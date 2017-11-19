Carpe diem

This interesting story caught my eye:
WITHIN hours of the same-sex marriage announcement on Wednesday, an outspoken No voter who owns a beauty salon in Perth was floored by a gay wedding request.
Belinda received a booking inquiry on her salon’s Facebook page from gay couple Brad and Chris for “a full body wax to make our honeymoon extra special”.
“My partner Chris and I have started planning our big day for Jan now the vote thing is over, So excited!”
Belinda, who is afraid to use her real name, is certain she is being trolled by gay activists.
“It’s not genuine. They know I’m an active No voter and they think they can goad me…
“Are they going to turn up at the shop tomorrow? Where do I stand now if there are people out there deliberately trying to force me to participate in gay weddings?”
Yes. Well. What to make of this request? First of all why would anyone care why people would want to have a full body wax? Does Belinda’s business offer that service or not? Given that she now knows its for a wedding she should charge a wedding premium for the service. All other caterers seem to do so.
Nobody is forcing her to participate in anything – just do your job. Run your business. Mind your own business.
Then, of course, we have to wonder how smart all of the individuals mentioned in this story really are.
Who would invite someone who they think loathes them to pour hot wax onto their body and rip their hair out by its follicles?
Who would pass up the opportunity to pour hot wax onto somebody they loathe and rip their hair out by the follicles?
The waffen ssm pivots on to the next objective, harassing anyone who had the temerity to vote NO.
What makes you think Belinda loathes ssmers?
Just because X doesn’t want to co-operate to any degree in Y’s immoral lifestyle (to X) doesn’t mean X loathes Y.
Jesus didn’t loathe sinners. To the contrary.
No one is thinking this through. If it is intentional trolling and not a genuine customer enquiry, it could breach of the SDA under section 28A.
I’m under the impression that sinners go to hell when they die.
Like Sinc says, just charge a premium and make it an extra painful wax.
The difference between a baked, decorated cake or arranged flowers and body waxing is that decorations and arrangements are forms of ART. No one can force anyone to perform their art for them.
Wax ’em, wax ’em good n hard.
p.s. to all the activist pinko trolls out there. Go copulate yourselves you trouble making pricks.
Not if they repent. If the sinner is rich, a payment to the Vatican guarantees entry to Heaven.
Sinners have the chance to repent their sins, those who choose otherwise will be judged at the gates of St Peter.
Snap BH
Not because Jesus loathes them, though – He loves them, but respects their free choice. No-one’s in hell that doesn’t want to be there.
I like the idea of creating the very best gay wedding cake you can imagine and then lacing it with something really awful.
So 2 guys who obviously supported the homo hoedown deliberatley target a business that they know has a different point of view.
What they want is to be refused service so they can go the full victim retard, sure they are probably trolling but i see a subtle yet implied threat.
Belinda should give them the full treatment. Slowly and heartily. 😃
Colossians 3:23
Only the ones who don’t ask Jesus to be their life partner.
Carpe – if it is trolling, I believe it is a breach of the SDA.
Yes. Yes. “This is going to hurt me more than it hurts you”. Blah. Blah. Blah. I’m calling bullshit on the passive aggressive blackmailer.
Belinda should require a very hefty booking fee up front, non-refundable.
“Jesus didn’t loathe sinners. To the contrary.”
Why is the rest of the discussion he had about sin always omitted by these sudden quoters of Jesus?
He concluded by issuing the caveat,
“Go, and sin no more”.
A better question is why would homosexuals want to be married?
It makes no sense unless their intent is to destroy the institution.
“Not because Jesus loathes them, though – He loves them, but respects their free choice”.
So the caveat mentioned above is a directive to allow them to keep making the sinful choice, is it? Bullshit.
How so Dot, Just curious and would appreciate any insight you have.
Precisely how are they going to do this?
ALP lawyers created a gold field.
Once only in 22 years at the business I work in have I personally had an unreasonable customer. Her eyes lit upon a discounted item, but she demanded a greater discount, below which I was unauthourised to allow. Her argument escalated loudly to an unreasonable extent such that other customers noticed. I then informed her quietlyand informatively, that the item was no longer for sale, and removed it and myself out the back to the store-room. That was that.
