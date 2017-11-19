A Lurker – An Open Letter to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Liberal Party of Australia, and the National Party of Australia.

Good Afternoon,
Now that those of you who have agitated for same-sex marriage have received the go-ahead from 61.6% of those who sent back ‘Yes’ responses to your postal survey, I would ask the following questions of your lawmakers:
- What exactly are you planning on doing to ensure that the fundamental freedoms of all Australians, especially those of minority groups (and Christians/Social-Conservatives now could be categorised as a minority group) are not eroded or diminished by same-sex marriage being written into law?
- How exactly will you protect and strengthen the following freedoms – Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Association, Freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Conscience, Freedom of Expression and last, but not least, Freedom of Religion?
- How will you ensure that both religious and non-religious Australians will not suffer discrimination, law-fare, violence, bullying and intimidation simply for holding a public view against same-sex marriage?
- How will you ensure that families can remove their children/opt out of Government educational programs like and similar to ‘Safe Schools’ without negative consequences for either the child or the family?
- How will you ensure that radical gender theory is not wholesale inflicted on Australian society?
- How exactly will you ensure that protections for any and all freedoms that are written into law cannot be easily overturned, rescinded, removed or diluted by future Governments?
- In your haste to pass a Same-Sex Marriage Bill, how will you ensure that by passing such a Bill, you will do no further harm to Australian society?
Respectfully,
A Lurker
They will do none of the above!
I voted no.
I believe their answer to your questions remains F U!
What isn’t clear to me is how anyone’s rights are being eroded. People are still free to attend the religious ceremonies of their choice and consult with the deity of their choice. Businesses are still prohibited from engaging in discriminatory practices.
Leyonhjelm’s bill has been in Parliament for over three years, he blogs here occasionally, he has a public and private email that aren’t too hard to get and the policies are on the LDP website.
Is this about a cake again?
Even if a majority of them wanted to do any or all of the above (which I doubt) they couldn’t muster a majority in the Senate (and probably not the House of Representatives) to pass a bill which attempted any of those things.
The effect will inevitably be that any one daring to declare, other than in the privacy of their own home, the views about same sex “marriage” formerly professed by Senator Wong, Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard (to name a few) will be fair game for legal persecution or dragged before the “human rights” commissars of this benighted country.
Anyone reading about what has happened in the UK will see what is about to be replicated here. For example, people holding orthodox Christian beliefs not being permitted to be foster parents, a social work student being excluded from his university course (and losing his application for judicial review of the decision) for holding Christian beliefs.
We are a country governed by knaves and fools put there by a complacent and ignorant electorate.
It’s society that’s being eroded. The rest follows.
1. We haven’t seen the legislation in its final form yet, so it is not clear to what extent freedom of religion, which if ti means anything is freedom to openly practice a religion, including in speech, will be protected in the future.
2. This is one area where business people might be reasonably permitted to discriminate in accordance with conscience. For example, should civil marriage celebrants be forced to act against their beliefs and marry a same sex couple?
Only an academic would think that the waffen ssm were going to stop just with homo marriage.
How long did Ireland’s protections last?
Sinc,
Maybe you’re trolling. The really disturbing possibility is that you are not.
Change that from “are being” to “will be”, and you answer your own question.
As for “are being,” talk to the No campaigners who have had their freedom of assembly and freedom of speech trampled in the the way which is becoming the commonplace manner of “progressives” all over the West. We are cultivating our own Red Guards, except that these chameleons will change, depending on circumstances, into Green or Rainbow Guards. Antifa, of course, are already advanced in the Red Guards progression.
Or you could Bernard Gaynor about the crippling monetary cost of his freedom of speech. He doesn’t even sell wedding cakes.
If you’re not trolling, then you take nobody’s concerns about their fundamental freedoms in these circumstances seriously. Seriously?
The definition of marriage now includes those who commit buggery.
People’s right to not be associated with such individuals and activities is already trashed.
First off, thank-you for putting up my post. It is appreciated.
To answer your question I would direct you to the links below.
Canada
Tasmania
Ireland
Somewhat relevant comments from Cory Bernardi yesterday.
Section 116 of the constitution. Problem already sorted.
You can’t, of course. And, of course, any protections that are put in place will come under constant attack. The best defence is to shift the goalposts. Make homosexuality illegal again in the States, one by one. Then anyone who contracts a homosexual marriage is by definition breaking the State law.
That’s a great point and so obvious, it is a shame no one has pointed it out before now in the debate.
If Penny Wong wants to force people to marry other people – unless they are civil servants or arguably are licensed as civil celebrants, then such a law would be plainly unconstitutional.
