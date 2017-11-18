Open Forum: November 18, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, November 18, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. BorisG
    #2558738, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:44 am

    OWG, you seem tense.

    Indeed Cat seems to attract a disproportional number of, how-to-say, people who often go off balance.

    and today we don’t even have srr. as someone hilariously mentioned the other day, she is probably having her weekly nap.

  3. BorisG
    #2558741, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:47 am

    BorisG, Do you think the Polish people should be allowed to say anything about the EU?

    Sure. Why do you ask me by the way? I have no specific allegiance either to Poland or to EU as a whole.

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2558742, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Oh come on
    #2558739, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Still weird, OWG.

    So OCO,

    Like I asked BorisG,

    Do you think Polish People should stick with the EU?

    As in the German EU!

  5. Oh come on
    #2558743, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:52 am

    That was me, but it was monthly, not weekly.

    Not entirely flippant, either. Some time last year, srr claimed that, as a child, he had been experimented on by Soviet medical scientists. One of the long term side effects was that he didn’t require much sleep.

    I get tetchy with srr at times. However, if this is true, it’s pretty awful.

  6. OneWorldGovernment
    #2558745, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Oh come on
    #2558739, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Still weird, OWG.

    So how much are you paid by the greens?

  7. Oh come on
    #2558748, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:00 am

    You got me once more, OWG! I have always secretly thought the Poles should stick with the EU so they can be monstered all over again by the Germans, but you saw right through my duplicity! Well done, that man!

    And yes I am being paid handsomely by the Greens. In tofu. I have an iron deficiency. I wish they’d give me a steak once in a while. Damn hippies.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2558749, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Oh come on
    #2558743, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:52 am

    That was me, but it was monthly, not weekly.

    Not entirely flippant, either. Some time last year, srr claimed that, as a child, he had been experimented on by Soviet medical scientists. One of the long term side effects was that he didn’t require much sleep.

    I get tetchy with srr at times. However, if this is true, it’s pretty awful.

    OCO

    Believe it or not.

    I have actually been through some ‘places’ in Canberra, played snooker against and with some proper ADF type blokes, and I will tell you.

    You are full of shit.

  9. Oh come on
    #2558750, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:03 am

    Well, there you have it, folks. The ultimate authority. This guy has played snooker with and against some proper ADF type blokes in Canberra. I am literally on my knees in dumbstruck awe. Literally. Dumbstruck. On my knees.

    Fancy that. In Canberra!

  10. OneWorldGovernment
    #2558751, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:08 am

    BorisG
    #2558741, posted on November 20, 2017 at 1:47 am

    BorisG, Do you think the Polish people should be allowed to say anything about the EU?

    Sure. Why do you ask me by the way? I have no specific allegiance either to Poland or to EU as a whole.

    Just checking because I could get upset with the EU crap against Poland and Hungary.

  11. OneWorldGovernment
    #2558752, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Oh come on
    #2558750, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:03 am

    Well, there you have it, folks. The ultimate authority. This guy has played snooker with and against some proper ADF type blokes in Canberra. I am literally on my knees in dumbstruck awe. Literally. Dumbstruck. On my knees.

    Fancy that. In Canberra!

    LOL

    Come in spinner.

  12. Oh come on
    #2558754, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Oh noes! You wouldn’t want to upset OWG, such an intimidating figure.

  13. Oh come on
    #2558755, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Laugh it up, Onesie. I’m off to bed for real this time.

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2558756, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Oh come on
    #2558754, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Oh noes! You wouldn’t want to upset OWG, such an intimidating figure.

    lol

    nah. they all laugh at me.

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2558757, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Oh come on
    #2558755, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Laugh it up, Onesie. I’m off to bed for real this time.

    You are like some of the blokes over here.

    Cheery oh.

    Hope you haven’t met the loaded dog!

  16. BorisG
    #2558758, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:18 am

    OCO I remember you said monthly. For some reason I thought it would be cooler to change it but I don’t quite recall the thought process.

    and btw how many times we should tell you that srr is she, not he?

  17. dover_beach
    #2558760, posted on November 20, 2017 at 2:36 am

    From dot’s link above:

    Women are predisposed by their genetics to have affairs as “back-up plans'” if their relationships fail, according to a research paper.

    Scientists at the University of Texas say they are challenging the assumption that humans have evolved to have monogamous relationships.

    The team’s research has put forward the “mate-switching-hypothesis” which says humans have evolved to keep testing their relationships and looking for better long-term options.

    This is so dumb I’m surprised people still fall for this rubbish. How can genetics ‘predispose’ people to have ‘back-up plans’? What constitutes ‘a relationship’ for the purposes of this study and what does ‘better in the long-term’ mean? And how does any of this contradict DrBeauGan’s straightforward hypothesis that sex is related to reproduction, that it is pleasurable so we would do more of it, that the pleasure produced therein would bind us more closely to the partner the more often it is done, and that this is necessary because raising a human child requires considerable investment given the long-led time required to get human offspring to full maturity? The study speculates that the fragility of human existence meant that partners hedged, but they don’t seem to have considered that the dangers present were faced by all, including the hedge partner. Further, in primitive societies, I very much doubt there was a pool of single men happy to wait in the wings for betrothed women to lose their partners so they could mate. The more you think about this study the stupider it appears.