In service industries like hairdressers and beauty salons, I’m sure that over time they have customers that they would rather not see come back ever again. These can be handled by a discriminating appointment system. Different if you are Bunnings and have to take all sorts- hence the average customer service from cheesed off staff.
Carpe.
Here is section 28A of the SDA.
Some might say it is drawing a long bow, but in this particular case, the details are relevant to the broad scope of all factors a reasonable person would consider or anticipate forms harassment or intimidation.
Now, of course, it might get knocked down, but the factors are very wide and even bringing it up as a matter might cool the enthusiasm of eager trolling.
28A Meaning of sexual harassment
(1) For the purposes of this Division, a person sexually harasses another person (the person harassed) if: (a) the person makes an unwelcome sexual advance, or an unwelcome request for sexual favours, to the person harassed; or (b) engages in other unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature in relation to the person harassed; in circumstances in which a reasonable person, having regard to all the circumstances, would have anticipated the possibility that the person harassed would be offended, humiliated or intimidated.
(1A) For the purposes of subsection (1), the circumstances to be taken into account include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) the sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, marital or relationship status, religious belief, race, colour, or national or ethnic origin, of the person harassed; (b) the relationship between the person harassed and the person who made the advance or request or who engaged in the conduct; (c) any disability of the person harassed; (d) any other relevant circumstance.
(2) In this section: conduct of a sexual nature includes making a statement of a sexual nature to a person, or in the presence of a person, whether the statement is made orally or in writing.
Exhibit A: TimSoupandaSarni
Exhibit B: AHRC
A lot of them don’t.
Lovely ex-Army bloke I know told me he voted Yes because his brother is gay and he felt gays should be allowed to marry if they want to. He then added that both his gay brother, and the brother’s partner (together 30 years ), voted No, because they did not feel as though marriage was the “right” thing to do ! All these people ar over 60 yrs old. Go figure !
Again – as I wrote on a previous thread, no one is talking about denying services to gay people. If we are going to have anti-discrimination laws, then that is a perfect breach of them. But we have those laws already.
Where extra protection is required is when a gay person expects someone to go out of their way in order to take part in a ceremony they have deep-seated objections to. Selling cakes to gays in the ordinary way of business, fine. If someone thinks they can refuse to serve gays there, book em and cook em.
But being expected to cater a gay wedding that you have a religious objection to? Or, twisting it around another way – a devout Christian being expected to cater for a Satanist ceremony? The state should be able to force you to do such a thing?
These are what the cases before the Supreme Court in the US are about, and these are what the focus needs to be on here when we’re talking about protections.
No one is saying a cake shop owner should be allowed to refuse to serve gays – ordinary anti-discrimination laws can take care of that already – and none of the cases in the spotlight are about that.
It makes no sense unless their intent is to destroy the institution.
Precisely how are they going to do this?
They’ve already done damage by having depraved buggery centred “relationships” jammed in with normal heterosexual relationships.
He concluded by issuing the caveat,
“Go, and sin no more”.
Yep: He hates sin, not the sinner. Tells the woman not to sin any more so she doesn’t wreck herself. That’s love. Parents do it, every day. Well, loving parents, anyway.
Many thanks, very interesting.
Also – is Carpe okay, Sinc, with you commandeering his first name for the thread title?
Ruthless enforcement of anti-discrimination laws is the next big cause for all Facebook “libertarians”.
If the ‘beauty salon’ has provided this service in the past then surely they should do so for this homosexual couple. If they have not then they can refuse to do so as my local Thai Massage parlour does in stressing they only do females so as to avoid the seekers of extra services! If these trolls wish to pursue this issue then they will end up forcing female only services to open up to others or should I say Liquid individuals. Perhaps there will be a law suit against the female only gyms. The mind boggles!!
From Sinclair Davidson at 7:06 pm:
The risk of this happening may be ameliorated by eating seafood on a Friday. Father Jack told us so back in about 1959. I’ve followed that advice religiously since then and I reckon I’ve collected near enough dockets to slip through unnoticed.