Does Section 116 of the constitution answer these questions?
Q. How will you ensure that both religious and non-religious Australians will not suffer discrimination, law-fare, violence, bullying and intimidation simply for holding a public view against same-sex marriage?
Q. How will you ensure that families can remove their children/opt out of Government educational programs like and similar to ‘Safe Schools’ without negative consequences for either the child or the family?
Q. How will you ensure that radical gender theory is not wholesale inflicted on Australian society?
Anyone who now publicly expresses the entirely logical statement that a man cannot be married to a man can be persecuted by the government – after they’ve been sacked from their jerb for doing so.
Well done, Sinc and dotters, you good ol’ libertarians, you.
P.S. Great post, Lurker – when I referred to you as a “mighty warrior”, I wasn’t joking.
Left will create more mischief as usual.
Let’s be real here. Civil celebrants are all complete and utter weirdos and anti-religious nut cases who have done more to defile marriage than the homosexualists could ever hope to.
Anyone who gets married in a park or on a beach isnt really married any way.
Regarding parents being able to opt-out of programs like “Safe Schools” etc, forget it. They are designed as “whole school” program with discussion of gender and other irrelevant crap built in. You have to opt out of the school altogether if you want to avoid it, and when it comes to homeschooling, there are those who think that the government should be setting the curriculum for you.
Religion and the Constitution – an Illusory Freedom
This appears to be recorded in 1995. I’ve glanced through it and read several parts.
The opening remarks are interesting as well as Conclusion at the end of the document.
There are two.
Man and woman.
Discussion over.
Do you actually want the government to ban discrimination by private individuals and businesses? If so you should consider joining the Greens.
The Liberal Democrats will not entertain this left wing clap trap you’re suggesting.
That was already true during and before the referendum – see the specific anti-vilification laws and persecution of the Catholic church for simply stating it supported the status quo a while back.
“Now” has got little to do with it.
It’s worth remembering that these anti-vilification laws were supported by none other than the LDP.
Religion and the Constitution – an Illusory Freedom
Which is why the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, drafted at a time when progressives still genuinely believed in freedoms, is so relevant to our present situation.
We’ve gone from the state recording that a marriage has occurred to the state defining what a marriage is, where the new definition incorporates a revised definition of what a human is.
Erosion of rights would be a minor flaw compared to this weird revision of personal identity.
Pretty rare to see a politician admit they made a mistake so soon, openly and without pressure. Now to be specific what he failed to oppose is no longer law. He didn’t support the SDA 1984 which meant the church could not even state it supported the status quo. The LDP wants the SDA repealed.
roger
There have been many s 116 cases since 1995. The fact that one church or another will be favoured by bullying priests to marry people or not makes it illegal. Of course, the ICCPR gives us greater protection too (from other articles as well). I can’t see the High Court overturning the Dams Case over the “Christian baker/muff waxer” cliche. I also reckon under s 28 of the SDA, it is sexual harassment, intentionally trolling conservative Christians. It is a good thing to use the left’s laws against them.
Of course, the ICCPR gives us greater protection too (from other articles as well).
Yes, it’s quite a good document.
Used as a benchmark, it reveals how much the Prog-Left has shifted towards Fascism in the ensuing decades.
I’d rely on the “subsistence” sentence per Article 1. cl. 2. that ought to limit “non-discrimination” against trollish activists to non-SMEs if the court had to decide about competing rights in the ICCPR and other conventions. Franchisees would still be protected.
Why bother talking to the LNP and National Party?
They are not Australian.
LDP can’t repeal SDA.
What isn’t clear to me is how anyone’s rights are being eroded.
Children’s rights are being eroded, as they become commodities for gay couples, as gay marriage is legal and they look to “have” a family.
Indeed, Elton John is “trying” for a third baby as he said when he heard the vote passed. Now, excuse me, but that is disgusting.
Anyways, this won’t stop the white wealthy elites running Australia. SSM will be legalised shortly and children’s rights thrown out the window.
Sure we can repeal the SDA one day. I think the time has come for the LDP, ACP and maybe PHON.
Findings of ICCPR enforceable in Australia?
The ICCPR is incorporated into Australian law. It is valid under the external affairs power. There is no need to have a “finding” from the UN committee. The covenant is even a schedule to the AHRC Act.
LDP dreaming.
Good questions.
Neither Turnbull nor Shorten can be trusted to do anything positive to address them.
Instead, they will attempt to con the ‘conservatives’ by promising to pass Sen. Dean Smith’s bill by Christmas and to address the questions at a later stage — which of course would not happen.