is going to do it. Australia just voted 60/40 for being under the thumbs of aggrieved perverts. If you imagine there’s going to be a sizeable reaction, you’re kidding yourself. It would need something on the scale of the French revolution, with hanging from lamp-posts. It’s not going to happen.

    Sad, but there it is.

  27. Eyrie
    #2558292, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Christ, Keneally is a smug bitch.

  28. .
    #2558296, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Is it legal in QLD to encourage informal ballots, spoilt ballots and either not voting or not even turning up to vote?

    I seek qualified legal advice!

  29. Tintarella di Luna
    #2558299, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Christ, Keneally is a smug bitch.

    But she does have a charming American twang and great legs. What more could you want?

  30. calli
    #2558300, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Eeeew. My fingers feel sticky scrolling through that BT Keneally gush piece.

    Eddie’s Girrrl is on a roll back to the trough. Erk.

  31. P
    #2558303, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    KKK –
    Her boundless enthusiasm will win out.

  32. Mitch M.
    #2558306, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Nothing is going to do it. Australia just voted 60/40 for being under the thumbs of aggrieved perverts. If you imagine there’s going to be a sizeable reaction, you’re kidding yourself. It would need something on the scale of the French revolution, with hanging from lamp-posts. It’s not going to happen.
    Sad, but there it is.

    True and the naysayers, especially in the coalition, would be wise to shut the F. up. If in a few years time the anticipated issues emerge in society then run the race again but to continue doing so now, to keep whining about it, is pointless and will only further alienate the public from the coalition.

  33. Rae
    #2558311, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Kristina Keneally smug? No.

    Confident. Capable. Articulate. Yes.

    She was very popular individually as NSW Premier, even though the Labor Government she was appointed to lead was on the nose.

    She will win the seat of Bennelong.

  34. egg_
    #2558312, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Complete with Chinese lions.

    Complete with Chinese lions.

  35. egg_
    #2558315, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Tits' jacket button looks set to take someone's eye out.

    Tits’ jacket button looks set to take someone’s eye out.

  36. Snoopy
    #2558320, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    This is a disgrace!

    The Crown Prosecution Service is facing embarrassment after admitting it destroyed key emails relating to the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy fighting extradition.

    Email exchanges between the CPS and its Swedish counterparts over the high-profile case were deleted after the lawyer at the UK end retired in 2014.

    The destruction of potentially sensitive and revealing information comes ahead of a tribunal hearing in London next week.

    Adding to the intrigue, it emerged the CPS lawyer involved had, unaccountably, advised the Swedes in 2010 or 2011 not to visit London to interview Assange. An interview at that time could have prevented the long-running embassy standoff.

    The CPS, responding to questions from the Guardian, denied there were any legal implications of the data loss for an Assange case if it were to come to court in the future. Asked if the CPS had any idea what was destroyed, a spokesperson said: “We have no way of knowing the content of email accounts once they have been deleted.”

    Incredibly the Swedish prosecutor later declined to visit London to interview other people because she would have come under pressured to interview Assange.

    H/T Outsiders

  37. DrBeauGan
    #2558321, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    An Augusto Pinochet might do it. Somehow I don’t see the senior ADF people in the rôle.

  38. Snoopy
    #2558322, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    scroll down to
    with family

    Thanks, P.

  39. Tal
    #2558324, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Happy International Men’s Day ……. to all The Cat Men xxxx

  40. memoryvault
    #2558326, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Is it legal in QLD to encourage informal ballots, spoilt ballots and either not voting or not even turning up to vote?

    Yes (sort of), yes (sort of), yes (sort of), and no.

  42. Tal
    #2558329, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Happy International Men’s Day ……. to all The Cat Men’s xxxx

  43. Tal
    #2558330, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Sorry about that double posting folks

  44. vr
    #2558331, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    JC — Koch’s should buy the WSJ.

  45. Gab
    #2558332, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Quite and to those who are just locals too. 🙂

    Quite and to those who are just locals too. 🙂

  46. Snoopy
    #2558333, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Eeeew. My fingers feel sticky scrolling through that BT Keneally gush piece.

    You think that’s bad? I misread your comment with an ‘a’. Gave me quite a fright.

  47. Jessie
    #2558334, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I tried to find an emu recipe without the fatty oil taste, with little success.

    I guess the emu have been hunted almost to extinction due to factors including colonisation, fences, Toyotas, 22 gauges and egg gathering for art and tourism sales of shell carvings. The clutches of young [baby] emus would have been left as collateral once the father was shot.
    Never mind the protected areas and national parks will rear adequate meat. Spearing only though. And no webers thank you.