You forgot the bits about Omnipresent and Omniscient
WTF? A beauty salon doesn’t get booked to do full body waxes for weddings. In this situation it’s a case of either being willing to serve gays or not being willing to – and yes I do think you should be allowed to refuse gay people service simply because they’re gay. It’s a really dumb way to run a business and anyone who turns perfectly good customers away is just that much more likely to go broke, and be susceptible to the boycott of people who disapprove of your anti-gay stance. That’s perfectly reasonable. (Incidentally, why is a customer free to refuse to spend their money at a shop for whatever reason they like, while a shopkeeper does not have this same freedom to refuse to trade?)
So I don’t know why you wouldn’t welcome such customers with open arms. Insist on a large deposit to hold the booking.
If the ‘beauty salon’ has provided this service in the past then surely they should do so for this homosexual couple.
Yes. They should. This is a beat-up. Anyone who would deny their ordinary business to someone on the grounds of their sexuality needs to pull their head in.
Where protections are needed are for when the homosexual couple demands participation in a ceremony that the supplier has a deep-seated objection to – such as catering a gay wedding, for example.
When these anti-discrimination issues have arisen in the US, the Supreme Court over there has ruled that expecting someone to cater for a service can imply the condoning of that service (though that ruling was not about gay marriage in particular, as that institution did not exist at the time).
It is for this reason I expect the Supreme Court over there will rule that freedom of religion means the state cannot compel someone to cater for a gay wedding. And it is these kinds of legal protections that need to be enacted here.
Huh? Exactly which part of a wedding ceremony requires a “full body wax”?
This doesn’t even pass the smell test.
“This is going to hurt me more than it hurts you”. Blah. Blah. Blah.
Sinc, if you see Jesus/Christian God as the quintessential 19th century sadistic British schoolmaster, then fair enough. I respectfully but hotly disagree with that image and am prepared to debate.
But the broader point is: you can absolutely oppose tooth and nail someone’s lifestyle choices down to shutting down, if necessary, all relations with them, commercial or otherwise, but yet still be loving them: ie, wishing their good and hoping (to God) they’ll come to their senses.
The fact is that prominent No businesses are going to be bombarded with gay rights activists placing frivolous test bookings that they have no intention of proceeding with. This makes it necessary for businesses who think they might be the target of such phony bookings to adjust their booking procedures to require a non-refundable deposit to make bookings. These activists are imposing an additional cost on businesses with their crusade. That cost will inevitably be passed onto customers.
But the broader point is: you can absolutely oppose tooth and nail someone’s lifestyle choices down to shutting down, if necessary, all relations with them, commercial or otherwise, but yet still be loving them: ie, wishing their good and hoping (to God) they’ll come to their senses.
“Hate the sin, love the sinner” – in the words of St Augustine.
(Then again he also wrote that women should be “segregated from men, as they are the cause of hideous and involuntary erections.” So I don’t know…)
Yes – in principle that is true, but I suspect most people do not fall into that category. So I’m happy to deal with them on an exception basis.
Yes – in principle that is true, but I suspect most people do not fall into that category. So I’m happy to deal with them on an exception basis.
Agreed, in spades. Cheers.
Do they? If we take individual rights and freedom of choice to their limits then we should all be able to discriminate against whoever we want.
Apparently their are arbitrary limits on rights though. In fact for 5 Millenia homosexuals knew full well they could never marry each other and accepted it.
All you really need those is a catchy campaign. “Rights are right”
Personally, I think businesses in the wedding trade that have moral objections to SSM need to be a bit cleverer about how they deal with bookings for SSM functions if there are no legal protections for their stance in place. So accept the booking but impose a hefty booking fee if you think it’s a phony test booking. Or say yes, then a month or two out from the big day say no, terribly sorry, my mother’s hip replacement surgery is on that day and I really can’t cater for you, however these wonderful competitors of mine will look after you brilliantly, all the best for your big day, God bless!
If the salon doesn’t already do full body waxing, then there’s no reason why they should start now – no matter who asks them to.
If they already don’t do body waxing for males (regardless of sexual orientation) then there’s no reason why they should start to now – no matter who asks them.
If, as a female, she is uncomfortable waxing the more intimate parts of a male body – regardless of the sexual orientation of the person asking for the service – then she should be under no obligation to do so.
If, as a beauty therapist, she is already uncomfortable waxing the more intimate body parts of any potential customer, then she should not have to – regardless of who is asking.
