Liberty Quote
I have never trusted sociologists to be consistently pro-freedom. It started out as a collectivist commie discipline and always will be.— Jason Soon
-
-
Open Forum: November 18, 2017
It’s not compulsory. Yet.
JC I don’t mind those self serve kiosks, find them pretty easy to use. But then again I prefer to minimise my interaction with service people in general. I like using supermarket self checkouts, for example.
Greeks are damn good with grills.
One of the sad declines in modern Australia has been orientals taking over all the corner stores from the w0gs. Milk bars used to offer so many tasty choices and you could always get a decent sandwich.
Buying a decent and fairly priced sandwich in modern Australia is about as easy as finding a politician you wouldn’t kick in the groin.
Not that I have a problem with service people. Just usually can’t be arsed making unnecessary smalltalk.
To add to that, my sister once said that anyone who starts their working life in the public service is typically condemned to remain there because they can’t function in the private sphere.
Turn
Over
No, I know. I prefer gawking at the overhead menu, choosing from there and putting in my order with the service person.
One look at the screen and it’s a turn off for me. Maybe its generational, but I haven’t seen a load of people using it. The vast mass, young and old still order the way I do from what i’ve seen.
Aah fresh air
On the other hand, it is a very good thing that the Vietnamese have taken over so many bakeries.
About the only decent thing the colonial Frogs ever did was teach the Vietnamese to bake.
Future son in law waxes lyrical about some Italian joint he went to in Melbourne CBD..
Mum and daughter joint, down in some rabbit warren. He loved it but can’t remember locale..
Probably maintaining market share?
IIRC in the US they went from frozen to refrigerated patties recently, in line with the competition, for a market perception of “freshness” (WTF – they may as well hang meat in a cellar).
I find their McCafes on par/better than the barista chains.
Amen – they’re full of middle aged battery hens that would be unemployable elsewhere.
The English fuck almost destroyed them. The idea of sticking and English dude in charge of the largest fast fooder is laughable. WTF would he know about food. 🙂
‘I go to maccas about six times a year. The computerized menu/order screen is fucking awful. Just awful. Confusing and badly arranged.’
I sometimes go to Macca’s for takeaways when I am driving somewhere and i can’t be bothered searching out somewhere else in a strange town.
Whether my choice is simple or more, err, sophisticated, the food is always clumsily, carelessly, lazily and unappealingly slapped and slopped together, like none of the employees give a s**t.
Was Shanghai Sam at Kristina Keneally’s campaign launch? If not, why not?
No on should read too much in to this other than the old man realizing the sons are totally fucking useless and he had better sell off large swags before they destroy it. It doesn’t help they also married lazy, leftwing henpecking females.
I avoid Macca’s like the plague. For the reasons Des indicated.
Nearby I have great fast food choices (all phone ahead and pick up) in kebabs to die for, genuine delicious curries with naan made in heaven and a fish and chips shop who only opens 3 hours a day for gloriously simple big portions of battered fish. All very reasonably priced.
Get a load of James Murdoch’s wife.
What would be the chances this leftwing henpecking harridan would allow him to keep Fox News, the WSJ etc. intact?
Get a load of the Quadrivium Foundation.
Gab
#2558090, posted on November 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm
What’s all this spittled-flecked furore over “The Handmaiden’s Tale”. Can anyone sum it up in one sentence, please?
Its a “Jack Chick” tract for hairy legged weirdo women.
With wife and kids.
I just checked my voting ‘options’ for the Queensland state election.
Green
ALP (sitting member)
LNP
Animal Justice Party (not disclosed on ballot paper)
“a recession might do it”
The Second Commonwealth of Australia might do it.
scroll down to
with family
Nothing is going to do it. Australia just voted 60/40 for being under the thumbs of aggrieved perverts. If you imagine there’s going to be a sizeable reaction, you’re kidding yourself. It would need something on the scale of the French revolution, with hanging from lamp-posts. It’s not going to happen.
Sad, but there it is.
Christ, Keneally is a smug bitch.
Is it legal in QLD to encourage informal ballots, spoilt ballots and either not voting or not even turning up to vote?
I seek qualified legal advice!
But she does have a charming American twang and great legs. What more could you want?
Eeeew. My fingers feel sticky scrolling through that BT Keneally gush piece.
Eddie’s Girrrl is on a roll back to the trough. Erk.
KKK –
Her boundless enthusiasm will win out.
True and the naysayers, especially in the coalition, would be wise to shut the F. up. If in a few years time the anticipated issues emerge in society then run the race again but to continue doing so now, to keep whining about it, is pointless and will only further alienate the public from the coalition.
Kristina Keneally smug? No.
Confident. Capable. Articulate. Yes.
