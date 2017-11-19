A Lurker – An Open Letter to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Liberal Party of Australia, and the National Party of Australia.

Good Afternoon,

Now that those of you who have agitated for same-sex marriage have received the go-ahead from 61.6% of those who sent back ‘Yes’ responses to your postal survey, I would ask the following questions of your lawmakers:

What exactly are you planning on doing to ensure that the fundamental freedoms of all Australians, especially those of minority groups (and Christians/Social-Conservatives now could be categorised as a minority group) are not eroded or diminished by same-sex marriage being written into law? How exactly will you protect and strengthen the following freedoms – Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Association, Freedom of Assembly, Freedom of Conscience, Freedom of Expression and last, but not least, Freedom of Religion? How will you ensure that both religious and non-religious Australians will not suffer discrimination, law-fare, violence, bullying and intimidation simply for holding a public view against same-sex marriage? How will you ensure that families can remove their children/opt out of Government educational programs like and similar to ‘Safe Schools’ without negative consequences for either the child or the family? How will you ensure that radical gender theory is not wholesale inflicted on Australian society? How exactly will you ensure that protections for any and all freedoms that are written into law cannot be easily overturned, rescinded, removed or diluted by future Governments? In your haste to pass a Same-Sex Marriage Bill, how will you ensure that by passing such a Bill, you will do no further harm to Australian society?

Respectfully,

A Lurker