Surely, with such an intimate service, any person has the right to decline – regardless of who is asking.
To try or to actually force, by some act of legislation or court action, a person to provide such a service against their will is some form of sexual assault, or at least a sexually driven insult and intentionally demeaning.
And we all know how much the lefties hate sexual assault…….. especially against wymminses.
Besides, as mentioned already – hot wax, sensitive areas, hair follicles, and an unwilling party to the activity ……..
The article imo deliberately ignores the impact if this is the start of a homo trend. Whether it’s about gloating in a bitch sort of way or putting a person on the spot, it is not becoming if the story is true. If it is aggressively taking on social mores as part of an agenda, people will react.
Just throwing down a ‘no I don’t want your business as I am morally opposed to catering your SSM’ is just going to attract unnecessary negative attention. You can get an outcome that sits comfortably with your morality but you need to be a bit more subtle about it.
Who would invite someone who they think loathes them to pour hot wax onto their body and rip their hair out by its follicles?
No voters don’t necessarily loathe homosexuals, Sinclair.
This will inconvenience innocuous bookers, not malicious ones. Those will go to great length to find out if there is indeed a surgery on that day etc.
Real gays really wanting to marry would try to avoid businesses that are known to be hostile to the idea. Only extreme activists will want to test you etc.
Of course that’s what it’s about. The only reason any gay couple would be demanding services from a prominent “No” supporter is with a mind to suing them.
No but they may loathe those who deliberately try to provoke them
Borry, the mother’s hip replacement was a flippant example. Obviously you cancel on them before they put any serious effort into planning. And you can cancel for any number of sound reasons.
All in all, it would be better for innocuous bookers if business owners were free to be honest about their moral aversion to catering SSMs, so that affected couples can waste a minimum amount of time on a business that doesn’t want to take their money and move on to one of the vast number of businesses that do.
Why does a shopkeep have to serve whoever asks?
How was Alan Joyce able to ban a delightful a old man who liked pies from a publicly listed airline?
Would we make a Jewish baker make a celebratory cake to commemorate Hitler’s election? Just something tasteful like a nice sponge with the gates of Auschwitz on it.
It appears we can discriminate but only if we correctly choose our team.
(Incidentally, why is a customer free to refuse to spend their money at a shop for whatever reason they like, while a shopkeeper does not have this same freedom to refuse to trade?)
This is the key question.
Sinc?
I wonder if such a deliberately targeted request might constitute entrapment?
Why does a shopkeep have to serve whoever asks?
How was Alan Joyce able to ban a delightful a old man who liked pies from a publicly listed airline?
Would we make a Je w ish baker make a celebratory cake to commemorate Hitler’s election? Just something tasteful like a nice sponge with the gates of Auschwitz on it.
It appears we can discriminate but only if we correctly choose our team.
When god gives you lemons…you make lemonade…or find a new god.
I doubt it will last long. Businesses will start imposing prohibitive costs on timewasters pretty quickly if they start to proliferate.
Again you are confusing genuine gay couples with activists. We should assume at the outset that those making a request to a business known to be opposed to SSM are activists whose main aim is not to marry but to harass that business. Hence their planning is a strategy of harassment. Your strategy needs to counter that strategy.
I agree with you, as I indicated above. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though what we think is right is going to be enacted any time soon. So I think people running businesses with genuine moral objections to SSM need to adapt or be litigated into oblivion.
Brad and Chris were a sorry case
whose bikini lines wandered all over the place
They said “We want a Brazilian
We’ll pay you a million
to match up our crotch with our face”
I’m thinking about claiming my birthday is 1 April 1988 (I could pass as this young) and go round the J-wish bakers demanding a cake with “1488” on it, with little Pepe the Frog candles. If they don’t comply, they are being very racist and must be shut down!
No but they may loathe those who deliberately try to provoke them
But then it is the provocation that is loathsome.
Borry, so you don’t consider my suggestion of prohibitively high non-refundable deposits a decent way to scare off the time-wasters? If these people are going to go nuts placing phony bookings in the hope of getting a knock-back, then it’s a perfectly reasonable measure for a business to take even if its owners are perfectly happy to cater a SSM function.
Left have much money to create any circumstance to counter evasion of their strategy to exact complete obedience to control.