She was very popular individually as NSW Premier, even though the Labor Government she was appointed to lead was on the nose.
She will win the seat of Bennelong.
Complete with Chinese lions.
Tits’ jacket button looks set to take someone’s eye out.
This is a disgrace!
Incredibly the Swedish prosecutor later declined to visit London to interview other people because she would have come under pressured to interview Assange.
H/T Outsiders
An Augusto Pinochet might do it. Somehow I don’t see the senior ADF people in the rôle.
Thanks, P.
Happy International Men’s Day ……. to all The Cat Men xxxx
Yes (sort of), yes (sort of), yes (sort of), and no.
Nice lipstick.
Happy International Men’s Day ……. to all The Cat Men’s xxxx
Sorry about that double posting folks
JC — Koch’s should buy the WSJ.
Quite and to those who are just locals too. 🙂
You think that’s bad? I misread your comment with an ‘a’. Gave me quite a fright.
I tried to find an emu recipe without the fatty oil taste, with little success.
I guess the emu have been hunted almost to extinction due to factors including colonisation, fences, Toyotas, 22 gauges and egg gathering for art and tourism sales of shell carvings. The clutches of young [baby] emus would have been left as collateral once the father was shot.
Never mind the protected areas and national parks will rear adequate meat. Spearing only though. And no webers thank you.
Is it legal in QLD to encourage informal ballots, spoilt ballots and either not voting or not even turning up to vote?
It would, at the least, be inconsistent with the Electoral Act 1992 to encourage informal voting in Qld.
If someone is on the electoral roll and failed to turn up at a polling station it would attract the attention of the ECQ, and thence a fine if a reasonable explanation was not forthcoming within a month.
Nothing I can see in the QLD Act would indicate that is so, but…
Pretty perverse situation in Bennelong. An Australian born senator resigned because his father’s UK birth granted the son the right to UK citizenship which he didn’t formerly renounce. The liar party candidate is an American born airhead.
There’s something seriously fucked up about this.
Smug Keneally on their ALPBC this morning:
(paraphrased): “At least I’ve got some achievements in life, unlike John Alexander, who hasn’t achieved a thing!”
The background was a young John Alexander serving at Wimbledon Centre Court or somewhere. (Whoever cut the background to vision of J.A. playing tennis while Keneally talked must have been on their last day at the ABC or something, (planned or not, it would have been their last day).
Rae you sound like the sort of simpleton who is impressed by Aldi crackers and mild plain brand cheese.
There is a bottom line to that logic, JC. Let’s say your crippled midget is prepared to work ten hours a day, seven days a week, for $3.00 an hour. That’s a gross of $210.00 a week, which isn’t even rent on a hovel anywhere where there is actually work. Let alone anything left over for luxuries like food, clothing, electricity etc.
Why bother? The crippled midget would be just as well off begging, or foraging in the trash for life’s little luxuries.
But it gets worse.
Sitting at the launch of the American born airhead’s campaign launch was a bloke who had been paid by a foreign power to advance their interests and support their foreign policy.
In a sane world he would be shot for treason, yet here he is not only avoiding prosecution but voting in our national parliament while people are being booted out because their dad was a Pom or some such shit.
Insane.
If someone is on the electoral roll and failed to turn up at a polling station it would attract the attention of the ECQ, and thence a fine if a reasonable explanation was not forthcoming within a month.
Reminds me of a friend from uni days who failed to vote.
He received a letter from the commission to show cause as to why he shouldn’t be fined.
He wrote back, tongue in cheek, that he thought government was the Antichrist and his religious beliefs precluded him from supporting it in any way.
They must have thought it a reasonable explanation because they never fined him!
Rae
Let’s cut to the chase. The airhead was popular because she’s cute looking and the blokes polled were reluctant ‘not to vote for her if you’d happily get a leg over. That’s the real reason and also why the liars put her in that job.
It’s a bit like the law that makes it illegal to shoot unicorns, Dot.
Carries a sentence of life with hard labour.
However, as there aren’t any unicorns, nobody is ever convicted.
When we descend to Venezuelan levels and the sane people explain why, the lefties will tell the great unwashed that it is all the fault of capitalism. And the great unwashed will believe it.
We are totally phukt. It’s sauve qui peut.
The only interesting thing is how.
Sitting at the launch of the American born airhead’s campaign launch was a bloke who had been paid by a foreign power to advance their interests and support their foreign policy.
Yes, that troubles me much, much more than Keneally’s grating mix of Australian vowels with the American rhotic accent or John Alexander’s pompous progressivism.
We need more Rhodesians in Parliament. They do the rhotic R very well.
Nothing I can see in the QLD Act would indicate that is so, but…
Note the Act stipulates that a voter must vote by numbering squares…etc..