  48. Roger
    #2558336, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Is it legal in QLD to encourage informal ballots, spoilt ballots and either not voting or not even turning up to vote?

    It would, at the least, be inconsistent with the Electoral Act 1992 to encourage informal voting in Qld.

    If someone is on the electoral roll and failed to turn up at a polling station it would attract the attention of the ECQ, and thence a fine if a reasonable explanation was not forthcoming within a month.

  49. .
    #2558337, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Yes (sort of), yes (sort of), yes (sort of), and no.

    Nothing I can see in the QLD Act would indicate that is so, but…

  50. JC
    #2558338, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Pretty perverse situation in Bennelong. An Australian born senator resigned because his father’s UK birth granted the son the right to UK citizenship which he didn’t formerly renounce. The liar party candidate is an American born airhead.

    There’s something seriously fucked up about this.

  51. Serena at the Pub
    #2558339, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Smug Keneally on their ALPBC this morning:
    (paraphrased): “At least I’ve got some achievements in life, unlike John Alexander, who hasn’t achieved a thing!”
    The background was a young John Alexander serving at Wimbledon Centre Court or somewhere. (Whoever cut the background to vision of J.A. playing tennis while Keneally talked must have been on their last day at the ABC or something, (planned or not, it would have been their last day).

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2558340, posted on November 19, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Kristina Keneally smug? No.

    Confident. Capable. Articulate. Yes.

    She was very popular individually as NSW Premier, even though the Labor Government she was appointed to lead was on the nose.

    She will win the seat of Bennelong.

    Rae you sound like the sort of simpleton who is impressed by Aldi crackers and mild plain brand cheese.

  53. memoryvault
    #2558343, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    At x rate, people would hire a three legged one armed mentally retarded midget instead of mechanizing.

    There is a bottom line to that logic, JC. Let’s say your crippled midget is prepared to work ten hours a day, seven days a week, for $3.00 an hour. That’s a gross of $210.00 a week, which isn’t even rent on a hovel anywhere where there is actually work. Let alone anything left over for luxuries like food, clothing, electricity etc.

    Why bother? The crippled midget would be just as well off begging, or foraging in the trash for life’s little luxuries.

  54. jupes
    #2558344, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    There’s something seriously fucked up about this.

    But it gets worse.

    Sitting at the launch of the American born airhead’s campaign launch was a bloke who had been paid by a foreign power to advance their interests and support their foreign policy.

    In a sane world he would be shot for treason, yet here he is not only avoiding prosecution but voting in our national parliament while people are being booted out because their dad was a Pom or some such shit.

    Insane.

  55. Roger
    #2558345, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    If someone is on the electoral roll and failed to turn up at a polling station it would attract the attention of the ECQ, and thence a fine if a reasonable explanation was not forthcoming within a month.

    Reminds me of a friend from uni days who failed to vote.

    He received a letter from the commission to show cause as to why he shouldn’t be fined.

    He wrote back, tongue in cheek, that he thought government was the Antichrist and his religious beliefs precluded him from supporting it in any way.

    They must have thought it a reasonable explanation because they never fined him!

  56. JC
    #2558347, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Rae
    Let’s cut to the chase. The airhead was popular because she’s cute looking and the blokes polled were reluctant ‘not to vote for her if you’d happily get a leg over. That’s the real reason and also why the liars put her in that job.

  57. memoryvault
    #2558349, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Nothing I can see in the QLD Act would indicate that is so, but…

    It’s a bit like the law that makes it illegal to shoot unicorns, Dot.
    Carries a sentence of life with hard labour.
    However, as there aren’t any unicorns, nobody is ever convicted.

  58. DrBeauGan
    #2558351, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    True and the naysayers, especially in the coalition, would be wise to shut the F. up. If in a few years time the anticipated issues emerge in society then run the race again but to continue doing so now, to keep whining about it, is pointless and will only further alienate the public from the coalition.

    When we descend to Venezuelan levels and the sane people explain why, the lefties will tell the great unwashed that it is all the fault of capitalism. And the great unwashed will believe it.

    We are totally phukt. It’s sauve qui peut.

    The only interesting thing is how.

  59. Roger
    #2558352, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Sitting at the launch of the American born airhead’s campaign launch was a bloke who had been paid by a foreign power to advance their interests and support their foreign policy.

    Yes, that troubles me much, much more than Keneally’s grating mix of Australian vowels with the American rhotic accent or John Alexander’s pompous progressivism.

  60. .
    #2558353, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    We need more Rhodesians in Parliament. They do the rhotic R very well.

  61. Roger
    #2558354, posted on November 19, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Nothing I can see in the QLD Act would indicate that is so, but…

    Note the Act stipulates that a voter must vote by numbering squares…etc..