Geez. Talk about your white knighting!
Asymmetry is a bitch.
Carpe Jugulum = Carpe Diem
Diem is sort of the Bastard red haired step child i never wanted.
Just wanted to clear that up
Hrm. You say:
Of course we’ll cater your wedding but we need you to pay a 25% deposit which is non-transferable and will be forfeited if you call off the wedding – as a number of couples recently have been doing this for some reason, no idea why!
So they either walk away then or they pay up and cancel later and you keep the money. I suppose they might go to the extent of actually following through with the phony marriage but they could only do that very infrequently.
I would bring out a couple of Bolivian gorillas, you know the type the ones that smoke big cigars rotten teeth and have lots of spital stains of their forever worn tee shirt, and have them do it,
Of course we’ll cater your wedding but we need you to pay a 25% deposit which is non-transferable and will be forfeited if you call off the wedding – as a number of couples recently have been doing this for some reason, no idea why!
In that case, you are acting dishonestly, and leaving yourself open to a very big legal fight when it’s found out that you’re only charging gay couples the twenty-five percent deposit – the very legal stoush you’re doing this to avoid in the first place…
… or you have to charge the twenty-five percent to everyone, and there goes your business.
So when I set up a chain of LGBTIQ shops and ‘churches’ around Australia I will make a fortune?
Charge them $3 grand each & throw in HR free 🖐🏼🖐🏼
“”A better question is why would homosexuals want to be married?”
A lot of them don’t.””
Social commentator Bernard Salt is understood to claim that same-sex couples account for about 0.4 percent of all couples in Australia. Based on overseas experience, only some 10 to 20 percent of those same-sex couples would be expected to marry.
Should the Senator Dean Smith private member’s bill get up, on overseas experience it would mean that attainment of so-called ‘marriage equality’ for the 0.04 to 0.08 percent same-sex couple component would lead to severe suppression of the fundamental rights of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of conscience, and parental guidance for virtually all other Australians. Conquest by homosexual activist totalitarianism, thanks to the political correctness of Turnbull and Shorten!
The gutless wankers wouldn’t try that rubbish from a business in Lakemba.
And the business in Lakemba that told them to P.O. would face no recriminations.
The problem is that the gay chaps are not asking for a service from Belinda’s shop in good faith, as they know she is a “no” voter. They are trying it on, as activists.
If they were just 2 ordinary gay chaps turning up asking about a service and cost, a business person and 2 reasonable customers could work it out.
My suggestion would be for Belinda to contact George Brandis’ office and see if she can find what his plans for any legislation in this respect are, because there were none, zilch in place, before the vote. This might assist her?
Dontcha just love the libertarian conundrum? Let’s set the boundary here. No. Here. No, over there perhaps. Oh shit, if we do that then we might as well…..
Wouldn’t it be better if Belinda could simply tell them to fuck off? All these useless lines in the sand are just that.
I heard SSM gets go ahead in countries with Christian background but not others. Will the ‘newly wed’ travel openly in these other countries?
It is. But you still need a strategy to deal with it.
Gays cannot marry in Israel but their marriage is recognized.
dear o dear Sinc ! The very point here is she risks ruinous lawfare if she refuses! She is very much under duress over this. She cannot simply refuse to provide her labour if she does not wish to provide it. She is not free to run her business as she sees fit.
Seriously Sinc, in recent times you have not been my greatest libertarian role model.
Asymmetry is a bitch.
Then let’s get rid of it.
Yes, you do charge that to every couple. As most of your competitors will, too. And it’s not dishonest in the slightest. After all, there’s a genuine reason to demand a deposit. There’s suddenly a mass of pseudo customers making and then subsequently cancelling orders. The deposit is there to sort the genuine buyers from the frauds.
What other option do you have? Take a moral stand and be litigated out of business by the gaystapo?
“Nobody is forcing her to participate in anything – just do your job. Run your business. Mind your own business.”
I guess it’s the principle of it Sinclair…. surely you must understand that?
However, I’m pretty sure the State IS forcing her to participate. She can’t “run her business” according to her own moral code, nor is she allowed to “mind her own business” according to her conscience….. She is being attacked for her beliefs. Because we know that she will be hauled before the courts if she says she won’t serve homosexuals for religions reasons.